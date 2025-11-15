“The United Nations is no longer what it pretends to be.” On July 4, 2025, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger — a former WHO insider, researcher, academic, and global health trainer — gave a landmark interview that should shake the foundations of every parliament and press room on Earth. Her testimony is devastating. Her documents are damning. And her warning is clear: The United Nations is no longer what it pretends to be. Dr. Ian Brighthope & Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, former WHO insider

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

We’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory and oversight bodies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to. Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include the following. Clear, verifiable evidence of their betrayal is here and at the links below.

What It Says It Does (UN)

UN (United Nations) — “One place where all the world’s nations can gather together, discuss common problems, and find shared solutions.” [source]

UN Agencies — UN agencies include: WHO (World Health Organization), UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), IMF (The International Monetary Fund), the World Bank, UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) among many others, plus “related agencies” include ICC (International Criminal Court), WTO (World Trade Organization), and OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons). [source]

What It Actually Does

“The most sophisticated coup in human history… The genius of this system is how it’s being implemented—not through dramatic conquest but through a mind manipulation technique called the Hegelian dialectic… Each crisis provides an opportunity to move the process forward.” In 1994, a businesswoman named Joan Veon walked into a United Nations conference in Cairo expecting to observe international diplomacy at work. What she discovered instead shattered every assumption she held about how the world actually operates. Behind the humanitarian rhetoric and diplomatic pageantry, she witnessed American political leaders… actively promoting agendas that would horrify their constituents if they knew: population reduction targets with specific fertility rates for every nation, comprehensive surveillance systems already tracking citizens globally, and the systematic transfer of sovereignty from nations to international bodies… The mainstream media… who she assumed would expose this, reported sanitized versions that bore no resemblance to what was actually occurring. That moment in Cairo transformed Veon from an ordinary businesswoman into something else entirely: a witness to what may be the most sophisticated coup in human history, executed not through military conquest but through conferences, treaties, and partnerships that most people find too boring to examine… The genius of this system is how it’s being implemented—not through dramatic conquest but through a mind manipulation technique called the Hegelian dialectic… Through gradual compromise, [they] achieve synthesis (world government). Each crisis—environmental, economic, terrorist—provides an opportunity to move the process forward. Communities think they’re participating in democracy through visioning sessions and stakeholder meetings, but these use the Delphi technique, developed by the Rand Corporation, to manipulate groups into accepting predetermined outcomes while believing they made the choice. Lies are Unbekoming & Joan Veon