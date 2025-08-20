More than a Decade of Training Impressionable Young Minds: Be Obedient to Authorities From the moment you entered school, you were taught to sit still, raise your hand for permission to speak, accept what authorities tell you without question. The bell rings, you move. The teacher speaks, you memorize. The test says this is truth, you repeat it. Twelve years of this programming, followed by media that tells you what to think, not how to think. A system designed to produce obedient workers, not critical thinkers. Dr. Roger McFillin

What is Authority, Who Has It, and Why?

We’ve been trained to presume people with particular titles have authority. And we’ve been trained to be obedient to authority figures.

Examples of the experts, authorities and systems we entrust with our money, our overt approval, tacit acceptance or acquiescence include:

National government

Local government

Medical doctors

University personnel, teachers

Scientists, researchers

Corporations

Finance professionals

Media

Attorneys

“Experts” with stamps of approval from any number of organizations

Entertainers

People with a great deal of money or possessions

In reality, these are either public servants who we’ve hired for an agreed upon service, or they are simply people with opinions. These people weren’t annointed by God; the only reason anyone has power over others is because people give it to them. But the society we were born into teaches us to grant authority status to such people simply based on their title.

To consult with a doctor or business owner for their opinion can be helpful at times, but we tend to grant an authority “power over.”

When we outsource authority, giving them the right to decide and act on our behalf, we are, by definition, giving our power away. In other words, we are entrusting a system or “authority” to do the right thing. Sometimes we entrust them to do something on our behalf. Sometimes we trust them to be a representative of a type of knowledge.

The Nature of Hierarchical Systems

But here’s the rub: most people we grant authority status to are employed within hierarchical control systems which drastically minimize the power of the individual to act with humanity or integrity.

The only people who can keep jobs in these systems are those who bow to the system itself, thus making the group’s priority the continuance of the system, not the honoring of human values.

Corporations Shield Individuals from Liability, Leading to an Organization that Rewards Those Who Engage in Unethical Actions A frequent criticism of corporations (which I believe also applies to governmental bureaucracies) is that their organizational structure encourages sociopathic behavior. This is because members of these entities are shielded from legal or personal accountability for their actions, with any wrongdoings being attributed to the corporation as a whole. In contrast, the main form of accountability most members face is the pressure to advance the institution’s mission (e.g., make more money), leading to the proliferation of increasingly unethical methods to achieve that goal. A Midwestern Doctor

Hierarchy is so prolific that it may seem to be the only or the most desirable solution to organizing people. But that isn’t so. In The Circle Way: A Leader in Every Chair, Christina Baldwin and Ann Linnea provide an eloquent and scholarly presentation of a more natural and just structure than a hierarchy: a circle.

Circle process is not a technique; it’s a heritage. It is a way to be together that is familiar to people everywhere on the planet. It’s easy to notice the presence of circle in indigenous communities and as people sit in fields resting from their work, in homes and public places, even in airports as they travel. But generally, circle has been suppressed and forgotten. Cultures of hierarchy and control long ago abolished circle, because circle serves democracy. Those seeking to dominate and rule over others know instinctively that circle is dangerous to their desire for power. By its simple shape, circle includes everyone without distinction, welcomes and invites all to participate, and creates equality among those gathered. So it is that this most ancient of forms becomes revolutionary in today’s world… It opens up the creativity and contribution of all who sat silent for far too many years. Circle ends our collective and individual silence… Nobody is superior… We sit together in our differences in one nice, round shape. Christina Baldwin and Ann Linnea

Misplaced Trust; Hijacked Systems Have Betrayed Humanity

Many good people have done many good things. But systems (especially those under hierarchical control) have proven to be vulnerable to corruption and are now manipulated by a few massive corporations. Mainstream media is a perfect example in its movement from journalism to narrative control.

When we peer beneath the surface of “approved” narratives, there is endless proof that the largest and most mainstream systems today are in fact, not trustworthy:

For example, in the series on Regulatory Agencies, you’ll see this evidence regarding the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

Seeking Inspiration

No matter our differences, we can each observe our own behavior regarding authority and power and consider how it’s been working. Has what we’ve been doing gotten the results we wanted?

The systems that have betrayed humanity are the same ones that have the power and influence to inundate us with messages that they are the only way our world can work. So is it any surprise that many people find it hard to believe that it’s possible to reject these systems and try new things? Humanity has been force-fed the false idea that corporate growth helps people and that governments as they exist today are capable of leading humanity. The strong implication is that a breakdown of "society" will be the end of everything good and will make survival impossible.

And yet there are so many examples of people making independent choices to create new ways of living with their family and neighbors. You might find some of these thought leaders and activists inspiring in their approach.

Vandana Shiva — Has supported Indian farmers in achieving multiple successes with knowledge, community and teamwork. Cesar Chavez — “A first-generation American, he was born in 1927 near his family’s small homestead outside Yuma, Arizona. At age 11, his family lost their farm during the Great Depression and became migrant farm workers. Cesar finished his formal education after the eighth grade and worked the fields full-time to help support his family… Cesar’s dream was to organize a union that would protect and serve the farm workers whose poverty and powerlessness he had shared. He knew the history of farm worker organizing was one sad story after another of broken unions and strikes crushed by violence. He knew that for 100 years many others with much better educations and more resources than he possessed had tried, and failed, to organize farm workers. He knew the experts said organizing farm workers was impossible.” Community Fridges — Setting up community fridges for volunteers to stock with free food provides fresh food for the hungry and reduces food waste. Gandhi — Gandhi’s use of the spinning wheel was, in part, a way to demonstrate economic freedom for his people to regain independence from British rule. “Gandhi’s use of the spinning wheel was one of the most significant unifying elements of the nationalist movement in India. Spinning was seen as an economic and political activity that could bring together the diverse population of South Asia, and allow the formerly elite nationalist movement to connect to the broader Indian population…. It… had the potential to overcome labour, gender, and religious divisions and thereby produce an accessible and effective symbol for the Gandhian anti-colonial movement.” Rosa Parks — “In 1955, Parks rejected a bus driver’s order to leave a row of four seats in the ‘colored’ section once the white section had filled up and move to the back of the bus. Her defiance sparked a successful boycott of buses in Montgomery a few days later. Residents refused to board the city’s buses. Instead they carpooled, rode in Black-owned cabs, or walked, some as far as 20 miles. The boycott dealt a severe blow to the bus company’s profits as dozens of public buses stood idle for months. The boycott was led by a newcomer to Montgomery named Martin Luther King, Jr.” The Grandmother Who Resisted — “Standing Rock Grandmother Regina Brave has been compared to Rosa Parks when it comes to… the Water Protectors praying and holding space to block the pipeline in North Dakota.” Brave resisted arrest as she believed it within her rights to peacefully pray in support of the Standing Rock tribe’s efforts to resist the oil pipeline that threatens their fresh water. (The efforts included years of extensive efforts to go through the political and legal systems.) A nearby richer city had successfully refused to accept the pipeline but the Indian reservation’s sovereignty was not similarly respected by the corporate and government powers. Independent Healthcare Providers — There’s been an increase in health and wellness providers acting independently of corporate systems, returning to a more authentic partnership with clients to implement evidence-based techniques that seek to spur true healing. Tiny House Network — Connections and support for sustainable living. Intentional Communities, Ecovillages & Cohousing — Many people have created ways of working together to grow food and build networks of support.

