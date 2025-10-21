The field is the force, rather than germs or genes, that finally determines whether we are healthy or ill, the force which must be tapped in order to heal. We are attached and engaged, indivisible from our world, and our only fundamental truth is our relationship with it. “The field,” as Einstein once succinctly put it, “is the only reality.” Lynne McTaggart, The Field: The Quest for the Secret Force of the Universe 2008

Consciousness Science: Basics For Every Person on Earth

The Question

How and Why Can it Be True that We Are All One? One of the most profound claims often made in spirituality is that separation is an illusion, that in fact “We are all One.” But what does it actually mean to say we are all One? How are we all One? What are the mechanics of this Oneness? How can we be One when it seems so obvious in our everyday experience that we are separate? This is where Nassim’s theory comes in. He gives a scientifically validated explanation for how and why it is true that we are all part of one fabric of reality while at the same time explaining how individuation and boundary conditions exist within that unified fabric. Penny Heiple

The Answer

One way to answer the question is this: Just as a wave isn’t separate from the ocean, matter is formed from, and is part of, the Field.

Unified theories and Quantum Mechanics provide insight into the “Science of Oneness.”

Unified theories endeavor to resolve the disparity between scientific models used to describe the very small (quantum) and those that observe the universe on a very large scale (the relativity of spacetime). Nassim Haramein’s scientific papers and theories do this while also drawing connections between physics, ancient traditions and the healing arts. A key point from the unified theory presented by Haramein is that space is not empty. Perfectly aligned with ancient traditions including Yoga, he explains that there is no “void” or “nothingness” between objects or particles. Space is made of aether, a unified field. Like a wave isn’t separate from the ocean, matter is not separate from space; it is formed from, and is a part of, the field.\ Your body-mind is like a consciousness antenna, interacting with the field of energy and information. Everything is connected (“entangled”) through a network of wormholes. Every proton in the universe has access to all information in the universe!

A Philosophical Explanation of the Science

If we make a paradigm shift and assume that everything is ultimately consciousness then… Max Planck’s statement “I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness.” becomes logical. ‘Subject and object are only one’ now makes sense because the actual subject of any observation is consciousness, and we are assuming the object is made of consciousness. And, the fact that our universe does not have separability, that everything is instantaneously connected, now is no longer ‘spooky’ because if everything is ultimately consciousness then there is only one thing in our universe, consciousness. Everything is instantly connected because everything is ultimately the same thing, consciousness… We do not need to be explained how brains can produce consciousness because we are assuming brains do not produce consciousness. Brains are made of consciousness. They are the TVs, video cameras, and computer monitors that allow our inner consciousness to experience what we call the ‘outside’ world, which is also ultimately consciousness. In summary, physicists were reluctant to understand quantum mechanics because they knew it led to an unpalatable ‘mystical’ worldview that everything is ultimately consciousness. – Alan J Steinberg MD

Key to Understanding: The Field

Aether is “the field which connects and permeates all things.”

In wisdom traditions around the world, including yoga philosophy, aether has long been described as the fifth of the elements that make up the universe: earth, water, fire, air and aether. Aether provides the space for other elements to exist; it transcends and includes the other four.

Aether serves as the medium for light and sound waves. “Aether was the name given to a subtle energy field that fills all space and therefore provides a carrier medium for light energy to travel through the great void of space between the Sun and the Earth.” (source)

It is “a living force behind all things.” (source)

Human beings and all living things are a coalescence of energy in a field of energy connected to every other thing in the world. This pulsating energy field is the central engine of our being and our consciousness… There is no “me” and “not-me” duality to our bodies in relation to the universe, but one underlying energy field. This field is responsible for our mind’s highest functions, the information source guiding the growth of our bodies. It is our brain, our heart, our memory — indeed, a blueprint of the world for all time. The field is the force, rather than germs or genes, that finally determines whether we are healthy or ill, the force which must be tapped in order to heal. We are attached and engaged, indivisible from our world, and our only fundamental truth is our relationship with it. “The field,” as Einstein once succinctly put it, “is the only reality.” – Lynne McTaggart, The Field: The Quest for the Secret Force of the Universe 2008 link

Introducing Nassim Haramein

Image of Nassim Haramein from Resonance Academy website

Nassim Haramein is a published scientist in advanced physics and mathematics, and a speaker who explains in layman terms the various interpretations and practical implications of famous physics research. (See his bio here.)

Haramein has 30 years experience in unified physics, focusing on connections between physics, mathematics, cosmology, quantum mechanics, biology and chemistry among other subjects.

He founded The Resonance Science Foundation , an institute which publishes scientific papers and “humanizes science.”

While he is particularly clear, Haramein is by no means the first to teach many of the profound principles he so powerfully explains. As just one example, in The Holographic Universe , Michael Talbot makes the same point that Haramein does about Bohm’s interpretation of the double slit experiment. Talbot explains that Bohm “feels that most physicists go about it the wrong way… trying to fragment reality and saying that one separate thing, consciousness, interacts with another separate thing, a subatomic particle.” This is a key point that Haramein makes when explaining the assumption built into the traditional interpretation for the double slit experiment and how that assumption leads to an interpretation different from one based on a connected universe. In other words, Haramein is not alone in many of his teachings, but he is particularly straightforward about making concepts clear to the nonscientist, and in connecting the dots between science and its application in the healing arts.

In addition to existing science that Haramein helps to educate others about, he has also published profound new research that extends the reaches of science beyond its previous limitations. For example, he predicted with remarkable and unquestionable mathematical precision the mass/charge radius of the proton, the implications of which are directly related to a scientific proof of the oneness of the universe.

Jumping Into the Physics

The following 15-minute video provides a nice introduction.

In the following videos, Nassim Haramein explains key points that help to inform and inspire us with the findings of science and their connection to wisdom and healing traditions. He offers priceless clarity about physics that is appealing from both a scientific and spiritual point of view.

The next time you’re tempted to scroll through social media, instead consider watching the 2016 documentary, The Connected Universe! Here’s a 4-minute trailer:

In the following 30-minute interview published in January 2022, Harramein accessibly explains some of the most cutting-edge science together with other key aspects of the science you’ll find more about below.

Among the free videos by Haramein that we’ve previewed, the following is one of the most accessible. (We found this video to be more clear than his TedX presentation found online.) He does, however, jump right into the physics, so it’s helpful if you’re already up to speed on the common interpretation of the double slit experiment. If you’re not, that’s okay – just be patient or listen a few times until you get it. : ) When he uses the term “superposition,” that means that something is in two places at once.

The Science of Oneness

Nassim Haramein explains a unified theory of physics that includes the science of oneness. Some of the key points of this physics are:

Unified theories endeavor to resolve the disparity between scientific models used to describe the very small (quantum) and those that observe the universe on a very large scale (the relativity of spacetime). Nassim Haramein's scientific papers and theories do this while also drawing connections between physics, ancient traditions and the healing arts. A key point from the unified theory presented by Haramein is that space is not empty. Perfectly aligned with ancient traditions including Yoga, he explains that there is no "void" or "nothingness" between objects or particles. Space is made of aether, a unified field. (Of all the terminology related to consciousness and the nature of reality, aether may be the most important in helping to reorient thinking from an outdated worldview to one that is more aligned with the true nature of reality. See more in Part 1A: Introduction & Terminology) Space has tiny spinning fields of energy (PSUs) that interact with one another, similar to the way that ripples on a pond interact with another. What appears to us as mass is the coherent movement of PSUs. The structure of spacetime demonstrates repeating patterns, such as the golden ratio or spiral. In scientific terms, the universe is fractal, entangled and holographic.

See Also

