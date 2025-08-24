Key Excerpts in Chronological Order: Sudden & Unexpected Deaths, Vax-Caused Deaths, More Deaths Among Vaccinated, Fibrous Clots in Deceased

Full curation of Covid vaccines here. Separate posts available for these sub-sections:

More Harms — Evidence of the link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more. Also included here are “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at unheard of rates.

Deaths, Clots in Deceased (you’re here) — Sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among the vaccinated, fibrous clots in deceased.

Heart Damage — Hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for “the vast majority of reported cases” of life-threatening heart inflammation.

I worked as a factory representative for a company that had an average of 65 reps in the field. Over a 20 year period only one rep died before retiring… After the shots came out I had already retired but had a rep call me and said 3 reps died all in the same week after the shot came out. 1 death in 20 years. 3 deaths in one week after shot roll out.

Aug 2025 — “1 death in 20 years. 3 deaths in one week after shot roll out”

A recent study done at Yale shows that the spike protein can continue to be produced by the body for over 700 days after the gene therapy injections. Of course, you’ll be hard-pressed to find the mainstream media talking about this after they all reported (lied) on how “the vaccine ingredients will stay in the injection site and the spike will only be produced for a couple of days.” [See article for litany of deaths and injuries in Covid vaxxed.]

For reference, approximately 140,000 people were killed from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. Therefore, the Covid-19 injection campaign may have killed t he equivalent of at least 121 Hiroshima nuclear attacks .

Alessandria et al : all-cause death risks to be higher for those vaccinated with one and two Covid-19 vaccine doses compared to unvaccinated individuals …

Aarstad and Kvitastein : higher Covid-19 vaccine uptake was associated with increased all-cause mortality

Hulscher et al : high likelihood of a causal link between Covid-19 vaccines and death from analysis of 325 autopsies

Pantazatos and Seligmann : est 146,000 to 187,000 possible vaccine-associated deaths in the U.S. by Aug 2021…

Skidmore : est 278,000 Americans may have died from the Covid-19 vaccine by Dec 2021

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System : 37,966 reported Covid-19 vaccine deaths – under-reporting factor of 31 yields 1,176,946 Covid-19 vaccine deaths among countries that use VAERS

Mostert et al : est 3.1 million excess deaths likely attributed to Covid-19 vaccination/lockdowns among 47 countries of the Western World from 2020 to 2022.

Since the global roll-out of the Covid-19 injections, substantial data has surfaced linking them to a catastrophic number of deaths…

Dr. Royle asserted that it’s not just cancers that are surging among the Covid-vaxxed. “Post-vaccine boosters, I’ve observed what seem to be a lot of sudden deaths from necrotising pancreatitis.”

Since the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were unleashed on the public in early 2021, Beaudoin calculated that there have been 155,000 excess deaths caused by acute kidney injury in the United States alone… Excess death is the figure above the expected baseline, not the total, meaning an extra 155,000 Americans died from acute kidney injury,

The sudden appearance of long, white fibrous clots in the deceased was first observed by embalmers after the Covid vaccines were rolled out. Hirschman clots are significantly different to conventional blood clots normally found in humans. They tend to be very long, thin, fibrous, elastomeric in physical character and have polymeric structure. These aberrant white Hirschman clots must be forming in the arteries and veins of living people.

Sep 2024 — “For the first time in history, large numbers of aberrant white thrombi [blood clots] have been found in cadavers shortly after death”

The decorated oncologist set up the first outpatient cancer clinic at Kyoto University in Japan and was responsible for the first course at the school in pharmacoepidemiology… He cited the prevalence of ‘turbo cancers’ that were ‘previously unseen by doctors.’ He said that these cancers started appearing after the rollouts of the vaccines and have been progressing so quickly that they are often in stage 4 by the time doctors diagnose them. He added that the jump in these cancers has been accompanied by increases in excess mortality from cancer in general to a degree that cannot be explained simply by missed treatments or screenings during Covid-19-related lockdowns. He also pointed to sudden deaths seen in individuals shortly after receiving the vaccines, such as a 28-year-old man whose wife found him dead five days after his second dose of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

In the 17 countries… there is no association in time between Covid-19 vaccination and any proportionate reduction in all cause mortality. The opposite occurs. All 17 countries have… high all cause mortality, which occur when the Covid-19 vaccines are deployed.

Feb 2024 — All 17 countries in the study had higher death counts after Covid-19 vaccines were deployed

For every nursing home where the infection fatality rate decreased post-Covid vaccine there were 6.5 nursing homes where it increased by a comparable amount. That's a disaster.

Sep 2023 — “Further Analysis of US Nursing Home Data Proves, Once Again, the Vaccines Made it More Likely for the Elderly to Die”

Between 2021 and 2022, more than 1,650 professional and amateur athletes collapsed due to cardiac events, with 1,148 of these incidents ending in their deaths. This rise in the collapse and sudden death among the most unlikely group of people coincided with the introduction of the grossly glorified mRNA Covid-19 vaccines to the general public.

Jan 2023 — “ Normalisation of Sudden Death Surge Among Athletes Demonstrates the Extent of our Societal Pathology”

At a conference for medical professionals… several speakers–all physicians–commented on a disturbing trend: an increase in otherwise healthy people dying in their sleep. Sudden unexplained age-inappropriate deaths seem to be happening more than usual, both in the United States, where these medical doctors practice, and in several other countries in the industrialized world. Excess death “is a phenomenon all over the world at the moment,” said Dr. John Campbell… Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, who presented at the conference, said that when people—especially young people—die in their sleep the underlying cause is often myocarditis… According to this study , many heart issues are being reported post-vaccination, with myocarditis being the most common.

Official figures published by the UK Government reveal the fully/triple vaccinated population have accounted for over 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England over the past year, 91% of all Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of 2022, and 94% of all Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of April 2022.

Aug 2022 — “UK Gov. confirms 9 in every 10 Covid deaths over the last year have been among the fully/triple vaccinated”

Stunning official Canadian data show vaccines now RAISE the risk of death from Covid.

Jul 2022 — “Official Canadian data show vaccines now RAISE the risk of death from Covid”

As of 6 February 2022, based on publicly available official UK and US data, all age groups under 50 years old are at greater risk of fatality after receiving a Covid-19 inoculation than an unvaccinated person is at risk of a Covid-19 death. All age groups under 80 years old have virtually no benefit from receiving a Covid-19 inoculation, and the younger ages incur significant risk.

Feb 2022 — “All age groups under 50 years old are at greater risk of fatality after receiving a Covid-19 inoculation than an unvaccinated person is at risk of a Covid-19 death”

A Freedom of Information Act request made by the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency group has revealed that Pfizer was aware of 1,223 possible vaccine related deaths within the first 90 days of their Covid vaccine rollout.

Dec 2021 — “Pfizer was aware of 1,223 possible vaccine related deaths within the first 90 days of their Covid vaccine rollout”

Dr. Jessica Rose has a BSc in Applied Mathematics and completed her MSc in Immunology at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology. To date, she has compiled some of the best analysis of the VAERS data that I have seen this year.

Oct 2021 — “PhD Researcher’s Analysis of VAERS Data Reveals 5,427% Increase in Deaths Following Covid Shots Compared to All Vaccines the Past 10 Years”

Feb 2021— Reports to CDC Between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 22, 2021: More than 9,000 Harmed and 329 Dead Following Covid Vaccines

Aug 25, 2025 — "It's a major cover-up"— Jeffery McIntosh Speaks Out About His Son Derek's Death After His 2nd Pfizer; “They told us that he had blood clots in the lungs and blood clots in the heart... we got a call from the funeral director and she told us that the death certificate was online, she read it to us and it stated cardiac arrest as the main cause of death, secondary cause was severe reaction to the covid 19 vaccination.” — Transcriber B link

Aug 24, 2025 — Breaking: CDC Finally Investigates Covid Vaccine Deaths Amid Mounting Evidence: A newly formed CDC workgroup will review data on vaccine fatalities—but is this real accountability or just another cover-up? — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Aug 23, 2025 — 18 Million Covid-Jabbed Japanese Folks Shown to Have Significantly Higher Death Rates During First Year After Injection With mRNA Clot Shots: ‘The More Doses You Get, The Sooner You are Likely to Die — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Aug 18, 2025 — “Covid-19 Shot Killed My Father”: Dr. Gina Loudon’s Shocking Statement on National TV — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Aug 17, 2025 — World Council for Health Sounds Alarm: Covid-Vaxxed Face ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ of Mass Deaths — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Aug 16, 2025 — Clot Shock: Strange Clots caused by Covid Shots — Anne Gibbons link

Aug 13, 2025 — Bombshell Study: Covid Shots Linked to Sudden Death Explosion: Multi-nation study links mRNA ‘vaccines’ to alarming spike in unexplained deaths — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Aug 13, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, August 4-11, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 10, 2025 — Michael Yon: Horror in Japan — At Least 600,000 Dead from Covid Jabs; “A Japanese science team, led by Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, has poured through 25 million vaccination records, and believes at least 600,000 lives were lost to Covid injections.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Aug 10, 2025 — Got an extraordinary Covid vaccine mortality anecdote? If you have an extraordinary Covid vaccine mortality anecdote — positive or negative — please share it in the comments; “I worked as a factory representative for a company that had an average of 65 reps in the field. Over a 20 year period only one rep died before retiring… After the shots came out I had already retired but had a rep call me and said 3 reps died all in the same week after the shot came out. 1 death in 20 years. 3 deaths in one week after shot roll out.” — Steve Kirsch link

Aug 8, 2025 — Dr. Steven Hatfill: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Killed a ‘Significant Amount’ of People — Slay News, Rumble 1.5-min video

Aug 6, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 28-August 4, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 6, 2025 — Vaccinated and Boosted Hollywood Actress Kelley Mack Dies After Short Battle With Turbo Cancer — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Aug 5, 2025 — Japan’s mRNA Bombshell: 21 Million Vaccine Records Reveal Massive Death Surge Months After Injection: A first-of-its-kind dataset from Japan shows delayed fatal adverse events are real — Masako Ganaha joins to discuss her team’s findings. — Nicolas Hulscher link

Aug 3, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – University of Cincinnati Football Player 18 Year Old Jeremiah Kelly Died Suddenly In His Sleep — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 2, 2025 — Funeral Director Blows Whistle on Horrifying Covid ‘Vaccine’ Cover-Up — Frank Bergman, SLAY News link

Aug 1, 2025 — Clots, Cover-Ups & Covid Shots: Tom Haviland Calls Out the Deafening Silence of ‘Truth Tellers’ — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Aug 1, 2025 — Exclusive: UK Funeral Director Blows Whistle on Shocking Covid Clot Cover-Up | Daily Pulse — The Vigilant Fox link

Aug 1, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – 17 Year Old Voice Star Karen Silva Dies of Hemorrhagic Stroke — Dr. William Makis MD link

August 2025 — The Association of SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Covid-19 Vaccination With Sudden Death: An Explorative Review; “Compared to non-vaccinated individuals, vaccinated individuals may experience unfavorable effects due to the chemical components of vaccinations. This might have resulted in metabolic problems after vaccination as well as severe cardiovascular system and central nervous system (CNS) symptoms. Some vaccines’ mechanisms of action may involve unwanted immune system activation…” — Sakshitha Potluri et al, Cureus link

Jul 31, 2025 — The single most convincing Covid vaccine harm signal to date: Mortality increased each time they gave a new dose. This kind of dose-response temporal pattern is considered one of the strongest forms of circumstantial evidence in observational epidemiology. — Steve Kirsch link

Jul 31, 2025 — Norway’s 54-Year-Old Covid Vaccine Rollout Czar Dies Suddenly — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jul 30, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, July 21-28, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 30, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – Princess Cruise Ship Captain Dies Suddenly After Medical Emergency — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 28, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – Wales – 9 year old Freddie Pritchard Died Suddenly. His Mother Was A Religious Vaccine Fanatic. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 27, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – Scottish footballer Brian Morgan, 35, Passed Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 23, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 14-21, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 22, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – 15 Year Old Canadian Hockey Player Dies Of Cardiac Arrest — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 16, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – 28 year old Rugby Player Collapsed And Died During The Great Bristol Run Half Marathon On May 12, 2025 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 16, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 7-14, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 9, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 30-July 7, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 2, 2025 — Embalmers Report Persistent Blood Clots in Corpses Since Covid Vaxx Roll Out — The Jimmy Dore Show, YouTube 30-min video

Jul 2, 2025 — Fully Vaccinated Indian Actress, Who Promoted the Shots to Millions of Fans, Dies at 42 From Cardiac Arrest — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jul 2, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 23-30, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 25, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 16-23, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 20, 2025 — “Safe and Effective”: Fully Vaccinated Food Network Star Anne Burrell Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies Suddenly at 55: Renowned chef made several posts celebrating multiple Covid injections. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jun 18, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 9-16, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 18, 2025 — White Fibrous Clots Confirmed, mRNA Genome Integration Exposed, Carcinogenic Herbicides Identified, and the Neuroregenerative Power of Lion’s Mane — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link and 8-min video

Jun 17, 2025 — Breaking: 64% of Embalmers at a Tennessee Convention Confirm They Have Seen White Fibrous Clots This Year — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jun 17, 2025 — Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People; “After reviewing the data, a top professor warned: ‘The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die.’ The most terrifying finding was a deadly spike just 3 to 4 months after the final shot.” — The Vigilant Fox link

Jun 16, 2025 — 64% Of Embalmers At A Tennessee Convention Confirm They Have Seen White Fibrous Clots This Year — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jun 15, 2025 — Chilling Warning from India: Scientists Link Skyrocketing Sudden Deaths to Covid ‘Vaccines’: Alarming new findings from top Indian researchers reveal a disturbing rise in sudden deaths among the vaccinated — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jun 14, 2025 — Germany: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Killed More People Than Covid — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Jun 13, 2025 — Tom Haviland Gets a Show of Hands at the 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Meeting— Plus Index Progress Update #WHITECLOTS: Tom Haviland: “When I started talking about the white fibrous clots with one of the first embalmers that I met, he quickly pulled out his phone and showed me a long white fibrous clot” — Transcriber B link

Jun 11, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 2-9, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 11, 2025 — Tennessee Funeral Directors Association (TFDA) Acknowledges White Fibrous Clots are REAL and PREVALENT at Annual Convention: A guest post by Tom Haviland — Laura Kasner link

Jun 7, 2025 — Red Alert Issued as Fibrous Clots Found in Young Children of Covid-Vaxxed Mothers — Frank Bergman, Slay New link

Jun 4, 2025 — Embalmer Clot Update with Maj. Thomas Haviland — Vaxxchoice, Rumble 1-hr video

​May 28, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, May 22-26, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 28, 2025 — NCI Testimony: Dr. Chris Shoemaker Exposes Injection Data; “In his testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry, Dr. Chris Shoemaker presented a damning overview of the dangers linked to Covid-19 ‘vaccines.’ Drawing on government data, peer-reviewed studies, and clinical insights, Dr. Shoemaker detailed the huge rise in mortality, cardiac injuries, and pregnancy complications following mass ‘vaccination’ campaigns. His testimony underscored not only the medical risks but also the systemic suppression of truth by regulatory bodies and governments.” — Dr. Trozzi link

May 26, 2025 — News: 19 Year Old Social Media Star Anna Grace Phelan Dies Of Brain Cancer (Glioblastoma) 8 Months After Diagnosis — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 25, 2025 — South Korea Sounds Alarm as Death Surge Linked to Covid ‘Vaccines’ — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

May 23, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, May 12-22, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 19, 2025 — Study Shows Pfizer Covid Shot Has 37 Percent Higher Risk of Mortality Than Moderna Shot — Carolyn Hendler JD, The Vaccine Reaction link

May 19, 2025 — Why All These “Sudden Deaths” In Or Near The Water?; This Macabre Trend May Hold Some Clue As To WHY People Are Dying In Such Numbers. — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 17, 2025 — Worldwide Embalmer Survey: 250 embalmers report finding white rubbery clots — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

May 16, 2025 — Worldwide Embalmer Survey Reveals Striking Rise in White Fibrous Clots Following Covid-19 Vaccination: USAF Ret. Major Thomas Haviland’s global survey finds 83% of embalmers now report white fibrous clots—found in roughly 28% of bodies since mass Covid-19 vaccination began. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

May 14, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, May 5-11, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 9, 2025 — Experts Sound Alarm Over White Fibrous Clots from Deceased mRNA Vaccine Recipients: A group of leading experts has issued fresh warnings about large “white fibrous clots” that embalmers are finding in the deceased bodies of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

May 7, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, April 28-May 5, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 02, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – Tragedy Strikes As Student-Athlete, 15, Dies Unexpectedly At Miami Water Polo Tournament; “In every young sudden death, the first step in investigation must be Covid-19 mRNA vaccine status.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 30, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, April 21-28, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 29, 2025 — Bioinformatics Scientists Confirm Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Sudden Heart Deaths Surge; “A group of leading bioinformatics scientists has just confirmed that Covid mRNA ‘vaccines’ are responsible for a global surge in sudden deaths caused by heart attacks and cardiac arrests.” — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Apr 29, 2025 — Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality After Initial Covid-19 Vaccination With Pfizer-Biontech Or Mrna-1273 Among Adults Living In Florida; “Florida adults who received BNT162b2 had significantly higher risk of 12-month all-cause, cardiovascular, Covid-19, and non-Covid-19 mortality compared to matched mRNA-1273 recipients.” — Retsef Levi et al, MedRxiv link

​Apr 29, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – 42 Year Old AFL Player Andrew Krakouer Died Suddenly From A Heart Attack On Mar.30, 2025 While Gardening — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 29, 2025 — Residents Say Sudden Deaths Are Increasing in China; They told The Epoch Times that recently more young and middle-aged people around them have died suddenly. — Alex Wu, The Epoch Times link

Apr 28, 2025 — WHO Data: ‘Covid Deaths’ Skyrocketed Among Vaccinated — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Apr 19, 2025 — Why embalmers are alarmed since 2021: A study in global censorship and denial — Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin link

Apr 16, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, April 7-14, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 16, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – Young Teacher Suddenly Dies Aged Just 24 Leaving Her Pupils And Friends ‘Heartbroken’; “Young Covid-19 Vaccinated Teachers (A Vaccine Mandated Profession) Are Still Dropping Dead From Heart Attacks At The Age Of 24.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 13, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – UK Lucton School Headteacher Died A Week After Brain Tumour Diagnosis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 11, 2025 — “Case 17″: Perfectly healthy 83-year-old woman dies 10 days after Pfizer vaccine with massive histological damage across multiple organs — Steve Kirsch link

Apr 9, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, March 31 – April 7, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 3, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, April 7-21, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 3, 2025 — Fibrous, rubbery clots caused by covid injections have prion-like seeding activity — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

​Apr 2, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide March 24-31, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 1, 2025 — A Horrifying Breakthrough in the Whit eFibrous Clot Saga — A Timeline of Covid Tyranny — What is Evil? — It was an Agenda, not a mistake — CMN News, The Credible Medical News Network link

Mar 26, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide March 17-24, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 22, 2025 — mRNA Injury Stories – 32 Year Old Juventus Spanish Soccer Player Nico Hidalgo Died After Being Diagnosed With Stage 4 Lung Cancer In 2021; “My Take… Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Cause Turbo Cancer And Lung Cancer Is The 5th Most Common. Professional Soccer Players Were All Forced To Get Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines In 2021. Many Of Them Developed Leukemias, Lymphomas, Testicular Cancers, Colon Cancers And Lung Cancers.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 19, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, March 10-17, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 13, 2025 — Interview – Embalmer Richard Hirschman — Laura Kasner link

Mar 12, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide March 3-10, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 10, 2025 — In memory of all those NOT remembered in the latest Oscars’ “In Memoriam”; Countless viewers were outraged that the Academy had “snubbed” so many who deserved to be included; but what they called a “snub” was actually an ongoing COVER-UP of the true toll of “vaccination” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 7, 2025 — ‘Fully Vaccinated’ and ‘Boosted’ Democrat Rep Sylvester Turner Dies Suddenly; His cause of death was not immediately known. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Mar 5, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, February 24-March 3, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 26, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, February 17-24, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 19, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, February 10-17, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 21, 2025 — Alert: Since 2023, reports of (famous) people “dying suddenly” or falling gravely ill have shot up nearly 100%; The last two years have seen a terrifying jump in such “adverse events”—a deadly increase that’s been systematically concealed by an all-pervasive fog of propaganda — Charlotte Hervis & Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 11, 2025 — Urgent: Cancer deaths rose in Japan in 2022 and 2023, post-mRNA Covid shots — Alex Berenson link

Feb 5, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, January 27-February 3, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jan 29, 2025 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, January 20-27, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jan 23, 2025 — In America Just This Past Week, 58 Babies Have “Died Suddenly,” And 14 Doctors Died In Italy — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jan 16, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, January 6-13, 2025 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jan 8, 2025 — Embalmers Keep Finding Fibrous CV19 Vax Clots – Tom Haviland: “White fibrous clots appeared in a weighted average of 28% of corpses… in the 2024 survey of embalmers, 83% are seeing these long fibrous clots”. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jan 6, 2025 — Did FDA Know a Child had Died in Moderna’s Covid Jab Clinical Trial? If so, what did the agency do about it? So far, the agency has refused to answer. Beginning Jan. 20, it will have to. — Alex Berenson link

Jan 5, 2025 — 50-Year-Old is Killed by Covid Vaccine—Big Pharma Says “We are incredibly proud”; “The evidence that her husband had been killed by the Covid vaccine he had received less than two months earlier was so clearly established that his family was eventually given a one-time tax-payer funded award of £120,000… Though his primary care physician and the hospital staff that treated him all believed Neil Miller’s death was caused by the Covid vaccine, there was no mention of VITT on the certificate of death Kam Miller initially received. It would take almost a year to get this corrected… An AstraZeneca spokesperson told the British newspaper that patient safety ‘is our highest priority. We are incredibly proud of the role Vaxzevria played in ending the global pandemic,’ the company spokesperson said.” — Jennifer Margulis link

Jan 3, 2025 — Urgent: A Young Child Died of Cardiac Arrest After Being Jabbed During Moderna’s Key Covid Vaccine Trial: Moderna has not reported the death to a public trial registry or published results that show the death, effectively hiding it for years. What did the FDA know and did it respond? The agency won’t say — Alex Berenson link

Jan 3, 2025 — Covid-19 Vaccine Neurologic Syndrome Kills Victim in Less than 4 Years: Courageous Discourse Follow-up on Former UK CEO Marathoner Rod Shears — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jan 2, 2025 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, December 23-30, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jan 2, 2025 — 2025 – The Year Everybody Knows Somebody; “By April 16, 2021, only one third of a year, the Covid ‘vaccine’ deaths reported to VAERS were more than fifteen times greater than each of the other three full years… Most of the public has only heard about myocarditis in young male athletes and has not made the causal attribution of stroke, cancer, pulmonary embolism, and sudden kidney failure to Covid gene drug injections. Why is there such a failure of messaging regarding these oft-fatal injections? The issues of leadership, strategy, and efficiency of utility must be solved in order to change public opinion based on truth, not propaganda… Hundreds of thousands of people died in the United States from Covid gene drug injections. Including hospital Covid protocols, more than one million Americans have been killed in the name of Healthcare.” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Dec 31, 2024 — Died Suddenly! Clots! Strokes! Will it ever end? — Mark Bishofsky, The Truth Expedition link

Dec 30, 2024 — Results of the 2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey: More embalmers responded this year; “We are now into a fourth straight year of embalmers around the world seeing this very unusual phenomenon of large, grotesque ‘white fibrous clots’ in the veins and arteries of corpses. Yet, no government regulatory agency, hospital system, or university research lab seems to have the slightest interest in tracking this new phenomenon or trying to deduce ‘how’ or ‘why’ these clots are forming.” — Laura Kasner link

Dec 29, 2024 — Breaking News: I Warned an Alberta… Mom about Vaccines in 2022. Last month she took her 10 month old for flu and Covid-19 shots and her baby just died suddenly — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 25, 2024 — The CFR from the Pfizer Trial Show the Vaccines Make you 5X More Likely to Die from Covid; “The case fatality rate (CFR) is 5X higher for Pfizer and when you combine that with a 40% higher likelihood of being infected (bringing it to 7.7X) we can now estimate that the Covid vaccine makes you over 5X more likely to die from Covid. And that’s not counting your risk of all-cause mortality from the vaccine itself.” — Steve Kirsch link

Dec 22, 2024 — Study Reveals Covid-19 ‘Vaccines’ Have Far Exceeded Criteria for Market Withdrawal: 375,340% more reported deaths than the Cutter Polio Vaccine Incident of 1955. — Nicholas Hulscher MPH link

Dec 12, 2024 — Pfizer Caught Hiding Sudden Deaths During Covid ‘Vaccine’ Trials; “The hidden deaths were discovered during a major one and a half year investigation by a team of researchers. The team, volunteering for the non-profit news outlet The Daily Clout, revealed that these deaths were covered up to hide serious adverse reactions from the public.” — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Dec 11, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 19 Year Old Mari Tisera Was Mandated Covid-19 Vaccines By George Mason University – She Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Melanoma Which Spread To Her Brain And She Died June 6, 2023 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 8, 2024 — News: A Well-Known Australian Author Has Died Suddenly After Returning To Work From Three Years Off Due To “Vaccine Induced Long Covid” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 7, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 41 Year Old UK Instagram Influencer And Makeup Artist Irene Roozbayani Died Of Stage 4 Turbo Colon Cancer On Nov.7, 2024, 6 Months After Diagnosis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 5, 2024 — Bloody Hell: What do whistleblowing embalmers see? — Ann Gibbons link

Dec 4, 2024 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, November 25-December 2, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Dec 4, 2024 — Sudden Death of 36-year-old Husband and Father in Japan after Coviid-19 Vaccination; “CBC TV interviewed the family of 36-year-old dad who unexpectedly died only three days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine in 2022. The man was healthy, had no underlying condition, and lived happily with his wife and three kids.” — Kunihiko Oishi link

Dec 3, 2024 — Since They Started “Vaccinating” Italy, Eight Employees At Eyewear Company Luxottica Have “Died Suddenly” Or In “Vaxxidents” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Dec 3, 2024 — The Most Comprehensive Study on Vax DNA Sails Through Peer Review; ” ‘This finding raises the legitimate question: Why did BioNTech/Pfizer apply this totally unnecessary but highly dangerous element in their plasmids and use it as a template for the production of modRNA? In our opinion, BioNTech/Pfizer must be held accountable for incorporating this highly dangerous elements in their plasmids… We call for an immediate halt of all RNA-based biologicals until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled.’ There is honestly no other conclusion you can rationally draw from data like this. The people who can’t see it are either in on the $1B marketing scam or are partisan hacks that don’t realize they are part of the largest Jonestown Jab mass suicide operation in history.” — Kevin McKernan, Anandamide link

Dec 2, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 32 Year Old Utah Nurse Rachel Smith Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Turbo Lung Cancer On May 19, 2023 And Died On Nov.8, 2023. She And Her Nurse Husband Were Both COVID-19 Vaccinated — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 29, 2024 — Calls for an Immediate Global Moratorium on Covid-19 mRNA Injections Intensify: DNA Contamination and Death Prompt ‘Notice of Extreme Concern About Covid-19 Modified mRNA Vaccine Safety’ — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Nov 29, 2024 — Forensic Pathologist Sounds Alarm as Investigation Proves Covid ‘Vaccines’ Behind Spike in Sudden Seizure Deaths — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Nov 27, 2024 — Covid-19 Jab Plays ‘Causal Role’ in Seizure Deaths: Journal ‘Academic Forensic Pathology’: Temporal association, absence of another explanation for seizures, and knowledge of similar cases in the medical literature ‘is sufficient to ascribe a causal role to the vaccination,’ study reads. — Jon Fleetwood link

Nov 27, 2024 — German Lawyer Uncovers “Death Batches” Scandal: Tobias Ulbrich has found a shocking number of deaths associated with two specific Covid-19 injection batches. The alarming revelations demand an immediate and urgent investigation. — World Council for Health link

Nov 27, 2024 — Interview with Scott Marsland, the World’s Leading Expert on Covid Vax Injury; “Scott Marsland is a family nurse practitioner and co-founder of Leading Edge Clinic with Dr. Pierre Kory… We are all micro-clotting. Here is what Scott has to say about us all being at an elevated risk of being one of those who ‘died suddenly’ statistics. What can you do to protect yourself?” — The Truth Expedition link

Nov 25, 2024 — Harper Lipian Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 25, 2024 — Pilot Dead – Delta Airlines Pilot 44 year old Jason Daniel Depew of Lithia, Florida, collapsed while jogging and died suddenly on Nov.4, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 24, 2024 — Aliyah Bryant Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 24, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Canadian Covid-19 Vaccinated Family From Ontario – Mother Has A Heart Attack In 2023, 10 Year Old Daughter Dies Of Turbo Cancer Leukemia In 14 Days In 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 24, 2024 — Weston Eldridge Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 24, 2024 — Zylith Hannon Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 23, 2024 — Khaza Foster Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 22, 2024 — Aiden Wood Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 22, 2024 — Baby Boy Mohammad Oiskarany Obituary — Brian Lewis Funeral Homes link

Nov 21, 2024 — Destinii Hope Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 21, 2024 — Lettie Pettitt Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 21, 2024 — NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Announces Tragic Death of His Sister in Heartbreaking Post — Oliver Salt, Daily Mail link

Nov 21, 2024 — Penelope Smith Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 21, 2024 — Zadkielle Quao Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 20, 2024 — Shocking Smoking Gun: Australia’s Health Regulator TGA’s Cover-Up of Vaccine-Related Deaths Exposed by Senator Gerard Rennick — Aussie17 5-min video

Nov 20, 2024 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, November 11-18, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Nov 20, 2024 — Leo Jackson Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 20, 2024 — Serious Side Effects of Covid-19 Vaccines Were Anticipated in October 2020; “To this day there is no black box warning for fatal vaccine syndromes such as myocarditis, blood clots, Gillian-Barre syndrome, etc. Why has the @US_FDA failed to warn and protect the public?” — Dr. Peter A. McCullouch MD, MPH 2-min video

Nov 19, 2024 — 73.9% Of Post Covid Vax Deaths Found Directly Linked To Vaccination On Autopsy: Data Reported From The Largest Autopsy Survey — Phillip Altman link

Nov 19, 2024 — ‘High Likelihood of a Causal Link’—Not Just Correlation—Between Covid Jab and Death: New Peer-Reviewed Study: More than 73% of cases show Covid jab is “direct cause or significantly contributed to death.” — Jon Fleetwood link

Nov 19, 2024 — Landmark Study Links Covid-19 Vaccination to Sudden Deaths; Researchers analyzed 325 autopsies and found that Covid-19 vaccination directly caused or significantly contributed to 73.9% of deaths. —Megan Redshaw link

Nov 19, 2024 — Heavily-Vaxxed County Faces Heart Attack Crisis; “98% of people in King County, WA (Seattle) took at least one Covid shot, and the data is not looking good. A peer-reviewed study has found a jaw-dropping 1,236% surge in excess heart attack deaths among King County’s 2.2 million residents… Moreover, cardiac arrest deaths, in general, rose about 25% from 2020 to 2023. In the same time frame, King County’s population shrunk slightly. Reflecting on this alarming data, Dr. Peter McCullough said, ‘So it looks like the vaccines are the smoking gun.’ — The Vigilant Fox link

Nov 18, 2024 — Study Showing ‘High Likelihood’ of Link Between Covid Vaccines and Death Republished in Peer-reviewed Journal; The largest Covid-19 vaccine autopsy study to date has been republished in a peer-reviewed journal after twice being censored. The study’s lead author said it provides “robust evidence” that the vaccines can cause death, meeting the FDA’s criteria for “an immediate market withdrawal.”— Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 18, 2024 — New Study: A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths Following Covid-19 Vaccination; This study reviews 325 autopsy cases, concluding that 73.9% of the deaths were causally linked to Covid-19 vaccination. — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link

Nov 18, 2024 — House Committee Grills FDA, CDC, NIH Officials Over Handling of Covid Pandemic; Highlights from last week’s congressional hearing on lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic included criticism of government-mandated lockdowns and masks, and public health agencies’ lack of oversight and proper safety testing of the Covid-19 vaccines. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 17, 2024 — A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After Covid-19 Vaccination; “The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by Covid-19 vaccination, of which the primary causes of death include sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), VITT (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%).” — Nicolas Hulscher et al, Science, Public Health Policy and the Law link

Nov 16, 2024 — Ivory Harrison Obituary — Legacy link

Nov 14, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 4 Kids Lost Their Father To A Heart Attack. Their Turbo Cancer Stricken Mom Died Months Later. She Had A Heart Attack & Leukemia. Both Parents Were Mandated Covid-19 Vaccines. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 14, 2024 — Peer-Reviewed Study Reveals 1,236% Surge in Excess Cardiac Arrest Deaths Among 2 Million Covid-19 Vaccinated Individuals: Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on CDM with Bill Quinn — Nicolas Hulscher MPH, Courageous Discourse link

Nov 13, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, November 4-11, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Nov 12, 2024 — “Everything Went Into Chaos”: Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Dies Mid-Air — Ritu Singh, NDTV (New Delhi Television) link

Nov 12, 2024 — Frances Beck Obituary (2023 – 2024) — Legacy link

Nov 11, 2024 — Christopher Crutchfield, 54, Brought Joy And Compassion To Fight For Justice — James Walsh, The Minnesota Star Tribune link

Nov 11, 2024 — Cleveland Browns’ Hakeem Adeniji Announces Stillbirth of Son 6 Days Before His Due Date: ‘Worst Moment of My Life’ — Emma Aerin Becker, People link

Nov 10, 2024 — Beloved Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 Captain Passes Away After Cardiac Incident — Aaron Bailey, Simple Flying link

Nov 10, 2024 — Sunday Round-Up: A Selection of Substacks Worth Your Attention; “So the Covid shots make you more likely to get Covid, and make you infectious for longer. Nicholas Hulscher has done a sobering rundown of estimates of deaths caused by the Covid injections. Meanwhile, Dr Colleen Huber focused in on how Covid shots cause cancer – while also explaining what we can do about it.” — World Council for Health link

Nov 9, 2024 — Samved Arora Obituary 2024 — The Crabiel Home for Funerals link

Nov 8, 2024 — Connor Costello Obituary — link

Nov 8, 2024 — Number of Vaxxed 5-11-Year-Olds Dropping Dead from Heart Attacks Skyrockets — Hunter Fielding, News Addicts link

Nov 8, 2024 — Pilot Died – British Airways Flight BA2158 (UVF-LGW) Saint Lucia To London, Pilot Died Suddenly Nov.3, 2024, During Layover After Collapsing In Front Of Tourists At Luxury Saint Lucia Resort — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 8, 2024 — Results of the People’s Blood Clot Survey as of October 1, 2024 — Laura Kasner link

Nov 7, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 5-11 year olds are dropping dead from heart attacks – are parents really OK with this? What about the 12-19 year olds? — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 6, 2024 — Chauncy Glover, Los Angeles News Anchor, Dies at 39, Family Calls Him a ‘Beacon of Light in Our Lives’ — Charmaine Patterson link

Nov 6, 2024 — Hoboken Council President Jen Giattino Dies Suddenly Aged 53 — Noa Halff, MSN link

Nov 6, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, October 28-November 4, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Nov 6, 2024 — Pharmaceutical Product Recall and Educated Hesitancy Towards New Drugs and Novel Vaccines; “The key failure is to have mandated injections in young and healthy adults; these mandates correlate with excess mortality… The Swine Flu vaccine of 1976 was recalled after just 25 of the ultimate 53 death reports. Not only are adverse events exceedingly high for the Covid-19 vaccines compared to all other vaccines (Figure 1), but deaths related to vaccines based per million doses show an unprecedented performance for the COVID-19 gene-based agents… Vioxx data suggests the FDA’s adverse event database (FAERS) underestimates deaths by a factor of 5- to 9-fold… Yet, since the advent of the COVID-19 vaccines, health authorities have strenuously suggested the unprecedented adverse events are over-reported and thus overestimated… Government quality assurance suggests that the CDC’s VAERS under-reports by a factor of 10- to 100-fold – that only 1%–10% of all serious vaccine injuries are recorded.” — Peter Rhodes & Peter I. Parry, International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine (Sage Journals) link

Nov 5, 2024 — Former Knicks Broadcaster Dies at 54; Brendan Brown, the former radio voice of the New York Knicks and son of former coach Hubie, has died at 54 — Geoff Magliocchetti, New York Knicks link

Nov 5, 2024 — Ret. Major Thomas Haviland On Mind Matters and Everything Else EP 46; Blood Clots, Blood Clots, Blood Clots; “Haviland discussed his recent survey on the white fibrous blood clots. Major Tom revealed that not one vascular surgeon was willing to participate in his survey. Instead he surveyed patients and family. Previously Major Tom surveyed embalmers in the past and he said that 20% of the deceased have these clots. — Dr. Joseph Sansone 1-hr video

Nov 5, 2024 — Data Crimes: Deleting Covid Vaccine Deaths — Sonia Elijah link

Nov 3, 2024 — Covid-19 ‘Vaccines’ Estimated to Have Killed More People Than 121 Hiroshima Nuclear Bombings; FDA criteria for Class I recall and market withdrawal far exceeded. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Nov 3, 2024 — Doctors Sound Alarm Over Sudden Deaths of 4 Vaccinated Teen Athletes — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Nov 3, 2024 — Australia Reports Historic Death Surge Among Vaccinated Population — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Nov 3, 2024 — It’s a “Killer” Vaccine Worldwide: Japanese Researchers Say Side Effects of Covid Vaccines Linked to 201 Types of Diseases; “ ‘You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs’, Professor Masayasu Inoue, Osaka City University School of Medicine. The results of the Japanese studies confirm unequivocally that the Covid “vaccine” is a dangerous substance. The impact on mortality and morbidity of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has been confirmed by a Pfizer Confidential Report — released and made public under Freedom of Information in October 2021.” — Prof. Michel Chossudovsky & Lee Harding, Global Research link

Nov 2, 2024 — Sudden Deaths of Four Teen Athletes in Tennessee Ignite Firestorm Over Covid Vaccine Safety; “Four young athletes have tragically passed away in Tennessee over the last six months while engaging in their passion—running. This alarming pattern has finally led mainstream media and health authorities to critically examine the potential dangers associated with experimental Covid-19 genetic experiment vaccines.” — Aussie17 link

Nov 2, 2024 — Pilot Died – 30 Year Old Qantas Pilot Harry Allchin Died Suddenly on Oct.13, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 1, 2024 — The Erroneous Claim of Safety of the Covid Vaccine: Open Letter to Canada’s Fraser Health Authority; “The following is beyond medical debate and considered accepted medical knowledge: The Covid injections do not stop Covid infection or transmission. Healthy young people have essentially zero risk of serious illness and death from Covid. Since the Covid mRNA ‘vaccines’ were given to the public, over 1.6 million adverse events and over 38,000 deaths related to these injections have been reported to VAERS in the US. Among these toxicities, increased rates of myocarditis—sometimes fatal—in young people, especially boys, have been demonstrated in recipients of the mRNA injections. Additionally laboratory analysis has found high levels of DNA adulteration, and multiple undeclared genetic sequences in both Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 genetic ‘vaccines.’ ” — Ted Kuntz et al, Global Research link

Nov 1, 2024 — Japan Raises Alarm as Deaths Continue to Climb Among Covid-Vaxxed — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Nov 1, 2024 — Texas TV News Anchor Kris Radcliffe Dies Suddenly at 51 — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 31, 2024 — Female Bodybuilding Star Johanna Perez Dies Suddenly at 35 — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 31, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Three Tennessee Kids Have Dropped Dead While Running Cross Country In Past 2 Months – Ages 13, 15 and 18 – The Silence is Deafening — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 30, 2024 — In Memory of those Who “Died Suddenly” in the United States and Worldwide, October 21-28, 2024; Insurance data study: Global study reveals 15 million Covid vax deaths, 60M disabilities; actor Michael Newman (Baywatch); rap producer DJ Clark Kent (57, C); music exec John Titta (C, ASCAP); soccer player Holden Trent (25); & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 31, 2024 — Cancer Deaths Are Still Soaring Among Covid-Vaxxed, CDC Data Shows — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Oct 29, 2024 — New Evidence is Overwhelming: Naomi Wolf’s The Pfizer Papers; Book Review by Peter R. Breggin of the Pfizer Papers by Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly; “While the CDC was denying all deaths, Pfizer, in the first 12-week rollout of the vaccines, received 1,223 reports of vaccine deaths” — Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin link

Oct 29, 2024 — Unsealed Government Data Shows Devastating Surge in Deaths Among Covid-Vaccinated Children — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 28, 2024 — How Many Cardiac Arrest Victims Actually Died in VAERS? The amount of victims will surprise you — Closed VAERS link

Oct 28, 2024 — Unsealed Government Data Shows Deaths Surged Among Covid-Vaxxed Children — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 27, 2024 — Top Surgeon Warns ‘Extremely Aggressive’ Cancers Are Mutating in Covid-Vaxxed; “Dr. Royle asserted that it’s not just cancers that are surging among the Covid-vaxxed. ‘Post-vaccine boosters, I’ve observed what seem to be a lot of sudden deaths from necrotising pancreatitis.'” — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 26, 2024 — In Memory of those Who “Died Suddenly” in the United States and Worldwide, October 14-21, 2024; Producer Sherry Coben (71, C, “Kate and Allie”); music exec James Leach; TV anchor Jennifer Copeland (46, C); broadcasters Brett Elmore (41), Heather Reese (50, C); MMA fighter G. Vasconcelos; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 26, 2024 — Korean Study Links Sudden Cardiac Arrest Deaths to Covid ‘Vaccines’ — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 26, 2024 — Sara-Jane Folsom Obituary 2024 – Wade Funeral Home & Crematory — Wade Funeral Home & Crematory link

Oct 25, 2024 — Soccer Star Abdelaziz Barrada Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack at 35 — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 25, 2024 — VAERS Covid Vaccine Adverse Event Reports — Open VAERS link

Oct 24, 2024 — Breaking: 188% Rise in Mortality Risk Among New Zealand Teens Following Covid-19 Vaccination — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Oct 24, 2024 — Renowned Cardiologist Raises Alarm over 1,236% Surge in Excess Heart Deaths Among Covid-Vaxxed — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 24, 2024 — Contaminated Vaccines, Iatrogenic Deaths, Future Worries Among the Vaccinated; Dr. McCullough Returns to the Liz Wheeler Show; “The rush to produce mRNA vaccines after 2020 clinical trials that were only three months in duration has been a biotechnology debacle. Despite billions of government dollars pour into the vaccine manufacturers and their biodefense subcontractors, the quality of the Covid-19 vaccine products particularly Pfizer and Moderna has been horrific. The religious belief in a vaccine like a talisman has most still feeling safe and secure despite record injuries, disabilities, and death all around.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Oct 24, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – UK Soccer Star George Baldock Found Dead in his Swimming Pool at 31 — Dr. Wiliam Makis MD link

Oct 24, 2024 — Global Study Reveals 15 Million Covid Vax Deaths, 60M Disabilities; Up to 60 million people have been left with disabilities from the injections with between 500 million and 900 million injured by the shots. The shocking results of the comprehensive data analysis were revealed by Ed Dowd. Dowd is a former executive at the world’s largest investment firm BlackRock and is considered one of America’s leading data experts. — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link and link

Oct 24, 2024 — Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after Covid-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington — Nicolas Hulscher et al, Journal of Emergency Medicine: Open Access link

Oct 23, 2024 — Edward Dowd: Global Vaccine Impact: Study Reveals Up to 15M Deaths, 60M Disabilities Worldwide; “Ex-BlackRock exec Ed Dowd reveals a startling analysis, claiming Covid-19 vaccines have resulted in millions of deaths and disabilities globally.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 23, 2024 — 10 Different Analyses Confirm Huge Covid ‘Vaccine’ Deaths; “Ten individual analyses, all using different methods, have now confirmed that Covid mRNA ‘vaccines’ have caused alarming numbers of deaths. The analyses were compiled by data expert and MIT scientist Steve Kirsch, the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF).” — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Oct 23, 2024 — Top Jockey Johnathan Parkes Dies Suddenly at 35: ‘Absolutely Stunned’ — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 22, 2024 — Global Vaccine Impact: Study Reveals Up to 15 Million Deaths, 60 Million Disabilities Worldwide; Ed Dowd cites an analysis that estimates Covid-19 vaccines caused 7.3-15 million deaths, 60 million disabilities globally — Vigilant News Network link

Oct 22, 2024 — Runner Dies Suddenly from ‘Medical Emergency’ During Detroit Marathon — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Oct 21, 2024 — ‘Vaxxed & Boosted’ 30-Year-Old Pilot Dies ‘Suddenly’: ‘Wake Us Up from This Nightmare’ — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 21, 2024 — Non-Covid ICU Deaths Surged Among Vaccinated, Study Finds — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 20, 2024 — Study Reveals Covid Boosters Linked to Millions of Nursing Home Deaths – And The Toll is Rising — Baxter Dmitry, The People’s Voice link

Oct 20, 2024 — Over 200,000 Americans Killed by the Covid Vaccine: 10 Methods, Same Answer; Many people have no clue how many people have been killed by the Covid vaccines. I list ten different methods and they all have given similar results. You can question each one, but not all 10. — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 18, 2024 — ‘Young’ Firefighter Drops Dead Suddenly While Walking Dog — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 18, 2024 — New Paper Shows Covid Boosters Increased Mortality in Nursing Home Residents; The effect was highly statistically significant after 4 weeks. — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 17, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 30 yo Pregnant Scotland Police Officer Erin McDermott Drops Dead with Baby — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 17, 2024 — Covid Vaccine and Pregnant Women; “Between 2020 and 2022 a total of 293 women died in the UK while pregnant or within 42 days of the end of their pregnancy. That’s a maternal death rate of 13.41 per 100,000. And it’s a massive rise from the 8.79 deaths per 100,000 which occurred in the previous years.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Oct 16, 2024 — 27-Year-Old Paramedic Dies Suddenly on Duty — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 16, 2024 — Australia Sounds Alarm as Town Suffers Shocking Death Surge Among Covid-Vaxxed — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Oct 16, 2024 — Florida House Rep. Richard Rowe Jr. Died Suddenly After Wishing Death on “Anti-Vaxxers” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 15, 2024 — Father of Deceased UA Baseball Player Says Son Died after Being Pressured by Coaches to Get Covid-19 Vaccine; “Davis James Heller was only 22 years old and had a promising baseball career ahead of him when he suddenly passed away from a cardiac episode on Oct. 5, 2022. His father, DJ Heller, told 1819 News his son did not want to get the ovid-19 vaccine. Heller presented a fake vaccination card the first year.” — Erica Thomas, 1819 News link

Oct 15, 2024 — 9/11 First Responder and NYC Rapper ‘Ka’ Dies Suddenly at 52 — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 14, 2024 — Andy Nelson, Joe Gibbs Racing Interior And Tire Specialist, Passes Away At 39 — Arca link

Oct 14, 2024 — LPSO Deputy Dies Suddenly Of Natural Cause — KADN, Fox 15 link

Oct 14, 2024 — Paramedic Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Station After Not Reporting For Call — Sam Clancy, KSDK link

Oct 13, 2024 — US Data Shows Covid Vaccinated Kids 5 – 18 Die at a 5.7X Higher Rate than their Unvaccinated Peers; “A new paper published in the peer-reviewed medical literature looking at over 300,000 kids aged 5-18 (mostly in the US) shows a highly statistically significant 5.7X higher mortality rate for those who were vaccinated. The authors didn’t mention that at all. Furthermore, when they were asked about it, they refused to comment on it. So I will.” — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 13, 2024 — Pilot Died – Turkish Airlines Pilot Captain Ilcehin Pehlivan, age 59, Died Mid-Flight from Istanbul to Seattle Flight (died Oct 9, 2024) — Dr. WIlliam Makis MD link

Oct 12, 2024 — Over 30 U.S. Schoolchildren Died Suddenly This Week As Deaths Surge Among Covid-Vaxxed — Baxter Dmitry, The People’s Voice link

Oct 12, 2024 — JSO Supervisor Dies Unexpectedly After Complications With Long-Term Medical Condition — Jennifer Graham, News4Jax link

Oct 12, 2024 — Ogden Mother Erika Carr Dies After Raising $1M For Her Children’s Future — Ryan Bittan, Abc4.Com link

Oct 12, 2024 — Tylee Craft dies at 23: Former WR at UNC Suffered Rare Form Of Lung Cancer, Honored By Team On Saturday — Steven Taranto, CBS Sports link

Oct 11, 2024 — Baby Walker Obituary (2024) – Silsbee, TX — Legacy link

Oct 11, 2024 — Craig Coenson Obituary (1961-2024) – New Orleans, LA – The Times-Picayune — Obituary link

Oct 11, 2024 — Gianna Sahili Carabantes Alonzo Obituary (2024) – Smyrna, GA — Legacy link

Oct 11, 2024 — Obituary: Michael Paul Dickson — The Times Record link

Oct 11, 2024 — Onyx Samire Cardona Obituary (2024) – Lorain, OH — Legacy link

Oct 11, 2024 — Whistleblower Serves Connecticut Officials Notice of Covid Vaccine Deaths; The Connecticut Memoranda Series: Covid-19 “Vaccine”-Caused Deaths & Deaths Fraudulently Labeled “Covid-19” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Oct 10, 2024 — Baby Karlie Sanders Obituary (2024) – Jennings, MO — Legacy link

Oct 10, 2024 — Hazel Grace Curry Obituary (2024) – North Vernon, IN — Legacy link

Oct 10, 2024 — Independent Wrestler Charles “Juan Jeremy” Perez Passes Away After Match in Japan — Steve Carrier, Ringside News link

Oct 10, 2024 — In Memory of Those who “Died Suddenly” in the United States and Worldwide, September 30-October 7, 2024; Actors Ken Page (Nightmare Before Christmas), Ron Hale (Ryan’s Hope); reality star Frank Fritz (American Pickers); news anchor Tom Curran; rocker Johnny Neel; TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 10, 2024 — ‘No Parent Should Bury Their Child’: 7-Month-Old Dies From Bacterial Meningitis — Parker Shofner And Debra Worley, WDBJ 7 link

Oct 10, 2024 — Oliver James Middleton Obituary (2024) – Greenville, SC — Legacy link

Oct 10, 2024 — TikToker Shawn J’s Cause Of Death Revealed — Molly Byrne, Dexerto link

Oct 10, 2024 — Veterans Affairs Police Officer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Training — Police 1 link

Oct 10, 2024 — ‘We’re Just Taking It Day By Day’: Parents Grieve Loss Of Toddler Son; Twin Brother Recovering After Medical Emergency — Tom Kowalski, News10NBC link

Oct 9, 2024 — Ada Police Department Mourns Loss Of Veteran Officer — Kxii link

Oct 9, 2024 — Aurora Elizabeth Humpal Obituary (2024) – Yankton, SD — Legacy link

Oct 9, 2024 — Baby Ayden Prince Sing Obituary (2024) – Madisonville, KY — Legacy link

Oct 9, 2024 — Baby Isabella Adelyn De Leon Obituary (2024) – Dallas, TX — Legacy link

Oct 9, 2024 — Omari Douglas Hopkins Obituary (2024) – Bridgeport, CT — Legacy link

Oct 9, 2024 — Oscar Ray Guzman Obituary (2024) – Midland, TX — Legacy link

Oct 9, 2024 — Paisley Elizabeth Wiest Obituary (2024) – Murfreesboro, TN — Legacy link

Oct 9, 2024 — Romeo Adriel Guzman — Legacy link

Oct 9, 2024 — Ryleigh Storm Bowman Obituary (2024) – Shelby, OH — Legacy link

Oct 9, 2024 — SRO Dies After Collapsing At High School — Police 1 link

Oct 8, 2024 — ICS6 Tokyo Public Conference; “Out of the 21 deaths in the vaccine arm of the Pfizer clinical trial, 10 suffered Sudden Adult Death (SAD) or were found dead (FD). Only two of these had autopsies. (Everyone should have an autopsy in that circumstance.) There were 11 clinical trial deaths at the time of the data cut-off on November 14, 2020. Only eight of those had been recorded, and only six were disclosed by Pfizer and reported in the New England Journal of Medicine by Polack et al… Pfizer recorded 80% of the placebo group deaths and only 33% of the deaths in the vaccinated group.— Dr. Chris Flowers MD link

Oct 8, 2024 — Nathan Sosa Obituary (1985 – 2024) – Oregon, IL — Sauk Valley News link

Oct 8, 2024 — Results of the People’s Blood Clot Survey as of October 1, 2024; The response comments are heartbreaking to read. — Laura Kasner link

Oct 7, 2024 — Alexandria Community Supports Gofundme To Send Beloved Crossing Guard Home To His Final Resting Place In Trinidad — Kevin Daury, The Zebra link

Oct 7, 2024 — Died Suddenly Australia – 3 Years of Carnage — Biological Medicine link

Oct 6, 2024 — Beau Makoa Rodriguez Obituary 2024 — Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services link

Oct 5, 2024 — Children 6 Times More Likely to Die after Covid ‘Vaccine’; “A damning study has identified a shocking 500% surge in deaths among children who have been ‘vaccinated’ for Covid with mRNA shots. The alarming study of 64,000 children and teenagers found that kids are six times more likely to die after receiving a Covid “vaccine” when compared to unvaccinated. The finding was buried in a study published earlier this year that identified Covid shots as the cause of increasing cases of new-onset asthma in children.” — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Oct 5, 2024 — Since 2022, 38 YouTube Influencers have ‘Died Suddenly’ Worldwide; 15 Badly Sickened — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 4, 2024 — Excess Death; This Post Ends the Debate.; “Increase in the number of people presenting with chest pain skyrocks after the ‘Great Experiement’… Athlete Deaths: 39 years vs 16 months… The ‘Great Experiment’ killed 17 million people worldwide? … Life insurance company says death claims up 40% after covid vaccines… Disability skyrocks after the “Great Experiement”… Young people dying ‘suddenly’ [Includes news reports and photos.] — The Truth Expedition link

Oct 4, 2024 — Infant Male Jayden Nash Obituary – Natchitoches, Louisiana — Legacy link

Oct 4, 2024 — mRNA Injury stories – 11 year old George-Levi Njuguna was playing basketball at a youth center, collapsed and died from cardiac arrest on Oct.1, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 3, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 29 year old Ballerina Michaela DePrince was forced to take Covid-19 Vaccines in 2021. She dropped dead on Sep.10, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 3, 2024 — 38 nurses, 46 infants have “died suddenly” in the US, mostly this past week; Note: Some of the infant deaths were published earlier this year and late last year. — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 3, 2024 — Daughter Developed Type I Diabetes after Vaccine (VIdeo-CHD) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 2, 2024 — Children who Received mRNA Covid Shots Died Six Times as often as Unjabbed Kids in a Very Large Database; “They show that 354 of the 64,000 children and teenagers who received a Covid mRNA shot died within a year after vaccination – a death rate of almost six kids per 1,000. In contrast, [among] unvaccinated kids, fewer than one per 1,000 died. Both the difference and the absolute death rates reported in the study are shockingly high.1 (Covid infections did not cause more deaths, the data show.) — Alex Berenson link

Oct 2, 2024 — Canadian Government Admits Deaths Surged Among Covid-Boosted Citizens — Frank Bergman link

Oct 2, 2024 — Covid-19 Illness and Vaccination Experiences in Social Circles Affect Covid-19 Vaccination Decisions — Mark Skidmore, Public Health Policy Journal link

Oct 2, 2024 — Driver Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Vassar Street — Kevin Sheridan, Kolo TV link

Oct 2, 2024 — In Memory of Those who “Died Suddenly” in the United States and Worldwide, September 23-30, 2024; Actors John Ashton (C, Beverly Hills Cop), Drake Hogestyn (C, Days of Our Lives), Gavin Creel (48, C); dancer Cat Glover; rockers Paul Bakija (C, Reagan Youth), Brandon Stone (C, The Nadas); & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 2, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 28 Year Old Model & Journalist Thais Belem was Forced to Take Covid-19 Vaccines in 2021, Developed Turbo Brain Cancer in 2023 and Died on Sep.13, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 2, 2024 — Record-Breaking 23-Year-Old Athlete Dies Suddenly: ‘Worst Nightmare’ — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 1, 2024 — 16 High School Students Dropped Dead in the US in 25 Days (July – Aug 2024); Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Status would be the first thing to investigate. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 1, 2024 — ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Dead at 60 — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 1, 2024 — Exclusive: Embalmers Speak Out on Unusual Blood Clots — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 2021 — Covid Vaccination And Age-Stratified All-Cause Mortality Risk 3 — Spiro Pantazatos & Herve Seligmann, Research Gate link

Sep 30, 2024 — Soccer Star Fabian Caballero Dies Suddenly at 46 — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 30, 2024 — Moderna Offered Children £1,500 to Enroll in Covid Booster Shot Trial — Rishma Parpia, The Vaccine Reaction link

Sep 30, 2024 — Our Mother Died of Brain Disease After Pfizer Shot; “Cheryl Cohen experienced ‘rapid’ neurological decline after getting after her second Pfizer Covid shot. She went from being healthy and active with a positive attitude to having her life taken away by debilitating brain damage.” — Children’s Health Defense 30-min video

Sep 29, 2024 — Family Suffers ‘Huge Shock’ as 9-Year-Old Boy Dies Suddenly: ‘Completely Out of the Blue’ — Frang Bergman, Slay link

Sep 28, 2024 — Disturbing Study: Sudden Infant Deaths Surged after Covid ‘Vaccine’ Rollout — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Sep 28, 2024 — Sudden Infant Deaths Surged after Covid ‘Vaccine’ Rollout, Study Confirms; “The study found that sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) increased slightly in 2020 after restrictions were implemented during the pandemic. However, when Covid mRNA injections were rolled out for public use in 2021, cases of SUID and SIDS skyrocketed.” — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 27, 2024 — Pregnant Cop Dies Suddenly at 30: ‘Like Someone Turned a Switch Off’ — Frank Bergman, SLAY link

Sep 26, 2024 — 22 Nurses, 50 Infants “Died Suddenly” the Week of September 16-23, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 26, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, September 16-23, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 26, 2024 — Rates of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Changed During the Covid-19 Pandemic, Study Finds; “In 2022, approximately 3,700 infants died unexpectedly in the United States, according to the CDC… The greatest increase [in infant sudden death] was observed in 2021… There was a notable shift in [sudden infant death] rates from June to December 2021, when the monthly rate of SUID [“an umbrella term for unexpected death under the age one from unknown causes] increased between 10% and 14% compared to pre-pandemic levels. — Christine Yu, Medical Xpress link

Sep 25, 2024 — 23-Year-Old Soccer Player Dies from Catastrophic Brain Bleed after Covid ‘Vaccine’ — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 25, 2024 — 72 Bodybuilders (that we know of) have “Died Suddenly” Worldwide these Last 3+ Years, while Two were Badly Sickened — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 25, 2024 — De’lonte Washington Obituary (2024 — A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home link

Sep 25, 2024 — I Found Clots in Bodies at My Local Embalmer — Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 24, 2024 — 40-Year-Old Father Dies Suddenly after Mid-Flight Heart Attack on Packed Passenger Plane — Frank Bergman, SLAY link

Sep 24, 2024 — Public Health Agency confirms higher death rates among boosted Canadians than the unvaccinated — Rebel News 6-min video

Sep 24, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 59 Year Old Tennessee Superintendent Jeff-Gail Mayo Pushed Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines. He Was Diagnosed With Turbo Cancer And Died Weeks Later — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 24, 2024 — Popular YouTube Influencer Astonished at Number of Fellow YouTubers Dropping Dead; “Influencers are still dropping like flies. Three years on and we continue to see young and previously healthy people from all backgrounds dropping dead.” — Vigilant News Network link

Sep 23, 2024 — Explosive Study: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused 74% of All Deaths — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Sep 22, 2024 — Since “Vaccination” Started, 91 Rappers (that we know of) have “Died Suddenly” Worldwide, with Another 13 Sickened; For this toll, the hip-hop world can thank Kamala Harris, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and all their peers who joined the push to get black people jabbed — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 20, 2024 — 15-Year-Old High School Athlete Dies Suddenly While Jogging — Frank Bergman, SLAY link

Sep 20, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Rochester, NY – 9 year old gymnast, Giselle “Gigi’ Delorme died suddenly in her sleep on Aug.30, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 19, 2024 — 14-Year-Old Rodeo Star Dalton Weise Dies Suddenly — Frank Bergman, SLAY link

Sep 19, 2024 — This Past Week, 36 Nurses, 27 Infants All “Died Suddenly” In The US — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 19, 2024 — Urgent: A stunning new paper suggests Covid jabs sharply raise the risk of death or heart failure after heart attacks; The risk appeared particularly high in vaccinated people who have also had Covid (which at this point is almost everyone), Spanish researchers found. — Alex Berenson link

Sep 18, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, September 9-16, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 18, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 15 Year Old Tennessee Boy Tristen Franklin Collapsed & Died Suddenly While Jogging On Aug.27, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 18, 2024 — The Covid “Killer Vaccine”. People Are Dying All Over the World. It’s A Criminal Undertaking; “Less than two months following the launching of Pfizer’s mRNA ‘vaccine’, a mass funeral protest was held for children who died after receiving the vaccine in Geneva, Switzerland (January 29, 2021)… Video documents news reports of ‘1,000 Athletes Collapsing, Dying, Heart Problems, Blood Clots – March 2021 To June 2022.'” — Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research link

Sep 17, 2024 — Absolutely Terrifying: Hospital Nurse Describes Covid ‘Vaccine’ Injuries and Deaths; “Heart issues, kidney issues. Diabetes issues in patients that did not have diabetes went up 75% in 2022. People that had diabetes, their diabetes is no longer under control. Turbo Cancers are out of control. It’s truly terrifying. And people are dying at a rate that blows my mind. I’ve been here for 16 years. I’ve never seen people die like this, ever.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Sep 17, 2024 — Breaking: DNA Contamination in Australian mRNA Covid Shots Up to 145 times Regulatory Limit, Report Shows; The first independent testing of Australian vials confirms findings from the US, Canada and Germany, highlighting that oncogenic and genomic integration risks are a global concern — Rebekah Barnett link

Sep 17, 2024 — Flight Attendant Dies Suddenly on Plane in Front of Horrified Passengers — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 17, 2024 — ‘Human Error and Tragic Unfortunate Timing’ Led to Death of 27-Year-Old After AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 17, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – US Air Force Cadet Avery Koonce Died Suddenly In Her Dorm On Sep.4, 2024 At 19 Years Old — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 17, 2024 — Video – “Young Social Media Influencers Are Dropping Like Flies” – Popular Youtube Influencer EONutrition Is Astonished That So Many Women Ages 30-50 Are Dropping Dead — Dr. William Makis MD 7-min video

Sep 16, 2024 — Tito Jackson Dies Suddenly While Driving — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 16, 2024 — Disney/ABC Has Done A Pretty Good Job Killing Off The Staff At “General Hospital” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 15, 2024 — Top Japanese Scientists Prove Covid ‘Vaccines’ Cause Deadly Heart Failure; “The Japanese scientists used a specialized biopsy technique to finally prove that Covid mRNA shots cause fatal damage to the heart in those who receive the injections. The team of researchers, led by Dr. Hiroyuki Yamamoto Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Narita-Tomisato Tokushukai Hospita sought to identify the global spike in cardiac deaths. During their investigations, the team uncovered evidence of vaccine-associated myocarditis or “VAM.” They warn that VAM can be deadly if left untreated.” — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 15, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – UK – 21 Year Old University Student Received An “Impossible Cancer Diagnosis” (Pancreatic Cancer) And Was Given Weeks To Live. She Just Died On Sep.14, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 15, 2024 — Ballet Star Michaela DePrince Dies Suddenly at 29 — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 15, 2024 — The New American Way Is To Die, Just Like That; No Angst, No Cause, Nobody Needs To Understand It — Celia Farber link

Sep 14, 2024 — Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Death by Attacking Heart & Brain, Study Warns; “The study was led by medical microbiologist Professor Kai Wei Lee at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM). The team, which also included scientists from the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Malaysia, sought to identify the cause of ‘a spectrum of cardiac and neurological disorders reported among vaccinated individuals’ ‘following mass vaccinations” due to the ‘Covid-19 epidemic.’ The study’s paper was published in the National Library of Medicine. — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Sep 13, 2024 — Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Death by Attacking Heart & Brain, Study Warns — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 13, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, September 2-9, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 12, 2024 — Covid-Vaxxed Kids 45 Times More Likely to Die Than Unvaccinated; The shocking figures were revealed in a UK government report. Buried in the report is the disturbing… admission quietly revealed in a section of the report compiled using data from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). The data shows that children who received the shots are 4423% / 45x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Sep 12, 2024 — Famous Bodybuilder ‘The Mutant’ Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack at 36 — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Sep 12, 2024 — ‘Forest of the Fallen’: Tribute to Australians Killed or Injured by Covid Shots ‘Planted’ in Front of mRNA Factory — Lisa Pacheco, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 11, 2024 — Austria: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Linked to Excess Death Surge; “Analysis of Austria’s official government data has shown that the nation’s excess deaths only surged among the population after people were given Covid mRNA ‘vaccines,’ and not during the height of the pandemic. The data was analyzed by Dr. Matthias Reitzner, a professor at Osnabrück University in Germany.” — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Sep 10, 2024 — Dr. McMillan pleads for medical sanity; U.K. doctor’s YouTube video discusses new analysis of embalmers’ clots and again asks why officials will not investigate this stunning phenomena — Bill Rice Jr. link

Sep 10, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 16 Year Old Champion Golfer Madison Jane Smith Died On Oct.22, 2023 After A Battle With Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 9, 2024 — 32 Nurses ‘Died Suddenly’ In The US This Past Week; 19 Pro Wrestlers Have Dropped Dead Worldwide This Year — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 9, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 21 Year Old Canadian Hockey Player From Quebec, Zachary Bourassa, Drops Dead At Start Of A Tournament Game On Sep.7, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 9, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 28 Year Old Alabama Teacher And Volleyball & Basketball Coach Madeleine Danielle Petite Died From Stage 4 Turbo Lung Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 6, 2024 — Official Covid Vaccine Death Count 50% Higher Than Thought — Rebekah Barnett link

Sep 6, 2024 — The Official Data From British Columbia Shows The Covid Vaccine Is Killing People — Steve Kirsch link

Sep 6, 2024 — How the White Clots are Formed: A Bombshell Report and Photo of a Nineteen-Inch Clot — Laura Kasner link

Sep 5, 2024 — Mysterious White Rubber Clots — Phillip Altman link

Sep 5, 2024 — Unprecedented Loss Of Life: Nine ‘Fully Vaccinated’ High School Football Players Died Suddenly In August — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Sep 5, 2024 — In the Netherlands, They Keep Two Sets of Books for the Covid Vaccines; The dataset that they give researchers has people who were vaccinated and died removed. This makes the vaccine seem safe. Do any Dutch health authorities have a problem with that? Apparently not. — Steve Kirsch link

Sep 4, 2024 — The New Disease -The White Clots of Covid; “The sudden appearance of long, white fibrous clots in the deceased was first observed by embalmers after the Covid vaccines were rolled out. These rubbery clots did not resemble the normal clots, such as red thrombi or chicken fat clots, normally seen in deceased bodies.” — Ian Brighthope link

Sep 4, 2024 — 36 Nurses “Died Suddenly” In The US This Past Week, And 7 High School Football Players Dropped Dead In August — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 4, 2024 — Covid Vaccinated Kids are Dying Regularly from Cardiac Arrest; It’s baffling that they try to normalize this as always happening. It was never a thing before the Covid vaccines rolled out. — Steve Kirsch link

Sep 4, 2024 — The Embalmer Analysis Results Will Blow Your Mind — Vejon Health, YouTube 14-min video

Sep 4, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, August 26-September 2, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 4, 2024 — Niukapu Kalosi Obituary – Riverton, Utah — Legacy link

Sep 2, 2024 — More Tragic News From Australia: 7 Year-old and a 9 Year-old are Dead After Injection With Covid Jabs; “The vaccine fanatics that closed their eyes to the evidence have the blood of children on their hands.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Sep 1, 2024 — Nine High School Football Players Died Suddenly In August 2024 – No One Dares To Mention Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Status Or Vaccine Injury — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 29, 2024 — Ugochukwu Izuka Okpara — San Antonio Texas — Dignity Memorial link

Aug 28, 2024 — 33 Nurses “Died Suddenly” In The US This Past Week — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 28, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, August 19-26, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 28, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 9 Year Old Luciana Laine Nash Collapsed On First Day Of School At Recess And Died Suddenly “Her Heart Stopped Unexpectedly” – Many Young Children Are Dying Of Cardiac Arrests — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 26, 2024 — Case Report: Pfizer Covid Vaccine ‘Catalyst’ in Death of 34-Year-Old Man — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 24, 2024 — Famous Influencers Are Dropping Like Flies: Why? — EONutrition, Youtube — 7-min video

Aug 23, 2024 — mRNA Injury Series – 30 Year Old Australian Youtube Star Who Pushed Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Died Suddenly From Lymphocytic Myocarditis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 21, 2024 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, August 12-August 19, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 18, 2024 — 1 in 10. Covid-19 Vaccine Myocarditis Now Looks Pretty Deadly; A recently published Japanese study (Takada et al.)… Their Figure 4 is highly concerning (see above), showing an incredible 11% death rate for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine-related myocarditis, 13% specifically for the Pfizer jab, with this all being relatively short-term (still not long enough for long-term data)” — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Aug 16, 2024 — 23 Nurses And 2 Doctors “Died Suddenly” In The U.S. This Week — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 16, 2024 — In Italy Last Week, 13 “Died Suddenly” In Or Near The Water — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 14, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, August 5-August 12, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 7, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 29-August 5, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 6, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 32 Year Old Doctor, Dr.Maddie Giegold (UCSF Fresno) Died Suddenly From A Stroke 5 Days Before Graduation — Dr. William Makis MD — 3-min video

Jul 31, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 22-July 29, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 31, 2024 — Young Women Continue To “Die Suddenly” From Cardiac Arrests – 12 Recent Examples Of Women Under 40 Dropping Dead. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 30, 2024 — 26 Year Old Dies Suddenly Traveling To Paris To See Her Sister In Law Compete — Celia Farber link

Jul 28, 2024 — A Summary of Why the Czech Republic Data is so Devastating to the “Safe and Effective” Narrative; Gold-standard data + simple analysis methodology + a huge safety signal (30% increased mortality) + 8 methods –> regulatory oversight epic fail.; Executive Summary: “If the vaccines were safe, the mortality rate of a each age cohort should be independent of vaccine brand injected. But it isn’t. The Moderna shots caused a 30% higher all-cause mortality during Covid and non-Covid periods.”— Steve Kirsch link

Jul 25, 2024 — Police Scotland Records show Sudden Deaths Dramatically Increased in 2020 and Continued to Increase in Subsequent Years; “Notably, the were spikes in sudden deaths in April and May, after “stay at home” measures were implemented, and a third in December 2020, the month the mass Covid vaccination campaign began” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jul 24, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 15-July 22, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 24, 2024 — This Past Week In The United States Alone, 19 Nurses Have “Died Suddenly,” Along With 12 Inmates; While, In Italy Alone, 20 People Have “Died Suddenly” Either On The Beach, Or In The Water — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 22, 2024 — Embalmers & Excess Deaths: Wilful blindness has never been so wilful — Phillip Altman BPharm, PhD link

Jul 20, 2024 — Addendum: In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States & Worldwide, July 8-July 15, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 19, 2024 —Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio economic factors and public-health and medical interventions; page 286: “All-ages excess mortality associated with the Covid-19 vaccines up to 30 December 2022: 0.00127 x 13.3 billion doses administered = 16.9 million Covid-19-vaccine-associated deaths” — Denis G. Rancourt et al, Correlation link

Jul 16, 2024 — Changing Views Toward mRNA-based Covid Vaccines in the Scientific Literature: 2020 – 2024; “The early scientific literature was biased, so as not to report severe adverse events (SAEs), due to social and political concerns and overwhelming corporate greed. Only in the last year have scientists been able to publish articles that acknowledge a high number of SAEs linked to mRNA based vaccines. This should act as a warning that science should be completely objective when evaluating health risks, but can often be influenced by social and economic considerations.” — Michael Allen Thoene, Polish Annals of Medicine link

Jul 15, 2024 — Vermont Deaths Involving Blunt Force Injuries More than Tripled in 2023 over *2020* / Pre-pandemic Baseline — Ashmedia link

Jul 11, 2024 — The Covid-19 Shot Can Double Your Risk of Dying Faster, Study Finds — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 10, 2024 — China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Covid Vaccines are Not Safe; “There is an unsubstantiated claim that non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are relatively ‘safe and effective.’ However, incidents of sudden deaths among young healthy people vaccinated with China’s Covid vaccines suggest otherwise.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jul 10, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 1-July 8, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 7, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 8-July 15, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 5, 2024 — Autopsies Link 73.9% of Post-Jab Deaths to the Shot — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 5, 2024 — Covid Jabbed Face 37% Reduced Life Expectancy and Higher All-Cause Death Risk Compared to Unjabbed: Journal ‘Microorganisms’ — Jon Fleetwood link

Jul 4, 2024 — WHO: Covid Shots Triggered Global Heart Deaths Surge; “Official figures from the World Health Organization’s global database have revealed that Covid mRNA shots triggered a worldwide surge in heart failure and related sudden deaths. A team of medical research investigators were able to unseal and probe the data as part of a major international study. The research was led by several investigators at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea. They published the results of the study in the prestigious peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Virology.” — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Jul 4, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Philadelphia – 16 Year Old Ivan Hicks Dropped Dead During Football Scrimmage On July 13, 2021. He Had His 2nd Pfizer mRNA Jab 6 Days Prior To Dropping Dead. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 3, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 24-July 1, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 30, 2024 — Where To Go To Follow The Unfolding Moderna Shot Manslaughter Case In Sweden, And A Few Words About Stepped Up Engagement In The War — Celia Farber link

Jun 27, 2024 — Breaking: Published Science Proves that the Covid-19 “Vaccine” Increases Mortality; Surviving Covid-19 has been falsely attributed to the Covid-19 injections — Dr. Tess Lawrie MBBCh (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery), PhD link

Jun 27, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 17-24, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 27, 2024 — Mrna Injury Series – Two Irish 18 Year Olds, Best Friends, Die Suddenly On A Holiday In The Greek Island Of Ios – More Sudden Deaths Occurring Outdoors Than Ever Before. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 26, 2024 — The Alarming Truth: A Closer Look at Covid19 Injection Injuries and Deaths; A recent systematic review published in Forensic Science International indicates a disturbing trend. 73.9% of autopsies indicating that the Covid-19 jab played a significant role in fatalities. — The Truth About Cancer link

Jun 25, 2024 — A Review of 325 Autopsy Reports Reveals 74% of Deaths Were Directly Due to Covid Injections — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jun 25, 2024 — Pilot Died – Jetblue Pilot Captain Keith Duncan Died Suddenly During Layover In Curacao – 7th Pilot Dead In Past 2 Months (died March 24, 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 25, 2024 — ‘Unprecedented Censorship’: Autopsy Study Linking Covid Shots to Deaths Finally Published, After Lancet Removed It — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 24, 2024 — Peer Reviewed Study Is Big Trouble For Big Pharma — The Jimmy Dore Show 13-min video

Jun 24, 2024 — Pfizer Covid Vaccine Killed Our 18-Year-Old Daughter — Allen and Taylor Martin – Trista Martin, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 23, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccination and Mechanisms of Neurodegenerative Disease; “Magro et al. wrote a paper available October 2020, entitled Severe COVID–19: A multifaceted viral vasculopathy syndrome. They demonstrated brilliantly that in small blood vessels, the spike protein, all by itself, can induce clotting by docking in various tissues… We also got a prophetic warning of what was to come post vaccination—brain clots and death. Dr Magro and her colleagues exquisitely demonstrated that the spike protein, even absent viral RNA, could cause thrombosis [blood clots].”— Dr. Mike Williams, UK Column link

Jun 21, 2024 — 33% Agree Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Is Killing Large Numbers of People’ — Rasmussen Reports link

Jun 21, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Children 5-11 Years Old – 20 Cases of Sudden and Unexpected Death (Or Near Death) In Past Few Months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 20, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – 11 Surfers Who Died Suddenly And Unexpectedly – And The Media Coverups — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Jun 20, 2024 — Video (CHD – Both Parents Died From Covid-19 Vaccines) May 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel — 10-min video

Jun 19, 2024 — 100 Kids Age 16-19 Died Suddenly In Recent Months, 7yr Old Girl Collapses Walking To School, Highschooler, 15, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Football, Fedex Driver Collapses After Ringing Doorbell — Brucha Weisberger link

Jun 19, 2024 — VAERS Underreports Deaths of Children After Covid Vaccine; “Albert Benavides provides shocking reports from these careful examinations, including undocumented child deaths — resulting from misleading labels — and how an algorithm and ‘manual intervention’ helped him identify the undercounted statistics.” — Michael Nevradakis PhD & Albert Benavides, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 19, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 10-June 17, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller, News From Underground link

Jun 19, 2024 — Our Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Paper That was Censored & Cancelled by Lancet Has Finally Passed Peer Review & Will Be Published; “74% of sudden deaths due to Covid-19 vaccine. 325 autopsies reviewed” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 19, 2024 — New Tranche of VSAFE Dropped Today (4th Installment of Free-text); Many deaths now documented in the “Free Text” field; “I’ve located at least 73 total unique ID#’s now after 4 updates that have a death recorded in the free-text field.” — Welcome The Eagles link

Jun 17, 2024 — Child Deaths In VAERS – Much Higher Than Reported – 538 Children Died After Taking A Covid-19 Vaccine – Documented In VAERS, But Many Deaths Are Cleverly Hidden! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 17, 2024 — 17 Year Old Daughter Aubrynn Had 3 Heart Attacks After Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine And Died — Dr. William Makis MD — 20-min video

Jun 17, 2024 — Performers Dropping Dead, or Falling Sick, on Stage (Spain, Italy, India); More unprecedented post-“vaccination” weirdness mid-performance — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 16, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – Children 16-19 Years Old – 100 Recent Cases Of Sudden And Unexpected Death – The Silent Epidemic No One Wants To Talk About — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 15, 2024 — Denial Breaks Down, As Swedish Media Run Front Page Stories Of Two Deaths Caused By Moderna Shots—One—A 13 Year Old Boy—Referred By Medical Prosecutor As Involuntary Manslaughter — Celia Farber link

Jun 15, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – Children 12-15 Years Old – 56 Cases Of Sudden And Unexpected Death In The Past Months – Covid-19 Mrna Vaccines Remain The Deadliest Of All Childhood Vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 12, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 3-10 — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 12, 2024 — Number of Children Who Died After Covid Shots Much Higher Than VAERS Reports Indicate, Analyst Says: Many VAERS reports list “age unknown” for people who were injured or died following a Covid-19 vaccine. VAERS analyst Albert Benavides said a closer look at the report summaries often reveals the victim’s age — yet VAERS doesn’t update the reports to reflect this. If it did, the number of child death reports after the vaccine would be much higher. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 11, 2024 — The Clots are Still Being Found – A Plea to Cath Lab Workers: The clots continue to be found by embalmers, but they are also being found in the LIVING by cath lab workers. My urgent plea. — Laura Kasner link

Jun 10, 2024 — ‘Katie did not need the vaccine’; AstraZeneca victim was ‘doing her bit’ to end lockdown; Katie Lees was a fit and healthy young actor who “didn’t need the vaccine”, but took it to “do her bit”. Thirteen days later she was dead. — Frank Chung, News.com.au link

Jun 7, 2024 — News: Three Canadian Doctors Dead at Same Hospital In Ontario – All 3 Were Anesthesiologists In Their 50s (A Statistical Impossibility) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 6, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 85 Musicians And Singers Who Died Suddenly Recently — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 5, 2024 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, May 27-June 3, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 4, 2024 — Proof of Vaccine Harm; “By definition, these serious adverse events lead to either death, are life-threatening, require inpatient (prolongation of) hospitalisation, cause persistent/significant disability/incapacity, concern a congenital anomaly/birth defect or include a medically important event according to medical judgement.” — Dr. John Campbell link

Jun 4, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Died in Sleep – 100 Cases of Sudden & Unexpected Deaths While Sleeping (Covid-19 mRNA Vaccinated Individuals) — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 31, 2024 — Japanese Leader Apologizes to the Unvaccinated: ‘You Were Right, Vaccines Are Killing Millions of Our Loved Ones’ — Sean Adl-Tabatabai, The People’s Voice link

May 31, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 25 Paramedics and EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians) Who Died Suddenly Recently – Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandates Continue To Kill First Responders — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 29, 2024 — 17-Year-Old Who ‘Loved Flowy Outfits, Music and Art’ Died 2 Months After Second Pfizer Shot — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

May 29, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 29, 2024 — ‘Unambiguous’: Excess Deaths in Cyprus Tied to Covid Vaccine Rollout: Cyprus saw a substantial increase in mortality from all causes in late 2021 and early 2022 following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health found. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

May 29, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 72 Firefighters Have Died Recently – Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandates Continue To Kill First Responders At A Frightening Rate — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 28, 2024 — Ottawa Detective Grus Testifies her Investigation of the Covid Vaccine Connection to Infant Deaths was Proper; “The detective with the sexual assault and child abuse unit is accused of conducting an “unauthorized project” between June 2020 and January 2022 by examining the sudden deaths of nine infants. — Lee Harding, Western Standard link

May 24, 2024 — Latest Rasmussen Survey Shows that the “Cure” was Nearly as Deadly as the Disease; “The latest Rasmussen survey of Americans shows that we nearly doubled the death toll of the Covid virus with the vaccine. It wasn’t “safe” at all. Not even close. And that’s based on mortality only. — Steve Kirsch link

May 23, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 22, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 60 Nurses From Around The World, Who Died Suddenly Recently (Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandated) — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 21, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 60 Doctors From Around The World, Who Died Suddenly Recently (Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandated) — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 19, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – High School Sports Coaches And Other Athletic Coaches Whose Deaths Were Unexpected – 65 Coaches Who Died Recently (Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandated Jobs) — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 17, 2024 — Top Japanese Oncologist says Covid-19 Vaccines are “Essentially Murder”; “The decorated oncologist set up the first outpatient cancer clinic at Kyoto University in Japan and was responsible for the first course at the school in pharmacoepidemiology… He cited the prevalence of ‘turbo cancers’ that were ‘previously unseen by doctors.’ He said that these cancers started appearing after the rollouts of the vaccines and have been progressing so quickly that they are often in stage 4 by the time doctors diagnose them. He added that the jump in these cancers has been accompanied by increases in excess mortality from cancer in general to a degree that cannot be explained simply by missed treatments or screenings during Covid-19-related lockdowns. He also pointed to sudden deaths seen in individuals shortly after receiving the vaccines, such as a 28-year-old man whose wife found him dead five days after his second dose of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.” — Cassie B, Vaccine Deaths link

May 15, 2024 — Covid Shots Linked to More Frequent and Potentially Deadly Abdominal Blood Clots: Covid-19 vaccines may make splanchnic vein thrombosis, an uncommon type of abdominal blood clotting, more frequent and severe, according to the largest published study of its kind. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

May 15, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 15, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Young Women Suffering Heart Attacks 2-3 Years After Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination – It’s Not Slowing Down – 60 cases explored — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 8, 2024 — Embalmer Blood Clots — Laura Kasner link

May 8, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United Kingdom And Ireland — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 8, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, April 29-May 6, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 24, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, April 16-April 22, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 21, 2024 — Former Red Sox First Baseman Dave McCarty Dead at 54 — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link

Apr 17, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Why Do We Track all these “Sudden Deaths” and Crippling Injuries? To Get Others NOT to Get the “Vax” and to Amass the Evidence of this Unprecedented Crime Against Humanity; This crucial task — though incomplete, to say the least — gets ever harder to perform week after week, so many are now suffering and/or dying; and so we need your help to keep it up — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 13, 2024 — Government & Media Pretending Massive Health Crisis Not Going On; “Former Wall Street money manager Ed Dowd is a skillful number cruncher… Dowd explains, ‘I went before Senator Ron Johnson in February to talk about the ‘pandemic scorecard,’ which is abysmal. Ever since the CV19 vaccine came on, we have had 1.1 million Americans die excessively, 4 million permanently disabled and another 28 million injured. It’s 33 million people who have been negatively affected now.’ ” — Greg Hunter, USA Watchdog link

Apr 13, 2024 — Pilot Died – Young Pilot Phil Thomas Died Suddenly – At Least 3 Pilot Deaths, 7 Pilot Incapacitations In Past Month – 4 Flight Attendants Became Ill On Delta Flight, Passengers Dying In-Flight — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 10, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 9, 2024 — A Disturbing Trend has Emerged in Airline Pilot Deaths; “Airline pilots are dying younger, and apparently in greater numbers recently” — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link

Apr 5, 2024 — Why Are So Many Children Dying Suddenly All Across Europe? — The Expose link

Apr 3, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 27, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 24, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – Three Soccer Players Collapse On The Pitch, On Live TV, Within 1 Week In March 2024, 13 In The Past Month, 35 In The Past 4 Months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 22, 2024 — A Compilation Of Corporate Media’s Explanation Of Sudden Deaths — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Mar 22, 2024 — The List of Reasons for Increased Sudden Deaths and Strokes, According to the Mainstream Media — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Mar 21, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 20, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – Driving Under The Influence Of Mrna – Collapsing And Crashing Your Car While Covid-19 Vaccinated – 25 Tragic Cases — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 16, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 32 Year Old GAA Club Captain Thomas Moore Died On Mar.13, 2024: “He Was Riddled With Cancer” — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Mar 14, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 13, 2024 — Pro-Vaccine Doctor Who Mocked “Anti-Vaxxers” Online Dies Suddenly at 43 — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Mar 11, 2024 — Drummers In The US (4), Canada (3), Germany, Italy (2) And India Have “Died Suddenly” Since December 23, 2023 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 11, 2024 — Rock Bassists In The US, Jamaica, Brazil, Germany, The Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain & Italy Have “Died Suddenly” Since December 23, 2023 — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 10, 2024 — Pilots Died – Air Canada (55 yo Anand Acharya), Delta (58 yo Geoffrey Brock) and Delta (41 yo Michael O’Leary) – Three Young Pilots Have Died Suddenly In Past 3 Weeks — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 7, 2024 — Rainbow Baby Born to a Covid-19 Vaccinated Nutritionist, Brayden Burwell Heery Died Unexpectedly at 17 Days Old (Jan.30, 2024 – Feb.16, 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 6, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 2, 2024 — Propaganda Series – They Complained About Others Not Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine, Then They “Died Suddenly”. 26 People Who Died Due To Covid Propaganda And Disinformation — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 28, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 27, 2024 — Dr. Peter Mccullough on the Rise in Post-Vaxx Myocarditis; “Definitive Evidence Without Any Question, the Covid 19 Vaccines Are Leading to Sudden Death… There are about 800 papers in the peer-reviewed literature dealing with the Covid vaccine and the heart; the spike protein is intensely straining in the heart… ventricular fibrillation and asystole as a mode of sudden death largely triggered by adrenaline during sports or between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM” — Cancer Secrets 14-min video

Feb 23, 2024 — Embalmers Worldwide Report Unexplained Fibroush “Rubber” Clots in Deceased; “Trade embalmer, Richard Hirschman, joins Del days after posting a viral video of himself removing a long, fibrous clot from the jugular of a corpse, the likes of which he has never seen before 2021. Joining the conversation, US Air Force Major & Data Analyst, Thomas Haviland, reveals his data collected from two “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys” investigating the appearance of new and unusual white fibrous clots being found in corpses.” — The Highwire 49-min video

Feb 22, 2024 — Embalmers are Continuing to Find Mysterious Clots in the Vaccinated — A Midwestern Doctor link

Feb 13, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere; “All 17 countries have transitions to regimes of high all-cause mortality, which occur when the Covid-19 vaccines are deployed and administered.” — Prof. Denis Rancourt et al, Global Research link

Feb 9, 2024 — Are Prions Causing Long Covid & White Rubbery Clots? A possible explanation for the toxicity of Spike Protein produced by the COVID-19 "vaccines" — Phillip Altman BPharm, PhD link

Feb 7, 2024 — More on Mysterious White Fibrous Clots Found by Embalmers — Phillip Altman BPharm, PhD link

Feb 6, 2024 — Brief Research Report: Impact of Vaccination on Antibody Responses and Mortality from Severe Covid-19; “Those individuals at highest risk for Covid-19 mortality/immune failure are likely to be vaccinated.” — Bindu Adhikari et al, Frontiers in Immunology link

Feb 2, 2024 — Fatal Arrythmia In A Young Man After Covid-19 Vaccination: An Autopsy Report — Dr. Hiroshi Minato MD, PhD et al, Medicine link

Jan 27, 2024 — Determinants of Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis; “Covid-19 vaccination is strongly associated with a serious adverse safety signal of myocarditis, particularly in children and young adults resulting in hospitalization and death.” — Jessica Rose et al, Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety (Sage Journals) link

Jan 22, 2024 — Another Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer Tells About Fibrous White Blood Clots — Phillip Altman BPharm, PhD link

Jan 20, 2024 — Rubbery White Fibrous Clots Found by Embalmers: The nightmare continues.....and our TGA is silent — Phillip Altman BPharm, PhD link

Jan 1, 2024 — Is This Why Young People are Collapsing? — Russell Brand (YouTube) 19-min video

Dec 21, 2023 — How To Think About Sudden Deaths And V Injuries — Darkhorse Podcast Clips 20-min video

Dec 21, 2023 — TCW’s Top Twenty: Authorities in Denial over Vaccine Link to Soaring Pilot Deaths; “Pilot deaths are in the news again as three more have ‘died suddenly’ this month…. Meanwhile there are reports of 15 other incidents involving pilot collapses and deaths. One caused a crash that killed everyone on board.” — Sally Beck link

Dec 3, 2023 — Died Suddenly: Fauci Lied & Hundreds Of Thousands Of Children Died: Secret CDC Report Confirms Over 100k Youngsters ‘Died Suddenly’ In The USA Following Roll-Out Of Covid-19 Vaccines — The Expose link

Nov 15, 2023 — Why Aren’t We Asking the Question?; Every day we hear another story of a healthy teenager never waking up, an airline pilot suffering cardiac arrest, or an ultra-fit young athlete dropping dead midfield. — Jenna McCarthy, FLCCC Alliance link

Nov 2, 2023 — New Research Explains Why Some People Develop Fatal Blood Clots After Covid Vaccination: Scientists have identified a new underlying mechanism of platelet activation in vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis. — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Oct 22, 2023 — New Zealand is a Crime Scene: In one clinic, in one day 30 people were Covid injected and all 30 have died — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Oct 21, 2023 — Update: She cites evidence of extensive harm from Covid vaccinations, including “30 people who were jabbed on the same day, by the same clinic, who all died within a similar timeframe to each other.” — Liz Gunn – M.O.A.R (The Mother of All Revelations) 8-min video

Oct 21, 2023 — MSU Professor Mark Skidmore was exonerated by MSU; his landmark paper showing over 250,000 killed by the Covid vaccine is now back in the peer-reviewed literature; After a 7 month review by his university, Mark Skidmore, was exonerated of all charges and his new, improved paper was published in a more credible peer-reviewed journal. — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 15, 2023 — Every Additional 4 Years in Age, Risk of Dying Per Covid-19 Injection Doubles: Study – The doubling in mortality risk is significantly higher compared to terminal illnesses such as cancer, pneumonia, and heart disease — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Sep 22, 2023 — Tres padres denuncian a Sanidad por la muerte súbita de sus hijos tras ponerse la vacuna Covid [Three families in Spain, whose children died following Covid shots, have filed a lawsuit against the State Attorney’s Office in an effort to get the deaths investigated and recognised as Covid vaccine deaths.] — Marcos Ondarra, The Objective link

Sep 12, 2023 — Chapter 14 Subsection (removed from book): I49.9 Cardiac Arrhythmia Involved Deaths; “Given all the fraud uncovered and factually documented in [previous sections], it seems that covid-vaccine deaths involving cardiac arrhythmia may have been labeled as covid deaths, when covid had little to do with the death.” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Sep 12, 2023 — Further Analysis of US Nursing Home Data Proves, Once Again, the Vaccines Made it More Likely for the Elderly to Die — Steve Kirsch link

Sep 7, 2023 — Poll Statistics Reveal Many Believe Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Responsible for Sudden Deaths — Peter A. McCullough MD and John Leake, The Epoch Times link

Aug 31, 2023 — Dozens of Death Certificates List Covid-19 Vaccination as Cause of Death — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Aug 27, 2023 — First Covid Deaths Were Fully Jabbed, Australian State Records Reveal — Jessie Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Aug 24, 2023 — First Covid Deaths Were Fully Vaccinated, Queensland Government Records Show — Rebekah Barnett, Dystopian Down Under link

Aug 8, 2023 — More Vaccines Equal More Deaths — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 6, 2023 — Jay Bonnar’s Anecdote is “Statistically Impossible” if the Covid Vaccines are Safe; Jay lost 15 of his friends who all “died suddenly.” All were vaccinated. Four dropped dead within 24 hours of the shot. 3 of the 4 were ~30 years old, perfectly healthy before their death. Whoa.” — Steve Kirsch link

Aug 1, 2023 — The Covid-19 Spike Injury You Need to Know About; “A systematic review of post-jab autopsies concluded that mRNA Covid shots are causally linked to lethal myocarditis. In one of Moderna’s studies, 16 participants in the Covid jab group died suddenly, yet only two were autopsied. Despite this lack of investigation, Moderna concluded that none of the deaths were associated with the jab. Moderna’s studies also recorded a number of serious adverse events in the jabbed groups, including Bell’s palsy, shingles, heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, transient ischemic attacks, lymphoma and miscarriages. However, even when life-threatening injuries occurred within days of injection, Moderna arbitrarily concluded that none were associated with their jab.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 21, 2023 — Doctors Censored by The Lancet in Paper that Found 74% mRNA Vaccine-Related Cause of Death — DailyClout 30-min video

Jul 21, 2023 — Microscopic Causes of Death; Autopsy Proven Fatal Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis – Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Jul 8, 2023 — From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Apr 18, 2023 — ICAN Attorneys Obtain Another Set of Pfizer Documents; “Both this document and this document list the individuals in the study who died, suffered an adverse event or serious adverse event, withdrew, or who got Covid after vaccination… This document appears to be another textbook example of how Pfizer simply glossed over adverse events. — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Apr 14, 2023 — Turbo Cancer – 12 Year Old Boy From Philippines, Alrence Qunitana, Was Dead Less Than 1 Year After His Moderna Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine, Developed A Very Aggressive Brain Tumor — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 4, 2023 — How Many Deaths Were Caused by the Covid Vaccines? — Norman Fenton PhD link

Apr 2, 2023 — A Team of International Scientists & Leading Medical Professionals Are Taking Pfizer To Court In South Africa; The lawsuit suggests there has been an unprecedented rise in vaccine injuries, and that data reveals an association with increasing death from both Covid & non-Covid causes in the vaccinated — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Apr 1, 2023 — “Deadly Fetal Demise by Covid19 Vaccines” Dr. James Thorpe, Deborah Viglione — Dr. Ardis Show link

April 2023 — Covid Vaccine Adverse Events; “In numerous countries, an unexplained non-covid excess mortality was observed during and after vaccination and booster campaigns, both in senior citizens and in young (especially male) people. In many cases, a parallel increase in cardiovascular deaths was reported (e.g. heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests).” — Swiss Policy Research link

Mar 31, 2023 — Covid-19: Virus Deaths vs. Vaccine Deaths; A Rasmussen Reports poll has found that amongst those Americans who said someone close to them died due to Covid, 54% also believed a member of their family died due to Covid shots —Rasmussen Reports link

Mar 29, 2023 — A Miscarriage of Statistics: The Thalidomide Sequel; Proof that the miscarriage rate after the Covid vaccines is far higher than the real background rate and how the pharma corporations tried to hide it. — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed, Arkmedic’s Blog link

Mar 24, 2023 — 19 Year Old British Amateur Boxing Champion Dies Suddenly, Cause Of Death Unknown — To Be Frank 12-min video

Mar 18, 2023 — Epidemic of Sudden Adult Deaths Finally Made News — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Mar 3, 2023 — 20 Year Old Daughter Collapses and Dies in her Fathers Arms — To Be Frank 10-min video

Feb 27, 2023 — Over 96 Canadian Children Ages 2-19 Have Died Suddenly Or Unexpectedly In The Past 3 Months — Dr. William Makis MD, Health Impact News link

Jan 16, 2023 — Normalisation of Sudden Death Surge Among Athletes Demonstrates the Extent of our Societal Pathology — BizNews link

Jan 8, 2023 — The Covid “Vaccine” Is an Intentional Effort at World Genocide; “Professor Michel Chossudovsky has collected here a number of videos documenting the widespread sufferings and deaths of the vaccinated. It is not the unvaccinated who are ‘mysteriously’ dropping dead all over the world. It is the vaccinated.” — Paul Craig Roberts link

Jan 3, 2023 — Dec 2022 Update – 116 People Collapsing / Dying Suddenly, Some as Young as 5 & 6. — Our Voice Matters, X link

January 2023 — Extended: Analysis of Covid-19 Vaccine Death Reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) Database — Scott McLachlan et al, Research Gate link

Dec 24, 2022 — Huge Spikes in Neonatal Deaths Following Vaccine Rollout, Data from Major Israeli Health Insurer Show — Dr. Josh Guetzkow, The Daily Sceptic link

Dec 24, 2022 — FDA Confirms Jabs Cause Clots as Children Die — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Vaccines link

Dec 22, 2022 — SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine and Increased Myocarditis Mortality Risk: A Population Based Comparative Study in Japan; “SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was associated with higher risk of myocarditis death, not only in young adults but also in all age groups including the elderly. Based on this study, risk of myocarditis following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may be more serious than that reported previously.” — Watanabe, Sintaroo & Rokuro Hama, medRxiv link

Dec 18, 2022 — Died Suddenly — Waking Times link

Dec 13, 2022 — “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense) — Ed Dowd book

Dec 12, 2022 — Autopsy Results From People Who Died Unexpectedly Within Days of Covid-19 Vaccination — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 4, 2022 — 60,000 Children Injured and Dead Along with 4,571 Fetal Deaths Following Covid Vaccines — Brian Shilhavy, Vaccine Impact link

Nov 6, 2022 — Association Between Vaccines and Excess Mortality Getting Stronger — and is Discussed in UK Parliament; “Even a casual glance at the data shows that there’s a very strong correlation between excess deaths & the level of vaccine uptake in that country. Surely we must have an investigation? These are 10s of thousands of people who are dying.” — Igor Chudov link

Oct 20, 2022 — People Dying in Their Sleep Linked to Vaccines, Explains Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist — Jennifer Margulis, The Epoch Times link

Oct 13, 2022 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link

Oct 13, 2022 — My question to top medical school deans about blood clots and vaccine deaths — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 9, 2022 — What Have they Done? Government Confirms Covid Vaccination Increases Risk of Death in all Age-Groups — The Expose link

Oct 1, 2022 — Woman Dies In Shoppers Drug Mart 7 Minutes After Covid-19 Vaccine Booster — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Aug 27, 2022 — UK Gov. Confirms 9 in Every 10 Covid Deaths Over the Last Year Have Been Among the Fully /Triple Vaccinated — The Expose link

Aug 24, 2022 — Mark Steyn Questions Why Young Healthy People Are Dying Across The UK — GB News 8min video

Jul 30, 2022 — Athlete Deaths are 1700% Higher than Expected Since Covid Vaccine Roll-Out — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jul 15, 2022 — Stunning Official Canadian Data Show Vaccines Now Raise the Risk of Death from Covid — Alex Berenson link

Jul 15, 2022 — “We Should be Doing Autopsies on Every Single One”; A neurologist weighs in on the spate of sudden adult deaths — Jennifer Margulis link

May 5, 2022 — New UK Government Data Shows the Covid Vaccines Kill More People than they Save — Steve Kirsch link

Apr 21, 2022 — Data Shows Covid-19 Vaccines Kill as Many (or More) Than They Save? — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Mar 9, 2022 — Urgent: Covid Infections in Britain are Rising Again, and 90 Percent of the Dead are Vaccinated— Alex Berenson link

Mar 7, 2022 — Researchers Examine Autopsies of Two Boys Who Died Days After Covid Vaccine —Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Mar 4, 2022 — Pfizer, Moderna Data Shows No Indication that Covid Jabs Save More Lives Than They Take — James D. Agresti, Life Site News link

Feb 16, 2022 — Brandon Watt: Widow of 34-year-old Canadian Man Admits “I was a sheep” Before Her Fully-Vaccinated Husband Dropped Dead in Front of Their Baby Girls — TheCovidBlog.com link

Feb 13, 2022 — Covid-19 and All-Cause Mortality Data by Age Group Reveals Risk of Covid Vaccine-Induced Fatality is Equal to or Greater than the Risk of a Covid Death for all Age Groups Under 80 Years Old as of 6 February 2022 — Kathy Dopp & Stephanie Seneff Phd link

Feb 3, 2022 — Devastating Negative Efficacy: Public Health Scotland Covid-19 & Winter Statistical Report at 31 January 2022; The Scottish data mirrors the latest UK data that the vaccine is driving escalations in infection, hospitalization, and deaths especially in the double vaccinated — Dr. Paul Alexander link

Jan 16, 2022 — Scotland Covid Graph Tells you Basically What is Happening Across the Globe; Most cases are vaccinated, most hospitalized are vaccinated, and most deaths are vaccinated — Dr. Paul Alexander link

Jan 8, 2022 — New Big Data Study of 145 Countries Show Covid Vaccines Make Things Worse (Cases and Deaths) — Steve Kirsch link

Jan 7, 2022 — Nurse Testifies “More Children Are Dying From The Covid Vaccine Than From Covid Itself” — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Dec 6, 2021 — 552 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of Covid-19, Half Received Pfizer Vaccine — Danielle Ong, International Business Times link

Dec 6, 2021 — Pfizer Recorded 1,223 Possible Vaccine Deaths During First 90 Days of Covid Vaccine Rollout — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 3, 2021 — Fully Vaccinated Account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths since August according to latest Official Data — The Expose link

Nov 27, 2021 — To Prevent One Covid-19 Related Death, Pfizer Admits their Vaccine Kills at Least Three People by Causing Cardiac Arrest; “This article on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. See Table S4 below.”— Vinu Arumugham link

Oct 22, 2021 — PhD Researcher’s Analysis of VAERS Data Reveals 5,427% Increase in Deaths Following Covid Shots Compared to All Vaccines the Past 10 Years — Brian Shilhavy, Goodly Lawful Society link

Oct 1, 2021 — 1,969 Fetal Deaths Recorded Following Covid-19 Shots but Criminal CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get the Shot — Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News link and 5-min video

Jun 28, 2021 — Ages 24, 25, 26, and Some of 27. Deaths after Vax — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Feb 28, 2021 — Pregnant Vaxxers Experience Miscarriage After Covid Vaccine — Homunizam (Brighteon) 14-min video

Feb 1, 2021 — 329 Deaths + 9,516 Other Injuries Reported Following Covid Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link