The desire of industry decision-makers to produce toxic (poisonous) chemicals—that they can profit from—has proven insatiable. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has more than 80,000 poisons in its Toxic Substances Control Act Inventory. As of May 2024, the EPA says, more than 40,000 poisons “are active.” [source and source]

The non-confidential portion of EPA's Toxic Substances Control Act Chemical Substance Inventory… is updated approximately every six months… The May 2024 update is available below. The Inventory contains 86,770 chemicals, of which 42,377 are active. – EPA

A toxin is, by definition, a poison. A poison is a substance that “kills, injures or impairs.”

Children are Suffering and Dying from Diseases Caused by the Onslaught of Toxic Chemicals

Children are suffering and dying from diseases that emerging scientific research links to chemical exposures, findings that require urgent revamping of laws around the world, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Authored by more than 20 leading public health researchers, including one from the US EPA and another from the United Nations, the paper lays out “a large body of evidence” linking multiple childhood diseases to synthetic chemicals, and recommends a series of aggressive actions to... better protect children. The paper is a “call to arms” to forge an “actual commitment to the health of our children,” said a co-author of the paper. - The New Lede, Jan 8, 2025

The EPA writes, “The Inventory was initially published in 1979, and a second version, containing about 62,000 chemical substances, was published in 1982. The TSCA Inventory has continued to grow… and now lists more than 86,000 chemicals.”

Is this statement prideful—growth is always good? Or is it simply an observation, as one might take notes while studying how nature works in order to learn more about how to grow food? From the EPA perspective, it appears that industry-created poisons just arise, the way that leaves burst from tree branches, and the EPA dutifully takes note on its ever-growing inventory list.

The EPA tells us this is the “non-confidential” portion of the toxins list. Apparently trafficking in poisons is afforded market protection; what type of secrets about poisons are protected from public knowledge?

It’s reasonable to ask, who exactly is the Environmental “Protection” Agency protecting as it performs its stenographic duties regarding industry poisons?

The EPA acknowledges that tens of thousands of poisons have been manufactured by humans working for industry and unleashed on the planet. But the industry says there's been even more than that: perhaps 100,000, and some have surmised more than 140,000. No one knows for sure. [source] An industry group found that 6,000 poisons are ubiquitous in air, water, soil, food, medicine and consumer products, and consumer watchdog groups find hundreds of chemicals in a single product — thousands in rubber and vinyl products. [source and source]

It’s business-as-usual for corporations to “re-purpose” byproducts of industrial production and waste incineration for use in consumer products, including foods and food packaging, personal care products, and children’s toys. [source and source and source and source and source and source]

The staunch protection of industry by government “regulators” defies human reason. It only makes sense to want to be healthy, and to care for the planet in a way that nourishes us, our children, and our children’s children. But the facts are clear. Hundreds of research papers (organized by subject and linked here) show that the toxic chemicals that the EPA dutifully notes in its inventory are poisoning our bodies and minds, and are killing planetary life. Decades of history (summarized, with verifiable links here) demonstrate without a doubt that the regulatory bodies, entrusted to prevent such poisonings, have betrayed humanity.

The evidence is vast and unquestionable, having grown exponentially since the 1930s. The toxic chemicals that pervade the planet degrade and destroy the health and reproduction of humans and all life. They cause brain damage, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, cancers, heart disease, miscarriage, stillbirth, diabetes, respiratory problems, gut microbiome disruption, chronic inflammation, thyroid dysfunction, and weight gain among other consequences. They harm planetary and aquatic life, causing biodiversity loss and detrimental effects on pollinators (a vital part of the food system for life on planet Earth).

We Have Taken on the Burden of Unfathomable Numbers of Poisons

There are over 500 chemicals stored in our body and the average individual has at least seven pesticides tested in their urine. It is imperative to have a daily detoxification lifestyle to get these unwanted toxins out of our system. – Dr. David Jockers

"No One, Not Even the EPA Knows How Many Chemicals are in Use Today"

No one, not even the Environmental Protection Agency, knows how many chemicals are in use today. EPA has more than 85,000 chemicals listed on its inventory of substances that fall under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). – Chemical & Engineering News

Researchers Tested 50 Common Consumer Products; They Detected Thousands of Chemicals and Couldn’t Even Identify Most of Them

Researchers selected 50 common consumer products to test, including plastic bags, rubber gloves, car tire granules, children’s toys and balloons… There were so many different chemicals detected that only a small percentage showed up in multiple products — and the vast majority couldn’t be identified at all. In fact, out of all the products tested, only 26% of the chemical features could be identified [i.e. they were listed in established substance indexes], highlighting how little is known about the toxicity of everyday products. Out of all the chemicals detected, those added to natural rubber and used in dishwashing gloves were the worst. Household products contain a striking number of chemicals; one rubber car tire contained 2,456 chemical features, and there was a median of 386 across all the products tested. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Chemical Pollution Causes 9 Million Premature Deaths Every Year, Half of Those Attributed to Heart Disease

The study reveals that chemical pollution-related illnesses cause an estimated 9 million premature deaths annually, with half attributed to cardiovascular issues. Soil degradation affects 40% of the global population, while water pollution impacts 25%. The research identifies various pollutants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and micro- and nanoplastics, as contributors to cardiovascular damage. These contaminants induce oxidative stress, inflammation, and disrupt circadian rhythms. Notably, airborne dust pollution alone accounts for approximately 770,000 cardiovascular deaths yearly. -Medical Xpress, Sep 25, 2024

“If We Are Going to Live so Intimately with These Chemicals, Taking Them into the Very Marrow of Our Bones, We Had Better Know Something About their Nature and their Power”

A Who’s Who of pesticides is therefore of concern to us all. If we are going to live so intimately with these chemicals eating and drinking them, taking them into the very marrow of our bones – we had better know something about their nature and their power. – Rachel Carson, Silent Spring (1962)

Toxins & Nutrient-Deficient Foods Lead to Malnutrition & Excess Fat

With toxic air, food starved of nutrients, and bodies lacking minerals, humanity is living through a new mode of warfare. Instead of people dying of malnutrition from lack of food, they die of malnutrition from an epidemic of obesity. Because fat stores toxins to protect their release into the blood, as more toxins accumulate, the body makes more fat to store toxins. When you know the cause you know the cure. Knowledge can reverse the damage… The body’s microbiome is part of the living immune system, that includes bacteria, viruses, yeast, and parasites, all working with minerals, oxygen, and pH of the body’s tissues to stay in balance. When the scales are tipped, and balance becomes imbalance, then a plan of action must be initiated. – Aug 5, 2019

Government / Agency Betrayal

People have empowered and entrusted government regulatory agencies to conduct protective functions.

The mission of EPA is to protect human health and the environment. EPA works to ensure that Americans have clean air, land and water.” – EPA

The EPA has made a mockery of people’s trust, denying even children these most basic of human rights.

Government agencies entrusted to promote safety have caused great harm — easily verifiable with reams of evidence compiled below and here, demonstrating decades of betrayal and corruption. See below for the contemptible record of the EPA (with some involvement of the CDC). For detail on decades of betrayal by the CDC, FDA and NHS England, see here, here and here.

Verifiable Evidence

Each line item below has multiple links. Select the phrases you’re most interested in to verify sources.

Government uses the power granted to it to do the following:

Considerations

Please consider returning to the list above multiple times in order to follow as many links as possible. The purpose is to shake off decades of intense propaganda and gaslighting, and to obtain an accurate understanding of the grave betrayal of humanity. Armed with the truth, we can:

Each take responsibility for our family’s safety, knowing that "authorities" not only are not doing so, but are propagating harm. Stop wasting energy seeking support, leadership or honesty from corrupt agencies. Reclaim our power and stop these egregious harms. Use existing and new means to demand that chemical production and distribution stop now. Reclaim money spent on bureaucrats, wars and "public health" to clean the water, air, soil and food.

EPA Betrayals Result in Severely Contaminated Food Supplies

The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, ‘senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business.'” – Jan 14, 2013

By the 1950's, Humans, Animals & All Life Were Subjected to the "New Principles of Toxicology": No Matter How Lethal a Poison, if It Doesn't Kill Humans Instantly , it is Safe and if it Does Kill a Human, it's the Fault of the Person who was Killed (Due to "Allergy" or Misuse)

In 1945, against the advice of investigators who had studied the pharmacology of the compound and found it dangerous for all forms of life, DDT was released in the United States and other countries for general use by the public as an insecticide... Soon after the introduction of DDT for widespread use as a household, public health and agricultural insecticide, it became evident that virtually all forms of insects were propagating strains completely resistant to this compound. This led to a frantic search for more and more potent insecticides (which also turned out to be more and more toxic for animals and man)... In 1950... more than 200 million pounds of insecticides were used in agriculture alone in the country... In 1951, the United States Public Health Services pointed out 'DDT is a delayed-action poison... The deleterious effects are manifested principally in the liver, spleen, kidneys and spinal cord.' ... A new principle of toxicology has, it seems, become firmly entrenched in the literature: no matter how lethal a poison may be for all other forms of animal life, if it doesn't kill human beings instantly it is safe. When nevertheless it unmistakably does kill a human, this was the victim's own fault—either he was 'allergic' to it (the uncompensable sin) or he didn't use it properly." - Dr. Mortan S. Biskind MD, The American Journal of Digestive Diseases, 1953

Government Schools Poison Children, Daily

Thirty million genetically modified school meals are served daily in America to our children. The testing of 43 school lunch samples shows: 93% of the school lunch items contained carcinogenic, endocrine disrupting, and liver disease-causing glyphosate. 74% of the samples contained at least one of 29 harmful pesticides. 4 veterinary drugs and hormones were found in 9 school lunches samples. 100% of the school lunch samples contained heavy metals. The majority of the samples were abysmally low in nutrients.” – Moms Across America, Sep 28, 2022

The EPA: A Sham

The site has been on the EPA’s “National Priorities List” for cleanup since 2008. But 14 years later, those efforts have yet to be completed… There are currently more than 1,300 sites around the US on the EPA’s priority list, designated for cleanup under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980 (CERCLA). But progress has been slow, hindered by a range of bureaucratic hurdles that critics say prioritize politics over public health… The law gives the EPA latitude to punish companies that don’t comply with EPA orders… “They (the EPA) have the legal authority, they need the political will,” said Stephen Lester, science director at the Center for Health, Environment & Justice (CHEJ). “They want to be the friend of these companies, not their regulators.” – May 16, 2024

“Corrupt Politics—Not Science—Behind EPA Regulations,” Says Former EPA Scientist

The author of “Poison Spring: The Secret History of Pollution and the EPA,” faced hostility and attempts to fire him during his 25-year career at the EPA for exposing the dangers of pesticides. He says “little has changed inside the EPA” in the 10 years since he penned his book. – May 20, 2024

U.S. Regulatory Agencies Historically More Corrupt than Those in Europe

In 2012 Syngenta settled a class action lawsuit brought by water utilities with atrazine contamination for $105 million. The settlement money was distributed to communities with the most contamination, but for many systems even this was too little money to cover costs of long-term water treatment. Atrazine has been banned in Europe since the 1980s under laws that prohibit the use of any pesticide that contaminates drinking water. But in U.S., the federal government places few restrictions on its use. – Aug 29, 2017

But Europe’s Policymaking is at the Mercy of Industry, Too

It was expected that between 7,000 and 12,000 hazardous substances would be prohibited from use in all saleable products in an update to the EU’s Reach regulation, including many “forever chemicals” – which accumulate in nature and human bodies, and have been linked to various hormonal, reproductive and carcinogenic illnesses. But the Guardian has learned that the EU’s executive is on the brink of a climbdown under heavy pressure… The industry-led backlash is causing internal disquiet... One EU official said: ‘We are being pushed to be less strict on industry all the time.’ A leaked legislative document seen by the Guardian proposes three options that would restrict 1%, 10% or 50% of products containing hazardous chemicals currently on the market. The EU typically selects the middle option… The head of chemicals policy at the European Environmental Bureau, said: ‘The EU’s failure to control harmful chemicals is written in the contaminated blood of almost all Europeans. Every delay brings more suffering, sickness and even early deaths’… The leaked 77-page impact study forms part of a revision of targets in the EU’s Reach regulation covering chemicals law, which is dated 13 January 2023 and due to be launched by the end of this year. – Jul 11, 2023

That the EPA Continues to be Perceived as a Regulatory Agency for the People is a Mockery of Humanity

Tyson Foods dumped millions of pounds of toxic pollutants directly into American rivers and lakes over the last five years, threatening critical ecosystems, endangering wildlife and human health, a new investigation reveals… The 371m lb of pollutants [was] released into waterways by 41 Tyson slaughterhouses and mega processing plants between 2018 and 2022. According to research by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the contaminants were dispersed in 87bn gallons of wastewater – which also contains blood, bacteria and animal feces – and released directly into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands relied on for drinking water, fishing and recreation… The water pollution from Tyson, a Fortune 100 company and the world’s second largest meat producer, was spread across 17 states but about half the contaminants were dumped into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands in Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri. – The Guardian, Apr 30, 2024

On Jun 20, 2024 the EPA Answered the Question, “How Can I Reduce My Exposure” to Air Pollutants that “Cause Serious Health Problems”? What Do You Guess Their Answer Is? Could it Be to Demand Clean Air by Stopping the Industrial Pollution that the EPA Describes in Detail? Nope. They Propose You Lay Down & Take It. Don’t Hold the EPA and Industry Accountable. Just Accept & Allow Poisoning of the Air. “Use Air Quality Alerts” So You’ll Know “How Clean or Polluted Your Outdoor Air Is”

Sources of particle pollution: These particles come in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries and automobiles. Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Some particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter can get deep into your lungs and some may even get into your bloodstream. Of these, particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, also known as fine particles or PM 2.5 , pose the greatest risk to health. Fine particles are also the main cause of reduced visibility (haze) in parts of the United States, including many of our treasured national parks and wilderness areas… How Can I Reduce My Exposure to PM?: You can use air quality alerts to protect yourself and others when PM reaches harmful levels. – EPA, Jun 20, 2024, Particulate Matter Basics

Government Stalls for Decades, Protecting Industry Over People

That Americans should be able to rely on EPA labels is easily disproved when you note that it was not until March 18, 2024, that the EPA banned asbestos after nearly 70 years of scientific studies demonstrating that it causes harmful lung diseases. – Tommy Hexter

"Regulatory" Agencies and "Experts" Paid by Industry Delay Efforts to Stop Harm

It took two decades of research before the CDC declared, “there is no safe level of lead in children’s blood." Dr. Lanphear wrote, “The critics — who were often paid by industry or simply ignorant about lead toxicity but still willing to offer their ‘expert’ opinion — delayed efforts to prevent lead poisoning by decades." - Pediatric Research

On and On it Goes

The EPA has known for more than four decades that formaldehyde is toxic, but the companies that rely on it have thwarted the agency’s attempts to limit the chemical. -Dec 5, 2024

Lengthy Delays are Par for the Course Due to the “Insane System of Assuming Safe Until Proven Otherwise”

Despite the success of Silent Spring and the campaign against DDT, Rachel Carson’s broader warning went unheeded. We are now exposed, on a regular basis, to a huge number of chemicals with hormone-altering effects… The reason for this, in large part, is the insane system of chemical regulation in the US, which operates on the assumption of “safe until proven otherwise,” much like the FDA’s system for licensing food additives. – Raw Egg

When it’s Not the EPA, it’s the FDA: Hundreds of Personal Care Products Contain Banned Cancer-Causing Poison

Independent testing has found hundreds of popular personal care items in the US to be contaminated with benzene, a highly carcinogenic chemical… Decades of research has found no safe levels of benzene exposure because it’s so toxic at very low levels. The petroleum-based chemical “causes cancer”… [and] has also been shown to harm the central nervous system and reproductive organs. The US banned benzene’s use as an ingredient nearly 45 years ago… Advocates took aim at the Food and Drug Administration for failing to do more to protect the public. – Carcinogenic Chemical in Hundreds of US Personal Care Products

The Government “Honor System” Protects Industry, Harms People & the Planet

Companies are operating under the honor system set up by the FDA while fighting to keep cheap chemicals in their products so they can be made inexpensively, thereby protecting profits. Unfortunately, the public pays for these cheaper products on the back end by spending thousands treating diseases triggered by overexposure to chemicals, which can build up in your system when you’re exposed to multiple products, such as personal care items, new furniture and carpeting and even clothing. Whelan points out the world knows formaldehyde causes cancer, yet manufacturers are not removing it from their products. In fact, the U.S. was caught using products with heavy levels of formaldehyde in environmentally damaged areas. For instance, trailer homes deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina were found to emit high levels of formaldehyde gas. In testing, 519 trailer and mobile homes were nearly 40 times customary exposure levels, triggering breathing difficulties, nose bleeds and persistent headaches. – Dr. Joseph Mercola & Jon Whelan

Bureaucracy & Covering Butts Take Precedence Over Protecting Children

The former scientific director of the National Toxicology Program (NTP)… Brian Berridge said that… he was annoyed by how the NTP report publication process played out because he believed it was an outcome of public health agencies’ desires to protect the practices they already have in place. As a result, he said, public health officials are ignoring that some people are being exposed to fluoride at high levels. ‘This lack of consideration for all the possible people who could be harmed by [water fluoridation] so that we don’t implicate something that we have intentionally done bothers me a lot,’ he said. As an outcome of the agencies protecting their existing practices, the necessary research on fluoride exposure hasn’t been done, despite major indicators that it needed to be investigated, Berridge said. – Children’s Health Defense

Published in the Lancet in 2014, Researchers Called for a Halt to Industrial Chemicals Causing Harm to Children's Brains at "Pandemic" Levels

Neurodevelopmental disabilities, including autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, and other cognitive impairments, affect millions of children worldwide... Industrial chemicals that injure the developing brain are among the known causes for this rise in prevalence... To control the pandemic of developmental neurotoxicity, we propose a global prevention strategy. Untested chemicals should not be presumed to be safe to brain development, and chemicals in existing use and all new chemicals must therefore be tested for developmental neurotoxicity. -Dr. Philppe Grandjean MD & Dr. Philip J. Landrigan MD

EPA Requirements are So Poor as to Cause Great Harm, in Not Only Obvious Ways, but in More Subtle Ways - They Allow Harm to Pollinators, for Example, which are Vital for Food Systems on the Planet

US regulators should require pesticide makers to more thoroughly test their products for toxicity to insects before approval, according to a petition submitted to the EPA by an environmental advocacy group... Scientists and conservationists have argued for years that this system fails to protect pollinators and underestimates the toll of pesticides on these animals, which is especially relevant given the decline of many insect species worldwide. The EPA only requires that manufacturers perform, at a minimum, three narrow tests on adult bees to study a chemical’s toxicity on insects. “They’re not an appropriate surrogate for the other 4,000 wild species we have in North America, nor are they a surrogate for other pollinators like moths and butterflies,” said Rosemary Malfi... Many of the proposed changes come directly from EPA experts or academics invited to advise the agency. “They’re not following their own recommendations,” Malfi said. – The New Lede

EPA Approves Propaganda to Hide the Existence of Poisons

“Biosolids” is a marketing term, a euphemism for sewage sludge. Sewage sludge is what remains of everything flushed down the sewers — human and animal feces, industrial chemicals, medical waste, oil products, pesticides, home cleaners — after the water is removed. The EPA says it’s okay to call “biosolids” compost. The marketers who came up with the term biosolids (they did it by holding a contest) want you to think of it as natural… Since 2003, the EPA has allowed marketers to substitute the word “compost” for sewage sludge (or biosolids) on ingredient lists… More amazing is the fact that some makers of compost that include sewage use the word “organic” in their marketing… Horror stories about biosolids abound. In 1979, a dairy farmer in Georgia began to lose his milk cows after he started applying locally produced sludge fertilizer to his fields. Eventually, 700 of them died. The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, “senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business. – Planet Natural

Regulatory Agencies, Researchers, Scientists & Activists are Controlled, Manipulated, and Punished by Corporate Powers, Causing Devastating Harm to People and the Environment

Internal documents reveal a concerted effort to downplay glyphosate’s carcinogenicity while ignoring substantial evidence indicating its dangers to human health. Mason has shown how Bayer shaped regulatory processes to secure product approvals, influencing scientific studies and regulatory decisions while suppressing contrary evidence. The environmental devastation wrought by Bayer’s pesticides is alarming: Mason cites significant declines in biodiversity and poisoned ecosystems as direct consequences of their widespread use. Moreover, rising cancer rates in communities exposed to Bayer’s products cannot be ignored, especially increasing cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma linked to glyphosate use in areas heavily treated with these chemicals… Over the years, Monsanto mounted a deceitful defence of its health- and environment-damaging Roundup and its genetically modified crops, and it orchestrated toxic smear campaigns against anyone — scientist or campaigner — who threatened its interests. It comes as no surprise that a US-Based PR firm has created a watchlist, profiling activists, scientists and journalists who are critical of pesticide use and genetically modified organisms, as recently revealed in documents obtained by the investigative newsroom Lighthouse Reports. – OffGuardian

When You Look, You’ll Find Scientists Who Speak Up on the Corruption that Happens in Many Ways, including What Passes for “Science” and “Research”

Scientists are calling for the… administration to adopt a set of guidelines designed to ensure scientific integrity at federal agencies and loosen corporate influence on regulators charged with protecting Americans’ health. The recommendations, published Dec. 16, state that the EPA, the FDA and other agencies must eliminate financial and political conflicts of interest from environmental health research, halt industry influence on advisory boards and use the best available science to identify the health risks of toxic chemicals, which are contributing to the rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Conflicts of interest that undermine the scientific process have resulted in “weakened chemical regulations, increased exposure to harmful chemicals, and greater risks to the health of families, workers, and communities,” the authors concluded. -The New Lede, Dec 16, 2024

WHO Corrupted by Industry, Too

Questions have arisen about the rampant conflicts of interest in the JECFA (Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives) assessment panel on aspartame because at least 6 out of the 13 panel members have ties to the industry trade group called International Life Sciences Institute, which was founded by a Coca-Cola executive and is heavily funded by the same soft drink industry and pharmaceutical companies. – The National Health Federation

Be on the Lookout for These Insidious Practices

There have been many cases of a regulatory agency *appearing* to be taking action to protect people and the environment, when it’s actually just engaged in a form of theater. For example:

There are countless examples of government dragging out bureaucracy for years and decades — denying reams of research showing evidence of harm [source and source] while citing corrupt, industry-funded “research” [source and source] to hide the corruption and justify their negligence. [source and source]

Statements are made to sound like something is being done [source] when in reality, they’re just words about nothing of consequence while, in reality, true harms are being perpetrated, making the words a distraction that keep people away from implementing effective solutions toward real progress. [source]

The agencies or the court may slap the hand of a corporation, but bring no real remedy to people and the environment , as the industry continues to cause damage. [source and source]

Occasionally, the EPA will use its regulatory power to stop production of a handful of chemicals — heralding their paltry action with press releases and headlines implying they are a staunch protector of people and the environment — while standing by as the same industry perpetrators launch “new” products containing more toxins [source and source and source and source] and thousands of existing poisons continue assaulting the population and environment. [source]

Time and Time Again, it's Not "Regulatory" Agencies that Prevent or Even Identify Harms; It's Regular People Who Must Seek Answers and Fund Research After the Poisons Have Already Been Unleashed, Followed by Years Dragging By as They Endeavor to Convince & Force the Agency (that has been tasked with doing the work that they are doing but is, in fact, an obstacle); A Few Such Cases Occur at any One Time in the Country, While Thousands of Other Poisons Assault the Planet

After revelations of their health hazards surfaced, the two most notorious PFAS compounds – PFOA, formerly used to make DuPont’s Teflon, and PFOS, formerly an ingredient in 3M’s Scotchgard – were phased out… They have been replaced by a new generation of structurally different PFAS compounds that the chemical industry claims are safer. But the more we learn about these replacements, the more the evidence mounts of their close similarity to the phased-out compounds, and of the concerns they share with first-generation PFAS about health hazards and contamination of our bodies and the environment. – EWG, May 2021

Endless Permutations of the Same Corrupt Shell Game

Hazardous air pollutants emitted in the manufacturing of biofuels is nearly as bad as air pollution stemming from oil refineries, and for several types of dangerous pollutants such as formaldehyde the emissions from biofuel production are far greater, a new report finds. The assessment, which was conducted by researchers with the environmental watchdog group Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), looked at emissions generated by 275 ethanol, biodiesel and renewable diesel facilities in the United States. The researchers found that the facilities frequently violated air pollution permits while at the same time benefiting from legal exemptions and federal policy supports such as fuel-blending mandates... “Despite its green image, the biofuels industry releases a surprising amount of hazardous air pollution that puts local communities at risk – and this problem is exacerbated by EPA’s lax regulation,” Courtney Bernhardt, EIP director of research, said. – The New Lede

Example of EPA Bureaucracy & Non-Achievement While People Live with a Known “Extreme Danger”

In this example, toxic water was fully known and reported on in February 2010.

Finally, three years later, in March 2013 , the EPA had completed its grand work and “negotiated” with four “dairies” (industrial-scale livestock operations, accounting for 30,000 cows) to stop contaminating the water.

But, lo and behold, in June 2024 (more than 10 years after they implied they had taken care of the problem), the EPA filed suit against three of those industrial producers for noncompliance.

In December 2024 , a judge "ruled against" the corporate producers, which sounds promising, albeit occurring almost 15 years after the known harm was documented (the time which, logically, must have been preceded by some number of years of children drinking contaminated water). But, in reality, the court order basically states the same thing that the EPA "negotiated" back in 2013 . The industrial dairies have been told, again, "to immediately provide alternative water to impacted residents; resume appropriate monitoring of nitrate in groundwater; and address potential leakage from a manure storage lagoon."

A child born at the beginning of this saga will still be drinking and playing in toxic water, a known “extreme danger”, at the age of 15. Meanwhile, the agency entrusted to act on their behalf has burned through money and time. What has been the point and value of the EPA’s “work” over more than a decade when we arrive in December 2024 at virtually the same place as their March 2013 non-achievement: toxic water and corporate livestock operations being told, again, to do better.

All Farms are NOT the Same! Local, Family Farms are the Heart of Communities. Factory Farming is Industry, and Industry Harms are Devastating.

An equally harmful, and despicably common, approach is for government to attack family farms rather than defend them from the evils of industry, including factory farms.

Family farms that serve and are responsible to their local community are vital to the health of those communities, providing a logical and viable answer to many food security and environmental concerns. Family farms are capable of (and easily held accountable for) humane and ecologically-stable processes.

Family farms care for a manageable number of cows. [source] In contrast, factory farming (industrial agriculture) employs unsustainable and barbaric practices, housing tens of thousands, even more than 100,000 cows. [source] The horrific conditions rob the animals, people and planet not only of a healthy existence, but of a healthy future.

Rather than wasting funds to attack independent, local farms, that money could be spent closing down industry that wreaks havoc on people and the environment, and helping independent farmers recover from the pressures they’ve had to endure, and to implement regenerative solutions.

See much more here. Includes reams of organized information, and includes links to original research, on these common toxins:

Pesticides (including glyphosate, atrazine, CFS, DDT, fungicides) EDCs and Microplastics (including BPA, dioxins, parabens, PCBs, PE, PFAS, phenols, phthalates Fluoride Heavy Metals (including aluminum, antimony, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, nickel) Air Pollution, VOCs & Other Toxins (including formaldehyde, GenX chemicals, PAHs, particle pollution, radon, TCDF, vinyl chloride, VOCs, TCE) Synthetic Food Additives (including emulsifiers, carrageenan, food dyes, artificial sweeteners, preservatives)

