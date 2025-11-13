Concerns about adverse events from the HPV vaccine in Japan and Denmark prompted the Danish Health and Medicines Authority to ask the European Commission to investigate the safety of the HPV vaccine. The commission launched an investigation. Four months later, it issued a report concluding there was no link between HPV vaccines and serious neurological adverse events and discouraging further research into the issue. Rather than performing its own independent assessment, the EMA asked Merck — and GSK, maker of the HPV vaccine Cervarix — to evaluate the safety of their drugs.

“According to a court document obtained by The Defender, Merck cherry-picked vaccine injury data to prove its Gardasil HPV vaccine didn’t cause serious neurological side effects, and the FDA and CDC replicated Merck’s data selection methods for their own study.”

FDA documentation from 2002 admit that routine toxicity studies in animals with vaccine ingredients such as aluminum adjuvants were never conducted because it was assumed that these ingredients are safe... ‘When one reviews most of the pharma-based trials on the safety of vaccines, you will see that they either use another vaccine as a placebo or the aluminum adjuvant, and neither of those constitutes a proper placebo. It’s very easy to claim that the product is safe if you’re using a comparator that inherently might be toxic.’ Another factor that triggered her skepticism about what was being reported in the peer-reviewed literature was her coming face to face with scientific corruption. A former boss actually asked her to falsify data on an experiment they were doing with statin drugs.

“Pharma-based trials on the safety of vaccines either use another vaccine as a placebo or the aluminum adjuvant, and neither of those constitutes a proper placebo.”

Inert should mean that the substance does not cause a chemical or biological reaction in the body. When supporters of the status quo use the word inert, they can mean just about anything. Paul Offit routinely calls mercury and aluminum inert, even though they are known neurotoxicants.

Not a single routine childhood vaccine on the current schedule, other than the CO vaccine licensed for 12 and older, was licensed based on a clinical trial in which the control group received the placebo, and if the control group received another vaccine, that vaccine was also not licensed based on a placebo, controlled trial.

He included an eye-opening clip of RFK testifying in DC in 2023. Kennedy made it clear: There are no double-blind vaccine safety studies for any vaccine on the childhood schedule… “[We’ve been looking for] many years to find a pre-licensing safety trial of any of the 72 vaccine doses that are now essentially mandated… and we have not been able to find any. Every other medication requires, prior to licensing by FDA, that the company perform a safety trial that compares health outcomes [with] a placebo group… My assumption was, that was done for vaccines. We found out that it hadn’t been. They were exempt. I made that statement publicly. Dr. Fauci contradicted me… he said, “Well, they’re back in Bethesda.” And I said, “Will you send them to me?” I never heard from them again, so we sued the HHS under the Freedom of Information Law. After a year of litigation, they sent us a letter, which is posted on CHD’s website that acknowledges that they are now not able to locate a single pre-licensing safety trial, placebo controlled, for any of the vaccines that are now mandated for children. These are zero liability vaccines .

On July 29, 2020, after months of false claims and objections, the CDC finally conceded that it could not find a single study comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children and that it “has not conducted a study of health outcomes in vaccinated vs unvaccinated populations.”

“Not one of the [257] studies cited by CNN was used to support the licensure of an injected childhood vaccine with an inert comparator prior to FDA approval.”

Of the 257 studies cited: 236 did not use inert placebos at all. Instead, they used: Aluminum adjuvants; Antibiotics; Other vaccines or full vaccine minus the antigen. 21 remaining studies were examined in detail. Of these, Kennedy schooled CNN that: 9 used active ingredients in the so-called placebo (e.g., neomycin, aluminum, thimerosal, formalin, stabilizers), and 12 used what may have been inert substances, but none of those were: Used to license any vaccine currently on the U.S. childhood schedule; Conducted prior to FDA approval (i.e., they were post-licensure); For vaccines ever licensed in the United States. Kennedy’s key point: not one of the studies cited by CNN was used to support the licensure of an injected childhood vaccine with an inert comparator prior to FDA approval… In trying to refute Kennedy, CNN demonstrated his point. The standard of safety testing required for vaccines differs sharply from that for other pharmaceuticals. No wonder parents feel gaslit. This week, Popular Rationalism provided an independent assessment of the 257 trials listed in haste on the web and cited by CNN only to find that about 40% of them were not sufficiently powered to detect a serious adverse event if it occurred in 1% of vaccine recipients. For decades, the ACIP has recommended vaccine after vaccine for children without ever insisting on safety data from true (inert) placebo-controlled trials.

James Lyons-Weiler PhD

“Vaccines are serious drugs, yet they are not subjected to proper long term safety testing. This was made clear by Dr. Stanley Plotkin (Godfather of vaccinology) in his 2018 sworn deposition.”

It is possible to design a clinical trial to claim a vaccine is safe when it is not. The assessment of vaccine safety falls mainly on prescribing doctors to voluntarily report safety issues post-vaccination but most doctors are reluctant to do so — the under-reporting factor for vaccine adverse events could be as high as 100x.… Vaccines are serious drugs yet they are not subjected to proper long term safety testing. This was made clear by Dr. Stanley Plotkin (Godfather of vaccinology) in his sworn Deposition of 2018.

Phillip Altman BPharm, PhD

“Please explain how HHS justifies licensing any pediatric vaccine without first conducting a long-term clinical trial in which the rate of adverse reactions is compared between the subject group and a control group receiving an inert placebo?”

Mr. Bigtree submitted a series of relevant questions to HHS, to which the agency replied on Jan. 18, 2018… Q: “Please explain how HHS justifies licensing any pediatric vaccine without first conducting a long-term clinical trial in which the rate of adverse reactions is compared between the subject group and a control group receiving an inert placebo?”

A: “Inert placebo controls are not required to understand the safety profile of a new vaccine, and are thus not required. In some cases, inclusion of placebo control groups is considered unethical. Even in the absence of a placebo, control groups can be useful in evaluating whether the incidence of a specific observed adverse event exceeds that which would be expected without administration of the new vaccine. Serious adverse events are always carefully evaluated by the FDA to determine potential association with vaccination regardless of their rate of incidence in the control group. In cases where an active control is used, the adverse event profile of that control group is usually known and the findings of the study are reviewed in the context of that knowledge.”

Despite a complete lack of scientific justification for not requiring the same safety testing procedures as those conducted for other industry products, the HHS is telling Mr. Bigtree, in essence, that inert placebo-controlled studies aren’t required for vaccines “because we said so.” The mention of giving placebos to children enrolled in clinical trials as being “unethical” implies that the vaccines being tested are already known to be safe and prevent disease, which is preposterous given that they are still in the pre-licensure, safety-testing stage of development… The HHS reply is devoid of any real answers to Mr. Bigtree’s and Mr. Kennedy’s reasonable questions regarding the failure to conduct placebo-controlled vaccine safety studies.

Children’s Health Defense

“FDA’s Allowable Level of Aluminum in Vaccines Based on Decades-Old Tests — but the Tests Had Nothing to Do with Safety.”

A new review of studies underpinning the FDA’s limit on the allowable level of aluminum adjuvant per vaccine dose reveals the level, set decades ago, was determined on the basis of how well the adjuvant generated an immune response — not on whether the aluminum posed a health risk.

Jeremy R. Hammond

“Why would I inject kidney cells from a dog to help my baby prevent a lung infection?” he asked. For six months, starting in 2001, he studied every ingredient, and he came to one conclusion: none had been “proven safe and effective.”

Dr. Ardis explained how his journey into questioning the status quo quickly brought him face-to-face with childhood vaccines. When he was pressured to get his six-month-old vaccinated for the flu, he was shocked to learn the ingredients included “Medine Darby, canine kidney cells,” which turned out to literally be cocker spaniel kidneys. “Why would I inject kidney cells from a dog to help my baby prevent a lung infection?” he asked… For six months, starting in 2001, he studied every ingredient, and he came to one conclusion: none had been “proven safe and effective.” And that moment shaped the rest of his children’s lives—he would never again get them vaccinated.

The Vigilant Fox

“FDA: We Won’t Know This Vaccine’s Safety Until It’s Given to Kids.”

Very few parents understand that a new vaccine’s safety profile cannot be understood until millions of children take it - and we look at the results. Really!?! Yes. This is the dirty secret of new medications and vaccines. This is why our most important rule is to never use a new medication or vaccine unless it’s been on the market for at least 5-7 years.

Chris Downey, VaxCalc

“Confidently wrong about placebo-controlled trials”

The study they proudly presented is a textbook case of the exact opposite of what they were trying to demonstrate. The trial described itself as a “placebo (DT)-controlled” study. Sounds reassuring, right? But if you read the details, you realize that the so-called “placebo” was not an inert substance, like saline. Instead, it was an active DT vaccine. So, let’s think this through. Instead of comparing [the vaccine] to a true placebo—something with no biological or medical activity—they compared it to another active vaccine. The safety outcomes were measured not against the absence of intervention but against another substance that could itself cause side effects.

Phil Harper

“A Florida grand jury found ‘profound and serious issues involving the process of vaccine development and safety surveillance in the United States’.”

A Florida grand jury found “profound and serious issues involving the process of vaccine development and safety surveillance in the United States,” according to a report unsealed on Tuesday… [It stated that] ‘these [companies] have taken in billions of taxpayer dollars for creating and selling their vaccines; they cannot be sued if something goes wrong with them; they have access to critical information about deaths related to a side effect of their products; and the public does not have access to that information.”

Suzanne Burdick PhD

“The controversy over vaccine safety could be ended overnight… Why hasn’t it been done?”

The controversy over vaccine safety could be ended overnight if never-vaccinated children have the same rates of AUTISM, ADHD, DIABETES, ALLERGIES, ASTHMA AND SEIZURE DISORDER as fully-vaccinated children. With so many parents now too frightened or too well-informed to vaccinate, the study group is out there. Why hasn’t it been done? Why isn’t the media calling for it? In truth parents have been asking for a study like this for decades, but health officials refuse to do it.

Anne Dachel

“What do parents say if you ask them directly? That 90% of the cases [of autism] happened within 1 week of a vaccine shot.”

There was only one study (Taylor (1999)) looking at temporal proximity of vaccination to autism onset. It NEVER looked at symptom onset rates within 1 week after the shot… THE STUDY NEVER TALKED TO ANY OF THE PARENTS; they relied exclusively on what is in the medical records. So what do parents say if you ask them directly? That 90% of the cases happened within 1 week of a vaccine shot.

Steve Kirsch

The fox guards the henhouse.

He noted the conflict of interest in having the CDC oversee vaccine safety when it is also in charge of the nation’s vaccine development, promotion, and supply.

The Epoch Times

“The CDC’s priority has been damage control—not scientific inquiry, not informed consent, and certainly not the prevention of vaccine-induced harm.”

Internal CDC emails, FOIA documents, and whistleblower testimony have exposed a disturbing truth: the CDC’s primary concern has not been minimizing vaccine injury and death—but rather manipulating the public’s perception of those risks. The question isn’t whether vaccines have risks—the government’s own reporting systems confirm that they do. The real question is: why has the CDC spent decades hiding and dismissing these risks instead of acting to reduce them?

James Lyons-Weiler PhD