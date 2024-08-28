Four vital inputs are at the root of human health and disease.

If the practice of medicine were conceived properly in the Western world, doctors would begin by ascertaining four basic factors: the quality of the water their patients drink; the quality of the food they eat; the level and type of toxins, including mental and emotional toxins, to which they are exposed; and finally the level and type of electromagnetic fields to which they are subjected. The vast majority of medical problems can be understood by gathering patient information on these four areas, and the vast majority of health problems can be helped or even solved, by “remediating” these four core issues. – Dr. Thomas S. Cowan MD, The Truth About Contagion: Exploring Theories of How Disease Spreads link

Contents

What Help Does a Diagnosis Provide? Who is Helped by the Designation of More than 90,000 Diagnoses? Who is Hurt? It’s Your Choice Where to Apply Your Energy Identifying & Addressing Causes Identifying Underlying Conditions Addressing Underlying Conditions: Lifestyle Factors We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

What Help Does a Diagnosis Provide?

A medical diagnosis is a name that describes the symptoms a person is experiencing. [dictionary]

For healing to happen, logic demands that the cause of disease be resolved. But in most cases, a diagnosis is simply a name for a constellation of symptoms with no concern for the cause.

Identifying the cause of chronic illness is vastly different from that of an acute injury. While an acute issue will typically impact a structure such as a bone or tendon, chronic conditions (including chronic pain) involve the body’s physiology. Physiology involves complex interactions between multiples systems of the body such as the nervous system and immune system.

A diagnosis does little to support identifying the causes of chronic disease, and at times can be a distraction from the true need of addressing the cause . Here are specific examples that make this clear:

A diagnosis related to acute injury may be helpful. Diagnosis of a broken wrist, for example, indicates that an accident led to injury to the bone. This information points to the best course of action to address the causal level: support the bone to heal. Similarly, a diagnosis of herniated disc means that a vertebral disc has been displaced and torn. This goes beyond simply describing the characteristics of the pain and therefore, this diagnosis provides useful information regarding the underlying condition that is causing the symptoms. A diagnosis of sciatica or osteoarthritis may or may not be helpful. Such diagnoses describe the location and physical components of the symptoms, which is a name given to symptoms that, for the most part, one can identify for themselves. There is the potential for helpful information in that the diagnoses describe inflammation, but they provide no information on why and how the inflammation came about, and thus how to eliminate it. However, when the diagnoses are used as pointers toward potential causal factors, further study may lead one to consider (in the case of sciatic pain), a tight piriformis or weak low back muscles, or (in the case of osteoarthritis), chronic inflammation, for example.* A diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease or depression or Crohn’s disease or rheumatoid arthritis describe symptoms with a complete disconnection from underlying conditions that cause the symptoms. The underlying conditions can certainly be discovered (e.g. microbiome imbalance, chronic stress, chronic inflammation, excessive toxic load, vitamin D deficiency, etc.) but the diagnoses themselves are a superfluous naming exercise that is disconnected from underlying conditions, and therefore inadequate for defining and addressing the cause(s). See more below in Who is Helped by the Designation of More Than 90,000 Diagnoses?

*Some may claim that the purpose of getting a diagnosis is to “rule out something more serious.” This may be a valid argument in a few cases involving high-risk symptoms of the heart, for example. But in many cases, it’s reasonable to consider different courses of action that you would choose based on different diagnoses, and begin to test the body’s response to some of them now. If experiencing symptoms of sciatica, what is the effect from gentle, progressive strengthening of the low back? And what is the effect of stretching the piriformis? If sciatic symptoms disappear, no diagnosis was necessary to determine and resolve the cause, and less time, energy, money, and attention was diverted from healing. If the symptoms do not resolve, more information has been gained in the search for resolution.

Who is Helped by the Designation of More than 90,000 Diagnoses? Who is Hurt?

As demonstrated above, a diagnosis of chronic disease is not an understanding of the foundational cause and resolution. In fact, medical literature is rife with diagnoses for which the cause is “unknown” and there is “no cure.”

You can verify this for yourself by examining the definitions of diagnoses of ADHD, depression, autoimmune disease, chronic pain, OPLL, and so on.

The World Health Organization has developed a classification system for diagnoses called the ICD-10-CM (with “10” referring to the 10th edition). [source] This is a list of diagnosis codes, broken into 22 chapters and 288 sections, each section containing multiple diagnoses. [source]

Nowhere on the internet could I find a total number of possible diagnoses, so by creating a spreadsheet, I determined that the total number of possible diagnoses is 97,296.* [source]

The U.S. Dept of Health & Human Services takes another 115 pages to document “a set of rules” to “accompany and complement the official conventions and instructions provided within the ICD-10-CM.”

How much time, money and attention has been required by people in the medical establishment to understand, track and report on 97, 296 possible diagnoses, and follow 115 pages of related rules, with every person in their care?

How has this diagnostic process impacted the amount and quality of attention individuals have received from doctors? How specifically has this system affected the intention, motivation and capability of doctors in their role of determining the cause and course of action best suited to healing?

It’s Your Choice Where to Apply Your Energy

To be aware that a diagnosis is typically just an exercise in describing symptoms — disconnected from the underlying causal conditions — may inspire one to direct more of their limited energy toward resolving the underlying issues and restoring health.

For example, with a misguided understanding of the value of diagnosis, it’s easier to identify with the label rather than focusing on investigation of the underlying causal issues. To focus on a statement such as, “I have diabetes” (or high blood pressure or osteoporosis or depression or Crohn’s disease) can lead to believing the propaganda of pharmaceutical companies that benefit from customers who accept such conditions as lifelong burdens, instead of seeing the symptoms as a prompt to identify and resolve causal factors.

*Medical Diagnoses

From here:

Certain infectious and parasitic diseases (1,307)

Neoplasms (2,093)

Diseases of the blood involving the immune mechanism (415)

Endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases (1,222)

Mental and behavioural disorders (1,086)

Diseases of the nervous system (912)

Diseases of the eye and adnexa (3,447)

Diseases of the ear and mastoid process (871)

Diseases of the circulatory system (1,789)

Diseases of the respiratory system (461)

Diseases of the digestive system (1,076)

Diseases of the skin and subcutaneous tissue (1,064)

Diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue (8,633)

Diseases of the genitourinary system (1,037)

Pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium (3,023)

Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period (565)

Congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities (1,051)

Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified (937)

Injury, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes (53,944)

External causes of morbidity and mortality (10,573)

Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (1,785)

Codes for Special Purposes (5)

Total: 97,296 diagnoses

Identifying & Addressing Causes

With chronic disease, if you look a bit deeper than the name (diagnosis), it becomes clear that there are a few common underlying conditions that produce an extravagant number of possible symptom combinations.

In other words, one way to look at symptoms is to parse apart combinations until you can separate them into 90,000 names; another way is to find what unites them by identifying what causes them.

As it turns out, there are five underlying conditions that lend tremendous insight into resolving symptoms at a causal level for an untold number of diseases. Those are listed below. But first, it may be helpful to consider that there are various perspectives one can take to help identify and resolve causal factors. For example, disease can be viewed as the result of:

An imbalance in three fundamental physiological forces, called doshas. A malfunctioning of cellular physiology, caused by deficiency or toxicity. Issues related to the key inputs of water, food, toxins, and electromagnetic fields. The existence of a few key chronic conditions that lead to various symptoms.

Identifying Underlying Conditions

Chronic disease typically involves one or more of the following underlying conditions.

Over-activated sympathetic nervous system, chronic stress Microbiome imbalance Chronic inflammation Chronic pain Unresolved trauma

Another consideration is the role of addiction / distraction / disconnection (from body, emotions, inner wisdom).

Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, a former UCSF professor, treats complex health issues by addressing root causes. He believes microbiome problems and leaky gut are fundamental to many diseases, including cancer and autoimmune disorders. Chronic diseases often result from accumulated toxicities and nutritional deficiencies. Herskowitz estimates 80%-90% of Americans have metabolic syndrome, largely due to processed foods and environmental toxins. “Nuisance symptoms” like toenail fungus or indigestion may indicate underlying health issues. Herskowitz found Alzheimer’s patients had 2.5 times more such symptoms compared to healthy individuals. To measure biological age, Herskowitz uses tests for oxidative stress, chronic immune function, mitochondrial function, and senescent cells. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Longevity Expert Shares Clues About Drivers of Chronic Disease link

The key subjects listed above encompass vast bodies of knowledge that explain how and why disease manifests and resolves, and are associated with many accessible techniques that have been proven effective.

To be clear, an underlying condition is not in itself the primary cause, as there is still a cause of that condition. But to know you have a microbiome imbalance or chronic inflammation is a practical way to resolve illness, as it directs attention to addressing causal factors e.g. with detoxification, nutrient balancing, stress reduction, identifying and eliminating the ingestion of inflammatory foods and so on.

The impact of such efforts is invaluable compared to simply getting a diagnosis and consuming drugs to mask symptoms. Most people will know quickly when they are on the right track, experiencing more balanced emotions, better stress management, improved sleep, more energy, and so on. However, this is not to imply that the resolution at a causal level will be quick and easy, and while symptoms may lessen, they may linger due to a need for further healing, as this comment points to:

If you’ve been sick for a year, you probably have 5 to 6 different factors that are giving you all the same symptoms, and they may be multiple infections and multiple deficiencies or multiple toxins or a little bit of all of it. And your body’s inflammatory response to all of those different irritants is the same response. So even if you fix one of them, you’ve got 4 to 5 more that are pushing that inflammation button and you’re having the same inflammatory response over and over and over again, even though you’re actively doing things to fix it. – Dr. Daniel Nuzum, Harnessing Nature’s Remedies

Addressing Underlying Conditions: Lifestyle Factors

Chronic illness is not a result of a pharmaceutical drug deficiency.

While there are capable and principled allopathic doctors, their ability to be of true service is greatly hindered by establishment medicine, which has been provably corrupted at all levels, from medical education to diagnostic tools to treatment protocols. Medical research is also rife with corruption, requiring a discerning look at the primary research before accepting purported outcomes that benefit corporations.

In other words, corruption of allopathic medicine has led to a system now designed to produce lifelong customers. One aspect of this model is to dishonestly portray chronic disease as mysterious and incurable.

While the resolution of chronic illness can be the most significant and challenging undertaking of a person’s life, the underlying factors are not mysterious.

Chronic Illness is Not a “Mysterious Aberration” but a Consequence of How We Live Chronic illness — mental or physical — is to a large extent a function or feature of the way things are and not a glitch; a consequence of how we live, not a mysterious aberration. — Dr. Gabor Mate MD, Science and Nonduality email Oct 25, 2023

Lifestyle factors that are fundamental to human health are:

Sleep Diet and water Movement Stress management Social connection Purpose

Metabolic Health is the Result of Lifestyle Habits Over Time Improving your metabolic health is ultimately just a matter of building new habits, one by one, until they are a regular part of your life. Most of us know the core pillars of health — diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management — but the challenge is in building sustainable habits around them to improve your health over the long term. — Dr. Mark Hyman MD, email Aug 27, 2024 link

The normalization of a lifestyle that skews our experience of those factors, disconnected from nature’s inherent health and wholeness, has caused widespread suffering. The escalation of unnatural lifestyle factors has escalated with increasing speed and impact, such that people born in the 1950s, 60s and 70s have observed in only one lifetime, the explosion of chronic illness and mental health issues that were rare or nonexistent in their youth.

Modern societies disconnect people from natural cycles and ways of living that are aligned with biological and energetic truths. When we sit for hours a day instead of move our glorious body, stare at screens instead of the sky and the horizon, eat from plastic containers instead of a garden, breathe in toxins instead of fresh air, the consequence is suffering. Such misalignment creates imbalances emotionally, physically, mentally and spiritually, including disease and chronic illness.

Small Changes for Better Health All too often, it’s not a pill or prescription my patients need, it’s a change in lifestyle. Small changes that lead to better health – both physically and mentally. To be clear, this is not about blaming people for their health. Many people do not realize how influential their day-to-day behaviours are for a variety of different health conditions. Much more detailed info on this in my five books. – Dr. Rangan Chaterjee, January 2024 link “Incurable” Diseases Are Cured All the Time I’ve healed from many diagnoses which the medical industry and the psychiatry industry calls “incurable.” By the time I was 18, I was nearly bedridden with an autoimmune disease, and consuming a pharmacy-worth of medications everyday. Top doctors across the country had told me, “This disease is incurable. Your only option is to take pharmaceutical drugs for the rest of your life, and likely face extreme surgical procedures in the future.” Yet, at age 19, I learned how to heal this disease using nutrition and holistic approaches… Further, I’ve healed from the kind of trauma and abuse many people consider “impossible to fully heal.” – Lauren Geertsen, 25 Lessons I’ve Learned About Healing From Anything link

See Also

If you’re a coach or need to dig deeper, see: Key Issues & Healing Principles.

