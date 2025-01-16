A ruling by the FDA on January 15, 2025 is getting a lot of coverage. Please consider the following five facts — critical for putting the ruling in proper perspective, and for inspiring citizens to take their power back from verifiably corrupt agencies.

“Children are suffering and dying from diseases that emerging scientific research links to chemical exposures, findings that require urgent revamping of laws around the world, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Authored by more than 20 leading public health researchers , including one from the US EPA and another from the United Nations , the paper lays out ‘a large body of evidence’ linking multiple childhood diseases to synthetic chemicals , and recommends a series of aggressive actions to… better protect children .” [The New Lede, Jan 8, 2025]

As of May 2024, the EPA says more than 40,000 poisons are in active use.

On January 15, 2025, the FDA finally responded to the 2022 petition, making the ruling on red dye 3 that consumers demanded. But the FDA isn’t making it effective until 2027 (in foods) and 2028 (in drugs).

The previous year, in 2021 (after 30 years of delays), the FDA had banned the cancer-causing red dye in cosmetics, but didn’t take action on its use in food and medicine .

In 2022, a consumer group petitioned the FDA to remove red dye 3 from approved use, noting that the FDA “has already found this color additive causes cancer in laboratory animals and subsequent studies and reviews have reinforced that conclusion.”

Americans have been consuming Red No. 3 since 1907—and it took the FDA nearly 118 years to ban this additive from the food supply despite removing it from cosmetics more than 30 years ago after studies linked it to cancer in animals… The FDA currently allows… other artificial color additives in foods… These dyes have also been linked to various health concerns, including hyperactivity in children, allergic reactions, and potential carcinogenic effects. How many food additives remain in circulation simply because the FDA doesn’t want to expend the effort to regulate them? This is a rhetorical question. There are too many to count .” -Megan Redshaw

Children are suffering and dying from diseases that emerging scientific research links to chemical exposures, findings that require urgent revamping of laws around the world, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Authored by more than 20 leading public health researchers, including one from the US EPA and another from the United Nations , the paper lays out “a large body of evidence” linking multiple childhood diseases to synthetic chemicals, and recommends a series of aggressive actions to… better protect children. The paper is a “call to arms” to forge an “actual commitment to the health of our children,” said a co-author of the paper. – The New Lede, Jan 8, 2025

Artificial (synthetic) dyes add color to food.

“Industry studies linked red dye No. 3 to cancer in rodents more than 30 years ago, and public health groups have spent years lobbying food companies and regulators to get the chemical out of foods.” [source and source]

“ Tartrazine (Yellow Dye #5) is an example of a harmful food additive, originally derived from coal tar and now from petroleum . Tartrazine causes various health issues, including tumors , asthma , developmental delays , neurological damage , ADD/ADHD , hormone disruption , gene damage , anxiety , depression , and intestinal injuries . Many common foods, including those marketed as healthy or for children, contain tartrazine and other potentially harmful additives… Some countries require warning labels on foods containing certain additives like tartrazine, particularly regarding potential effects on children. There is a connection between food additives and increased use of medications like Adderall, Prozac, and asthma inhalers.” [source and source and source and source]

“Synthetic dyes have a long and troubled history. Lead chromate, arsenic and additives made from coal tar were some of the first iterations, packing a poisonous punch for 19th and 20th century consumers. In 1950, dozens of children fell ill after consuming Halloween candy tainted with a dangerous dye , Orange 1.” [source]

“The OEHHA report noted that children’s exposure to synthetic dyes should be reduced. It stated that some of the effects of dyes on children are: hyperactivity, inattentiveness, restlessness, sleeplessness, irritability, aggression .” [source]

Studies with children confirm the neurological and behavioral impacts . “ ‘Evidence shows that synthetic food dyes are associated with adverse neurobehavioral outcomes in some children.’ The report is the product of a two-year evaluation of seven synthetic food dyes that have been approved by the FDA. OEHHA extensively reviewed existing studies of the effects of these dyes on both humans and laboratory animals. ‘Challenge studies’ placed the children on a dye-free diet for several weeks and measured their behavior. The children were then given food or drinks with dyes added, and measures of their behavior were recorded by a number of standardized methods… Researchers also found that all of the FDA’s Acceptable Daily Intake levels (ADIs) for synthetic food dyes are based on 35- to 70-year-old studies that were not designed to detect the types of behavioral effects that have been observed in children.” [source and source and source]

“ Titanium dioxide is the most widely used whitening pigment in the world and has been linked to adverse health effects, particularly genotoxicity and intestinal inflammation. It is applied as a food coloring and a whitening agent to a wide variety of foods, including chewing gum, cakes, candies, breads and ice cream. Because of health risks, France banned titanium dioxide as a food additive in 2020. Two years later the European Union also banned titanium dioxide as a food additive. But in the U.S., titanium dioxide is found all over the grocery shelves .” [source]

Health effects linked to synthetic food colorings in children include: neurobehavioral disorders , allergic reactions , carcinogenic and mutagenic potential , gastrointestinal and respiratory issues , toxicity , developmental and growth delays , and behavioral changes . [source]

Animal studies show that synthetic food dyes have neurological effects , “affecting memory and learning , [causing] changes in the brain’s neurotransmitters (chemicals that carry signals from one nerve to the next), and… brain structure.” [source and source and source and source]

Artificial food dyes are in “ nearly all candies and fruit-flavored snacks sold in conventional American grocery stores . They’re on the ingredient list of hundreds of thousands of branded food items , from Fruit Loops and Trix Cereal to Gatorade and Skittles.” [source] “ Batada et al found that nearly half (43%) of grocery store products contained artificial food colorings … Candies (96%), fruit-flavored snacks (94%), and drink mixes/powders (90%) had the highest prevalence, while produce contained none.” [source]

“Synthetic dyes are essentially useless . They don’t help preserve food or add any nutritional value; their job is to entice .” In addition to food, synthetic dyes are found in some personal care items such as make-up and hair products, and in some medications. [source]

Naturally occurring color additives from vegetable and mineral sources were used to color foods, drugs, and cosmetics in ancient times. Paprika, turmeric, saffron, iron and lead oxides, and copper sulfate are some examples… In 1856, William Henry Perkin discovered the first synthetic… dye … Discoveries of similar dyes soon followed and they quickly became used to color foods, drugs, and cosmetics. Because these dyes were first produced from by-products of coal processing , they were known as “coal-tar colors.” … Butter and cheese were the first foods for which the federal government authorized the use of artificial coloring. By 1900, many foods, drugs and cosmetics available in the U.S. were artificially colored. However, not all of the coloring agents were harmless and some were being used to hide inferior or defective foods. A careful assessment of the chemicals used for coloring foods at the time found many blatantly poisonous materials such as lead, arsenic, and mercury being added . In many cases, the toxicities of the starting materials for synthesizing coloring agents were well known and could be toxins, irritants, sensitizers, or carcinogens … In 1906, Congress passed the Food and Drugs Act, which prohibited the use of poisonous or deleterious colors in confectionery and the coloring or staining of food to conceal damage or inferiority… In 1927, responsibility for enforcing the Food and Drugs Act of 1906 was given to the newly established FDA.” – Food Safety Magazine

‘Synthetic dye makes their food more brightly colored, more attractive to kids, and I think it helps them sell their products.’ … Foods with synthetic dyes aren’t packaged with a warning label in the United States, so sifting through individual product labels is usually the only way to decipher exactly which food items contain which dyes. – Environmental Working Group & Science News

Industrial food producers use high-fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners such as aspartame (NutraSweet, Equal), sucralose (Splenda), and saccharin, all of which create harm.

“Fructose consumption has increased considerably over the past five decades, largely due to the widespread use of high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener… Here we show that fructose supplementation enhances tumour growth in animal models of melanoma , breast cancer and cervical cancer .” [source]

“Countries with higher availability of high fructose corn syrup have a higher prevalence of type 2 diabetes independent of obesity.” [source]

A 2007 study titled ‘Intense sweetness surpasses cocaine reward’ found that when given the choice between saccharin -sweetened water and intravenous cocaine, 94% of rats chose the saccharin solution… The intense sweetness of artificial sweeteners like saccharin may have addictive potential surpassing even that of highly addictive drugs .” [source and source]

“ Saccharin is carcinogenic for the urinary bladder in rats and mice, and most likely is carcinogenic in human beings.” [1978 source]

“ Sucralose can significantly alter the composition and function of gut bacteria… potentially contributing to the rise of ‘superbugs.’ … Sucralose exposure led to: reduced numbers of beneficial bacteria, increased counts of harmful bacteria, altered pH levels in the gastrointestinal tract . These changes persisted even after a 3-month recovery period, suggesting long-term impacts on gut health … Like aspartame, sucralose has been linked to metabolic disturbances including increased glucose and insulin levels, decreased insulin sensitivity and altered gut peptide secretion . These effects suggest that sucralose may actually promote, rather than prevent, metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes . While Splenda is often advertised as ideal for baking, research has shown that heating sucralose to just 248°F (120°C) can cause it to break down into potentially harmful compounds, including chloropropanols and dioxins.” [source and source and source]

“Most commonly sold under the brand name Splenda , sucralose is used in over 6,000 food products. Scientific studies of sucralose reveal the following health risks: leukemia… obesity, diabetes, weight gain, increased appetite, metabolic dysfunction… decreased insulin sensitivity… DNA damage (genotoxicity) … enters breast milk… accumulates in body… forms toxic or carcinogetic compounds when heated… irritable bowel syndrome… colon cancer… liver inflammation .” [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

“An aspartame breakdown product blocks the activity of a gut enzyme IAP. IAP was found to prevent the development of metabolic syndrome (and reduce symptoms in those with the condition). Aspartame likely promotes obesity by interfering with IAP activity.” [source]

“Research has linked aspartame consumption to various neurological symptoms, including headaches and migraines , seizures and cognitive impairment … When metabolized, aspartame breaks down into phenylalanine, aspartic acid, and methanol. The latter converts to formaldehyde , a known carcinogen , in the body.” [source and source and source]

“Seven commonly used artificial sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame, Sucralose, NHDC, Cyclamate, Neotame, and Saccharin) … increase the risk of kidney cancer, low-grade glioma, breast cancer, and prostate cancer .” [source]

“Artificial sweeteners cause DNA damage in, and interfere with, normal activity in gut bacteria, making it difficult for beneficial bacteria to communicate, grow and reproduce. Destruction of healthy bacteria opens the door to increased growth of unfriendly microorganisms that cause health problems. Artificial sweeteners trick your body into storing fat, stimulate your appetite, increase cravings for carbohydrates and… lead to the progression of obesity and Type 2 diabetes .” [source]

Emulsifiers are “widely used food additives in industrially processed foods” used to improve texture, thicken, blend or stabilize foods, act as a fat substitue, and enhance shelf-life.” [source and source]

“A clinical study published in BMC Medicine builds on growing evidence that carrageenan, a common additive in ultraprocessed foods, may damage the lining of the small intestine and the body’s ability to process blood sugar (insulin resistance). These harms can potentially lead to serious chronic conditions such as Crohn’s disease and increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, the researchers say.” [source and source and source]

“As both gut microbiota and intestinal health can influence social and anxiety-like behaviors, we investigated whether emulsifier consumption would detrimentally influence behavior… We confirmed tha emulsifiers altered anxiety -like behaviors in males and reduced social behavior in females. It also changed expression of neuropeptides implicated in… social and anxiety-related behaviors .” [source]

Emulsifiers can “lead to cognitive decline . Polysorbate 80 caused disruption of the blood-brain barrier that led to toxins building up in the brain .” [source and source]

Synthetic emulsifiers “are linked to various diseases “, causing harm by negatively affecting the gut microbiome . [source and source]

“In this large prospective cohort, we observed associations between higher intakes of carrageenans and mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids with overall, breast and prostate cancer risk.” [source]

Jan 15, 2025 — Breaking: FDA Finally Bans Synthetic Red Dye No. 3: It only took the FDA 118 years to ban Red Dye No. 3—a synthetic food additive derived from petroleum the agency knew was linked to cancer since the 1980s.; "The FDA currently allows seven other artificial color additives in foods... These dyes have also been linked to various health concerns, including hyperactivity in children, allergic reactions, and potential carcinogenic effects. How many food additives remain in circulation simply because the FDA doesn’t want to expend the effort to regulate them? This is a rhetorical question. There are too many to count." — Megan Redshaw link

Jan 15, 2025 — The Effects of Artificial Food Dyes on Children’s Brains: Petitions, boycotts, legislation, and an upcoming documentary are awakening awareness and concern for how synthetic dyes might harm children’s brains.; "'I’ve talked to parents who took years to connect the dots that their children’s behavioral problems have anything to do with food dye..." Not all children react to the same degree, though cumulative exposure can be difficult to track. 'These dyes should not be in the food supply. It’s heartbreaking that parents and kids have to go through so much. It makes me so angry.'" — Amy Denney, The Epoch Times link

Jan 8, 2025 — ‘Grave Concern’: Chronic Diseases Are Killing Kids—and Exposure to Chemicals Is Driving the Epidemic: A paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine concludes that chronic diseases are the main cause of illness and death for children in the U.S. and Europe; "We are conducting a vast toxicologic experiment in the United States in which our children and grandchildren are the unwitting and consenting subjects as they are exposed daily to hundreds of

manufactured chemicals. We think that this is fundamentally unethical and immoral, and that it must change..." Associations between widely used chemicals and disease in children 'continue to be discovered with distressing frequency,.'" — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Dec 5, 2024 — Fructose May Drive Cancer Growth: Animal Study; "Fructose is currently consumed in increasing amounts in the American diet, largely due to the food additive high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) in processed foods... In a a previous sutdy, HFCS was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer in mice prone to developing intestinal tumors and could increase the size and aggressiveness of colorectal tumors. That study also found that blocking the uptake of the sweetener by the body’s cells could prevent this growth. HFCS has also been linked to other health risks, including liver disease... diabetes... [and] heart disease." — George Citroner, The Epoch Times link

Dec 3, 2024 — Aspartame, Pesticides, and New Codex Leadership; "Aspartame contains methanol, a dangerous toxicant, which was not adequately considered in the JECFA review. Aspartame is an unjustified food additive since it violates Codex’s Preamble that 'the use of food additives is justified only when such use has an advantage, does not present an appreciable health risk to consumers, does not mislead the consumer, and serves one or more technological functions"... Questions have arisen about the rampant conflicts of interest in the JECFA assessment panel on aspartame because at least 6 out of the 13 panel members have ties to the industry trade group called International Life Sciences Institute, which was founded by a Coca-Cola executive and is heavily funded by the same soft drink industry and pharmaceutical companies." — Scott C. Tips, The National Health Federation link

Nov 25, 2024 — Synthetic Food Dyes: A Half-Century of Harm: Outdated FDA standards expose Americans to toxic food dyes linked to cancer, neurobehavioral issues, and other health risks, demanding urgent regulatory action. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Nov 15, 2024 — Why Petroleum-Based Yellow Food Dye, Targeted by RFK Jr., Poses Hidden Risks to Children — Amy Denney, The Epoch Times link

Jul 22, 2024 — Decades of Research Confirms How Aspartame Harms Your Health; "I’ve been sounding the alarm on artificial sweeteners — particularly aspartame — for many years, as I believe it is one of the most pernicious products ever to make its way into our food supply. Many people have been led to believe that swapping sugar for aspartame means they’re doing their health a favor. But on the contrary, this toxic sweetener is one of the worst food additives you can consume. A recently published review investigates the long history of aspartame and the dozens of health problems associated with it. After reading the report, you’ll likely toss out all aspartame-containing products from your pantry." — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jun 27, 2024 — This Artificial Sweetener Is More Damaging to Human Health Than Aspartame: Neotame, an artificial sweetener that’s chemically similar to aspartame, may seriously damage the human intestine and overall gut health. Not only does it cause cell death in intestinal cells but it also damages bacteria commonly found in the gut. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children's Health Defense link

May 29, 2024 — Decades of Science Link Popular Artificial Sweetener to Serious Health Risks: Dozens of studies have linked aspartame to serious health problems, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, seizures, stroke and dementia, plus mood disorders, headaches and migraines. — Stacy Malkan, U.S. Right to Know (Children's Health Defense) link

Apr 18, 2024 — Artificially Sweetened Drinks Linked to Serious Heart Condition: Research published in the journal Circulation found a link between artificial and sugar-sweetened beverages and atrial fibrillation, or AFib, an abnormal heartbeat caused by the heart chambers beating out of sync with the lower chambers. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children's Health Defense link

Apr 17, 2024 — Diet Soda Linked to Serious Heart Condition Risk; "Artificial sweeteners cause DNA damage in, and interfere with, normal activity in gut bacteria... Destruction of healthy bacteria opens the door to increased growth of unfriendly microorganisms that cause health problems... Try swapping your soda for clean water or Hibiscus tea." — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 22, 2024 — The Dubious Strategies of the Artificial Sweetener Companies: Critics warn consumers to be on the lookout for ways the artificial sweetener industry bends advertising rules to reach a growing market. — Amy Denney, The Epoch Times link

Sep 29, 2023 — Popular Artificial Sweetener May Lead to Cognitive Deficits in Offspring: Study; A new study finds that male mice that consumed aspartame yielded offspring with memory and learning problems. — Mary Gillis, The Epoch Times link

Sep 19, 2023 — Common Sweetener now Linked to Impaired Memory and Learning; "Researchers found that male mice consuming aspartame at significantly lower levels than deemed safe by the FDA passed on learning and memory deficits to their offspring." — Bronwyn Thompson, New Atlas link

Aug 18, 2023 — A Sweet Deception: Unwrapping the Secret Dangers of Splenda — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Cancer link

Jul 14, 2023 — Top Sweetener Officially Declared a Carcinogen; "The World Health Organization has finally gotten around to declaring the popular artificial sweetener aspartame a potential carcinogen. The ruling comes from IARC, who said aspartame will be listed as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” in July 2023... For over a decade, researchers have been warning of aspartame’s neurotoxicity and carcinogenicity, stating reevaluation of aspartame consumption is 'urgent and cannot be delayed.' A 2022 large-scale cohort study found people who consumed higher levels of artificial sweeteners had higher risk of overall cancer compared to non-consumers." — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 13, 2023 — WHO says Aspartame Possibly Causes Cancer; Industry and FDA Say No Way; "One of the world’s leading global health bodies has declared aspartame — a common artificial sweetener used in Diet Coke and many other sugar-free products — to be a possible human carcinogen, sparking a full-court pushback by the beverage industry in defense of the product’s safety. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a World Health Organization body, said Thursday that aspartame is a 'class 2B carcinogen,' meaning it possibly causes cancer." — Michael E. Kanell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution link

Jul 13, 2023 — Aspartame Is a Possible Cause of Cancer in Humans, a W.H.O. Agency Says: The F.D.A. and the powerful beverage industry protested the new findings, and a second W.H.O. group stood by its standard that the sweetener is generally safe. — Christina Jewett, The New York Times link

Oct 24, 2022 — Red 3 Petition: The Center for Science in the Public Interest and 23 other organizations and prominent scientists are today urging the Food and Drug Administration to formally remove Red 3 from the list of approved color additives in foods, dietary supplements, and oral medicines.; "The FDA Has Already Determined that Animal Feeding Studies 'Firmly Establish' that FD&C Red No. 3 Causes Cancer." — Center for Science in the Public Interest link and link

Oct 29, 2021 — Does Too Much Fructose Help Colorectal Cancers Grow?; "The study found that large amounts of the sweetener, which is present in both table sugar and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), increased how long both normal and cancer cells in the intestines live. In normal mice, this increased cell survival led to more nutrients being absorbed, leading to weight gain. And in mice prone to develop cancer, the increased cell survival led the animals to develop larger tumors and more anemia, a common tumor-related complication." — Sharon Reynolds, National Cancer Institute link

Aug 10, 2021 — Seeing Red Dye No. 3; "In January, after 36 extensions for more research, the Food and Drug Administration, which has been thinking about banning Red Dye No. 3 for 30 years, finally got around to it. Kind of... In other words, you can`t put R.D. No. 3 in lipstick anymore, but you can still put it in food.... pistachios, Jell-O or fruit cocktail... Fruit cocktail growers are lobbying hard to keep it that way, because they haven`t found any other way to turn cherries the peculiarly unnatural shade of pink that cheers up their mix of chopped peaches and pears." — Chicago Tribune link

Apr 16, 2021 — Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Hyperactivity and other Neurobehavioral Effects in Children — Sam Delson, OEHHA link

April 2021 — Health Effects Assessment: Potential Neurobehavioral Effects of Synthetic Food Dyes in Children; "The body of evidence from human studies indicates that synthetic food dyes are associated with adverse neurobehavioral outcomes in children... The types of studies conducted in children that we focused on for this review are called 'challenge studies' and are classified as clinical trials." — California Evironmental Protection Agency link

Sep 15, 2020 — How High Fructose Intake May Trigger Fatty Liver Disease; "A major source of fructose is high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), an inexpensive substitute for cane sugar that was introduced in the 1970s. It’s now used to sweeten a variety of foods, including soda, candy, baked goods, and cereals. Studies have linked excessive consumption of HFCS and other added sugars to health problems like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease." — NIH (National Institutes of Health) link

Mar 22, 2020 — High-Fructose Corn Syrup Enhances Intestinal Tumor Growth in Mice — Marcus D. Goncalves et al, Science (PubMed) link

May 2014 — Saccharin Consumption Increases Sperm DNA Fragmentation and Apoptosis [Cell Death] in Mice; "Following saccharin consumption, we had a reduction in sperm motility with respect to control animals... the sperm count diminished... and [sperm size] decreased... We saw a statistically significant increase in rates of sperm DNA damage and [cell death] in experimental group when compared to control." — Marzieh Rahimipour, Iranian Journal of Reproductive Medicine link

Jan 14, 2013 — Is Your Compost Made of Sewage Sludge?; "The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, 'senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business.'" — Eric Vinje, Planet Natural link

May 2009 — In Utero and Early Life Susceptibility to Carcinogens: The Derivation of Age-at-Exposure Sensitivity Measures; "These results indicate that early lifestages are generally more sensitive to carcinogen exposure than adults, and that cancer risk assessment practices should take increased sensitivity of the young into account. When data on age-at-exposure related susceptibility are lacking for a specific carcinogen, these analyses indicate that increased susceptibility of the young is a scientifically justifiable assumption." — California Environmental Protection Agency link

Apr 1, 1997 — Estrogenic and DNA-Damaging Activity of Red No. 3 in Human Breast Cancer Cells; "Consumption of Red No. 3, which has estrogenlike growth stimulatory properties and may be genotoxic, could be a significant risk factor in human breast carcinogenesis." — C. Dees et al, Environmental Health Perspectives link

Nov 1994 — Synthetic Food Coloring And Behavior: A Dose Response Effect In A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Repeated-Measures Study; "200 [children] were included in a 6-week open trial of a diet free of synthetic food coloring. The parents of 150 children reported behavioral improvement with the diet, and deterioration on the introduction of foods noted to contain synthetic coloring." — Katherine S. Rowe, et al, The Journal of Pediatrics link

Feb 13, 1985 — The Saga of a Food Regulation: After 25 Years, Still No Decision; "On Feb. 1 the Food and Drug Administration put off a decision to ban six artificial colors that have been found to cause cancer in test animals. To those who have been following this proposed regulation, the delay could hardly have been a surprise: It was the 26th time that the agency had postponed action since the proposal was first made, in 1960." — Marian Burros, The New York Times link

