Public health agencies have refused to study or to publicly release data comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children, according to experts who spoke during Monday’s U.S. Senate roundtable discussion… Brian Hooker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense, participated in the roundtable… Hooker provided an overview of the childhood vaccination schedule in the U.S. and its expansion over the years. “In 1962, children received five vaccine doses. In 1986, the schedule expanded to 25 doses of five different vaccine formulations. Shortly after the passage of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, the law was amended to … erect a liability shield protecting vaccine manufacturers — and the schedule expanded dramatically… By 2023, 73 doses of 16 different vaccine formulations were given to children up to age 18,” he said, adding that this expansion occurred despite a lack of safety testing. “The FDA approved these formulations individually only with minimal and inadequate safety testing, and the CDC has never tested the cumulative effect of the vaccine schedule on childhood health outcomes,” he said. Michael Nevradakis PhD

Other Researchers & Doctors Have Picked up the Slack

… and published extensive evidence of serious, grievous harms from vaccination.

See here for more information and links to these findings:

2023 paper confirmed 2011 paper: higher vaccine doses correlate with higher child death. “Childhood vaccination associated with autism, learning disorders, seizures, encephalopathy [brain disorders], and tics.” (2025) In a study of 47,000 children, the likelihood of an autism diagnosis increased with the number of vaccination visits. (2025) More findings from the study of 47,000 children: Across all metrics, vaccinated children had higher rates of brain development disorders and learning disabilities. (2025) Infants who receive more vaccinations have “exponentially” more disease. (2024) “Unvaccinated persons are incommensurably healthier than vaccinated.” (2021) In vaxxed/unvaxxed studies, “100% show you are better off not vaccinating your kids.” (2005 - 2022) “Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: serious and irreversible neurological, developmental, and immune-related health risks: four studies reveal the grave consequences of childhood hyper-vaccination.” (2017 - 2025) Large study not published because researchers “were concerned about losing their jobs or reputations because their findings contradicted the official public health narrative and vaccine policy.” (2000 - 2016) “Henry Ford vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study found vaccinated kids had 453% more neurodevelopmental disorders — 57% were chronically ill after 10 years.” (2000 - 2016) “Peer reviewed studies demonstrate vaccines harm children - verified with AI. Distilling the studies in Vax-Unvax by Brian Hooker with AI.” (2005 - 2022) “Americans who have never been “vaccinated" for ANYTHING are the healthiest among us.” (2020) “The greater the number of vaccines in combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” (2024, data 1991 - 2011) Fully and partially vaccinated children had more severe allergies, autism, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, ADD and chronic ear infections. (2021) Vaccinations caused premature infants to stop breathing. (2025) Of 674 confirmed cases of paralytic polio in 28 countries, 658 were caused by the polio vaccine. (2023) Peer-reviewed study confirms polio infections caused by vaccine. (2024) Swine flu vaccine associated with spontaneous abortion. (2017, data 2010 - 2012) Randomized control trial: children who got a flu vaccine had increased respiratory infections compared to control. (2012) “World-renowned vaccinologist publishes paper admitting lack of vaccine safety studies.” (2024) Despite the research referenced above, the CDC spouts projections “based on models, not direct observation.” (2025) Dr. Peter McCullough warns of severe risk in vaccinating infants for adult illnesses and bacterial infections that are readily treatable.

