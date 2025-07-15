Contents

Helping Each Other Save Time & Be More Effective The Problems The Solutions We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant

Helping Each Other Save Time & Be More Effective

Due to the monopolistic control that predatory profiteers have maintained over establishment medicine, a lot of people have a lot of unlearning to do. And even for those of us who’ve seen through the dogma and propaganda for many years, the opportunities for learning never end.

To be effective in applying knowledge whether as a teacher, doctor, coach, trainer, journalist or researcher, we need reliable resources and a structure for efficiently getting to what we need when we need it.

Since 2012, I’ve supported wellness professionals and yoga teachers with organized, compelling, evidence-based materials—from full curricula to quick lessons—on anatomy, physiology, clinical research, and conditions like anxiety, chronic pain, hormonal issues, and more.

At Wellness Resource Center, we provide knowledge in structured “lessons”, accessible via visual “hubs” that can be built like legos in customizable curriculums, manuals, presentations, notes, and handouts. I learned early on that content needs to be not just verifiable, but practical and shareable. That’s why our Download Library offers thousands of editable Word, PowerPoint, and PDF resources—ready for you to brand, customize, and share at the click of a button.

Working in the real world, questions and needs arise all the time... What's the difference in absorption rates between vitamin D2 and D3? What yoga pose adaptations are best for students with knee issues, neck pain, sciatica, or SI joint issues? What are the verifiable root causes of autoimmune disease, hypertension, or vertigo? How long does it take you to find reliable, expert sources to answer your questions?

Wellness Resource Center makes evidence-based sources organized, accessible and practical. You can quickly find what you need without going through the dark alleys of the web or wasting time on videos and articles that turn out to be too superficial or full of extraneous stuff, making it tedious to find what you're looking for.

Just as importantly, you’ll find that all information is presented in context — often sorely missing in the modern Internet age. Having context is vital for integrating knowledge and applying it in the real-world.

The structure enables you to quickly jump to what you need, whether that’s foundational knowledge and terminology or a specific application or detail. You can efficiently follow a progressive pathway to increase your knowledge in targeted areas. Quick links to sources makes it simple to verify and go deeper.

The Problems

We are each unique, requiring particular things at particular times. But we also face some common problems, including the following. These are free resources to make the facts and sources of this knowledge more easily accessible.

The Solutions

Most of us can find solutions within the following resources. Many of these are also free, with some offering more support on the membership site that is accessible for less than $20 a month.

Beyond Diagnosis — Differentiate the naming of disease vs. resolving it and be familiar with key issues that underlie most disease including chronic stress and inflammation, plus verifiable principles of healing, including specific ways to restore the body’s natural healing forces. Diseases & Conditions Glossary — Be familiar with how health conditions and issues may be categorized, plus have a practical reference tool to quickly confirm definitions for more than 150 terms used in discussing health issues, conditions and diseases. Suppressed Cancer Research and Cancer Reversal Testimonials Root Cause Index — No more drugs to mask symptoms while the causes remain unresolved, resulting in more serious illnesses. By dealing with root causes, the body restores functioning & health returns. Detoxification — Understand how the body naturally removes toxins from the body and how to support detoxification. Health Systems & Techniques — Be familiar with the approach, terminology, techniques, rationale and uses for more than 150 health and wellness methodologies, techniques, modalities, and therapies. Healing Techniques Glossary — Be familiar with the big-picture regarding how techniques may be categorized according to how they relate and differ from each other, plus have a practical reference tool to quickly confirm definitions for more than 200 terms used in discussing health and wellness therapies and techniques. Health Index — Quick links to lessons with succinct, organized and verifiable support. Includes more than 700 terms from abdominal bloating, acetate, and Addison’s Disease to Vitamin K, Willis-Ekbom Disease, Wim Hof Method, and Xenobiotic.

I welcome your thoughts on support that could help you be prepared to do what you feel called to do, and resources that can free up your time to focus on your priorities.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.