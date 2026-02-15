Dear friends and colleagues,

In 2001, I recovered memories of childhood trauma and began a deeply rewarding healing journey. In 2018, I gave up a long-standing drinking habit which was an unexpected turning point that opened me to a new level of understanding about our world. Later that year, the wider traumas inherent in human society came knocking on the door of my psyche.

I started studying the evidence and psychological patterns behind psychopathic and trauma-driven leadership, and by 2019 felt called to organize and publish research on these and other overlooked subjects. In 2024, I began collaborating with survivors of organized abuse — such as that being exposed and hinted at in the Epstein Library — and with the dedicated and brilliant providers and community who support their healing.

As with the Covid debacle, I could never have foreseen that this is how events regarding psychopathic-driven trauma would unfold. But now that we’re here, I’d like to offer some guideposts to assist you on your journey. See below for a structure and terminology that provide a factual framework underlying the many traumatic personal experiences now arising in the collective consciousness.

Here’s a key: If and when you can stomach a deeper understanding of torture and the science of mind control, consider that these realities reflect the lived experience and conditioning of many leaders and perpetrators. This offers an answer to the question that every good person always asks. How is such evil possible?

Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer

Terminology — Trauma-based victimization & mind control refer to intentionally-induced trauma for the purposes of manipulation & control. Learn related terminology here. Foundational Facts — Trauma does not kill a human body, but it can cause profound psychic injury that robs a person of their rightful human gifts. Healing is possible. It requires awareness, compassion, and dedication. Here are foundational facts you can use to help increase awareness. Prevalence — “The conspiracy of silence about child abuse had become a conspiracy of censorship, even within the profession charged with its treatment.” Thus, curation of research and testimony is critical. Research and reports on the prevalence of extreme abuse and trauma-based victimization includes more than 30 gov’t agencies, churches, and other organizations engaged in or covering up abuse. Torture & The Science of Mind Control — The targeted person — often a small child — is repeatedly subjected to horrific trauma which causes her to dissociate in order to survive. The dissociated states are then manipulated to control the victim. Survivor Testimony + Perpetrators — Survivor and therapist testimony, plus professionals who have been convicted, arrested, or identified in court or by officials as perpetrators in abduction and abuse cases. Healing & Support Resources — “Recovery and healing require examining the relationship with extreme evil, the concepts of free will and coercion, the structure of the mind, and the nature of connectedness”.

See Also

Barbaric & Criminal Government Programs — U.S. government programs that have included criminal and unethical actions against civilians. “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” An at-a-glance list of 10 unethical programs with links for immediate verification. Each program is verified by declassified documents, whistleblower testimony, and extensive published investigation. Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime — The subject of organized crime involves a “what” (crimes), a “how” (bribery, extortion, coercion) and “a “who” (conspirators). Misplaced Trust, Highjacked Systems Designed to Produce Obedient Workers — “From the moment you entered school, you were taught to sit still, raise your hand for permission to speak, accept what authorities tell you without question.” Becoming conscious of the fact that we were trained in “a system designed to produce obedient workers, not critical thinkers,” we can reclaim our power from systems that have betrayed humanity.

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

For Wellness Providers & Educators

Empowering wellness providers, coaches, yoga teachers, trainers, and health educators as they step into their next level of leadership and service.

Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have supported teachers and wellness providers since 2012, continually expanding our tools and resources to meet the needs of a changing world.

As the world undergoes rapid change—including systemic breakdown and the rise of AI—we bring together practical knowledge and supportive community to meet the moment. Everything we offer is designed to help you stay aligned, resourced, and grounded as you care for others.

We provide:

» Thoughtful, behind-the-scenes support so you’re prepared, inspired, and effective in your service work.

» Evidence-based resources that integrate the best of AI curation with human discernment—flexible and responsive to your evolving needs.

» Knowledge support that frees your energy, allowing you to stay present and grounded in your authentic way of serving.

» A community that restores personal connectedness and has your back—personally and professionally—where you can exchange learning and inspiration, intentionally choose collaborators, and form meaningful new connections.

Also available: customizable content you can distribute as your own —for trainings, courses, workshops, series, presentations, and consultations.

We’re thoughtful and analytical, but heart-led in everything we do. Empowerment is the center of our work. You empower others—and we’re here to empower you.

Our Associate memberships provide something rare: carefully crafted, high-quality content you can adapt, personalize, and offer as your own.

How can we help you today?

Verifiable research on evidence-based therapies and leading-edge tools? Check .

Focused support that helps providers contextualize and individualize their services ? Check .

Curricula for trainings, workshops, coaching, and client consultations? Check .

Customizable content you can share as your own—without paying distribution royalties? Yes, even that!

Pricing

Select from two membership tracks:

Take the Lead (provider and teacher support) — Evidence-based education, research, and resources to support planning and preparation for teaching, coaching, and consulting. Pricing as low as $19/month when paid upfront or $23/month when paid in installments.

Associate (customizable content for trainers, consultants, educators) — Provider membership plus customizable content and lifelong, royalty-free distribution rights for trainings, courses, workshops, series, presentations, and consultations. Scaled pricing and a flexible credit system give you complete freedom to select exactly what you need from more than 500 subjects. Pricing as low as $400 for content and lifelong distribution rights.