Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NAN J CROSSGROVE DC's avatar
NAN J CROSSGROVE DC
Jun 21

Chiropractic? I’ve been a practicing DC for over 40 years. I’m insanely healthy by following my own advice. Please include chiropractic in your list

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Shelly Thorn and others
Paul Cobbin's avatar
Paul Cobbin
Jun 23

Shelly, you are so correct.

I was diagnosed with severe heart disease 18 months ago and was told 'take a few pills and see you next year, your incurable, irreversible'. Having succeed with a functionally integrated approach with Prostate Cancer, I've done the same this time by decoding my diagnosis aligning mind, body and soul. It takes all treatments and all elements of our being to decode a chronic diagnosis.

And like you say, allopathic medicine is just one approach. I use several and part of my mental therapy was even to 'get creative' and so I did and have just published my book on the topic exclusively to my substack subscribers.

I'd be interested in your perspective of my approach.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shelly Thorn
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture