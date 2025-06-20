Contents

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) TCM draws on Taoism philosophy that is rooted in the laws and synergies of nature, and it applies these synergies to the human body. It recognizes that our organ systems are interconnected and our health is dependent on chi. Translated to modern-day language, chi is active energy — a metaphor for metabolic processes taking place in a living being. To be alive is to have vital chi flowing through the body. TCM theory states that when chi is in perfect balance, we enjoy good health. However, internal and external factors such as diet, weather, and pathogens can all create imbalances in chi, which eventually result in disease. In order to maintain balance, TCM further uses the concept of “Yin-Yang energetics” and “5-element theory” to classify disease patterns. mbgHealth Heilkunst Heilkunst is a complete system of medicine used to prevent and cure disease. Created by the genius of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann over 200 years ago, the term means ‘the art and science of making one whole.’ As it is grounded in natural law, it is a safe method of health care suitable for any age, including pregnant and lactating mothers as well as infants. Heilkunst respects the Hippocratic Oath: “First, do no harm,” and is used to treat both acute and chronic conditions as well as to improve overall health of body, mind, soul and spirit. Clinic for Heilkunst Medicine Naturopathic Medicine Naturopathic doctors are educated and trained in accredited naturopathic medical colleges. They diagnose, prevent, and treat acute and chronic illness to restore and establish optimal health by supporting the person’s inherent self-healing process. Rather than just suppressing symptoms, naturopathic doctors work to identify underlying causes of illness, and develop personalized treatment plans to address them. American Association of Naturopathic Physicians Functional Medicine Functional medicine is a systems biology–based approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of disease… The scope and cost of chronic disease continue to rise. Functional medicine has proven to reverse this trend by providing better outcomes and cost savings for both patients and the healthcare system in the long term. The Institute for Functional Medicine and link

Allopathic Medicine / Allopathy is Just One System

Also called conventional medicine, mainstream medicine, Western medicine, Rockefeller medicine, and orthodox medicine, allopathic medicine providers are licensed to practice and treat using “medication [pharmaceutical drugs], surgery, radiation and other therapies and procedures.” [source]

Allopathic medicine uses the biomedical model which “views disease as a result of biological factors—such as infections, genetics, or physical injuries… the focus is primarily on physical causes (e.g., germs, genetics, or organ dysfunction)… Treatment is based on addressing the physical root cause, often through medications, surgery, or other medical interventions.” [source]

Pharmaceutical products often cause reactions that are unfavorable or harmful (side effects / adverse reactions). [source and source] In 2001, esteemed medical journalist Linda Marsa wrote in the LA Times, “Adverse drug reactions have reached epidemic proportions, killing more people each year than die on the nation’s highways, and doing serious damage to millions more.” [source]

Invasive procedures refer to accessing the body by incision, puncture or by an instrument inserted into a natural orifice. Instruments used include endoscopes, catheters, scalpels, scissors, devices and tubes. [source]

While allopathic medicine excels at emergency medicine, it’s a verifiable failure as a system of medicine:

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt — Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech: Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal — Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms, by Drug & Diagnostic — Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Corrupt & Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

20 Systems & Philosophies of Medicine

African Traditional Medicine — “Traditional healers, known as herbalists or sangomas, possess vast knowledge of… natural remedies and employ them in their healing practices… [they] believe that illness is not solely physical but also involves spiritual and emotional imbalance… the use of indigenous plants, rituals, massage techniques, and music therapy all contribute to a holistic approach to healthcare” [source] Allopathic Medicine / Allopathy — Providers are licensed to practice and treat using “medication, surgery, radiation and other therapies and procedures” [source]; also called conventional medicine, mainstream medicine, Western medicine, Rockefeller medicine, and orthodox medicine Anthroposophical Medicine — “An integrative multimodal treatment system based on a holistic understanding of man and nature and of disease and treatment… builds on a concept of four levels of formative forces and on the model of a three-fold human constitution… integrated with conventional medicine in large hospitals and medical practices” [source] Ayurveda / Ayurvedic Medicine — Meaning “the science of life,” a system of healing for both body and mind based on the Vedas; often called the “sister science” of yoga; teaches that health is the balanced and dynamic integration between environment, body, mind, and spirit Biomedical Model — “Views disease as a result of biological factors—such as infections, genetics, or physical injuries… the focus is primarily on physical causes (e.g., germs, genetics, or organ dysfunction); treatment is based on addressing the physical root cause, often through medications, surgery, or other medical interventions” [source] See allopathic medicine Biopsychosocial Model — “An approach to understanding mental and physical health… [that recognizes] the influence of biology, psychology, and social environment… It also recognizes the importance of patient self-awareness, relationships with providers in the healthcare system, and individual life context” [source] Bioregulatory Medicine (BioReg) — “A sophisticated synthesis of the very best of complementary and alternative medicine… a comprehensive and wholistic approach to health, which advocates the use of natural healing methods to support and restore the body’s intrinsic self-regulating, self-healing mechanisms” [source] Chinese Medicine — See TCM Functional Medicine — “A systems biology–based approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of disease” [source] German New Medicine (GNM) — “The awareness that our organism possesses an inexhaustible creativity and remarkable self-healing capabilities; the recognition that each cell of our body is endowed with a biological wisdom we share with all living beings… based on the groundbreaking medical discoveries of Dr. med. Ryke Geerd Hamer”; includes The Five Biological Laws Standing [source] Heilkunst — “A complete system of medicine used to prevent and cure disease… it is grounded in natural law… [and] respects the Hippocratic Oath: “First, do no harm,”; used to treat both acute and chronic conditions as well as to improve overall health of body, mind, soul and spirit [source] Herbal Medicine / Herbology / Traditional Medicine — Refers to preparations made from plants (also called botanicals), used to prevent and treat diseases and ailments, or to promote health and healing; remedies may come from the leaf, flower, stem, seed, root, fruit or bark of the plant Homeopathy — “A holistic system of medicine which understands that when you are ill, you will display a unique set of symptoms… the totality of your mental, emotional and physical symptoms reflects the whole of your health [and] it is precisely this totality of symptoms that is treated; treating you as a whole person, rather than simply treating one condition, symptom, organ, or vital system, is what makes it a truly holistic system” [source] Indigenous Systems — Health is seen as a balance of body, spirit, family, and land; practiced by Maori, Aboriginal, Native American, and other “indigenous and culturally rooted communities across the globe” [chatGPT]; see also: African Traditional Medicine, Ayurveda, Mexican Traditional Medicine, and TCM Integrative Medicine — Combines allopathic medicine with other approaches in a coordinated way, emphasizing the use of multiple interventions [source] Mexican Traditional Medicine (MTM) — “Encompasses Mexico’s many traditional healing practices; a holistic system that greatly emphasizes the mind/emotion-body-spirit connection and its role in healing; [utilizes] various healing methodologies, including herbalism and plant medicine, bodywork, rituals, spiritual healing, bone-setting, and more” [source] Naturopathic Medicine — “Doctors educated and trained in accredited colleges to diagnose, prevent, and treat illness, and to restore and establish optimal health by supporting the person’s inherent self-healing process; rather than just suppressing symptoms, they work to identify underlying causes of illness, and develop personalized treatment plans to address them” [source] Orthomolecular Medicine — “The practice of preventing and treating disease by providing the body with optimal amounts of substances which are natural to the body” [source]; it’s “the science of vitamins and minerals as medicine… focusing on the optimum nutrition levels in the body to promote health and vitality [source] Osteopathy / Osteopathic Medicine — Practitioners are “licensed physicians who aim to improve people’s overall health and wellness by treating the whole person, not just a condition or disease they may have; includes osteopathic manipulative medicine, which involves stretching, massaging, and moving the musculoskeletal system” [source] TCM / Traditional Chinese Medicine — Practitioners rely on the “laws and synergies of nature and apply these synergies to the human body,” using an understanding of yin-yang energetics and the 5-element theory to examine each individual’s unique constitution and disease patterns, and to select therapies to restore balance; evaluation will typically include examining the tongue and taking the pulse; remedies may include such techniques as acupuncture, herbs, moxibustion, gua sha, cupping, Tui na, and diet changes [source] Traditional Medicine — See herbal medicine Unani Medicine — “System of healing focusing on maintaining a balance among the four humors of the body—blood, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile… integrates various elements, including herbal medicine, regimental therapy, dietotherapy, and surgery” [source]

Root Cause Index — No more drugs to mask symptoms while the causes remain unresolved, resulting in more serious illnesses. By dealing with root causes, the body restores functioning & health returns. Quickly identify drugs, vaccines, and toxins that cause each illness or symptom (e.g. cancer, depression, infertility, kidney issues, seizure, etc).

