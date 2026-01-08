You're invited to participate in a visionary & practical conversation with independent-minded health & wellness providers. Have you healed a chronic disease or helped others to be healthier & happier?
Dear friends and colleagues,
I sent this note to independent-minded health and wellness providers, inviting them to engage in a visionary and practical conversation among colleagues — a call where we share and listen to each other’s visions about what we’re seeing, how things are changing, and what we’re focused on.
Are you a provider or have you employed independent-minded providers to help you live a healthy life or to reverse cancer or chronic disease that establishment medicine perpetuates rather than resolves? Please consider sharing your experience in a call.
Your experience could help inspire and inform providers who are building a vast network of decentralized providers and evidence-based care using hundreds of tools and techniques.
Even one conversation can spark ideas that spur actions and evolve how providers collaborate and serve. I hope you’ll consider coming together to collaborate on building the future we know is possible.
Sincerely,
Shelly Thorn
I recently went through a time with something my doctor called "microscopic colitis" which wasn't fun at all - the medicine he prescribed was worse than useless so I went searching for natural remedies and ultimately was directed to a certified Ayurvedic specialists - his recommendations along with other thinks I had picked up from Dr. Mercola and others let to a complete cure and now my gut health is the best it has ever been - and I am working to make sure it stays there