No matter what happens at HepB meeting this week…

I’m sending you the following considerations because I think you’ll find them practical and helpful no matter the outcome from this week’s ACIP meeting on the HepB vaccine.

Escaping indoctrination

In 1995, I was a college-educated, corporate-employed American who dutifully vaccinated my newborn. By 1998, I was awake to the failure of establishment medicine and changed everything in my kitchen cupboards and medicine cabinet. My later children were birthed into the compassionate hands of midwives. My children were minimally vaccinated based on evidence-based support from an excellent naturopath. None had a single ear infection or developed ADHD like the majority of their classmates in preschool through high school. The process I used for seeking truth outside of mainstream narratives using independent sources proved over and over again to be effective and has continued to serve me on a daily basis.

I’ve been gratified to see a growing number of people learning about these subjects and making more informed choices in their lives. Some have also broken through the extreme pressures that hide these truths to make their voices heard more widely. Especially uplifting was seeing an explosion in the number of professionals who blew the whistle post-2020.

The natural human desire to help others

As each person changes their own healthcare and each provider changes how they support others, and they all experience the outrageously positive results, there’s almost always a desire to help more people experience the same benefits.

I fondly remember the optimism among professionals in the U.S. in the 70s and 80s. There were so many bright people who were obviously capable and motivated enough to make our world a better place for all. It felt within our reach; in fact, we knew we could do this. Our children would inherit a better earth. But that energy was continually directed into institutional systems that were destined to betray us.

I understand the efforts to sway professional organizations, to get the right agency head appointed, to vote for the right candidate, and to reform institutions. But once you go down that path — maybe a few dozen times over a few dozen years — and you get stymied enough that you finally step back and take a bigger perspective, the evidence shows without a doubt that this hasn’t worked.

Turning desire into actual benefit to others

I loved seeing that the McCullough Foundation worked so hard to publish extremely important research and that this actually prompted a CDC retraction of one of their key lies; in fact, vaccines have not been disproven as causes of autism. There’s plenty of evidence that they do, and the emphatic lies that such a connection has been disproven have been (evil) lies. The CDC retraction was, without a doubt, a major accomplishment. I’ve seen that the The Highwire and Aaron Siri have had similarly outstanding successes over the past few years.

But please take note that even with big successes such as these, the real impact wasn’t due to government policies or leadership from medical institutions or journals. They have been due to people choosing to act and lead without seeking approval from mainstream institutions and authorities.

There’s a step between wanting benefits to be shared more widely and working to reform existing systems. It’s the step where we can realize that we have choices in how we expend our energy — choices beyond institutional reform.

We each have the opportunity to turn away from the systems that have betrayed humanity and to create something that solves a problem for someone. I’m thinking of, for example, how:

Sayer Ji created GreenMedInfo to highlight suppressed research on real health solutions.

Medical professionals parted ways with their institutional employers and regained their ability to do what is best for their clients.

Medical professionals formed alliances such as the Independent Medical Alliance and the McCullough Foundation.

Researchers started to call out the corruption at journals, and even create their own journal.

A parent stepped up to provide incredibly valuable parental support with VaxCalc.

These people have survived the slander and attacks and devoted themselves to conducting their services and publishing research and documentaries directly with the public, bypassing existing institutions.

Spending energy on swaying captured institutions

Some of the successes I’ve cited have also forced institutional movement. But let’s remember that the CDC has been promoting lies for decades and, metaphorically, leading lambs to the slaughter. Granted, they made an important retraction recently, but what about the thousands upon thousands of children who were harmed and the pregnant mothers who aren’t getting the message to prevent more harm in the future?

The CDC retraction is a win and it will definitely help. But in the big picture, relying on micro-wins with captured institutions locks you into a process that pits you against an inhumane entity. By definition, corporations and institutions decimate personal accountability — the humane way of interacting with trust. Feeding these institutions with your time and energy feeds a system that is corrupted and corruptible, where people are inevitably exchanged for others. An institution that goes on beyond personal accountability will therefore inevitably devolve again and again into inhumane results.

Let’s also remember that many dedicated people have spent entire lifetimes not seeing that CDC retraction. And while we get to see it, it’s still just a change in a sentence — and even that has caused all the attack dogs to come out snarling. Meanwhile, these underlying facts have ALWAYS been true no matter what the CDC says or does not say:

So what do you think?

Is focusing our energy on one delayed meeting of a verifiably corrupt organization that isn’t afraid to be more corrupt than the rest of the world and has overseen the dissemination of reams of falsehoods on this horrific vaccine the best use of our time?

