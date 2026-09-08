Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Do you know who was telling the truth about Covid-19 vaccines and cancers, and when?

I’ve updated the curation on this subject to include research published in September 2026 that links the delivery system of mRNA injections to cancer.

The Evidence Timeline begins on April 6, 2022, with a doctor’s post entitled, “Global Cancer Rates Exploding Post ‘Vaccines’ and Being Covered Up” followed by two more ominous reports from 2022, six warnings in 2023, five research reports in 2024, ten references from 2025 that reinforce previous warnings, and four reports in 2026 that provide further explanation.

The at-a-glance view is followed by a comprehensive compilation of more than 450 references in chronological order.

You’ll find a few excerpts below, or you can go directly to the curation here for many more.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

April 6, 2022 Global Cancer Rates Exploding Post “Vaccines” & Being Covered Up. Dr Mark Trozzi MD October 25, 2022 The RNA sequences contain oncomirs, microRNAs which have been shown to be carcinogenic. Dr Ah Kahn Syed Nov 23, 2022 Six cases of recurrence of cutaneous lymphoma following C19 vaccination… were described in JAMA Dermatology… the recurrences sometimes occurring many years after remission. Two cases were reported in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology… A report by Aaron Mangold and colleagues from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, reported on a case of a recurrence of cutaneous lymphoma after C19 vaccination… But rather than suggesting caution for those with a history of it, patients are actively encouraged to take the C19 vaccines and boosters given their immune compromised state. Rob Verkerk PhD, Alliance for Natural Health May 24, 2025 There are so many different problems with the vaccine that it’s quite challenging to know what the actual mechanism of carcinogenicity is. For this reason, I’ve repeatedly discussed this topic with Dr. Ryan Cole, someone I consider to have the rare combination of being very intelligent and capable of seeing the whole picture without bias, who due to his background with cancer, has extensively studied the question. Cole’s opinion (and hence mine) is that the primary issue is chronic immune suppression induced by the vaccines (which causes cancer, as typically the immune system contains and eliminates cancers), which is then compounded by all the other carcinogenic effects of the vaccine. A Midwestern Doctor Jul 25, 2025 Study: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease… Covid-19 '“vaccines” severely disrupted the expression of thousands of genes—inducing mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that persisted for months to years after injection. Nicolas Hulscher MPH Aug 12, 2025 Peer-reviewed research… links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to “turbo cancer,” detailing five biological pathways that may drive aggressive, fast-growing cancers. Independent Medical Alliance Aug 30, 2025 A groundbreaking new peer-reviewed study has just been published… Importantly, the statistical models were adjusted for age, sex, comorbidities… prior cancer, and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection — ensuring that infection status was explicitly taken into account. This makes it the longest and most comprehensive follow-up to date on cancer outcomes after Covid-19 vaccination. The results are deeply concerning: while the study shows the expected biases that make vaccines look like they reduce overall death rates, it also uncovers the first statistically significant evidence of increased cancer risk following Covid-19 vaccination. Nicolas Hulscher MPH Sep 2, 2026 Scientists at Sichuan University found that lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) modeled on those used in mRNA vaccines promoted the spread of cancer in mice, even when the nanoparticles carried no mRNA. The alarming findings come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Pfizer’s LNP-based Covid-19 vaccine without new safety and efficacy data for the new XFG formulations. Jon Fleetwood Sep 7, 2026 For years, the public was told that the delivery system behind the mRNA injections was nothing more than an inert, harmless envelope designed to carry genetic code into cells before naturally dissolving. That claim has now completely collapsed. Lioness of Judah Ministry

See the complete curation here:

Covid Vaccines, Spike Protein: Harms & Evidence-Based Therapies

Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key facts with dates and links including a 2014 review concluding that coronavirus vaccines “have a history of enhancing disease” and a 2023 review of 325 autopsies showing that 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. Heart Damage — 18 key reports and more than 450 references on Covid vaccines and heart damage including Pfizer trials showing the vaxxed are five times more likely to die by heart attack within 6 months and reams of verification of heart damage to children and young people. Cancers, Turbo Cancers — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.’” The mechanism of cancer creation is likely “chronic immune suppression induced by the vaccines (typically the immune system contains and eliminates cancers), which is then compounded by all the other carcinogenic effects of the vaccine.” More than 450 references. More Serious Harms — More than 650 references on cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, kidney injury, thyroid disorders, asthma, miscarriages, stillbirths, bell’s palsy, and “breakthrough” infection + another 170 reports of emergencies and serious accidents. Deaths, White Fibrous Clots — 20 key reports and 650 references dating back to 2021 on sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among vaccinated, and white fibrous clots. Recovering: Spikeopathy, Vax Injury, Long Covid — More than 100 references on the harms that have been caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and the LNPS that carry it (often called spikeopathy, vax injury or long Covid), the mechanisms by which the harm likely occurs, and evidence-based therapies and protocols for stopping, mitigating or reversing the harm.

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