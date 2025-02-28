Contents

The Truth Has Broken Through

Earlier this month, NBC News posted a story titled, ‘Fluoride once again scrutinized for possible effect on children’s brains.’ … For years, Kennedy has been warning about fluoride in our water, and for years, countless ‘experts,’ reporters, and politicians have called his warnings ‘controversial,’ ‘junk science’ and ‘crazy.’ But…not anymore. Going back to the report from NBC, we have this: ‘The research, published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday … found a statistically significant association between higher fluoride exposure and lower children’s IQ scores’… If Kennedy is correct about the danger of fluoride with regard to IQ loss — and he clearly is — what else is he correct about with regard to his other warnings pertaining to fluoride? Or for that matter, every other health issue he has been rightfully waving a red flag about for the last few decades?” — Douglas MacKinnon, The Hill, Jan 25, 2025

No Medical Justification for Fluoridating American’s Water

The Vast Majority of Continental Europe Does Not Fluoridate its Water

Only eight countries in the world have more than 50% of the population on fluoridated water: USA (70%), Australia (90%), Ireland (70%), Singapore (100%), Chile (70%), Brunei (95%), New Zealand (52%), and Malaysia (66%). The whole of continental Europe is NOT fluoridated. Only 10% of the UK is fluoridated. – Fluoride Free NZ

“What’s the medical justification for a guy who drinks ten glasses of water a day receiving 10x the fluoride dose of a guy who drinks only one glass?”

It is starkly clear that one key to any medication is control of the dose: Different people, at different stages of risk, need individual dosages tailored to their needs. And yet with water compulsorily fluoridated, the dose applies to everyone, and is necessarily proportionate to the amount of water one drinks. What is the medical justification for a guy who drinks ten glasses of water a day receiving ten times the fluoride dose of a guy who drinks only one glass? The whole process is monstrous as well as idiotic… Any parents who want to give their kids the dubious benefits of fluoridation can do so individually by giving their kids fluoride pills, with doses regulated instead of haphazardly proportionate to the kid’s thirst. Or they can get their kids to brush their teeth with fluoride-added toothpaste. How about freedom of individual choice? – Dr. Murray N. Rothbard, Dec 14, 1992

2-min — Oct 4, 2005, Dr. Arvid Carlsson, a neuropharmacologist — a person who studies how drugs affect the nervous system . Carlsson won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2000 . In 2005, he said, water fluoridation “is against all principles of modern pharmacology. It’s really obsolete. No doubt about that. I think those nations that are using it should feel ashamed of themselves . It’s against science. Fluorine has a protecting action against caries, but this is a local effect. If you drink it, you are running the risk of all kinds of toxic actions … This is something you shouldn’t expose citizens to.”

Research: Fluoride Causes Significant Harms

Review Linked Higher Fluoride Exposure to Lower IQ in Children (2024)

A 2024 National Toxicology Program review found consistent evidence linking higher fluoride exposure to lower IQ in children, raising concerns about current water fluoridation practices in the U.S. Prenatal fluoride exposure has been associated with increased behavioral problems in children by age 3, including symptoms related to ADHD, autism and anxiety. Research suggests fluoride exposure during pregnancy may alter fetal proteins related to oxidative stress, inflammation and organ function, even at levels considered safe for water fluoridation. Multiple studies have linked prenatal fluoride exposure to reduced IQ scores and poorer cognitive performance in children, with effects seen at levels common in fluoridated water supplies. To reduce fluoride exposure, consider using high-quality water filters, opting for fluoride-free dental products and being aware of other sources like tea. Breastfeeding or using filtered water for formula is recommended. – Sep 4, 2024

Congressional Testimony: Fluoride Causes Human Cancer, and at Excessive Rates (1976)

Fluoride causes more human cancer, and causes it faster, than any other chemical . . . more people have died in the last 30 years from cancer connected with fluoridation than all the military deaths in the entire history of the United States. – Dr. Dean Burk PhD, 34 years at the National Cancer Institute

“There is circumstantial, experimental, and clinical evidence linking long-term intake of minute amounts of fluoride with the production of cancer.” (1977)

Among inorganic substances, compounds of nickel, chromium, and arsenic have been definitely identified as carcinogens or at least as contributing factors. It is logical to ask, therefore, if such an agent as fluoride, with its tendency to remain in many organs of the body for long periods of time, might also produce cellular abnormalities as well. Indeed, there is circumstantial, experimental, and clinical evidence linking long-term intake of minute amounts of fluoride with the production of cancer. – The Int’l Society for Fluoride Research (1977)

PubMed: Fluoride is a Toxin Which Affects Bone Health, The Quantity Directly Determines Disease and Causes Osteoporosis (1986)

Endemic skeletal fluorosis is a chronic metabolic bone and joint disease caused by ingesting large amounts of fluoride either through water or rarely from foods of endemic areas. Fluoride is a cumulative toxin which can alter accretion and resorption of bone tissue. It also affects the homeostasis of bone mineral metabolism. The total quantity of ingested fluoride is the single most important factor which determines the clinical course of the disease which is characterized by immobilization of joints of the axial skeleton and of the major joints of the extremities. A combination of osteosclerosis, osteomalacia and osteoporosis of varying degrees as well as exostosis formation characterizes the bone lesions. – Skeletal Fluorosis in Humans, PubMed, 1986

Corruption & Betrayal

Citizen Scientists Have Long Been Suing the EPA and Seeking to Remedy the Harms to Children; Meanwhile, “The Dental Lobby Responded by Doubling their Fluoridation Expansion Efforts”

Experts confirm extremely low levels of fluoride causes IQ loss in children. A landmark study by Grandjean, et al., confirms “fluoride is a developmental neurotoxicant … and should inspire a revision of water-fluoride recommendations aimed at protecting pregnant women and young children.” New studies find that fluoride levels four to five times lower than those found in pregnant women in fluoridated communities cause IQ loss for the child, and that older women in fluoridated communities have a 50% higher risk of hip fractures. Plaintiffs suing the EPA in federal court over fluoridation’s neurotoxicity have continued to win legal victories and have shared deposition videos exposing CDC and EPA negligence. The former NTP director joined the chorus of scientific and public health experts raising alarms about neurotoxic risk, but the dental lobby responded by doubling their fluoridation expansion efforts. – Jul 2, 2021

A Citizens Petition to the EPA in 2016, with 2,500 Pages of Scientific Documentation Was Denied

In November 2016, a coalition including FAN, American Academy of Environmental Medicine, Food & Water Watch, International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, Moms Against Fluoridation and the Organic Consumers Association, among others, petitioned the EPA to ban the deliberate addition of fluoridating chemicals to American drinking water under the provisions of TCSA. The petition, which included more than 2,500 pages of scientific documentation detailing the risks of water fluoridation to human and animal health, was denied in February 2017. – Oct 14, 2017

CDC & NIH Prevented Release of Research Damning to their Agenda

Newly released emails reveal that leadership within the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institute of Health acted to prevent the release of long-delayed review of fluoride’s toxicity by the National Toxicology Program. The emails specifically claim that Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine intervened to stop the release of the NTP review. – Jan 5, 2023

Immense Corruption by Harvard University & WHO to Protect Water Fluoridation instead of People

Dr. Philippe Grandjean is a Danish scientist working in environmental medicine… Grandjean told me that after he began researching fluoride and its impacts on IQ, members of the Harvard University staff became concerned. “A professor from Harvard University came to my office and asked me to sign a statement that my work on fluoride had nothing to do with fluoridation. Since I didn’t sign this immediately, he went to my dean and had the dean sign a statement that he supported water fluoridation in accordance with the policy of the CDC.” Grandjean would later be told by “the leadership at Harvard” that his research on fluoride was “unwanted” and had never been approved by Harvard. “Because we couldn’t agree on my, what I would consider academic freedom, I left Harvard.” … He said he had been invited by the WHO to help develop a document on fluoride. Once he began gathering data, including animal data and epidemiological studies, changes were made to his draft. “They inserted changes in my draft indicating that fluoride could perhaps be toxic, but only at immense concentrations,” Grandjean said. “I protested and said that in accordance with the scientific documentation, it would be wrong to insert the word immense. And so WHO published a document, without my name because I’d asked to have my name stricken, but then they inserted some other colleague’s name as the author of the draft, which is, of course, erroneous. But that was what WHO felt was necessary in order to protect the interests of water fluoridation.” – Derrick Broze

Timeline At-A-Glance: After 80 Years, The Scales Have Finally Tipped

Jan, 1945 — “A planned 15-year trial of community water fluoridation is launched in four cities… Grand Rapids, Michigan, becomes the inaugural city to implement water fluoridation. ” link

1948 — “577,683 Americans receive fluoridated tap water.” link

Feb, 1956 — A retired major in the US Air Force delivered a presentation at the Thirtieth Women’s Patriotic Conference on National Defense at the Hotel Statler in Washington, D.C. He reported, “During the war I learned how the Soviets used fluorides in the drinking water of Siberian prison camps to weaken the minds of their prisoners, to make them dull, cowlike and more resigned to their slavery. My San Francisco audience was shocked to learn that they were being gradually drugged though their water supply and that fluorides were harmful to groups of all ages and might be highly dangerous to older people.” link

Oct, 1969 — Established a “direct relationship” between thyroid swelling (goiter) and “increasing concentration of fluoride in drinking water.” The thyroid is an endocrine gland associated with vital, wide-ranging functions including growth, energy, metabolism and neurological development. link

Jan, 1977 — Researchers observed “a fluoridation-linked increase in cancer death rate.” link

Jul, 1977 — Researchers wrote, “There is circumstantial, experimental, and clinical evidence linking long-term intake of minute amounts of fluoride with the production of cancer .” link

Jan, 1993 — “In this book, I provide you with the compelling up-to-date evidence showing how fluoridation is chronically poisoning millions. I show you why many of the professionals, organizations, and agencies we have relied upon for health information and protection from toxic substances, actually promote the addition of fluoride to public water systems – and why they campaign to stop the removal of fluoride from the drinking water, even in areas where they admit that it is having harmful effects.” book

Oct, 1994 & Mar, 1995 — Researchers reported: “ Central nervous system [functioning] is vulnerable to fluoride , the effects on behavior depend on the age at exposure and fluoride accumulates in brain tissues.” link and link

Jul, 2001 — Researchers reported: “ Cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx, colon and rectum, hepato-biliary and urinary organs were associated with fluoridated drinking water. This was also the case for bone cancers in male, in line with results of rat experiments. Brain tumors and T-cell system Hodgkin’s disease , Non-Hodgkin lymphoma , multiple myeloma, melanoma of the skin and monocytic leukaemia were also correlated with fluoridated drinking water.” link

Aug, 2005 — Unions call for moratorium on fluoridation and for a congressional hearing on adverse effects and a cover-up of youth cancer . link

Oct, 2005 — Water fluoridation is “obsolete” according to Nobel prize scientist. link

2006 — National Research Council report on Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards: The report “acknowledged that fluoride exposure may be associated with adverse cognitive and endocrine outcomes , and recommended further study, especially for vulnerable populations. One NRC panel member, Dr. Isaacson, said the report ‘should be a wake-up call.’ Yet, nearly 10 years later, not a single study had directly examined fetal exposure to fluoride in humans.” link and link

2015 — Documentary, “Fluoride Poison On Tap” by Paul Wittenberger, produced. 1.5 hr video

Mar, 2018 — “Fluoride literally turns the pineal gland to stone , research suggests.” link

Aug, 2019 — Researchers report: “Higher levels of fluoride exposure during pregnancy were associated with lower IQ scores in children measured at age 3 to 4 years. These findings were observed at fluoride levels typically found in white North American women.” link

Dec, 2019 — Researchers write, “Epidemiological results support the notion that elevated fluoride intake during early development can result in IQ deficits that may be considerable.” link

Feb, 2024 — “ EPA paid expert witness $137,000 to testify in landmark fluoride trial.” Was the EPA in court to protect people from harm? No. The EPA was TAKEN to court where they argued that the evidence of harm isn’t clear enough for them to stop putting a neurotoxin in public drinking water. link

Aug, 2024 — “Roughly 3 million individuals in the United States could be drinking water with high fluoride content, the analysis said; ‘Exposing children to high levels of fluoride is ‘consistently associated’ with lower IQ, and potentially other neurodevelopmental issues.’ ” link

Sep, 2024 — On Sep 24, 2024, 47 years after research proved a link between fluoride and cancer, and 68 years after a retired USAF major reported the devastating effects of fluoridation, a federal judge ruled that fluoridated water is an “unreasonable risk.” The ruling strikes down the arguments put forward by the EPA, which has steadfastly refused to take regulatory action to remove the neurotoxin from water supplies . link and link and link

Sep, 2024 — On Sep 26, 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics announces: “AAP, ADA Stand by Fluoride Recommendations Following Court Ruling” link

Feb, 2025 — "Utah Set to Become First State to End Water Fluoridation for All Residents" link

