Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I’m writing to let you know about a comprehensive new reference guide that organizes key data and frameworks around the vast subject of “public health,” making it accessible and practical.

Inside this collection, you’ll find:

Definitions: Foundational definitions and historical perspectives on “public health.”

Individual vs. Population Health: An opportunity to reflect on core operational tensions and potential conflicts between personal health and public health as an administrative behemoth.

Priorities: A historical and data-driven argument for refocusing resources on the foundational pillars of sanitation, water quality, and emergency services.

Institutional Index: A structured directory mapping the 3,500+ agencies that define, support, govern, and execute public health policy and operations nationally and globally.

Evidence & Outcomes: Measured performance data evaluating real-world outcomes against public health priorities.

Wellness Resource Center Members: Access the interactive index and full research guide here.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

“Public Health” Defined

The Practice of Preventing Disease and Promoting Health Within Groups of People

Public health is the practice of preventing disease and promoting good health within groups of people, from small communities to entire countries. Public health professionals rely on policy and research strategies to understand issues such as infant mortality and chronic disease in particular populations. American Public Health Association (APHA)

Saving Lives Through Sanitation (Purification of Sewage, Protection of Water) and Control of Community Infections

The removal of excretal wastes, the purification of sewage, the protection of water supplies and the elimination of conditions which permit the breeding of insect carriers of disease—these are always and everywhere the first tasks for the public health expert…. There is much to be done in the field of environmental sanitation, yet as the public health movement progresses the tasks of sanitation in the narrow sense are gradually accomplished and therefore become relatively less important. Constant attention is of course required to maintain the environment in a healthful condition, but in most civilized communities, in temperate climates, environmental sanitation has become a matter of routine… The control of community infections tends to replace the sanitation of the environment in the first rank of public health problems. The predominating tasks in this phase are tasks for the bacteriologist rather than for the engineer… The suppression of community infections, like the sanitation of the environment, is but a part of the broad pubic health movement of the present day. The task of the health officer is to save lives, and to save as many lives as possible, by the intelligent application of the resources placed at his disposal. C.-E. A. Winslow, Yale School of Medicine, Science* (1920 ) *Science is the peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

The Science and Art of Preventing Disease, Prolonging Life, and Promoting Physical Health

Public health is the science and the art of preventing disease, prolonging life and promoting physical health and efficiency through organized community efforts for the sanitation of the environment, the control of community infections, the education of the individual in principles and personal hygiene, the organization of medical and nursing services for the early diagnosis and preventive treatment of disease, and the development of the social machinery which will ensure to every individual a standard of living adequate for the maintenance of health; organizing these benefits in such a fashion as to enable every citizen to realize his birthright of health and longevity. Yale School of Public Health

Varied and Evolving Definitions

Individual Health

While this curation focuses on public health, a key consideration is the complementary subject of individual health — including determining the conditions under which there is potential conflict and, in those cases, how that conflict can be resolved to ensure protection of individual health.

Everyone is Different. Individual Health is Not the Same as Public Health.

Education in personal hygiene is in part a general propaganda applicable to all alike… Unfortunately, however, each living machine is in some respects different from every other living machine… It is obvious that the teaching of this kind of hygiene demands first of all an individual diagnosis. We are here face to face with the problem of the relation of the physician to the modern public health campaign. C.-E. A. Winslow, Science, The Untilled Fields of Public Health (1920 )

The Relationship Between Individual and Population Health

The complementary relationship between individual and population health evokes important socially relevant causal inferences about both having the duality of being determinants and outcomes over time… The causal interpretations accorded both types of health flow directly from and are foundational to their definitional and measurement concerns. Onyebuchi A. Arah, Medicine, Health Care, and Philosophy (2008)

Public Health Priorities

While personal health is an individual undertaking, public health is concerned with issues that promote good health among groups of people. [APHA and KFF]

According to historical public health directives, the primary foundations for promoting good health among groups of people are:

See Evidence-Based Results below for the success (failure, actually) of public health officials in meeting these objectives.

Next in importance, we might propose is:

Emergency Medical Services & Basic Infrastructure: Ambulances, EMTs, nurses, emergency facilities [Yale School of Public Health]

Additional priority functions that public health administrators seek to manage are:

The outcomes from Covid “public health” protocols provide extensive evidence of public health administrators’ capability and success with infection control and the censorship of speech and targeting of individuals who defied government-devised protocols demonstrates the priorities and potential impacts from “health messaging.”

Evidence-Based Results

Sanitation & Water

U.S. waterways are contaminated with toxic chemicals and microplastics.

Drinking water is contaminated with “forever chemicals” and weedkiller poisons and has added chemical compounds that cause significant harm.

The air is contaminated in urban areas, children’s schools, and in EPA’s “National Priority” areas.

Farms & Food

American farm animals, plants, and soils are contaminated with toxins, microplastics, heavy metals, and genetic engineering.

Foods contain phthalates, BPA, pesticides and other proven neurotoxins and carcinogens.

Health Outcomes

Death rates have increased.

Children are chronically ill and dying.

Severe and chronic disease has skyrocketed.

Good health has reduced and daily life is degraded for many.

Public Service

The EPA betrays its mandate by continuously approving poisons over decades.

Conflict of interest and corruption are the norm in regulatory and professional agencies.

Scroll down to Outcomes: Evidence for multiple sources of evidence and quick links to verify each statement. For example, for the first line item above (“U.S. waterways are contaminated with toxic chemicals and microplastics), the evidence is this:

U.S. Waterways Contaminated with Toxic Chemicals & Microplastics

The EPA has neglected to protect waterways from:

Public Health Bureaucracy (Administration)

Overview

Public health is a public service. Who is fulfilling this service?

The infrastructure that defines, supports, governs, and executes public health policy and operations involves a vast network operating across all levels of society, numbering more than 3,500 organizations:

59 U.S. state, territorial, and D.C. health departments

3,300+ Local city, county, and district health departments in the United States alone [source]

50+ National and international regulatory bodies, policy institutes, and global health alliances

240+ CEPH-accredited public health schools (68) and programs (173+) [source]

Organizational Structure

Below is a curated list of public health organizations, grouped into these primary sectors:

Government Agencies (United States, United Kingdom & Europe, Australia & New Zealand) Professional Associations (U.S., Other) Academic Institutions & Accrediting Bodies Multinational & Global Organizations Policy Institutes, Philanthropies & Foundations Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Directory Index

Government Agencies, United States

HHS: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services CDC & ACIP: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices NIH & ODS: National Institutes of Health / Office of Dietary Supplements HRSA: Health Resources and Services Administration FDA & CBER: Food and Drug Administration / Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research USDA & DGAC: U.S. Department of Agriculture / Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee EPA: Environmental Protection Agency NTP: National Toxicology Program State Departments of Health: 50 State Health Departments, Washington D.C. Department of Health, and U.S. Territorial Health Agencies Local Health Departments: 3,300 City, County, and District Public Health Agencies

Government Agencies, United Kingdom & Europe

NHS: National Health Service (UK) UKHSA: UK Health Security Agency GMC: General Medical Council (UK) FSA: Food Standards Agency (UK) MHRA: Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK) ECDC: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control ECHA & REACH: European Chemicals Agency / Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals

Government Agencies, Australia & New Zealand

Department of Health and Aged Care (Australia) TGA: Therapeutic Goods Administration (Australia) AHPRA: Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency PBS: Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (Australia)

Professional Associations, U.S.