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I’ve spent nearly a decade designing curricula, lessons, and study guides, and close to forty years working with research, information, and communications. Over time, I’ve come to see that there is a straightforward strategy for understanding any subject — including vast ones like AI — whether at a surface level or in depth. It isn’t a particularly complex process, but it does require recognizing the need for it — and a level of focus most people aren’t used to applying outside formal learning environments like school or training. It’s just not something people typically expect to do in everyday life.

Without such a framework, our understanding (of any subject) will often fail real-world “stress tests” — those moments when ideas are challenged, developed, or applied in unfamiliar contexts.

Contents

A Framework for Understanding and Making Decisions About AI — and Anything Else 4 Key Components Consciously Choosing Lenses to Deepen Insight AI Buckets 30 AI Terms to Have on Hand Free Reference Guide For Wellness Providers & Educators: Boost Your Impact — Premium Resources Just a Click Away from $19

A Framework for Understanding and Making Decisions About AI — and Anything Else

We’re dealing with an unprecedented volume of information — and a wide spectrum of quality: some that is carefully documented and accurate, some that is partially true, and some that is demonstrably false. We’re constantly exposed to disconnected fragments we don’t have the time or capacity to fully validate and contextualize. A structured approach to building a solid foundation for each subject — especially one as vast as AI — isn’t just helpful; it’s necessary for practical decision-making.

Without such an approach, we don’t develop an understanding robust enough to withstand real-world “stress tests” — those moments when ideas are challenged, developed, or applied in unfamiliar contexts. Instead, we’re likely relying on a skewed perspective, and we struggle to integrate new information, feel overwhelmed by the volume, or fall back into reinforcing existing misconceptions.

My approach is to begin at the beginning. Despite overwhelming amounts of information — and the assumption that we already know enough to understand whatever comes our way — I recommend stepping back from the onslaught and dedicating time to building a solid foundation.

At the core of this approach — and the most important step — is building familiarity with the fundamentals of a subject and how it fits into a greater context. I think of this as creating a clear internal “mind map.” This foundational structure makes learning productive and scalable. We organize knowledge in ways that support coherence, recall, and progressively deeper insight. Done well, our understanding accelerates and may even have periods of exponential growth — something not possible when knowledge is built piecemeal.

4 Key Components

The foundational components I focus on include:

Terminology — Draw from multiple sources (not just mainstream ones) to create simple but comprehensive working definitions, from all relevant perspectives. No need to memorize them; just have quality definitions on hand. Pay attention to how terms differ and relate across disciplines, and identify synonymous terms that may initially seem unrelated. This is often a key to expanding real-world understanding at an exponential pace, as it opens access to insights from disciplines that might otherwise remain siloed or overlooked. Scope of the subject — Take as broad a view as possible by scanning a wide range of sources. You don’t need to master every facet — that isn’t the goal. What matters is developing awareness of what exists. Knowing what you don’t know is vital. Core facts — Establish verifiable truths that remain stable across interpretations and applications. Real-world application examples — Gather concrete evidence of how the subject actually shows up and functions in reality.

Even if you’ve been familiar with a subject for years — or a lifetime — circling back to uncover the foundations can shift your understanding in meaningful and even life-changing ways.

Once in place, the foundations allow us to approach any subject methodically because we now have a working “mind map.” A mind map makes it far easier to evaluate new information — helping us to make more grounded decisions about what to trust, what is truly relevant or applicable in the moment, and what to explore further.

That’s why I realized we need lessons covering the foundations across hundreds of subjects — from understanding and addressing neck and shoulder pain to the verifiable and deeply meaningful qualities of emotions; from how vitamin D affects virtually all bodily functioning to verifiable facts about table salt, natural salt, and sodium + researched health consequences of each.

Consciously Choosing Lenses to Deepen Insight

Once we’ve built a foundation, insight deepens through the conscious use of various lenses, such as:

What we can control — and what we cannot

What we choose to generally support — and what we don’t

What we choose to directly support with time, attention, or money

Awareness of opportunities, risks, and potential harms

How to apply the knowledge under different conditions

AI Buckets

You can think of sorting the subject into “buckets.” When applied to a vast and fast-moving subject like AI, these buckets give incoming information a place to go — helping you cut through noise and anchor your thinking in a clear, structured way rather than a mass of scattered fragments.

Here are some AI buckets I’ve been using:

Basic Facts

Terminology

How AI works

Real-world availability, capabilities

Competing Visions

Dystopian, control-oriented narrative

Optimistic, human-centered vision

Harms to Avoid

Bias

Censorship, information filtering

Synthetic media, AI-generated fakes

Seeking to fulfill human needs

Other harms

Positive Applications

Productivity, search and research assistance, summarization

Writing refinement

Corporate and Political Harms

Job displacement

Resource consumption and environmental impact

The business of war

Centralized power, control, manipulation, misuse

Humanity vs. Transhumanism

Differentiating humans and technology

The nature of intelligence

Transhumanism

Consciousness

Other Philosophical Considerations

Agency and autonomy

Ethics

In this post, I’m sharing my AI terminology list, with resources for additional “buckets” to follow in future posts.

30 AI Terms to Have on Hand