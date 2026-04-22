Thinking about and making decisions regarding AI is helped when we think in terms of it having component “buckets," allowing us to evaluate information and distinguish what is reliable & relevant.
Anchor your thinking in a structured framework to organize information in a clear, coherent way rather than a mass of scattered fragments. Plus 30 essential AI terms to keep on hand.
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I’ve spent nearly a decade designing curricula, lessons, and study guides, and close to forty years working with research, information, and communications. Over time, I’ve come to see that there is a straightforward strategy for understanding any subject — including vast ones like AI — whether at a surface level or in depth. It isn’t a particularly complex process, but it does require recognizing the need for it — and a level of focus most people aren’t used to applying outside formal learning environments like school or training. It’s just not something people typically expect to do in everyday life.
Without such a framework, our understanding (of any subject) will often fail real-world “stress tests” — those moments when ideas are challenged, developed, or applied in unfamiliar contexts.
Contents
A Framework for Understanding and Making Decisions About AI — and Anything Else
4 Key Components
Consciously Choosing Lenses to Deepen Insight
AI Buckets
30 AI Terms to Have on Hand
Free Reference Guide
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A Framework for Understanding and Making Decisions About AI — and Anything Else
We’re dealing with an unprecedented volume of information — and a wide spectrum of quality: some that is carefully documented and accurate, some that is partially true, and some that is demonstrably false. We’re constantly exposed to disconnected fragments we don’t have the time or capacity to fully validate and contextualize. A structured approach to building a solid foundation for each subject — especially one as vast as AI — isn’t just helpful; it’s necessary for practical decision-making.
Without such an approach, we don’t develop an understanding robust enough to withstand real-world “stress tests” — those moments when ideas are challenged, developed, or applied in unfamiliar contexts. Instead, we’re likely relying on a skewed perspective, and we struggle to integrate new information, feel overwhelmed by the volume, or fall back into reinforcing existing misconceptions.
My approach is to begin at the beginning. Despite overwhelming amounts of information — and the assumption that we already know enough to understand whatever comes our way — I recommend stepping back from the onslaught and dedicating time to building a solid foundation.
At the core of this approach — and the most important step — is building familiarity with the fundamentals of a subject and how it fits into a greater context. I think of this as creating a clear internal “mind map.” This foundational structure makes learning productive and scalable. We organize knowledge in ways that support coherence, recall, and progressively deeper insight. Done well, our understanding accelerates and may even have periods of exponential growth — something not possible when knowledge is built piecemeal.
4 Key Components
The foundational components I focus on include:
Terminology — Draw from multiple sources (not just mainstream ones) to create simple but comprehensive working definitions, from all relevant perspectives. No need to memorize them; just have quality definitions on hand. Pay attention to how terms differ and relate across disciplines, and identify synonymous terms that may initially seem unrelated. This is often a key to expanding real-world understanding at an exponential pace, as it opens access to insights from disciplines that might otherwise remain siloed or overlooked.
Scope of the subject — Take as broad a view as possible by scanning a wide range of sources. You don’t need to master every facet — that isn’t the goal. What matters is developing awareness of what exists. Knowing what you don’t know is vital.
Core facts — Establish verifiable truths that remain stable across interpretations and applications.
Real-world application examples — Gather concrete evidence of how the subject actually shows up and functions in reality.
Even if you’ve been familiar with a subject for years — or a lifetime — circling back to uncover the foundations can shift your understanding in meaningful and even life-changing ways.
Once in place, the foundations allow us to approach any subject methodically because we now have a working “mind map.” A mind map makes it far easier to evaluate new information — helping us to make more grounded decisions about what to trust, what is truly relevant or applicable in the moment, and what to explore further.
That’s why I realized we need lessons covering the foundations across hundreds of subjects — from understanding and addressing neck and shoulder pain to the verifiable and deeply meaningful qualities of emotions; from how vitamin D affects virtually all bodily functioning to verifiable facts about table salt, natural salt, and sodium + researched health consequences of each.
Consciously Choosing Lenses to Deepen Insight
Once we’ve built a foundation, insight deepens through the conscious use of various lenses, such as:
What we can control — and what we cannot
What we choose to generally support — and what we don’t
What we choose to directly support with time, attention, or money
Awareness of opportunities, risks, and potential harms
How to apply the knowledge under different conditions
AI Buckets
You can think of sorting the subject into “buckets.” When applied to a vast and fast-moving subject like AI, these buckets give incoming information a place to go — helping you cut through noise and anchor your thinking in a clear, structured way rather than a mass of scattered fragments.
Here are some AI buckets I’ve been using:
Basic Facts
Terminology
How AI works
Real-world availability, capabilities
Competing Visions
Dystopian, control-oriented narrative
Optimistic, human-centered vision
Harms to Avoid
Bias
Censorship, information filtering
Synthetic media, AI-generated fakes
Seeking to fulfill human needs
Other harms
Positive Applications
Productivity, search and research assistance, summarization
Writing refinement
Corporate and Political Harms
Job displacement
Resource consumption and environmental impact
The business of war
Centralized power, control, manipulation, misuse
Humanity vs. Transhumanism
Differentiating humans and technology
The nature of intelligence
Transhumanism
Consciousness
Other Philosophical Considerations
Agency and autonomy
Ethics
In this post, I’m sharing my AI terminology list, with resources for additional “buckets” to follow in future posts.
30 AI Terms to Have on Hand
AI-GENERATED IMAGES — “Text prompts are used to generate images, with additional parameters and generative fill tools enhancing results” [How-To Geek]
AI-WRITTEN TEXT — Written material produced by AI “utilizing machine learning algorithms and natural language processing to analyze data and generate text that often resembles human language” [Word Spinner]
ALGORITHM — The set of rules or instructions used to train a model; a set of finite, well-defined steps or instructions designed to solve a problem or perform a computation; a procedure for solving a computational problem in a finite number of steps [GeeksforGeeks]
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) — Technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human capabilities [IBM]… particularly decisions or predictions [IBM]; “machines mimicking human intelligence and interactions… encompasses deep learning and machine learning” [Zendesk]; technology that uses pattern recognition, visual perception, speech recognition, andtranslation between languages to perform tasks such as comprehension, decision making, self-correction, and generating content
BIAS (in AI) — Systematic errors in outputs resulting from prejudiced training data or flawed algorithms, leading to improper outcomes [Columbia Business School]
CHATBOT — “A computer program that simulates human conversation with an end user… modern chatbots increasingly use conversational AI techniques to understand user questions and automate responses to them” [IBM]
COMPUTER VISION — A subfield of AI “that equips machines with the ability to process, analyze and interpret visual inputs such as images and videos; it uses machine learning to help computers… derive meaningful information from visual data” [IBM]
CONTEXT WINDOW — The amount of text or data an AI model can consider at one time [Columbia Business School]
DATA MINING — The process of discovering patterns from large amounts of data, such as databases, data warehouses, and the internet [University of Illinois Springfield]
DATASET — The collection of data used to train or evaluate a model
DEEP LEARNING (DL) — “Deep learning technically is machine learning and functions in a similar way (hence why the terms are sometimes loosely interchanged); however, its capabilities are different” [University of Illinois Springfield] “Deep learning is an evolution of machine learning…. requires a massive dataset and time-intensive and extensive training… Because deep learning models analyze data continuously, they build extensive knowledge over time” [Zendesk]
DEEPFAKE — “Synthetic media, including images, videos, or audio, generated by AI that portray something that does not exist in reality or events that have never occurred” [Britannica]; for example, a person’s face or voice is realistically swapped or mimicked
GENERAL AI (AGI) —In contrast to Narrow AI, AGI is “capable of performing a wide range of tasks across various domains with adaptability and reasoning [MIT]
GENERATIVE AI / GEN AI — “AI that can create original content in response to a user’s prompt or request” [IBM]; content may be text, images, video, audio or software code
GUARDRAILS (in AI) — Constraints or safety barriers built into AI systems to limit problematic behavior; “a set of policies, controls and technical measures that sit between AI model and the user interface… to intercept, block and mitigate risks in real time” [GeeksforGeeks]
HALLUCINATION (in AI) — “An AI model generates information that is not true, not supported by any data, or entirely fictional; [they] may take the form of fake facts, invented quotes, incorrect citations, or completely fabricated people, places, or events” [Science News Today]