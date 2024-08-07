Contents
Lies, Concealment, Fraud
Research & Evidence: Serious & Grievous Harms
Pharma’s Cash Cow: Child Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection
Context
Lies, Concealment, Fraud
“None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms.” — “Lawyer Aaron Siri has produced a remarkable chart. It lists every vaccine on the childhood schedule, how many doses are recommended, what age children are injected with it, the brand, who manufactures it, whether the clinical trial for this vaccine used a placebo, and how long the clinical trial lasted. And what the chart shows is that none of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms…This chart illustrates that the CDC child and adolescent vaccine schedule is the most horrifying example of regulatory capture in history… This chart will save lives.”
“After decades of gaslighting the public, a new study admits that vaccine safety studies are not conducted before or after use on the public.” — “For decades, parents of vaccine-injured children, vaccine-injured adults and others contested the claims that vaccines are the world’s most thoroughly safety-tested products in the world only to be shunned and attacked by the medical community and health agencies. Now a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in the first week of July admits vaccines are not properly studied.”
Unethical & Nullifying Research: Instead of an Inactive Placebo, Girls in Vaccine Study Were Injected with a Toxic Heavy Metal. The researchers lied to study participants and lied about the results. The study was not properly conducted, and it was unethical. Girls were injected with a toxic substance and several in the “placebo” group suffered “chronic disabling symptoms.” — “Participants in Merck’s Gardasil study were led to believe that the study’s placebo was saline, which is harmless. But instead of injecting saline, the placebo in this trial contained amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate (AAHS)… Using a ‘placebo’ that can independently produce adverse effects confounds the trial results and ‘nullifies the very concept of a placebo-controlled trial,’ the researchers wrote, making it impossible to evaluate vaccine safety.” … The trial consent form stated that “One half of the participants will receive the active vaccine, while the other half will get the placebo vaccine (meaning a vaccine without active substance)” leading the participants to falsely believe the placebo was inactive… A number of trial participants experienced chronic disabling symptoms, including some randomized to the adjuvant ‘placebo’ group… Aluminum has no place in biology. It’s an extremely toxic substance… Fact checkers have often stated things like ‘the amount of aluminum in a vaccine is equivalent to canned food’ …The aluminum we ingest through food is discarded via digestion, whereas aluminum injected into the body or bloodstream is treated entirely differently. From another article on the same subject: Dr. Christophr Exley, a chemist with a PhD in ecotoxicology of aluminum: “No so-called vaccine, probably including covid products, has maimed and killed more adolescents over the past twenty years… No more children must be maimed and killed by this evil and worthless product. In our view, the administration of a reactive placebo in Gardasil clinical trials was without any possible benefit, needlessly exposed study subjects to risks, and was therefore a violation of medical ethics. The routine use of aluminum adjuvants as ‘placebos’ in vaccine clinical trials is inappropriate as it hinders the discovery of vaccine-related safety signals.” — Original research: A Reactogenic “Placebo” and the Ethics of Informed Consent in Gardasil HPV Vaccine Clinical Trials: A Case Study from Denmark
FDA’s “Safety Testing” is Fraudulent, Approving Vaccines without Using True Controls — “Refusal to include true controls in safety testing is scientific fraud. As a general rule, vaccines are not tested against true controls i.e. compared against subjects who are not exposed to other known toxins or other vaccines. The current art of vaccine ‘safety testing’ includes the outright fraud of injecting the so-called ‘placebo controls’ with other vaccines and/or other toxic vaccine ingredients that are known to cause biological effects… This is the outrageously fraudulent scheme by which vaccines are FDA ‘approved’ and marketed with the false slogan ‘safe’ or ‘relatively safe’ – as compared to the fake placebo controls or as compared to the 99.74% vaccine-exposed population.”
Officials Finally Tell the Truth: No Research Has Been Properly Conducted Either Before or After Administering Vaccines to Children, and None Have Been Shown to Be Safe & Effective — “For over three decades, the medical establishment, spearheaded by figures like Dr. Stanley Plotkin, has assured the public that vaccines are the most rigorously tested medical products using retrospective studies. Yet, Salmon et al. now concede that prelicensure clinical trials often have ‘limited sample sizes and follow-up durations’ and that there are ‘no resources earmarked for post-authorization safety studies’.”
Fraud & Ethics Violations: “Research” on Covid-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy Was Inadequate & Manipulated — “Research on Covid-19 vaccines in pregnancy was not designed to generate meaningful knowledge about risks. The Pfizer pregnancy trial (C4591015) was supposed to be the gold standard for safety assessment—but it was drastically reduced in size and terminated early, ensuring that no meaningful conclusions could be drawn. This represents a clear violation of Clause 8, as regulatory agencies and public health authorities prioritized global vaccine coverage over the protection of individual patients’ rights… One of the most egregious ethical violations was coercing pregnant women to receive a vaccine that had not been adequately tested in their demographic. Doctors who advised caution faced professional retaliation. Pregnant women who refused vaccination were stigmatized and, in some cases, denied services or employment. Informed consent was reduced to a formality, with misleading messaging erasing uncertainty about vaccine safety.”
Those Attempting to Publish Proper Studies Censored without Justification — “Incredibly, few vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies have ever been published – and attempts to publish them have usually been met with violent reactions that typically result in the papers being retracted. This famously happened to Wakefield’s 1998 Lancet paper. But the process is ongoing, albeit less conspicuously and without justification from a kangaroo court such as the General Medical Council (GMC).”
Investigation Found All Vaccines Were Contaminated with Foreign Matter That “Induce an Inflammatory Reaction that is Chronic Because Most of Those Particles Cannot Be Degraded” — Jan 23, 2017: “Vaccines are under investigation for the possible side effects they can cause… An electron-microscopy investigation method was applied to the study of vaccines… The results show the presence of micro- and nanosized particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccines’ samples which is not declared… The quantity of foreign bodies detected and, in some cases, their unusual chemical compositions baffled us. The inorganic particles identified are neither biocompatible nor biodegradable, that means that they are biopersistent and can induce effects that can become evident either immediately close to injection time or after a certain time from administration… As happens with all foreign bodies, particularly that small, they induce an inflammatory reaction that is chronic because most of those particles cannot be degraded. Furthermore, the protein-corona effect (due to a nano-bio-interaction) can produce organic/inorganic composite particles capable of stimulating the immune system in an undesirable way. Particles the size often observed in vaccines can enter cell nuclei and interact with the DNA. In some cases, they can corrode and the corrosion products exert a toxicity affecting the tissues. Given the contaminations we observed in all samples of human-use vaccines, adverse effects after the injection of those vaccines are possible and credible and have the character of randomness, since they depend on where the contaminants are carried by the blood circulation.“
Pediatricians are Paid to Vaccinate and Punished if They Don’t — “Healthcare providers for years have been leading the charge in recommending — and often pressuring — parents to vaccinate their children. During the Covid-19 pandemic, strong endorsements from pediatricians played a significant role in the acceptance of experimental Covid-19 shots for kids, while parents expressed dismay at receiving dismissal letters for delaying or refusing a barrage of shots. What these letters failed to disclose is that many pediatric practices lose out on financial rewards, including bonuses, if a certain percentage of their patient population isn’t vaccinated, and dismissal policies are one of many strategies used to increase vaccine compliance. If it were about public health, no physician would leave a child without established medical care based on whether a parent exercises their fundamental right to withhold consent to vaccination.”
Merck Concealed Evidence of MMR Vaccine Harms — May 7, 2024: “According to this evidence, it appears that Merck knew about problems with the mumps component of its measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR II) in the 1990s and has spent significant resources in the decades since to cover up those problems rather than admit the truth or improve the vaccine’s quality.” See also: ‘Highly Confidential’: Former FDA Chief Details Fraud in Merck’s Testing, Marketing of Mumps Vaccine and ‘Fraud, Pure and Simple’: Merck Mumps Vaccine May Contain Up to 4 Times Approved Amount of Live Virus; Merck misrepresented the efficacy of its mumps vaccine for years, “overfilling” the vaccine with live mumps virus to meet efficacy targets despite the lack of safety testing — and the practice may be continuing today, documents reveal.
Authorities Spin Stories to Hide From Every Truth About Vaccine Harms — “Every single time the vaccinators come up against data they don’t like, they abandon science and resort to magical thinking. Children regress into autism following ‘well baby’ visits: Coincidence. Better awareness. Blame the mother. Teenagers develop POTS, PANDAS, PANS, and SADS after the HPV vaccine: Teenage girls are so dramatic. Hormonal. Attention seeking. Covid shots cause myocarditis: Vaccine induced myocarditis is mild, transient, and better than Covid. Covid shots cause athletes in the prime of life to go into cardiac arrest in the middle of a match: Athletes have always collapsed and died during the middle of a match. Even if they worked (which they don’t), most people already have natural immunity so there’s no need for Covid shots: Hybrid immunity is better than natural immunity. In every case the response from public health authorities is a fiction, invented whole cloth in order to keep the vaccine program going.”
Whistleblowers Have Been Mercilessly Attacked & Gaslit — Jan 27, 2002: “Controversial doctor Andrew Wakefield is unrepentant about his conviction that the MMR vaccine may cause autism in some children… Dr Wakefield first went public about his research in 1998. Parents’ confidence in MMR was severely dented and uptake of the vaccine began to fall. ‘My concerns are that one more case of this is too many and that we put children at no more risk if we dissociate those vaccines into three but we may be averting the possibility of this problem,’ he said. From the moment he first voiced concerns over MMR, Andrew Wakefield has faced intense criticism from the Department of Health and the medical establishment. Reports from two expert committees have insisted the MMR vaccine is safe.” See also: “Twenty-five years after Andrew Wakefield found himself amid the MMR debacle, I was shocked to see the Daily Mail run another hit piece on Andrew after he came on my podcast. The fact that my fledgling podcast (it hadn’t even been up for two months at that point) hit a mainstream paper suggests that the authorities are constantly on the lookout for any critical voices when it comes to vaccines and will try their best to squash any critique before it gains traction.” [Doc Malik]
Military Record-Keeping Almost Kept the Truth Hidden, but with “Much Sleuthing,” it Was Found that Victims of Gulf War Syndrome Were Injected Using Different Anthrax Vaccine Production Lots than Non-Victims — “Government manipulation of vaccine-related data, as discussed by Brian Hooker in the last issue is not unprecedented or restricted to studies of measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. After serving in the U.S. Navy during Desert Shield, I was a member of the Naval Research Advisory Committee. At that time, around 1993, I [met] with the lead researcher assigned to figuring out the truth of Gulf War Syndrome (GWS)… Most GWS victims were reservists, while most in-theater personnel were on active duty. Thus, it was reasoned that the stress of being unexpectedly jerked out of private life into a combat zone played a causative role in GWS. Later, it was determined that GWS victims had received vaccines from different production lots than had the non-victims. Much sleuthing was required because the military purposely did not record all anthrax vaccines in service records, and when they did, often it was as “Vac A” or “Vac B.” Some of the lots had squalene adjuvant MF59, and some did not. Subject testing revealed — even in reservists who did not actually deploy to the Gulf — that anti-squalene antibodies were present in nearly all GWS victims and in none of the non-victims.(2,3)”
Retired US Air Force Colonel Blew the Whistle on Military Anthrax Vaccine — In this 15-min video, retired Air Force colonel Tom Rempfer reports, “The military knew the anthrax vaccine did not work. There were … significant quality control deviations. It was a broken operation, total malfunction.”
Report to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in 2010: “Adverse events from vaccines are common but underreported, with less than one percent reported to the FDA” — “Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the FDA. Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of ‘problem’ drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed. Barriers to reporting include a lack of clinician awareness, uncertainty about when and what to report, as well as the burdens of reporting: reporting is not part of clinicians’ usual workflow, takes time, and is duplicative.”
In 2025, corrupt “authorities” continue to vent and posture, but it’s all a show, because the papers they wave around do not, in fact, compare unvaccinated and vaccinated. — “[A senator] went on a rant proclaiming vaccines are safe waving a pile of papers representing 40 studies to be entered into the record. The details of the studies including baseline assessments, which vaccine combinations, duration of observation, and completeness of follow-up were not cited. There are no studies in my assessment as an epidemiologist that have ‘ruled out’ a connection between excessive vaccination and the development of neurodevelopmental disorders. [The senator] was in full-blown reaction formation.”
12 Babies Died During a Trial to “Protect” Infants from RSV; The CDC Ignored the Deaths and Continues to Recommend the Treatment — This 18-min video features testimony from whistleblower and veteran internal medicine physician, Dr. Denise Sibley MD. See also: New Paper Shows RSV Shot for Infants May Worsen Infection; “May cause more severe RSV infection and death in some infants due to a mechanism that enhances the virus’ ability to infect cells” link
Pfizer Hid Safety Issues with Covid Vaccines — October, 2023: “Every month since December 2021, the FDA has been required to release thousands of pages of documents… Pfizer is finally including safety reports in their latest document release… Pfizer’s September 2021 Safety Report includes data on incidence of myocarditis, among other serious adverse events.” [See here for reams of evidence and research documenting heart inflammation and death from Covid vaccines.]
Immediately Upon Administration of its Covid Vaccine, Pfizer Had to Hire an Additional 600 Full Time Employees to Handle the Onslaught of Adverse Event Reports — “Within weeks of the vaccine being administered, Pfizer, apparently unexpectedly, had to hire 600 full time employees ‘to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports’ being received by the company. You can find initial redacted copy of the report here and the unredacted copy here with the redactions lifted on page 6.”
Polio Vaccines Caused Polio & Cancer — Dr. Jack Kruse, neurosurgeon: “Cutter Pharmaceuticals… used African green monkeys to grow the polio virus on to make the vaccine… A researcher named Dr. Bernice Eddie did some testing on the Cutter vaccine… she injected it into monkeys, and every single monkey got polio… Eddie started to look into this, and she found that there were multiple viruses that were grown in the polio vaccine, and 120 million people in the world from 1951 through about 1955 and 1956 got this.* The one that you may have heard of, because it’s been in the news a lot, is called SV40. SV stands for Simian Virus 40; that tells you there were 39 others, but Simian Virus 40 is important. African green monkeys have this virus in them; it doesn’t bother them at all. They don’t get any problems. But when you take SV40 out of any African green monkey, and put it in any other animal they always get soft tissue cancers. 100% guaranteed.” *See also: The Cutter Incident
FDA & CDC: What They Say They Do isn’t What They Actually Do — The FDA is in charge of licensing new vaccines. The CDC is responsible for making recommendations on their use. [source] These regulatory agencies entrusted to protect human life are, in fact, corrupted, causing devastating harm. Get organized, verifiable evidence on the FDA here and the CDC here.
The Corrupt Practices of Pharmaceutical Corporations, Specified in Meticulous Detail — They give lavish gifts to physicians, promote new “diseases,” set up phony “patient advocacy organizations,” “educate” doctors about drug’s unapproved uses, bury studies they don’t want seen, and more.
Pharma Corporations Inundate Med School Students with Gifts — Recognizing the formative nature of the clinical years of medical education, pharmaceutical companies seek to influence medical students years before they are ready to independently practice medicine.
Big Pharma Are Big Lobbyists — Pharmaceutical corporations are among the largest lobby groups in Washington DC. How is government lobbying by corporations different from bribery and corruption?
How Corporations Betray Humanity — Includes section on pharmaceutical corporations.
Research & Evidence: Serious & Grievous Harms
Study of 47,000 Children: Likelihood of an Autism Diagnosis Increased with the Number of Vaccination Visits
Using healthcare claims data from over 47,000 children, the study examined whether vaccination status and frequency of vaccination visits were linked to conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), epilepsy, and learning disabilities… The likelihood of an ASD diagnosis increased with the number of vaccination visits. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 4.4 times (a 340% increase) more likely to have autism compared to those who were unvaccinated. – VaxCalc, January 2025
More Findings from the Study of 47,000 Children: Across All Metrics, Vaccinated Children Had Higher Rate of Brain Development Disorders & Learning Disabilities
The study found that, across all metrics, vaccinated children had a higher rate of neurodevelopmental disorders compared to those who remained unvaccinated. According to the findings: The relative risk of developing a neurodevelopmental disorder grew as the number of doctor’s visits that included vaccinations increased. Children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism compared to those who were unvaccinated. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 340% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to unvaccinated children and 89% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to children with one vaccination visit. Vaccinated children who were born preterm were 258% more likely to be diagnosed with at least one neurodevelopmental disorder, compared to children born preterm who remained unvaccinated. Nearly 40% of vaccinated preterm children were diagnosed with such a disorder, compared to 15.7% of those who were unvaccinated. Vaccinated children were 419% more likely to be diagnosed with encephalopathy (brain inflammation), 525% more likely to develop tic disorders and 581% times more likely to have a learning disability, compared to unvaccinated children. Among children born preterm who were subsequently vaccinated, the risk of brain inflammation and learning disabilities grew by 612% and 884%, respectively. – Children’s Health Defense, January 2025
Infants Who Receive More Vaccinations Have “Exponentially” More Disease
A new study published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research confirms infants who receive more vaccinations have “exponentially” more diseases. – Jun 22, 2024
“The Greater the Number of Vaccines in Combination Yields an Exponentially Greater Number of Disease Diagnoses”
Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines… This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011…. By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses. – International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research
Vaccinations caused premature infants to stop breathing
A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al…. linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population. – James Lyons-Weiler PhD
Swine Flu Vaccine Associated with Spontaneous Abortion
Of 919 potential cases identified using diagnosis codes, 485 were eligible and confirmed by medical record review… Spontaneous abortion (SAB) was associated with influenza vaccination [containing pH1N1] in the preceding 28 days. – Case control study, 2017
“Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated”
Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death. This survey quantified the long-term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. – Int’l Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 2022
Fully and Partially Vaccinated Children Had More Severe Allergies, Autism, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Asthma, ADD and Chronic Ear Infections
Higher odds ratios were observed within the fully and partially vaccinated groups versus the unvaccinated group for severe allergies, autism, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, ADD/ADHD, and chronic ear infections. – 2021 Research
Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Polio Infections Caused by Vaccine
A peer-reviewed study published in January in the Pan African Medical Journal (PAMJ) confirms hundreds of poliovirus infections in Africa were caused by an oral vaccine meant to prevent the disease. – Apr 8, 2024
Of 674 Confirmed Cases of Paralytic Polio in 28 Countries, 658 Were Caused by the Polio Vaccine
A GPEI report published last year found that ‘vaccine-derived polioviruses are paralyzing nearly 50 times more children than wild polioviruses.’ Of the 674 confirmed cases of paralytic polio reported from 28 countries during the 12 months up leading up to July 31, 2023, only 16 were caused by type 1 wild poliovirus. The remaining 658 confirmed cases were caused by polioviruses (type 1 and type 2) derived from the oral polio vaccines themselves.” – Marco Cáceres
Children Who Got Flu Vaccine Had Increased Respiratory Infections Compared to Control
We randomized 115 children to trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV) or placebo. Over the following 9 months, [vaccinated] recipients had an increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections. – Randomized control trial, Mar 15, 2012
Severe Risk from Vaccinating Infants for Adult Illnesses & Bacterial Infections that are Readily Treatable
The bottom line [from this CDC data] is that parents should fully understand the real risks of febrile seizures and the theoretical benefit of vaccinating for adult illnesses (hepatitis B, influenza, pneumococcus, etc) at such a young age. Many bacterial infections are readily treatable with today’s antibiotics (diphtheria, pertussis, pneumococcus, haemophilus). Many of the viral syndromes are very mild and have exceedingly rare complications when encountered early in life (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, rotavirus). – Dr. Peter A. Mccullough MD, MPH
“World-Renowned Vaccinologist Publishes Paper Admitting Lack of Vaccine Safety Studies”
In a stunning reversal, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, widely regarded as the godfather of modern vaccinology, has co-authored a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine… admitting significant gaps in vaccine safety research, contradicting decades of claims that vaccines are thoroughly studied and safe. The paper acknowledges inadequacies in prelicensure clinical trials and reveals a lack of dedicated funding for post-approval vaccine safety studies in the U.S. Over 76% of vaccine-related health outcomes examined by the Institute of Medicine lacked sufficient evidence to determine causality, challenging assertions that vaccine safety is settled science. A study by Dr. Paul Thomas found higher rates of various health issues in vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated children, highlighting the need for more independent research. Critics argue the authors’ proposed solutions and motivations suggest an attempt to boost public confidence in vaccines rather than critically examine vaccine safety concerns. – Aug 5, 2024
Why Aren’t There More Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Trials? What Do the Ones We Have Show Us?
Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Serious and Irreversible Neurological, Developmental, and Immune-Related Health Risks: Four Studies Reveal the Grave Consequences of Childhood Hyper-Vaccination. When studies compare vaccinated to unvaccinated children, they find serious and irreversible neurological, developmental, and immune-related health risks. This is likely one of the primary reasons that prevents Big Pharma and our regulatory agencies from conducting such studies — their flawed business model of pushing inadequately tested injections would collapse as parents learn the true risks of vaccination. It’s important to remember that ALL of the routine childhood vaccines were licensed WITHOUT proper long-term, placebo-controlled trials. – Nicolas Hulscher MPH
Pharma’s Cash Cow: Child Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection
Vaccine Business Not Held Liable for Safety
“The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies”: National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and PREP Act of 2005
The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The Act explicitly acknowledges that vaccines are not entirely safe, and therefore cannot be marketed and sold as conventional pharmaceutical products because it would expose the manufacturers to unacceptably high liability risk. The rationale for the Act is the claim that vaccines are of strategic value for public health… The PREP Act of 2005 provided additional immunity to the VAX Racket, which inaugurated our present era in which the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex… needs emerging infectious diseases and aims to make sure we get one — or at least the appearance of one — every few years. – John Leake
To seal the deal: 2011 Supreme Court betrayal
The original 1986 Act did not protect vaccine manufactures from liability for all vaccine injury lawsuits. Rather, the 1986 Act allowed drug companies to be sued for vaccine design defects when there was evidence that the vaccine could have been made safer. However, in 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth, eliminated all civil liability from vaccine manufacturers for product design defect claims. – Carolyn Hendler, JD & Dawn Richardson
In 2011, the majority of justices on the US Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth (a DPT vaccine injury product design defect lawsuit) ignored the 1986 Act’s legislative history which demonstrated that Congress refused to grant industry and medical trade total liability protection for childhood vaccine injuries and deaths. Instead, the majority of justices sided with the pharmaceutical industry, medical trade associations, public health and government officials, and eliminated civil liability from vaccine manufacturers if a vaccine that caused an injury or death had been licensed as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) – even if there was evidence the company could have made a vaccine less likely to cause harm. – Barbara Loe Fisher
“Legalizes Medical Tyranny”
The first line of the PREP Act states that it protects individuals in the pharmaceutical, hospital, emergency, and industrial sectors from lawsuits and liability for any harm caused by their therapies, provided they follow the instructions issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This law doesn’t just protect vaccines – it covers everything related to Covid, including fraudulent nose swabs, deadly ventilators, remdesivir, Paxlovid, and molnupiravir.The law creates a list of “covered persons” – pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, hospitals, doctors, nurses, clinics, urgent care centers. If they use “covered countermeasures” and harm people, their victims cannot sue for damages. The PREP Act throws away state law, violating the 9th and 10th Amendments. It eliminates the right to sue, also wiping out the 7th Amendment and the right to trial by jury.The provision that made my jaw drop states that no court—no federal court, no state court in the country—has subject matter jurisdiction over declarations made by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This legalizes medical tyranny. – James Roguski & Dr. Robert Yoho MD
In 2024, the U.S. Government Extended Protections for Covid Businesses for the 12th Time since January 2020
On Dec. 10, 2024, the HHS announced it would extend through Dec. 31, 2029 liability protections for pharmaceutical companies that produce Covid-19 biologics… The liability shield also protects “health professionals prescribing, dispensing or administering vaccines, including state-licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns.”.. The extension, which is in the form of an amendment to PREP Act… is the 12th of its kind since Jan. 31, 2020. – Marco Cáceres
Covid vaccine makers get another free pass as Biden administration extends lability shield through 2029. This is the 12th extension of the liability shield for Covid-19 countermeasures since January 2020, when HHS declared a public health emergency under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness, or PREP, Act. – Michael Nevradakis PhD
Federal Authorities Who Mandate Policies aren’t Held Responsible Either
An Ontario judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the family of a high school student who died weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, ruling that the federal health department had no duty of care to individuals unintentionally harmed by pandemic policies. – Western Standard
Even Providers Who Administer the Products without Consent are Protected from Responsibility
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that staff who administered a Covid-19 vaccination to a minor child without parental consent were immune from state causes of action for battery and negligence under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. – Brownstone Institute
Vaccine Manufacturers Enjoy “Mandated Profits with No Liability”
Imagine a company with no liability for their products; everyone must take the products – mandated profits with no liability. Well, that is exactly how it has been for vaccine manufacturers in the USA since the Childhood Immunization Act of 1986. If a vaccine injures your child you can try to go through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), suing the US government in a specially appointed court. Despite most cases being thrown out since they only recognize a set few reactions as being related to vaccines, over the past 30 years, almost $5 Billion has been paid from the VICP to families of those damaged (or killed) by vaccines. – Dr. Paul Thomas
Vaccine Manufacturers Demanded and Received Protection from Legal Action Arising from Damage Caused by Their Products
Doctors will not give parents their personal guarantee in writing of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines they wish to administer.
Vaccine manufacturers demand, and receive, Government protection against legal action arising from damage caused by their products.
Australia does not have a vaccine damage compensation scheme. The 20 developed countries that do have paid out literally billions of dollars in compensation for vaccine damage.
Short-term damage is highlighted on the US Government’s VAERS site.
No comprehensive studies evaluating the long-term health of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated children have ever been published, thus long-term safety is unknown.
DESPITE THESE FACTS, Australian politicians from all parties have been convinced to economically penalise parents who have genuine concerns about the safety of vaccines, and to encourage others to socially ostracise these caring and informed parents. – HomStudy, Natural Immunisation Research
The Courts Have Upheld the Protections, but Covid Vax Harms Have Prompted More Pushback
A lawsuit filed by Texas state officials against Pfizer alleging the vaccine maker violated the state’s consumer protection laws by misleading the public about its Covid-19 vaccine should be allowed to proceed… the state argued that Texas consumer laws are not preempted by the federal liability shield granted to Covid-19 vaccine makers under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). – Michael Nevradakis PhD, Apr 17, 2025
Multiple Legal Actions Have Been Reported in 2024 & 2025
An Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee advanced a bill to bar the sale and administration of vaccines in the state unless manufacturers waive some of the liability protection granted under federal law for injuries caused by their vaccines. – Brenda Baletti PhD, Mar 20, 2025
Pfizer faces legal backlash: Texas, Kansas, and more states begin to challenge Prep Act immunity shield. Also: “Will criminal cases break the wall of the PREP Act aka “license to kill”?” by Sasha Latypova. – Lioness of Judah Ministry, Apr 18, 2025
——–
Arkansas lawmakers are weighing legislation that could pierce the pharmaceutical industry’s federal liability shield for vaccine injuries by holding corporate executives criminally liable for “vaccine harms” if they concealed evidence of risks associated with a vaccine that subsequently seriously injured or killed the recipient. – Michael Nevradakis PhD, Dec 20, 2024
The new bill, sponsored by Iowa Representative Charley Thomson (R-58), takes direct aim at the federal liability shield granted to vaccine makers under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act… HF 712 states that “a vaccine shall not be distributed, sold, or administered in this state unless the manufacturer of the vaccine affirmatively waives any immunity from suit for an injury arising from a design defect of the vaccine.” This includes federal immunity protections, meaning vaccine companies could be sued directly for design flaws that lead to harm. The bill goes further, declaring that “a manufacturer of a vaccine that is distributed, sold, or administered within this state shall be deemed to have waived any immunity to suit for injuries caused by a design defect of the vaccine, including immunity granted by the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.” In other words, simply selling or administering a vaccine in Iowa would be considered a legal acknowledgment that the manufacturer is liable for injuries caused by design defects. – Jon Fleetwood, Mar 7, 2025
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines for vaccine-related adverse events, including deaths by removing the vaccine makers’ liability shield. The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act, or the LIABLE Act, would “allow Americans who took vaccines that were misleadingly promoted and forced onto many Americans via federal mandates to pursue civil litigation for their injuries,” according to a summary of the bill publicized by Fox News… Commenting on the proposed legislation, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) President Mary Holland said: “The damages and fatalities caused by the Covid-19 vaccine demand accountability. This legislation represents a critical milestone in rectifying these injustices and paving the way for a more accountable future. This legislation is crucial for holding vaccine manufacturers accountable.” – Michael Nevradakis PhD, Mar 6, 2024
Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced legislation to repeal the “sweeping” liability shield that exempts COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers from responsibility for serious injuries or death caused by their products. Legal experts said the bill would open the door for thousands of lawsuits, including lawsuits directly targeting vaccine makers. – Michael Nevradakis PhD, Jul 16, 2025
57% of Americans Want Vaccine Makers to Lose their Immunity from being Sued for Vaccine Injuries
More than half (57%) of poll respondents believed vaccine makers should lose their immunity from legal action and the public should be able to sue the manufacturer of a vaccine that caused them harm. – Children’s Health Defense
“Ex-CDC head calls for ending immunity for vaccine makers”
The former head of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, is calling for the end of liability protection for the vaccine industry. – Anne Dachel, Dec 21, 2024
“It’s only logical”
It’s only logical: liability is a fundamental mechanism for ensuring product quality and consumer safety in any industry, and vaccines should be no exception. – James Lyons-Weiler PhD
