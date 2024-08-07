Contents

Lies, Concealment, Fraud Research & Evidence: Serious & Grievous Harms Pharma’s Cash Cow: Child Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant Context

Lies, Concealment, Fraud

Research & Evidence: Serious & Grievous Harms

Study of 47,000 Children: Likelihood of an Autism Diagnosis Increased with the Number of Vaccination Visits

Using healthcare claims data from over 47,000 children, the study examined whether vaccination status and frequency of vaccination visits were linked to conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), epilepsy, and learning disabilities… The likelihood of an ASD diagnosis increased with the number of vaccination visits. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 4.4 times (a 340% increase) more likely to have autism compared to those who were unvaccinated. – VaxCalc, January 2025

More Findings from the Study of 47,000 Children: Across All Metrics, Vaccinated Children Had Higher Rate of Brain Development Disorders & Learning Disabilities

The study found that, across all metrics, vaccinated children had a higher rate of neurodevelopmental disorders compared to those who remained unvaccinated. According to the findings: The relative risk of developing a neurodevelopmental disorder grew as the number of doctor’s visits that included vaccinations increased. Children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism compared to those who were unvaccinated. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 340% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to unvaccinated children and 89% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to children with one vaccination visit. Vaccinated children who were born preterm were 258% more likely to be diagnosed with at least one neurodevelopmental disorder, compared to children born preterm who remained unvaccinated. Nearly 40% of vaccinated preterm children were diagnosed with such a disorder, compared to 15.7% of those who were unvaccinated. Vaccinated children were 419% more likely to be diagnosed with encephalopathy (brain inflammation), 525% more likely to develop tic disorders and 581% times more likely to have a learning disability, compared to unvaccinated children. Among children born preterm who were subsequently vaccinated, the risk of brain inflammation and learning disabilities grew by 612% and 884%, respectively. – Children’s Health Defense, January 2025

Infants Who Receive More Vaccinations Have “Exponentially” More Disease

“The Greater the Number of Vaccines in Combination Yields an Exponentially Greater Number of Disease Diagnoses”

Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines… This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011…. By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses. – International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research

Vaccinations caused premature infants to stop breathing

A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al…. linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population. – James Lyons-Weiler PhD

Swine Flu Vaccine Associated with Spontaneous Abortion

Of 919 potential cases identified using diagnosis codes, 485 were eligible and confirmed by medical record review… Spontaneous abortion (SAB) was associated with influenza vaccination [containing pH1N1] in the preceding 28 days. – Case control study, 2017

“Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated”

Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death. This survey quantified the long-term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. – Int’l Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 2022

Fully and Partially Vaccinated Children Had More Severe Allergies, Autism, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Asthma, ADD and Chronic Ear Infections

Higher odds ratios were observed within the fully and partially vaccinated groups versus the unvaccinated group for severe allergies, autism, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, ADD/ADHD, and chronic ear infections. – 2021 Research

Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Polio Infections Caused by Vaccine

A peer-reviewed study published in January in the Pan African Medical Journal (PAMJ) confirms hundreds of poliovirus infections in Africa were caused by an oral vaccine meant to prevent the disease. – Apr 8, 2024

Of 674 Confirmed Cases of Paralytic Polio in 28 Countries, 658 Were Caused by the Polio Vaccine

A GPEI report published last year found that ‘vaccine-derived polioviruses are paralyzing nearly 50 times more children than wild polioviruses.’ Of the 674 confirmed cases of paralytic polio reported from 28 countries during the 12 months up leading up to July 31, 2023, only 16 were caused by type 1 wild poliovirus. The remaining 658 confirmed cases were caused by polioviruses (type 1 and type 2) derived from the oral polio vaccines themselves.” – Marco Cáceres

Children Who Got Flu Vaccine Had Increased Respiratory Infections Compared to Control

We randomized 115 children to trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV) or placebo. Over the following 9 months, [vaccinated] recipients had an increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections. – Randomized control trial, Mar 15, 2012

Severe Risk from Vaccinating Infants for Adult Illnesses & Bacterial Infections that are Readily Treatable

The bottom line [from this CDC data] is that parents should fully understand the real risks of febrile seizures and the theoretical benefit of vaccinating for adult illnesses (hepatitis B, influenza, pneumococcus, etc) at such a young age. Many bacterial infections are readily treatable with today’s antibiotics (diphtheria, pertussis, pneumococcus, haemophilus). Many of the viral syndromes are very mild and have exceedingly rare complications when encountered early in life (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, rotavirus). – Dr. Peter A. Mccullough MD, MPH

“World-Renowned Vaccinologist Publishes Paper Admitting Lack of Vaccine Safety Studies”

In a stunning reversal, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, widely regarded as the godfather of modern vaccinology, has co-authored a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine… admitting significant gaps in vaccine safety research, contradicting decades of claims that vaccines are thoroughly studied and safe. The paper acknowledges inadequacies in prelicensure clinical trials and reveals a lack of dedicated funding for post-approval vaccine safety studies in the U.S. Over 76% of vaccine-related health outcomes examined by the Institute of Medicine lacked sufficient evidence to determine causality, challenging assertions that vaccine safety is settled science. A study by Dr. Paul Thomas found higher rates of various health issues in vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated children, highlighting the need for more independent research. Critics argue the authors’ proposed solutions and motivations suggest an attempt to boost public confidence in vaccines rather than critically examine vaccine safety concerns. – Aug 5, 2024

Why Aren’t There More Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Trials? What Do the Ones We Have Show Us?

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Serious and Irreversible Neurological, Developmental, and Immune-Related Health Risks: Four Studies Reveal the Grave Consequences of Childhood Hyper-Vaccination. When studies compare vaccinated to unvaccinated children, they find serious and irreversible neurological, developmental, and immune-related health risks. This is likely one of the primary reasons that prevents Big Pharma and our regulatory agencies from conducting such studies — their flawed business model of pushing inadequately tested injections would collapse as parents learn the true risks of vaccination. It’s important to remember that ALL of the routine childhood vaccines were licensed WITHOUT proper long-term, placebo-controlled trials. – Nicolas Hulscher MPH

Pharma’s Cash Cow: Child Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection

Vaccine Business Not Held Liable for Safety

“The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies”: National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and PREP Act of 2005

The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The Act explicitly acknowledges that vaccines are not entirely safe, and therefore cannot be marketed and sold as conventional pharmaceutical products because it would expose the manufacturers to unacceptably high liability risk. The rationale for the Act is the claim that vaccines are of strategic value for public health… The PREP Act of 2005 provided additional immunity to the VAX Racket, which inaugurated our present era in which the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex… needs emerging infectious diseases and aims to make sure we get one — or at least the appearance of one — every few years. – John Leake

To seal the deal: 2011 Supreme Court betrayal

The original 1986 Act did not protect vaccine manufactures from liability for all vaccine injury lawsuits. Rather, the 1986 Act allowed drug companies to be sued for vaccine design defects when there was evidence that the vaccine could have been made safer. However, in 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth, eliminated all civil liability from vaccine manufacturers for product design defect claims. – Carolyn Hendler, JD & Dawn Richardson ——– In 2011, the majority of justices on the US Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth (a DPT vaccine injury product design defect lawsuit) ignored the 1986 Act’s legislative history which demonstrated that Congress refused to grant industry and medical trade total liability protection for childhood vaccine injuries and deaths. Instead, the majority of justices sided with the pharmaceutical industry, medical trade associations, public health and government officials, and eliminated civil liability from vaccine manufacturers if a vaccine that caused an injury or death had been licensed as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) – even if there was evidence the company could have made a vaccine less likely to cause harm. – Barbara Loe Fisher

“Legalizes Medical Tyranny”

The first line of the PREP Act states that it protects individuals in the pharmaceutical, hospital, emergency, and industrial sectors from lawsuits and liability for any harm caused by their therapies, provided they follow the instructions issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This law doesn’t just protect vaccines – it covers everything related to Covid, including fraudulent nose swabs, deadly ventilators, remdesivir, Paxlovid, and molnupiravir.The law creates a list of “covered persons” – pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, hospitals, doctors, nurses, clinics, urgent care centers. If they use “covered countermeasures” and harm people, their victims cannot sue for damages. The PREP Act throws away state law, violating the 9th and 10th Amendments. It eliminates the right to sue, also wiping out the 7th Amendment and the right to trial by jury.The provision that made my jaw drop states that no court—no federal court, no state court in the country—has subject matter jurisdiction over declarations made by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This legalizes medical tyranny. – James Roguski & Dr. Robert Yoho MD

In 2024, the U.S. Government Extended Protections for Covid Businesses for the 12th Time since January 2020

On Dec. 10, 2024, the HHS announced it would extend through Dec. 31, 2029 liability protections for pharmaceutical companies that produce Covid-19 biologics… The liability shield also protects “health professionals prescribing, dispensing or administering vaccines, including state-licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns.”.. The extension, which is in the form of an amendment to PREP Act… is the 12th of its kind since Jan. 31, 2020. – Marco Cáceres ——– Covid vaccine makers get another free pass as Biden administration extends lability shield through 2029. This is the 12th extension of the liability shield for Covid-19 countermeasures since January 2020, when HHS declared a public health emergency under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness, or PREP, Act. – Michael Nevradakis PhD

Federal Authorities Who Mandate Policies aren’t Held Responsible Either

An Ontario judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the family of a high school student who died weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, ruling that the federal health department had no duty of care to individuals unintentionally harmed by pandemic policies. – Western Standard

Even Providers Who Administer the Products without Consent are Protected from Responsibility

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that staff who administered a Covid-19 vaccination to a minor child without parental consent were immune from state causes of action for battery and negligence under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. – Brownstone Institute

Vaccine Manufacturers Enjoy “Mandated Profits with No Liability”

Imagine a company with no liability for their products; everyone must take the products – mandated profits with no liability. Well, that is exactly how it has been for vaccine manufacturers in the USA since the Childhood Immunization Act of 1986. If a vaccine injures your child you can try to go through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), suing the US government in a specially appointed court. Despite most cases being thrown out since they only recognize a set few reactions as being related to vaccines, over the past 30 years, almost $5 Billion has been paid from the VICP to families of those damaged (or killed) by vaccines. – Dr. Paul Thomas

Vaccine Manufacturers Demanded and Received Protection from Legal Action Arising from Damage Caused by Their Products

Doctors will not give parents their personal guarantee in writing of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines they wish to administer. Vaccine manufacturers demand, and receive, Government protection against legal action arising from damage caused by their products.

Australia does not have a vaccine damage compensation scheme. The 20 developed countries that do have paid out literally billions of dollars in compensation for vaccine damage.

Short-term damage is highlighted on the US Government’s VAERS site.

No comprehensive studies evaluating the long-term health of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated children have ever been published, thus long-term safety is unknown. DESPITE THESE FACTS, Australian politicians from all parties have been convinced to economically penalise parents who have genuine concerns about the safety of vaccines, and to encourage others to socially ostracise these caring and informed parents. – HomStudy, Natural Immunisation Research

The Courts Have Upheld the Protections, but Covid Vax Harms Have Prompted More Pushback

A lawsuit filed by Texas state officials against Pfizer alleging the vaccine maker violated the state’s consumer protection laws by misleading the public about its Covid-19 vaccine should be allowed to proceed… the state argued that Texas consumer laws are not preempted by the federal liability shield granted to Covid-19 vaccine makers under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). – Michael Nevradakis PhD, Apr 17, 2025

Multiple Legal Actions Have Been Reported in 2024 & 2025

An Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee advanced a bill to bar the sale and administration of vaccines in the state unless manufacturers waive some of the liability protection granted under federal law for injuries caused by their vaccines. – Brenda Baletti PhD, Mar 20, 2025 ——– Pfizer faces legal backlash: Texas, Kansas, and more states begin to challenge Prep Act immunity shield. Also: “Will criminal cases break the wall of the PREP Act aka “license to kill”?” by Sasha Latypova. – Lioness of Judah Ministry, Apr 18, 2025 ——– Arkansas lawmakers are weighing legislation that could pierce the pharmaceutical industry’s federal liability shield for vaccine injuries by holding corporate executives criminally liable for “vaccine harms” if they concealed evidence of risks associated with a vaccine that subsequently seriously injured or killed the recipient. – Michael Nevradakis PhD, Dec 20, 2024 —— The new bill, sponsored by Iowa Representative Charley Thomson (R-58), takes direct aim at the federal liability shield granted to vaccine makers under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act… HF 712 states that “a vaccine shall not be distributed, sold, or administered in this state unless the manufacturer of the vaccine affirmatively waives any immunity from suit for an injury arising from a design defect of the vaccine.” This includes federal immunity protections, meaning vaccine companies could be sued directly for design flaws that lead to harm. The bill goes further, declaring that “a manufacturer of a vaccine that is distributed, sold, or administered within this state shall be deemed to have waived any immunity to suit for injuries caused by a design defect of the vaccine, including immunity granted by the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.” In other words, simply selling or administering a vaccine in Iowa would be considered a legal acknowledgment that the manufacturer is liable for injuries caused by design defects. – Jon Fleetwood, Mar 7, 2025 ——– Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines for vaccine-related adverse events, including deaths by removing the vaccine makers’ liability shield. The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act, or the LIABLE Act, would “allow Americans who took vaccines that were misleadingly promoted and forced onto many Americans via federal mandates to pursue civil litigation for their injuries,” according to a summary of the bill publicized by Fox News… Commenting on the proposed legislation, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) President Mary Holland said: “The damages and fatalities caused by the Covid-19 vaccine demand accountability. This legislation represents a critical milestone in rectifying these injustices and paving the way for a more accountable future. This legislation is crucial for holding vaccine manufacturers accountable.” – Michael Nevradakis PhD, Mar 6, 2024 ——– Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced legislation to repeal the “sweeping” liability shield that exempts COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers from responsibility for serious injuries or death caused by their products. Legal experts said the bill would open the door for thousands of lawsuits, including lawsuits directly targeting vaccine makers. – Michael Nevradakis PhD, Jul 16, 2025

57% of Americans Want Vaccine Makers to Lose their Immunity from being Sued for Vaccine Injuries

More than half (57%) of poll respondents believed vaccine makers should lose their immunity from legal action and the public should be able to sue the manufacturer of a vaccine that caused them harm. – Children’s Health Defense

“Ex-CDC head calls for ending immunity for vaccine makers”

The former head of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, is calling for the end of liability protection for the vaccine industry. – Anne Dachel, Dec 21, 2024

“It’s only logical”

It’s only logical: liability is a fundamental mechanism for ensuring product quality and consumer safety in any industry, and vaccines should be no exception. – James Lyons-Weiler PhD

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.