Mar 13

My 53 yo daughter texted me the other night wondering if she had gotten a measles booster back in 1974 or such. I did dig out her record and no she hadn’t. She did remember getting a shot in 1990 before entering college. She said there was ONE confirmed case on Long Island where she lives. So what? She starts a new job that will require her to drive 40 minutes on Long Island Expressways. A much greater risk of life and limb IMHO. I told her some of us boomers were exchanging stories about our actual measles experiences. Like getting off school or getting our own big bottle of ginger ale or 7-UP as big treats back then. One gal got a pair of big red plastic sunglasses. I would have been so jealous then. Lol. She must have watched the Brady Bunch episode when all 6 got measles. She got chickenpox as a young teen the year before the jab. Yet, she is still here!! I told her that measles clusters are usually started by vaccine failure who then infect unvaccinated. I don’t think that went over well. My grandkid gets all of the jabs of course, including the one who injured her as a preteen. (Un acknowledged of course). Now she is a trans boy—another tragic horror. Makes me sick the ramping up of fear towards a normal childhood disease and I’m tired of hiding my thoughts on it.

