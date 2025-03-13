Under 50? Then you probably need to watch this 2-min video to get the proper perspective on measles, and the extent to which we are propagandized.
Plus 13 essential facts about measles and the MMR vaccine.
Measles & MMR Vaccine: Essential Facts
View 13 essential facts about measles and the MMR vaccine. For example, MMR vaccines provoked seizures in children. Measles is transmitted by the vaccinated.
There was fraud and corruption with MMR vaccine trials and approval process. Pharma whistleblowers filed suit. Trials didn’t use true placebo controls. Adverse reactions were only tracked for 6 weeks. High rates of reactions were reported. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
Before the vaccine was introduced, getting measles was an expected and typically uneventful occurrence among children with adequate nutrition. [Dr. Russell Blaylock]
"Measles natural immunity superior to vaccination..." [Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH]
Research shows the importance of an adequate dose of Vitamin A for managing measles. Vitamin A has been “recommended for decades” by the WHO to manage measles. [Infectious Disease in Clinical Practice]
Measles complications and deaths “radically diminish” with proper nutrition. The measles vaccine causes harm. [Dr. Joseph Mercola, Barbara Loe Fisher, and Sayer Ji]
In 2014, “measles outbreaks in highly vaccinated societies occurs primarily among… [the] vaccinated.” Serious vaccine reactions continue to be reported. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
In 2019, “government research confirms measles outbreaks are transmitted by the vaccinated.” [Alex Pietrowski]
In 2023, measles case was vaccine-induced. [Suzanne Burdick PhD]
“No proof MMR vaccine is safer than measles, mumps or rubella infection, physician group says.” [Suzanne Burdick PhD]
MMR vaccines provoked seizures in children. [Karl Kanthak]
“As of May 2019, VAERS recorded 93,929 adverse reactions to the MMR vaccine, oncluding 1,810 disabilities and 463 deaths…. a Harvard Medical School study found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported.” [World Council for Health]
“Measles vaccine likely caused death of four infants in Nepal, authorities say.” [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
"Before the measles vaccine was developed, the annual death toll from measles in the U.S. was 450 to 500." In 2016, more than 20,000 children died. Major causes of death included cancer, drug overdose, heart disease, and chronic respiratory disease. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
The subject matter above is an excerpt from Reports by Vaccine Type.
My 53 yo daughter texted me the other night wondering if she had gotten a measles booster back in 1974 or such. I did dig out her record and no she hadn’t. She did remember getting a shot in 1990 before entering college. She said there was ONE confirmed case on Long Island where she lives. So what? She starts a new job that will require her to drive 40 minutes on Long Island Expressways. A much greater risk of life and limb IMHO. I told her some of us boomers were exchanging stories about our actual measles experiences. Like getting off school or getting our own big bottle of ginger ale or 7-UP as big treats back then. One gal got a pair of big red plastic sunglasses. I would have been so jealous then. Lol. She must have watched the Brady Bunch episode when all 6 got measles. She got chickenpox as a young teen the year before the jab. Yet, she is still here!! I told her that measles clusters are usually started by vaccine failure who then infect unvaccinated. I don’t think that went over well. My grandkid gets all of the jabs of course, including the one who injured her as a preteen. (Un acknowledged of course). Now she is a trans boy—another tragic horror. Makes me sick the ramping up of fear towards a normal childhood disease and I’m tired of hiding my thoughts on it.