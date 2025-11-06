Ground Rules

To limit the scope of absurdities I will engage with in my life, I refuse to acknowledge or write a single world about politics, political parties, or politicians. Not only are there more than enough people who focus on that area, I myself don’t believe in the two-party system or look in that direction for solutions.

Therefore, when you see that absurdity #1 involves a political race, please note that the point is not the politics or the candidates but rather about the media’s outlandish question, and the deranged discussion that ensued. I do surely agree with what the lone dissenting candidate said but I don’t believe words from candidates have anything to do with how government power is wielded or with what is needed to solve real problems. The point here is that this nonsensical “discussion” actually happened.

Absurdity #1

It’s a short but it’ll take a minute or two to get to the debate, which is why I’m sharing.

Here’s the state of media and politics.

How is this not an SNL skit?

Absurdity #2

BMJ Journals has a brand called Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health. These brilliant academics focused on seeking knowledge that could help reduce deaths. Too bad they didn’t call me before spending that money and time. I’ve worked very hard to curate a 100% evidence-based list of verifiable causes of all diseases and also death. I published it here.

It includes these 31 causes directly attributable to the Allopathic medical profession.

Medical Causes of Death, Suicide, Suicidal Thoughts

Those heralded professionals at BMJ are telling us that voting is a determinant in how soon we will die. They didn’t wish to waste resources on identifying differences between people who voted and people who didn’t vote that might account for differences in death rates. Nope. In their academic wisdom, BMJ decided to focus resources on promoting research that seeks to connect people’s voting behavior and increased death.

We know that 59% of peer reviewers were paid by Big Pharma to influence medical research in BMJ, JAMA, The Lancet, and NEJM. This particular propaganda is so weird as to seem to go beyond Big Pharma, but whoever is pulling the strings, the fact is, anything that distracts from identifying root causes of disease and regaining true health benefits forces other than us.

That this is in a research journal headline (the heart and soul of PR) makes the propaganda clear: not voting increases your risk of dying.

Sure, maybe the people who didn’t vote also had nutrient deficiencies, mineral imbalances, unrelenting stress, and daily exposure to toxins in air, food, water, and medications that kept them sick and without the energy to think about voting… but be safe. Vote. You just might live longer.