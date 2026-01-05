Contents

Toxins in a Nutshell (you’re here) — Toxins that people regularly encounter, how they enter the body, and the well-researched harms they cause to our health and immunity. A Severe Betrayal: Man-Made Poisons — The desire of industry decision-makers to produce toxic (poisonous) chemicals—that they can profit from—has proven insatiable. The EPA has documented more than 80,000 poisons. Oxidative Stress & Detoxification — Oxidative stress refers to a serious imbalance at the cellular level that is at the root of health issues. Detoxification is one of many natural processes of the human body and is conducted through various organs. The ability to effectively expel waste and toxins through multiple elimination pathways is crucial for optimizing health. Pesticides, Glyphosate — Includes atrazine, CFS, DDT, fungicides. Harms: increased cancers, tumors, stillbirth, autism, brain damage, respiratory issues, liver disease, IBD, microbiome disruption, biodiversity loss, and damage to honeybees. EDCs & Microplastics — Includes BPA, dioxins, parabens, PCBs, PE, PFAS, phenols, phthalates. Harms include ADHD, autism, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, children’s IQ decline, demasculinizing, diabetes, fertility issues, pregnancy complications, thyroid dysfunction, weight gain. Fluoride — Fluoride is a neurotoxin, meaning it is a poisonous substance that disrupts the functioning of the nervous system. Harms include lower IQ in children, cancer, and osteoporosis. Heavy Metals — Includes aluminum, antimony, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, nickel. Harms include cellular damage, bone diseases, Alzheimer’s, autism, liver and kidney damage, cancer, heart disease, heart failure, stroke, death. Synthetic Food Additives — Includes emulsifiers, carrageenan, food dyes, artificial sweeteners, preservatives. Harms include tumors, asthma, neurological damage, ADHD, anxiety, and depression.

Essential Facts: Vital for Your Personal Life

Toxins compromise the immune system — a problem so vital to health that it doesn’t seem possible to overstate the significance.

Health requires our immune system to be functioning effectively. Chronic exposure to toxins overburdens the immune system. Toxins have serious effects on the body’s cellular functioning. Damage at the cellular level can cause harmful gene activation (epigenetics).

Health requires our immune system to be functioning effectively.

To have an immune system that is functioning effectively is of vital significance. There is “a clear association” between a compromised immune system and the incidence of disease. [Biologic Markers in Immunotoxicology]

Chronic exposure to toxins overburdens the immune system.

By definition, toxins are poisonous to living systems.

Due to the tens of thousands of toxic chemicals now circulating on planet Earth (details here), it doesn’t take research to logically deduce that the immune system can become overburdened. But there is also extensive scientific research demonstrating how many chemicals are in foods, consumer products and the human body, and how they negatively impact human health.

Research summaries here. Learn much more about the immune system here.

Toxins have serious effects on the body’s cellular functioning.

Scientists have studied what’s happening at the cellular level when the body is responding to toxins. As a result of these studies, we know that toxins affect the body’s cellular processes (the foundational physical activities within the body). What scientists can see in a microscope, we know as symptoms of immune issues and disease.

During normal, healthy cellular activity, mitochondria (the site of energy production in cells) create a by-product called oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress is kept in balance by natural anti-oxidants in the cells.

If too many toxins overburden the natural, healthy cellular processes, the body will create an excess of oxidative stress, which can no longer be kept in balance by natural anti-oxidants.

When oxidative stress is excessive and the natural antioxidants can’t keep up, oxidative stress can cause cellular damage, experienced as a decrease in energy and overall function. [Dr. Donielle Wilson ND]

Damage at the cellular level can cause harmful gene activation (epigenetics).

DNA methylation can then happen, which is an example of epigenetics, referring to lifestyle and environmental factors causing particular genes to turn on or off, thereby causing disease.

If Your Body is Overwhelmed with Toxins, No Matter How Good Your Diet, You Likely Won’t Be Able to Fully Heal; Diet Doesn’t Make the Same Impact During Toxic Overload as When the Immune System Is Functioning Effectively Toxicity from environmental toxins may block your body’s ability to effectively absorb and utilize nutrients in your diet. This means that if your body is overwhelmed with toxins, no matter how good your diet may be, your body never gets to use it, and your health won’t improve. You need to remove those toxins for nutrition to work. Dr. David Jockers

Toxins That People Regularly Encounter

It’s business-as-usual to “re-purpose” byproducts of industrial production and waste incineration for use in consumer products, including foods and food packaging, personal care products and farming supplies. [source and source and source and source]

Toxins that many people are likely to regularly encounter include heavy metals, pesticides (particularly glyphosate), microplastics, endocrine disruptors and fluoride, among others.

Pesticides, Herbicides, Glyphosate — Glyphosate is the most widely produced chemical in the world. It’s used in herbicides and over 700 products including Roundup. [source and source and source and source and source] BPA (bisphenol A) — Industrial chemical used in the manufacture of plastics. BPA is an endocrine disrupting chemical [source] used in many consumer goods [source]. It leaches into food and beverages and has been found in the urine of 93% of the population over age 6. It’s linked to birth defects, autism, ADHD, cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and damage to the reproductive, cardiovascular, endocrine and immune systems [source and source] PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) — The name of a category of industrial chemical that includes “thousands of chemicals.” [source] “Known as ‘forever chemicals’ because of their persistence in the environment and ability to bioaccumulate in people and wildlife… As endocrine-disrupting chemicals, they are known to affect hormones and metabolism, interfering with fertility, growth and development; may also contribute to cancer and promote its spread” (source). “Even at low levels, these chemicals have been linked to kidney disease, lowered immunity in kids, and a variety of other health concerns.” (source) PFAS are used in food packaging. They leach into food, increasing risk of cancer and damage to the immune and reproductive systems. [source and source and source and source] Phthalates — A group of industrial chemicals that are “incredibly toxic and weaken immunity.” Phthalates are used, among other purposes, to make plastic flexible and are found widely in consumer products such as cosmetics, tupperware, detergents, and food packaging. They migrate from plastic into food and beverages and are then ingested, weakening the immune system. They’re linked to numerous health issues. [source and source and source] Artificial Food Additives (preservatives, flavorings, color, artificial sweeteners) — Hundreds of chemical additives such as annatto, artificial colors (red 40, blue 1, yellow 5, etc), artificial sweeteners, aspartame, benzene, BHA, BHT, brominated vegetable oil (BVO), caramel coloring, corn syrup, ethanol, guar gum, heavy metals, high fructose corn syrup, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, modified food starch, monosodium glutamate, potassium bromate, propyl paraben, propylene glycol alginate, saccharin, sodium benzoate, sodium nitrate, sodium nitrite, sodium phosphate, sucralose, sulfites, TBHQ, titanium dioxide [source and source and source and source and source] Heavy Metals — Metals with a particular density. Includes mercury, lead, aluminum, cadmium, arsenic. Accumulation causes adverse effects on organisms. [source] “When present in the human body, they serve no beneficial role. In fact, they almost always interfere with normal biological processes instead (1). They do this partly by binding to proteins in the body that would otherwise be activated by normally occurring minerals like magnesium and zinc. This causes massive cellular interference, oxidative stress, and chronic inflammation.”[source] Fluoride — “The release of the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity was concealed from the public… Prior to the NTP report’s scheduled release in May 2022, it was shared with members of dental groups like the American Dental Association, which urged officials to alter the report. After a court order, the NTP report was released, showing that out of 55 studies included, 52 found that increased fluoride exposure was associated with decreases in child IQ.” [source] “Fluoride is a highly toxic substance. Consider, for example, the poison warning that the FDA now requires on all fluoride toothpastes sold in the U.S. or the tens of millions of people throughout China and India who now suffer serious crippling bone diseases from drinking water with elevated levels of fluoride… Fluoride has long been used in rodenticides and pesticides to kill pests like rats and insects… Over-ingestion of fluoridated dental products…can cause serious poisoning incidents, including death.” [source] Research found that fluoride “readily accumulates in the human pineal gland.” [source and source and source] Mold and Mycotoxins — “Mycotoxins are extremely small compounds produced by the molds.. these mycotoxins are extremely toxic and can cause a wide range of health problems including weakened immunity… Mycotoxins are considered carcinogenic and potentially deadly.” [source] mRNA Technology — “The technology used in Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine carries toxicity risks, scientists with the company said in a new paper… The toxicity risks include “lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs,” the authors of the paper [Moderna employees] wrote.” [source] “The mRNA is wrapped in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) that carry it to your cells, and the LNPs are “PEGylated” — that is, chemically attached to PEG molecules to increase stability.3” This experimental mRNA gene therapy and its lipid nanoparticle-based delivery system have never been approved for use in a vaccine or drug.” [source] Parasites — “Parasites produce waste and byproducts that can be toxic to the host. They can also act as a collector of toxins through what they eat.” [source]

How Toxins Get in Your Body

Toxins may enter the body from: