It’s Universally Accepted that the Brain Repairs & Regenerates

The Brain Has Always Been Able to Naturally Repair Itself, but Establishment Medical Dogma is Slow to Acknowledge When it’s Wrong and to Change its Position and Protocols Medical science is being rewritten to show that we can improve the health of our brain, and that repairing damage is not only possible, it’s something anyone can do… The fact is, the brain can repair itself, and as science is now proving, there is real benefit to simple practices that can help keep our brains sharp and elastic throughout our lifetime… It was [previously] believed that… brain cells were finite, and any loss or injury would be suffered as a deficiency for the rest of that person’s life. This created a false belief that the brain is essentially in a perpetual state of decline. Although compelling evidence to the contrary was presented as early as 1960, medical dogma was (and is) slow to change. It wasn’t until the 1980’s when Fernando Nottebohm’s research clearly indicated that neurogenesis – production of new nerve cells, aka neurons – was taking place in the adult vertebrate brain. – Sayer Ji link

[See the article for highlights of research on how such activities as exercise, stress reduction and nutrition impact brain health.]

Neurogenesis is Universally Accepted as a Normal Process of a Healthy Brain Neurogenesis is the process by which new neurons are formed in the brain… Neuroscientists believed that the central nervous system, including the brain, was incapable of neurogenesis and unable to regenerate. However, stem cells were discovered in parts of the adult brain in the 1990s, and adult neurogenesis is now accepted to be a normal process that occurs in the healthy brain. – Queensland Brain Institute link “Your Brain Really Does Change in Direct Response to Different Activities” Nobody would doubt you if you said you got fat and weak by sitting around eating Ding Dongs all day, but they might if you said that your prefrontal cortex had also shrunk. Your brain really does change in direct response to different activities though, and these changes can affect essential neurological functions, like willpower, memory, and planning. – Matthew Little, The Epoch Times, Wellness Newsletter email Apr 12, 2024 More on the History of Western Science Coming to Understand the Existence of Neurogenesis In the 1960s, a scientist named Joseph Altman demonstrated some of the first evidence of neurogenesis in an adult brain in his lab experiments on rats. This research was later furthered using songbirds in the 1980s, and then in adult macaque monkeys. It wasn’t until the neuroscientist Peter Eriksson and his colleagues 1998 paper, Neurogenesis in the adult human hippocampus that the concept was considered legitimate in humans. – Dr. Austin Perlmutter MD, How You Can Grow New Brain Cells link

Genes Aren’t the Problem

Establishment medicine has promoted the belief that genes are a “blueprint” for a person’s biology and health. This was proven incorrect by the Human Genome Project completed in 2003. Learn more here.

“Even if someone inherited every known "bad" genetic variant for a disease, their risk would barely differ from the population average.” Jonathan Latham meticulously documents in The Great DNA Data Deficit, decades of genome-wide association studies have revealed a startling truth: genetic contributions to common diseases are negligible, accounting for a mere 5-10% of risk, scattered across dozens of genes with minimal individual impact… These tiny effects are scattered across dozens of genes for each disease - for example, at least 40 genes for type 1 diabetes, 27 for prostate cancer, and 32 for Crohn's disease. This means that even if someone inherited every known "bad" genetic variant for a disease, their risk would barely differ from the population average. Lies are Unbekoming & Jonathan Latham

Excerpts: Root Causes of Brain Issues

See Root Causes below for an organized list of almost 100 evidence-based causes of brain function and development issues, each with source links. Here are a few excerpts from this valuable resource.

Every category of pesticide contributes to neurological dysfunction A recent review by Chinese researchers demonstrates that there is no category of pesticide — not herbicides, not fungicides and not insecticides — that does not contribute to neurological dysfunction. The authors recite numerous examples: the herbicide glyphosate affects both cognitive and motor functions. Beyond Pesticides, Children’s Health Defense PPIs Interfere with Vital Nutrient Absorption, Leading to Brain Problems PPIs not only interfere with the absorption of minerals but also some vitamins. Long-term use of PPIs can lead to poor B12 absorption… When it comes to B12, we must mention homocysteine. Homocysteine is an inflammatory amino acid that is produced as a byproduct of protein metabolism. Elevated homocysteine leads to excessive clotting which diminishes blood flow to major regions of the body and leads to heart attacks and brain problems… Poor B12 absorption may result in fatigue, trouble concentrating, mood disorders, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative conditions. Dr. David Jockers Anticholinergic Drugs: Cognitive Decline Anticholinergic medications… are associated with significant central adverse effects, especially cognitive decline and dementia in older adults. Expert Opinion on Drug Safety Anticholinergics include Common Over the Counter Drugs like Tylenol PM and Dramamine Anticholinergics are drugs that block the action of acetylcholine… a neurotransmitter… Over the counter anticholinergics [include] diphenhydramine (Benadryl, Tylenol PM, Advil PM, Unisom SleepGels), brompheniramine (Dimetapp), dimenhydrinate (Dramamine), doxylamine (Unisom SleepTabs). Prescription anticholinergics [include]: atropine (Atropen), belladonna alkaloids, benztropine mesylate (Cogentin), clidinium, cyclopentolate (Cyclogyl), darifenacin (Enablex), dicylomine, fesoterodine (Toviaz), flavoxate (Urispas), glycopyrrolate, homatropine hydrobromide, hyoscyamine (Levsinex), ipratropium (Atrovent), orphenadrine, oxybutynin (Ditropan XL), propantheline (Pro-banthine), scopolamine, methscopolamine, solifenacin (VESIcare), tiotropium (Spiriva), tolterodine (Detrol), trihexphenidyl, [and] trospium. Healthline Heavy Metals Can Damage Brain, Cause Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Heavy metal toxicity can lower energy levels and damage the functioning of the brain, lungs, kidney, liver, blood composition and other important organs. Long-term exposure can lead to gradually progressing physical, muscular, and neurological degenerative processes that imitate diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and muscular dystrophy. Interdisciplinary Toxicology “Thimerosal-containing vaccines are associated with autism prevalence” It was determined that there was a close correlation between mercury doses from thimerosal--containing childhood vaccines and the prevalence of autism… GreenMedInfo and Medical Science Monitor “Babies in Homes with High Levels of Wireless Radiation Have Triple the Risk of Developmental Delays” A study of 105 babies in India showed that those who lived in homes with high and medium levels of wireless radiation — including Wi-Fi routers, cellphones and nearby cell towers — exhibited, on average, worse fine motor, communication and problem-solving skills than babies in homes with lower levels of wireless radiation. Suzanne Burdick PhD Nutritional deficiency and dietary dysfunction are at the root of dementia [In] the landmark study published in JAMA Neurology (2025)… hypertension, diabetes, obesity, dyslipidemia, and smoking stood out as modifiable contributors to dementia risk. But beneath these clinical diagnoses lies a deeper, often unaddressed biological foundation: nutritional deficiency and dietary dysfunction. Dr. Ian Brighthope “Magnesium is needed by every cell in the body” Magnesium is needed by every cell in the body including those of the brain. Dr. Mark Sircus Magnesium is “crucial in protecting against neurodegenerative processes” Neurological functions rely extensively on magnesium, with the mineral serving as a critical regulator of neural communication, brain plasticity, and cognitive performance. At the cellular level, magnesium acts as a natural neural protector, controlling calcium influx into brain cells and preventing excessive neuronal excitation that can lead to cellular damage. This mechanism is particularly crucial in protecting against neurodegenerative processes, helping to maintain the intricate electrical signaling essential for cognitive function, memory formation, and neural health. Unlocking the Magnesium Mystery Vitamin D Deficiency: Cognitive Decline, Dementia, Autism Vitamin D deficiency has pleiotropic effects on the human body and is associated with related health and diseases such as bone and dental health, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, some types of cancer, types 1 and 2 diabetes, obesity, multiple sclerosis, cognitive decline, dementia, depression, rheumatoid arthritis, allergy, frailty, infectious diseases, and autism. Egyptian Pediatric Association Gazette “Exercise… may be able to improve or even reverse existing memory loss” The study reveals that exercise not only affects brain health but that it may be able to improve or even reverse existing memory loss. MindBodyGreen “PTSD is, in fact, a brain disorder” Although it does cause psychological consequences, PTSD is, in fact, a brain disorder. Brain imaging studies using a technology called SPECT show PTSD is associated with changes in the brain. Amen Clinics

Addressing Overwhelm

Why So Long?

For most conditions, the list of evidence-based causes is long. You’ll notice that this is primarily due to the long list of toxins we are now subjected to:

The list is also long because there have been multiple generations of researchers all over the world, over many decades, publishing on the impacts of toxins, making it possible to now provide undeniable reports on how these toxins cause harm.

Addressing Overwhelm

When seeking resolution of a health issue, seeing a long list of causes could be overwhelming or distressing. While understandable, such reactions negate the sense of empowerment such information can provide. The following may help to restore a sense of agency over one’s health.

The development of disease is the result of an imbalance that is nearly always caused by many factors as opposed to just one, not the least of which is an onslaught of toxins in food, medicines, air, and water.

It may be that neither issue X nor issue Y alone caused a person to get sick, but instead is due to the fact that they’ve been exposed to both X and Y for a long time, eventually pushing the body too far out of balance.

Similarly, perhaps X and Y for a short time weren’t enough to cause a person to get sick until they also began working near a cell tower or started taking a pharmaceutical. In other words, combinations of things are likely to not only increase the chances of getting ill but muddy the water when trying to determine the “actual” cause, which may in fact be in part due to toxic overload beyond any particular toxin itself.

Thus, while a list of causes for a disease may be long, to heal a disease does not require checking off every item on the list. Rather, the list shows us how many potential factors may have combined over time to cause the development of disease.

Please also keep in mind that many things are interrelated. If sleep issues or sleep apnea is listed as a root cause of a disease, that is more accurately termed an underlying condition because you can view the root causes of sleep issues and realize that many of the same toxins are listed there as the actual root causes.

Where to Start?

Individualized consultations and functional medicine testing are likely to be the most efficient way to prioritize strategies for the issues at hand.

Meanwhile, some general considerations include the following:

Prioritize daily movement, sunlight, and stress relief Get spring water or filtered water without plastic Detoxify Remove some of the worst toxic offenders from food, medicines, personal care products, and household Identify and correct nutrient deficiencies Minimize EMF exposure

Root Causes of Brain Function & Development Issues

With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible.

Verifiable references for root causes of cognitive impairment, memory & focus issues, confusion, brain fog, learning disabilities, dementia, brain damage, encephalitis (brain inflammation), ecncephalopathy (brain disorder or disease), lesions, Alzheimer’s disease, and autism are listed below: