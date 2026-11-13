Dear Friends and Colleagues,
A major obstacle to informed decision-making is a persistent lack of balanced, accessible information regarding the harms and risks of allopathic drugs and medical interventions.
“World’s Best Cup of Coffee!”
There’s a hilarious scene in the film Elf where Will Ferrell’s character, Buddy, plans a special date for Jovie. He has her close her eyes, and when she opens them to see his excited face, she’s standing in a run-down diner that is clearly nothing special — all because the sign in the window claims it serves the “World’s Best Cup of Coffee!”
The joke, of course, is that in his childlike naivete, Buddy takes an unverified marketing claim at face value. We watch that scene and laugh because we pride ourselves on being savvy enough to see through obvious advertising spin.
And yet, the past few decades — and particularly the past six years — have been deeply eye-opening as ever deeper levels of spin are revealed.
Amid everything that has come to light, there is one piece of institutional perception management I almost never see called out directly: the manufactured reality built through the manipulative phrase, "side effects."
How Did Physiological Effects Become “Side Effects”?
Have you ever stopped to consider the implications of that reflexively overused term?
It has served as a linguistic magic wand — sending corporate profits soaring while conveniently offloading responsibility for severe harm onto the millions of people who have been conditioned to view anything placed in that category as secondary, minor, or somehow less real than what is claimed to be the intention.
Always placing new information within the bigger-picture context is how I hope to help individuals make more informed decisions. Below, you’ll find links to curated evidence on more than 20 classes of drugs and procedures so that each new piece of information can be put in context.
Drugs, Diagnostics & Medical Procedures
Pharmaceuticals generally + overprescription — In a controlled trial of disabled elderly adults, doing nothing except terminating some of their prescriptions dropped the death rate by 53% compared to controls. More than half of patients qualify for deprescribing, primarily due to inappropriately long use, safety risks, and lack of medical indication.
Acid blockers, PPIs, drugs for acid reflux, heartburn, GERD, gastric ulcer — Stomach acid is essential for health. PPIs increase risks of cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, fractures, chronic kidney disease, dementia, B12 deficiency, pneumonia, and all-cause mortality (death) — while disrupting children’s gut microbiomes (the foundation of immunity and health) and increasing pediatric infections.
ADHD drugs, stimulants — ADHD drugs triggered long-lasting brain changes similar to cocaine, carrying severe risks at higher doses. Because “there is no such thing as a Ritalin deficiency,” it’s key to review this verifiable research and alternatives for resolving the underlying issues.
Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s drugs — Alzheimer’s drugs performed worse than B vitamins while increasing brain fluid buildup, bleeding, and death. Parkinson’s drugs deplete essential brain nutrients. In contrast, successful therapies promote brain autophagy to clear damaged cells and generate healthy ones.
Antibiotics, antivirals, antimicrobials — Antibiotics act “like TNT for the microbiome” and are linked to kidney stones, infertility, miscarriage, and birth defects. Because 70–80% of the immune system resides in the gut, microbiome damage directly compromises immunity. Includes curated research and links to extensive research on effective non-pharmaceutical antimicrobials.
Asthma, allergy & hay fever drugs, antihistamines — Antihistamines (such as diphenhydramine/Benadryl) cross the blood-brain barrier, causing heart issues, cognitive impairment, and lowered seizure thresholds in children. Asthma medications are linked to depression, anxiety, aggression, and suicide.
Blood pressure drugs — Blood pressure drugs fail to address root causes of hypertension and have been contaminated with cancer-causing agents while causing allergies, diabetes, weight gain, sexual dysfunction, depression, acute kidney injury, lung cancer, and arrhythmias.
Chemotherapy, other cancer drugs, radiation — “Chemotherapy makes cancer worse.” “Chemotherapy doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs.” “Omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates.” “Radiation therapy increases the risk of solid tumors.” Chemotherapy drugs harm the healthcare professionals who administer them.
Diabetes drugs, metformin — Diabetes drugs caused severe hypotension, slowed heart rate, reduced organ blood flow, and death — and are increasingly approved for children. Over 90% of type 2 diabetes is reversible through diet.
Osteoporosis drugs, bisphosphonates — Osteoporosis drugs caused microcracks and substantially reduced bone strength compared to controls, alongside lowered blood calcium levels, digestion problems, internal bleeding, irregular heartbeat, bone fractures, and bone death.
Over-the-counter drugs (OTCs) — OTC medications and personal care items carry major risks. Tylenol is linked to ADHD, autism, ulcers, kidney disease, and heart failure. Ibuprofen caused DNA damage and hypertension. Pediatric laxatives trigger rage, tics, and seizures. Chemical sunscreens pose toxic hazards.
Pain relievers, NSAIDs, opioids — Even at “safe doses,” opioids cause confusion, dependence, depression, increased pain sensitivity, diminished energy, and low sex drive. Consistent use of NSAIDs caused heart attacks. Doctors are not trained in pain management or addiction, but they prescribe dangerous, highly addictive drugs. Includes links to alternatives.
Postnatal, newborn interventions — A synthesis of 45+ references examining delayed cord clamping, antibiotic eye ointment, circumcision, and universal newborn vitamin K injections (which contain phytonadione, polysorbate 80, propylene glycol, sodium acetate, hydrochloric acid, and trace aluminum).
Psychiatric drugs: antidepressants, SSRIs, anti-anxiety, benzos, other psychotropics — Antidepressants increase suicidal ideation, violence, and homicide. Anti-anxiety medications worsen anxiety and insomnia. Antipsychotics trigger agitation and psychosis. Includes overwhelming evidence of harm alongside safer alternatives.
Scans: mammograms, CT scans, X-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds — Many common medical scans rely on ionizing radiation, which damages DNA and increases cancer. Mammograms do not reduce risk of death from breast cancer, but increase distress and unnecessary treatment. CT scans increased cancers in a dose-response manner. Contrast agents can cause serious kidney injury and brain damage. Ultrasounds do not use radiation, but instead use high-frequency sound waves, which have been demonstrated to damage fetal tissues.
Seizure drugs, anticonvulsants, anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) — Anticonvulsants impact nearly every bodily system, damaging blood vessels, depleting all three blood cell types, and causing fatal liver failure even in healthy adults and youth. Includes researched, non-harming alternatives.
Sleeping pills, sedatives — Sleeping pills induce unconsciousness rather than restorative sleep, disrupting natural sleep architecture and vital brain maintenance. They’re highly addictive and linked to falls, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and premature death.
Statins — Statins damage health at foundational levels — mitochondria, muscles, and nerves — driving over 300 adverse conditions. Curated research demonstrates that lowering cholesterol neither improves heart health nor reduces all-cause mortality.
Steroids — Steroids double fracture risk and cause osteoporosis while increasing heart failure, diabetes, glaucoma, psychiatric symptoms, and severe infections, alongside rapid weight gain, GI pain, insomnia, and withdrawal reactions.
Vaccines — Organized research and adverse-event reports categorized by vaccine type.
Weight loss drugs (Ozempic & GLP-1 agonists) — These drugs are linked to 162+ U.S. deaths plus kidney failure, pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, gallbladder disease, depression, severe gastroparesis, bone and muscle loss, and blindness.
Looking at the Complete Picture
New studies come out all the time claiming a breakthrough benefit for a drug or intervention, yet a single headline never tells the whole story. Until truly independent researchers examine the methodology and weigh it against existing evidence, it’s just perception management.
When communicating about drugs and interventions, I want to model refusing to let an incomplete list of isolated “benefits” stand alone — whether it’s a pharmaceutical sales claim or a single trial designed to measure one narrow endpoint. Pairing independent critiques of individual trials with the bigger-picture physiological context is how I hope to help us all make more informed decisions.
Sincerely,
Shelly Thorn
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