Dear Friends and Colleagues,

A major obstacle to informed decision-making is a persistent lack of balanced, accessible information regarding the harms and risks of allopathic drugs and medical interventions.

“World’s Best Cup of Coffee!”

There’s a hilarious scene in the film Elf where Will Ferrell’s character, Buddy, plans a special date for Jovie. He has her close her eyes, and when she opens them to see his excited face, she’s standing in a run-down diner that is clearly nothing special — all because the sign in the window claims it serves the “World’s Best Cup of Coffee!”

The joke, of course, is that in his childlike naivete, Buddy takes an unverified marketing claim at face value. We watch that scene and laugh because we pride ourselves on being savvy enough to see through obvious advertising spin.

And yet, the past few decades — and particularly the past six years — have been deeply eye-opening as ever deeper levels of spin are revealed.

Amid everything that has come to light, there is one piece of institutional perception management I almost never see called out directly: the manufactured reality built through the manipulative phrase, "side effects."

How Did Physiological Effects Become “Side Effects”?

Have you ever stopped to consider the implications of that reflexively overused term?

It has served as a linguistic magic wand — sending corporate profits soaring while conveniently offloading responsibility for severe harm onto the millions of people who have been conditioned to view anything placed in that category as secondary, minor, or somehow less real than what is claimed to be the intention.

Always placing new information within the bigger-picture context is how I hope to help individuals make more informed decisions. Below, you’ll find links to curated evidence on more than 20 classes of drugs and procedures so that each new piece of information can be put in context.

Drugs, Diagnostics & Medical Procedures

Looking at the Complete Picture

New studies come out all the time claiming a breakthrough benefit for a drug or intervention, yet a single headline never tells the whole story. Until truly independent researchers examine the methodology and weigh it against existing evidence, it’s just perception management.

When communicating about drugs and interventions, I want to model refusing to let an incomplete list of isolated “benefits” stand alone — whether it’s a pharmaceutical sales claim or a single trial designed to measure one narrow endpoint. Pairing independent critiques of individual trials with the bigger-picture physiological context is how I hope to help us all make more informed decisions.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Free Reference Guide

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