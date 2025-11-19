The subconscious mind seeks consistency and “goes against altering any established patterns of behavior."
A series on tapping into the power of the unseen.
While We’re Mentally Focused, the Subconscious is Working Behind the Scenes
Right now, you’re primarily using your conscious mind to read these words and absorb their meaning, but beneath that mental focus, your subconscious mind is busily working behind the scenes, absorbing or rejecting information based on an existing perception you have of the world …
