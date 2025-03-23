"The sequence of events points to unfortunate missteps in managing a typical pneumonia case." - Dr. Joel Warsh, Board Certified Pediatrician
"The child died from medical malpractice, not the measles... They don't vaccinate in the community due to all the vaccine injuries they've had." - Steve Kirsch
The mainstream press is lying to you... about the Texas child who "died from measles" The child died from medical malpractice, not the measles. By the way, they don't vaccinate in the community due to all the vaccine injuries they've had from "safe and effective" vaccines.
Children’s Health Defense obtained the medical records from the family of the 6-year-old girl. The parents said they wanted people to know what happened to their daughter so it wouldn’t happen to other children... The parents told Dr. Ben Edwards, who successfully treated their other children for measles, that they didn’t want to use the information uncovered in the medical records to inflame the situation. However, they did want to get the word out about the mistake if it could prevent it from happening to other children. Dr. Pierre Kory, who has extensive experience in pulmonary and critical care medicine, analyzed the records. He said today in an interview on CHD.TV, “I’ve done medical case reviews from malpractice lawyers for a good part of my career, and this case was tragic." - Children's Health Defense
These oversights are concerning and suggest a lapse in following established medical guidelines. While I was not present to observe the decision-making process, the sequence of events points to unfortunate missteps in managing a typical pneumonia case. Standard practice dictates broad coverage for potential pathogens, including Mycoplasma, until the specific cause of pneumonia is identified. In this instance, that protocol was not followed.
Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh, Board Certified Pediatrician, Mar 19, 2025
The following links take you to more sources that have covered the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. The Vigilant Fox; The Jimmy Dore Show; Natural News; Ginger Taylor; Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH; Children's Health Defense; CHD TV
Measles & the MMR Vaccine: Essential Facts
13 essential facts about measles and the vaccine. For example, measles is transmitted by the vaccinated, and MMR vaccines provoked seizures in children.
See here for detail on the following points, plus more than 150 references dating from 1962 through March 2025.
After the implementation of national vaccination in England and Wales, measles transmission continued to exhibit the same transmission pattern, with vaccines making no impact on the transmission of measles. [International Journal of Epidemiology, 1982]
There was fraud and corruption with MMR vaccine trials and approval process. Pharma whistleblowers filed suit. Trials didn’t use true placebo controls. Adverse reactions were only tracked for 6 weeks. High rates of reactions were reported. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
“Even the British Medical Journal remarked in 1959... that [at a particular medical practice] over a 10 year span there were few complications from measles and that all children recovered." [Roman Brystianyk]
Before the vaccine was introduced, getting measles was an expected and typically uneventful occurrence among children with adequate nutrition. [Dr. Russell Blaylock]
"Measles natural immunity superior to vaccination..." [Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH]
Research shows the importance of an adequate dose of Vitamin A for managing measles. Vitamin A has been “recommended for decades” by the WHO to manage measles. [Infectious Disease in Clinical Practice]
Measles complications and deaths “radically diminish” with proper nutrition. The measles vaccine causes harm. [Dr. Joseph Mercola, Barbara Loe Fisher, and Sayer Ji]
“No proof MMR vaccine is safer than measles, mumps or rubella infection, physician group says.” [Suzanne Burdick PhD]
In 2014, “measles outbreaks in highly vaccinated societies occurs primarily among… [the] vaccinated.” Serious vaccine reactions continue to be reported. [Dr. Joseph Mercola] In 2019, “government research confirms measles outbreaks are transmitted by the vaccinated.” [Alex Pietrowski] In 2023, measles case was vaccine-induced. [Suzanne Burdick PhD] "A 2017 report published in Clinical Case Reports... documented a 13-month-old... developing measles symptoms following MMR vaccination... A core assumption in public health is that live-attenuated vaccine viruses cannot spread from person to person. However, emerging evidence challenges this notion: The CDC acknowledges that the rubella component of the MMR vaccine can shed and be transmitted through breast milk. Vaccine-strain measles has been isolated from the urine and throat swabs of vaccinated individuals, raising the possibility of viral shedding. Other live-virus vaccines (e.g., oral polio, varicella) have been shown to cause secondary transmission..." [Sayer Ji]
MMR vaccines provoked seizures in children. [Karl Kanthak]
“As of May 2019, VAERS recorded 93,929 adverse reactions to the MMR vaccine, including 1,810 disabilities and 463 deaths…. a Harvard Medical School study found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported.” [World Council for Health] “Measles vaccine likely caused death of four infants in Nepal, authorities say.” [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
"Before the measles vaccine was developed, the annual death toll from measles in the U.S. was 450 to 500." In 2016, more than 20,000 children died. Major causes of death included cancer, drug overdose, heart disease, and chronic respiratory disease. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
Research shows people who had measles and other childhood diseases were less likely to get serious adult diseases, pointing to the protection that is provided from these illnesses. People with measles in childhood were less likely to get Parkinson's Disease. [American Journal of Epidemiology, 1985] People who had been ill with measles and mumps were less likely to die from cardiovascular disease. [Atherosclerosis] People who had “common childhood infectious diseases (measles, chickenpox, rubella, mumps and pertussis)” were less likely to develop leukaemia as an adult. [International Journal of Cancer] In 2006, Mayo Clinic reported opening a new clinical study using a strain of measles to treat a brain tumor. “This is the second of several pending molecular medicine studies in patients using measles to kill cancer… ‘We have shown in the laboratory and in several animal models that measles virus strains can significantly shrink glioma tumors and prolong animal survival.’” [Science News]
2-min, The Jimmy Dore Show, “Watch How the Measles Narrative Has Done a Complete 180”
Get more detail here:
