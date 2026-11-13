Dear Independent Researchers & Truth Seekers,

For years, anyone questioning the “safe and effective” mantra was told to “trust the science” — while the actual science was buried, ignored, or suppressed behind closed doors.

I’ve just completed a major update to our foundational research synthesis, putting peer-reviewed papers, hard data, and U.S. Senate testimony in one place — complete with direct links and shareable screenshots straight from the journals so no one can claim you’re making it up.

Inside the Updated Version

The Cover-Up Exposed in the U.S. Senate: Reporting on attorney Aaron Siri’s testimony revealing how researchers admitted to burying a massive study because they feared losing their jobs and reputations due to their findings contradicting official vaccine policy.

The Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Reality: The studies public health agencies refuse to run — all in one place — showing higher rates of autoimmune disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, asthma, and allergies in vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated kids.

The Cracks in the Official Narrative: Documentation of how the published literature directly contradicts public health messaging, plus the recent official reversals that have finally broken the dam on decades of narrative control.

Hard Data by Category: Instant access to the numbers on Higher Child Death, Increased Neurodevelopmental Disorders, More Serious Conditions, and Exponentially More Disease.

Get the Receipts & Share the Screenshots

The updated post gives you a free, categorized breakdown of all six areas along with ready-to-share screenshots from the original papers:

👉 Free Overview: Published Research Curation: Harms from Vaccination

If you want the complete, unfiltered archive — including high-impact excerpts, commentary, and a chronological timeline of the evidence — you can access the full curation on our membership site (as low as $12/month):

👉 Professional Resource: Vaccines Curation of Harms: Research & Evidence

Printable “Receipt” Guides & Quick-Share PDFs

To make evidence easier to use in real-world conversations, I’m currently mapping out concise PDFs that anyone can download from our store. Perhaps I should also provide customizable versions for independent coaches and providers to make their own. The purpose is to offer specific questions for medical professionals, and research highlights that can be provided with links for verification. If you have thoughts on which topics to prioritize, which formats are most useful in practice, or what pricing keeps them accessible, I’d love to hear from you.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

The Wellness Professional’s Trusted Hub: Premium Tools from $12/month

Stop building your classes, lectures, and handouts from scratch, and don’t risk your credibility on unverified, generic AI.

For over a decade, Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have served as the trusted back-office engine for teachers and wellness professionals. We vet and curate high-quality resources — never restricting your perspective, but expanding it with guided pathways and total transparency. You get instant access to evidence-based frameworks, wisdom teachings, and clinical summaries, plus the primary research to dig deep anytime you want. We handle the prep so you can lean into your true strengths: delivering individualized care and being fully present for those you serve.

What You Get

Evidence-Based Insights: Practical verifiable research delivered in context and designed for real-world application.

Flexible Learning Pathways: A comprehensive knowledgebase that adapts to your changing needs.

Turnkey Delivery Tools: Research summaries, lecture notes, workshop blueprints, and student handouts.

Total Freedom: Customizable content with lifetime, royalty-free distribution rights.

A Values-Aligned Community: A collaborative space for connection, inspiration, and shared growth.

Packages & Pricing

Choose from two membership tracks:

Providers & Teachers ($12/mo annual, $22/mo installment) — Perfect for planning, teaching, coaching, and consultation preparation.

Associates ($400 one-time pay) — Perfect for trainers and educators. Includes downloadable, customizable content with lifetime distribution rights for workshops, courses, and presentations across 500+ subjects.