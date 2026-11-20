Executive Summary

Built to bridge the gap between complex research and real-world decision-making, our streamlined Medical Visit Conversation Cards help you prepare for health-related appointments and engage in more informed conversations with medical professionals — available for personal use, plus customizable Word versions for coaches and practitioners to make their own.

Dear Independent Researchers & Truth Seekers,

When you sit across from a doctor who relies on pharmaceutical talking points, standardized treatments, and rigid schedules, trying to explain what you’ve researched from memory rarely works. You get a rehearsed rebuttal or a rushed dismissal — and, almost always, pressure to comply on the spot.

You don’t need generic talking points. You need the right questions to cut straight to true clinical necessity, and primary, peer-reviewed literature laid out cleanly enough to engage the clinician with actual data.

Medical Visit Conversation Cards provide the simplest yet most powerful tool for turning independent research into real exam-room leverage.

Each brief PDF distills years of digging into peer-reviewed research from respected journals, raw data from clinical trials with misleading titles, and independent research that mainstream algorithms bury and most physicians never encounter.

Get support for high-stakes decisions:

Early-Detection Screening — Exposing false positives, overdiagnosis, and unnecessary follow-up interventions behind routine mammograms, PSA tests, DEXA scans, PCR, and elective whole-body MRIs.

Medical Imaging & Radiation — Cellular damage from ionizing radiation (CT scans, X-rays), contrast agent toxicity, demonstrated biological risks of ultrasound, and how defensive medicine drives over-testing.

Postnatal & Newborn Procedures — Navigating delivery-room momentum and hospital standing orders around immediate cord clamping, vitamin K injections, antibiotic eye ointment, and circumcision.

Childhood Vaccinations — Questioning one-size-fits-all schedules with data on cumulative multi-dose synergistic toxicity and comparative studies showing higher rates of chronic and neurodevelopmental conditions in vaccinated children.

You get two practical tools that you can take straight into your next appointment:

Conversation Card

Targeted, razor-sharp questions so you can pin down true clinical necessity, absolute risk vs. relative risk, and safer alternatives before consenting to anything.

Sample:

Provider-Ready Research Brief

A concise, citation-backed summary of primary studies formatted for professional review — so you can hand the peer-reviewed evidence directly to your doctor instead of trying to quote studies off the top of your head.

Sample:

People walk into a medical appointment assuming everyone in the room is operating under the same rules of trust and obligation, but that is rarely the case. While your provider may genuinely care about you, a medical appointment takes place inside a framework of law and corporate policy designed to offload accountability from individuals to standardized protocols and institutional guidelines — leaving you carrying all of the real-world risk. (Learn more in Three Words That Transform Medical Conversations and Health Decisions.)

The hard truth is that a provider can offer expertise, a protocol, or a recommendation, but they do not live with the day-to-day outcomes of your medical choices. Because we each carry the full, lifelong responsibility for our own health and our children’s well-being, it’s wise to fully recognize that responsibility and claim 100% of the decision-making authority.

Nobody is more motivated or capable of protecting your family’s health than you. In an era of standardized protocols and rushed appointments, where institutional systems prioritize compliance over individual outcomes, now is the time to reclaim your decision-making power and integrity — and these tools give you a clear, straightforward way to do it.

👉 Get Your Medical Visit Conversation Cards Here ($12)

Warmly,

Shelly Thorn

P.S. If you’re a practitioner, coach, or educator working with clients, editable Word versions of all four packets are also available with Wellness Resource Center Associate memberships so you can add your own logo and customize as desired. Details here.

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

The Wellness Professional’s Trusted Hub: Premium Tools from $12/month

Stop building your classes, lectures, and handouts from scratch, and don’t risk your credibility on unverified, generic AI.

For over a decade, Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have served as the trusted back-office engine for teachers and wellness professionals. We vet and curate high-quality resources — never restricting your perspective, but expanding it with guided pathways and total transparency. You get instant access to evidence-based frameworks, wisdom teachings, and clinical summaries, plus the primary research to dig deep anytime you want. We handle the prep so you can lean into your true strengths: delivering individualized care and being fully present for those you serve.

What You Get

Evidence-Based Insights: Practical verifiable research delivered in context and designed for real-world application.

Flexible Learning Pathways: A comprehensive knowledgebase that adapts to your changing needs.

Turnkey Delivery Tools: Research summaries, lecture notes, workshop blueprints, and student handouts.

Total Freedom: Customizable content with lifetime, royalty-free distribution rights.

A Values-Aligned Community: A collaborative space for connection, inspiration, and shared growth.

Packages & Pricing

Choose from two membership tracks:

Providers & Teachers ($12/mo annual, $22/mo installment) — Perfect for planning, teaching, coaching, and consultation preparation.

Associates ($400 one-time pay) — Perfect for trainers and educators. Includes downloadable, customizable content with lifetime distribution rights for workshops, courses, and presentations across 500+ subjects.