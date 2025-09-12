The Pain of Pain: The Second Arrow When touched with a feeling of pain,

the ordinary uninstructed person

sorrows, grieves,

and laments, beats his breast,

becomes distraught.

So he feels two pains,

physical and mental.

Just as if they were to shoot a man

with an arrow and,

right afterward,

were to shoot him with another one,

so that he would feel

the pains of two arrows… The Buddha (shared by Jill Satterfield)

There is so much suffering in our world. We suffer in our body, mind and soul. We carry the suffering of a long history of collective suffering. And on the world stage, scene after scene features an endless parade of suffering

Denial, anger, rage, overwhelm, sadness, and depression are among the natural emotional responses to personal and collective suffering. Our society has shown us how it expects us to manage those symptoms. In times past and in various cultures, there were certain ways for healing the body, mind and soul that we’re not exposed to now.

In this current state of the world, we’re expected to, first and foremost, deem pain to be wrong and unacceptable — and to relieve it as soon as humanly possible.

We’re taught that painful experiences that involve our body or emotions indicate something is wrong inside of us, probably a genetic thing, or a chemical imbalance. We’re expected to go to a “professional” that we may never have even met before, and listen to them tell us if, indeed, we are even in pain or if we are making it up.

We may answer some “routine” questions, but it’s expected the real knowledge of our body and mind will come from the other person who consults a protocol, an algorithm that they were taught by a verifiably corrupt system, giving them the power to name our sickness and to instruct us to take a pill for it.

The expectation is that pain in our mind or soul indicates that something is wrong in the world, beyond our control. The norm may be to express words of anger or words of grief or words of spiritual bypassing. While some normalize words kept within a personal context, some normalize expressions of vehement blame. And of course, in American media and social media, it’s expected that people will blame not the ruling class or the collective trauma that it has inflicted, but rather to feel disdain for a group of their peers. They will rage-bait, spat out disparaging labels, and deepen lines of division.

It's extremely difficult to experience personal and collective suffering. It can be equally difficult to see never-ending loops of suffering being catalyzed around us, again and again and again. The pain and suffering and rage and grief is very loud and the cacophony nearly unbearable at times.

But the fact is, more people than ever are stopping themselves from going back into unhealthy cultural patterns and suffering loops. In fact, our awakening is obviously in full swing, and every day, fewer choose to engage in those strategies.

There are many who are healing themselves and their communities, and with each success, they naturally want to share their experience with others. But they’re quieter.

In the early 2000’s, I went to a small gentle yoga class on Tuesday nights and sometimes on Saturday mornings. My teacher, Roy, was a deeply spiritual man who would later become an ordained minister and write a book merging the subjects of prayer and mindful movement.

September 11, 2001 was a Tuesday. I remember where I was when I first saw the traumatic video that would be replayed over and over, but I don’t remember driving to class that evening. It was a particularly small class but, thank God, it wasn’t canceled. Perhaps the small size made it easier for Roy to bring us together into a circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads bowed, and lead us in an intimate prayer of peace and love for all those harmed, and for all those who harmed. I remember a sort of velvety energy, and the peace I felt was deep, cellular, infinite. That moment of collective, mindful, loving action is seared in my mind and gave me a strong and healthy foundation from which to process the events and revelations that would continue to unfold.

We’ve been forced to endure the murder of people in endless wars and in genocides, the public executions of peaceful leaders and innocents at schools, concerts, public squares, and on the street.

We can grieve, we can heal, and we can create a just and loving society. But we can’t do it using the same old strategies and suffering loops that were designed by the authority systems we find ourselves in. These are the forces that do the same thing every time: funnel pain and suffering and compassion into the same old systems of division and control.

I am writing to remind myself and you that while the public sphere is, as always, being inundated with traumatic triggers, there are many in our world who we don’t see who are going inward and taking the small steps that need to be done consistently to enable them to bring forth what is in them that the world needs.

Those people are not allowing themselves to suppress their pain and find ways to ignore the world for a life of superficiality or of monasticism. They’re being called to take meaningful actions in the world, but I’m quite sure the actions won’t be pill-popping or rage-baiting.

And you and I? What will we choose to do?