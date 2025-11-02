It’s been said that when an elder dies, it’s as if a library has burned.

Contents

Who Are the Wisdom Keepers? Destruction & Preservation of Knowledge What Do Wisdom Keepers Teach? Is Older Better? If This is Important, Why Isn’t it Taught in School? Cautions & Considerations for Research & Study Surviving Wisdom Cultures & Where to Go from Here We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

Who Are the Wisdom Keepers?

Throughout the world and across time, earth’s peoples have recorded and shared universal and eternal teachings. These teachings are essentially the timeless philosophy and practices of living in harmony with the Earth and each other.

One name for the people who have preserved and shared this knowledge is wisdom keepers. (See an excellent 4-min video called Wisdom Keepers - Are You Listening?)

Destruction & Preservation of Knowledge

Wisdom keepers rely upon the cultures and traditions of indigenous peoples. “Indigenous” in this use refers to peoples who have been able to preserve some historical continuity with pre-colonial* and pre-settler cultures.

The reason this hard-won continuity is so vitally important is because access to knowledge has been repeatedly co-opted by war victors and colonial powers. “The winners” engaged in violence and cruelty to wipe out the culture and wisdom of conquered peoples, endeavoring to overwrite the culture with laws and narratives that serve and conserve the victor’s power. One of dozens of examples is the violent, forced assimilation (“civilization”) of American Indian children.

As a result, the mainstream presentation of history and humanity’s knowledgebase is unimaginably incomplete and manipulated. (This is called narrative control or propaganda.) The manipulation is verifiable, as you can assess for yourself via sources such as:

* ”Colonialism is a system of domination where powerful nations extend political, economic, and military control over foreign territories, exploiting their resources and suppressing native populations. While settler colonialism (e.g., U.S., Canada, Australia, Palestine) involved the displacement of indigenous peoples, exploitation colonialism (e.g., British India, French Algeria, Belgian Congo) focused on extracting wealth through forced labor and military occupation.” [source]

Survival Against Harsh Odds

The history of planet Earth is dominated by violence and oppression. Those seeking power over others have destroyed recorded history and knowledge, and the people who guarded or used it.

Humanity has faced unfathomable losses from:

A modern-day example of the ubiquitous practice of conquer-and-suppress is the Dalia Lama’s escape from his home country of Tibet while the occupier (in this case, the Chinese government,) suppresses any writings from the spiritual teacher.

Tibetans can still be arrested if caught with the writings or a picture of the Buddhist leader and recipient of the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize. – Time Magazine, 2019

Still, the compassionate, healing and empowering wisdom has been preserved by such cultures and traditions as you’ll find below.

The oppressor and the oppressed carry the same wound from different angles… Build relationships with Mother Nature, become an offering yourself. Go sit by that mountain; she enjoys your company. Sit by the river; she is your teacher. – Mandaza Kandemwa, Zimbabwean peacemaker and healer

What Do Wisdom Keepers Teach?

Wisdom teachings are essentially the timeless philosophy and practices of living in harmony with the Earth and each other.

These are teachings about how to prevent and address imbalance within individuals, among people, and in people’s relationship with the Earth. There are teachings related to what might be called Natural Law — observable, systematic order, derived from the source of all creation.

At the heart of wisdom teachings is a compassionate desire to support all beings to heal and to thrive.

The history of indigenous peoples and their teachings provide great contrast to — and context for — the materialist paradigm and other perspectives promoted by the controlling powers.

What if instead of seeing all of us as separate material objects from one another, we saw each other as fragments of ourselves and truly acknowledged that deep within our being? Well, if you grew up in an indigenous culture, this would likely be your worldview already. Joe Martino, The Pulse

Wisdom keepers teach being in harmony with Mother Earth and making decisions that ensure abundance for future generations. More Universal or Eternal Truths are taught in many ways by many cultures and teachers.

Aaron Abke has dug deep into many of the ancient teachings and found these “5 Laws of Illumination” to be consistently addressed: non-resistance, mindfulness, timelessness, oneness and desire-lessness. (See video below.) These are subjects that the mind cannot understand in reading about them, which is why modeling and inspiration from various wisdom keepers has been so helpful to so many. Uncountable teachers and teachings address these subjects from every conceivable angle in an attempt to help their fellow humans to find relief from suffering.

For those willing to engage with an open mind, guides from indigenous cultures throughout the world offer mentorship, teaching ways to honor and remember the great truths that free hearts. The following video provides a glimpse into a ceremony, a common technique of wisdom keepers.

Quantum Physicists Find Exactly What Wisdom Keepers Have Been Teaching for Eons The visible world around us exists because an underlying field of invisible forms defines the potential of the world … Everything that exists in the visible world has first existed as a state in the cosmic field of potentiality. Nothing comes out of the blue; everything emerges out of the cosmic potentiality. We build our dreams, hopes, and visions on what is possible: finding perfect love, ending war and violence, feeling the presence of God. What would be important to learn, if it can be done, is how to use our mind to tap into the cosmic field of possibilities, in order to make our dreams a reality. Lothar Schafer, What Quantum Physics Reveals About How We Should Live

See much more in the series on Consciousness Science: Basics For Every Person on Earth.

In the following 12-min video, anthropologist Elizabeth Lindsey shares indigenous, cultural stories, explaining that these are not quaint stories but the history and wisdom for all humanity.

Is Older Better?

Highlighting various cultures does not imply that they were (or are) perfect societies or that everything they taught (or teach) is wise and valuable. Some societies practiced animal sacrifice or social hierarchies, for example.

But it isn’t wise to disparage or discount entire cultures or vast time periods with sweeping judgments. To do so is the equivalent of rejecting quantum mechanics because its founders came from societies with government corruption and extreme wealth inequality.

In other words, in all cultures we can find gifts and we can find devastation. The distinguishing factor of note here is that these traditions preserved wisdom of use to humanity despite the extreme efforts of conquering powers to suppress and destroy that knowledge.

Likewise, acknowledgement of indigenous wisdom is not meant to imply that people with no connection to it aren’t capable of coming up with knowledge on their own.

Rather, the point is that these cultures have preserved wisdom through many generations, some of which has been desperately saved as gifts for humanity who may not have had access to it. Without this wisdom, we waste valuable energy “reinventing the wheel,” making the same mistakes over and over again, and missing opportunities for creating more enlightened societies.

A key example is our relationship with nature. Inherent in indigenous wisdom traditions across the world is a reverence for Mother Nature and a profound respect for her complex and diverse ecosystem that is the source of our water, food, medicine and shelter. Conquering forces suppressed this wisdom, fostering an increasingly disconnected approach to living, with a reliance on governments and corporations to meet our needs.

In today’s mainstream societies, for example, neither elders nor children have been taught to obtain medicine from the forests, and only a small fraction can feed themselves from the bounty of the earth. People have allowed our waters to be polluted and hoarded for profit, and have outsourced the care of the planet to power systems.

In a different type of example, many western scientists were (and still are) deeply perplexed by the findings from quantum mechanics. But for those familiar with eastern traditions based on the Vedas (among others), the scientific results align perfectly with wisdom passed down for thousands of years. Meanwhile, mainstream western researchers still approach science using materialist assumptions, even now, 100 years after quantum mechanics showed the factual existence of nonlocality and entanglement, thus exposing materialism as a flawed and outdated belief system.

Indigenous wisdom keepers, on the other hand, have never doubted that what we see with our physical eyes arises from aether or Spirit (the “cosmic web” or “Indra’s net”) and that everything is, thus, connected.

If This is Important, Why Isn’t it Taught in School?

Societal indoctrination is so strong that most people find it hard to believe that they can’t find all the knowledge they could ever need in school, on the news, from their doctor, and in their social media feed. Because they weren’t told about it in school, it doesn’t occur to them that throughout Earth’s history, wisdom keepers have had to hide their knowledge in order to survive and that much of how this occurred has been written out of mainstream history.

While not available from mainstream sources, some of the written records have survived, including