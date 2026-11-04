Executive Summary

The curation on the harms of seizure drugs has been extensively expanded. Crucially, because these medications are frequently prescribed for other conditions like pain, many people don't realize their prescription is actually an anticonvulsant. Beyond the unreliability for pain management, these drugs carry severe risks — including dementia-like cognitive impairment, sudden falls, and deep systemic harm, such as vascular damage and the depletion of all three blood cell lines.

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I’m writing to share a significant update to our library: the curation on the harms of seizure drugs has been extensively expanded.

Crucially, this new resource highlights how these medications serve as “frontline therapy” for a wide range of non-seizure conditions — including neuropathic pain, anxiety, bipolar disorder, headaches, fibromyalgia, and sleep disturbances, among others.

In this latest deep-dive into the research, I was blown away to learn that more than half of patients prescribed gabapentinoids for neuropathic pain failed to experience meaningful relief. More than half!

Only in a corrupt and failed medical system could a drug become the primary go-to for a symptom it so unreliably addresses. But even more important are the severe, systemic side effects of these drugs.

You can access the updated post here:

For providers and researchers looking to dig deeper into these risks — or access evidence-backed root causes and alternative therapies — our member platform highlights, synthesizes, and organizes literature that rarely makes it into conventional clinical practice. This curation breaks down the underlying mechanisms, explaining how the occasional and temporary suppression of seizures or pain shares the exact same pathway that triggers dementia-like impairment and sudden falls. Connecting these dots took dozens of hours of deep-dive research into reliable literature, and I hope this synthesis helps others identify these risks before harm occurs.

The goal is to turn our attention to identifying and mitigating root causes and triggers as well as developing knowledge on safer and more effective evidence-backed therapies.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

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