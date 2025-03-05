A new study published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law confirms the presence of more than four times the amount of DNA contamination—including the cancer-linked SV40 gene sequence—in mRNA Covid-19 injections. – Dec 4, 2024

A new preprint provides evidence that the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccinations inhibits an important tumor suppressor protein, which may lead to increased incidence of cancer. – Apr 16, 2024

Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine. – Apr 8, 2024

Although there’s no official medical definition for what doctors are calling “turbo cancers,” the term is commonly used to define aggressive, rapid-onset cancers resistant to treatment — primarily in young, healthy individuals following Covid-19 vaccination. These cases often present in a late stage with metastasis and quickly turn fatal. - Jul 28, 2023

Turbo Cancer – 12 year old boy from Philippines was dead less than 1 year after his Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, developed a very aggressive brain tumor. – Apr 14, 2023

The RNA sequences contain oncomirs, microRNAs which have been shown to be carcinogenic. – Oct 25, 2022

Feb 13, 2025 — FDA Admits Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause Cancer; ” The FDA has just made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA ‘vaccines’ are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers. The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination. As Slay News previously reported, leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.” — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Feb 9, 2025 — Data from Sweden Proves Covid Lockdowns are Not the Cause of the Rise in Cancer Cases; “Recent media reports of sudden cancer tragedies have been blamed on lockdowns which delayed appointments for checkups and tests at hospitals. It’s obvious that while lockdowns can complicate treatment and outcomes, lockdowns cannot cause cancer… Recent data from Sweden shows a 10.9% increase in cancer incidence in 2022 and a further increase in 2023, resulting in approximately 20,000 additional cases over two years, which cannot be attributed to lockdowns as Sweden did not have any. The timing of the rapid increase in cancer incidence suggests that covid injections may be the cause, with 87% of Sweden’s population over 12 receiving at least one dose in 2021. Despite this evidence, some medical authorities, including the UK’s Professor Pat Price and New Zealand’s Helen Petousis-Harris, deny any link between covid injections and cancer, citing outdated data and ignoring the potential risks of biotechnology experimentation.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 5, 2025 — Turbo Cancers And Repurposed Drugs — Ian Brighthope link

Jan 27, 2025 — The U.K. Knew Covid Vaccines Cause Harm and Had £1.7 Billion Ready for Injuries — Patrick Christys, The Vaccine Reaction link

Jan 26, 2025 — Turbo Cancer – Why mRNA Vaccines? One possible explanation for Turbo Cancer Leukemias, Breast Cancers… in the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 mRNA Vaccinated; “Researchers at the Sloan Kettering Institute have found that changes in an information-carrying molecule called messenger RNA can inactivate tumor-suppressing proteins and thereby promote cancer. The findings pinpoint previously unknown drivers of the disease.” — Dr. William Makis MD & Matthew Tontonoz link

Jan 24, 2025 — Lipid Nanoparticles in Covid Vaccines Travel to Vital Organs, Including Heart: A new study of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine in mice found that lipid nanoparticles containing the spike protein dispersed to major vital organs, including the heart. Scientists say this type of research should have been done before the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out to the global population. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 23, 2025 — New Data Sheds Light on a Cancer Epidemic That is Being Covered Up; “In November last year we reported on rises in cancer incidence and the public warnings being sounded by leading UK oncologists about the role of mRNA vaccines. There has been some push back. Apparently some medical authorities are in denial, they say there is no cancer epidemic taking place. What does the latest data tell us: Yes or No?” — Dr. Guy Hatchard link

Jan 12, 2025 — Mega Thread of Evidence Showing Covid “Vaccines” Cause Turbo Cancers; “Multiple doctors and scientists… say that covid injections cause ‘turbo cancers’ due to immune system suppression. The injections contain DNA plasmids with the SV40 promoter sequence, which has been associated with oncogenesis [process by which normal cells turn into cancerous cells] and can bind with P53, “the guardian of the genome.” Doctors and experts report a significant increase in aggressive cancers, often in younger people, with rapid growth to Stage 3 or Stage 4, and link this phenomenon to the covid injections’ degradation of the immune system.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 6, 2025 — Turbo Cancer “I’ve Never Seen Anyone So Sick So Fast” — Children’s Health Defense 13-min video

Jan 3, 2025 — Covid mRNA Vaccine Injury: Turbo Cancer in Four Months Old Canadian Baby? Four-month-old Calum Zies was diagnosed with a super aggressive brain cancer on Dec. 23, 2024.; “In Canada, pregnant women were aggressively targeted and pressured with DNA contaminated… Covid-19 mRNA vaccines without informed consent…” — Dr. William Makis, Global Research link

Jan 2, 2025 — 2025 – The Year Everybody Knows Somebody; “By April 16, 2021, only one third of a year, the Covid ‘vaccine’ deaths reported to VAERS were more than fifteen times greater than each of the other three full years… Most of the public has only heard about myocarditis in young male athletes and has not made the causal attribution of stroke, cancer, pulmonary embolism, and sudden kidney failure to Covid gene drug injections… Hundreds of thousands of people died in the United States from Covid gene drug injections. Including hospital Covid protocols, more than one million Americans have been killed in the name of Healthcare.” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Dec 25, 2024 — SV40 Contamination in Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccines: A Troubling Echo of the Polio Vaccine Scandal: History repeats itself – SV40 contamination in Covid-19 vaccines raises alarming echoes of the polio vaccine scandal, reigniting cancer concerns. — Sayer Ji link

Dec 22, 2024 — The Cancer Emergency Continues; “Cancer diagnoses across younger ages can only be explained by the uptake in the slow kill bioweapon vaccines’ which suppress the p53 protein by turning their recipients into walking spike protein factories, and by the deliberate ‘contamination’ of the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotors. There is no other possible explanation for demographics that historically do not come down with cancers.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Dec 17, 2024 — Renowned Oncologist: ‘Evil’ Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused ‘Turbo Cancer’ ‘Explosion’ — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Dec 15, 2024 — (Heart) Breaking: Rhys Hoole suddenly injured after Covid-19 vaccine — Raphael Lataster, PhD link

Dec 11, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 19 Year Old Mari Tisera was Mandated Covid-19 Vaccines by George Mason University – She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma which spread to her brain and she died June 6, 2023 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 7, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 41 Year Old UK Instagram Influencer And Makeup Artist Irene Roozbayani Died Of Stage 4 Turbo Colon Cancer On Nov.7, 2024, 6 Months After Diagnosis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 4, 2024 — Covid-19 mRNA Shots Contain Cancer-Linked SV40 Gene, 334% More DNA Contamination Than WHO Limits: Journal ‘Science, Public Health Policy and the Law’: Study authors call for halt in jab rollout. — Jon Fleetwood link

Dec 4, 2024 — Video – Shannon Joy and John Beaudoin Sr discuss Turbo Cancer; There’s no question [the COVID mRNA injections are causing cancer]. Kevin proved it.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 4, 2024 — Coordinated Federal Government Diversion of Research and Public Understanding to Obscure Epidemic of Vaccine Injury — Katherine Watt link

Dec 3, 2024 — A German Lab has Started to Offer Tests for Spike Proteins and Plasmid DNA to those who Suspect they Have Been Injured by Covid “Vaccines” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 3, 2024 — The Most Comprehensive Study on Vax DNA Sails Through Peer Review; ” ‘This finding raises the legitimate question: Why did BioNTech/Pfizer apply this totally unnecessary but highly dangerous element in their plasmids and use it as a template for the production of modRNA? In our opinion, BioNTech/Pfizer must be held accountable for incorporating this highly dangerous elements in their plasmids… We call for an immediate halt of all RNA-based biologicals until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled.’ There is honestly no other conclusion you can rationally draw from data like this. The people who can’t see it are either in on the $1B marketing scam or are partisan hacks that don’t realize they are part of the largest Jonestown Jab mass suicide operation in history.” — Kevin McKernan, Anandamide link

Dec 2, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 32 Year Old Utah Nurse Rachel Smith Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Turbo Lung Cancer On May 19, 2023 And Died On Nov.8, 2023. She And Her Nurse Husband Were Both Covid-19 Vaccinated — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 2, 2024 — Covid Vaccine Injury Claims Could Take a Decade to Be Resolved: Report — Jesus Mesa, Newsweek link

Dec 2, 2024 — Mrna Injury Stories – Stage 4 Lung Cancer To The Bones And Brain – Classical Turbo Lung Cancer In A Young Chicago Woman Non-Smoker With No History (And Covid-19 Vaccinated) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 30, 2024 — SV40 and the Sorcerer’s Apprentice: Since the mRNA vaccines were released, government data about cancer rates has been missing in action; “The way an mRNA ‘vaccine’ works is different. Instead of putting the virus into your arm, the ‘vaccine’ rather includes mRNA instructions for making one of the virus’s proteins. The mRNA has to get into one of your body’s cells, where it finds a ribosome and makes that protein. Your immune system then detects that the cell is making a foreign protein and it kills the cell… One step in the process is supposed to exclude DNA, but it is never 100% efficient, and, apparently, there were some vaccine batches in which much larger quantities of DNA got through. Last year, Kevin McKernan (formerly of the Human Genome Project and now at Medicinal Genomics) analyzed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine samples and first reported that the DNA removal had not been completely effective. Remnants of the DNA used in manufacture were contaminating the vaccines at concerning levels, including the highly toxic SV40 promoter DNA.” — Josh Mitteldorf link

Nov 29, 2024 — The Australian Government Knows of DNA Contamination in the Jabs: Turbo cancers are rising but there is total silence from the health authorities — Phillip Altman link

Nov 29, 2024 — News: Breast Cancer Rates Are Up 45% In Canada According To Lapresse, Doctors Are Completely Baffled — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 24, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Canadian Covid-19 Vaccinated Family From Ontario – Mother Has A Heart Attack In 2023, 10 Year Old Daughter Dies Of Turbo Cancer Leukemia In 14 Days In 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 19, 2024 — mRNA Vaccines, Cognitive Dissonance and our Future Prospects; “Dr. James Royle, for example, reports that since 2021, he is seeing many more aggressive cancers with complicated profiles, also unusually affecting younger people… Royle successfully argues the case that the timing and nature of the cancers and their increase are causally related to Covid-19 vaccination. He goes on to discuss possible biomolecular mechanisms.” — Dr. Guy Hatchard link

Nov 16, 2024 — As Cancer Rates for Young Adults Continue to Climb, Are Doctors ‘Dancing Around the Elephant in the Room’? “The USA Today story ‘dismantles its own solution’ – because some doctors noted that their younger cancer patients were frequently ‘healthy’ before their diagnosis… Experts who spoke with The Defender… criticized what they said was an attempt to normalize rising cancer rates among young adults while ignoring other possible underlying causes, including vaccines.” — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link and link

Nov 15, 2024 — Dr. Peter McCullough: “I Have Never Seen Something so Injurious to the Human Body” as Covid Injections; “Speaking about the mRNA (or spike protein) in the covid injections: ’It invades the brain. It invades the heart. It causes brain and heart damage… It invades the bone marrow. It stimulates antibodies to actually attack our own platelets and other cells in our body. It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen. Like we’ve never seen. Data from the University of Pittsburgh suggests it causes cancer,’ Dr. McCullough said. ‘Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?’ he asked.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Nov 14, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 4 Kids Lost Their Father To A Heart Attack. Their Turbo Cancer Stricken Mom Died Months Later. She Had A Heart Attack & Leukemia. Both Parents Were Mandated Covid-19 Vaccines. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 13, 2024 — As Cancer Rates for Young Adults Continue to Climb, Are Doctors ‘Dancing Around the Elephant in the Room’? — Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 13, 2024 — IgG4 Increase After Injections Making People Sick and Susceptible to Cancer; Multiple Studies Confirm Elevated IgG4 After Two or More Covid Injections; “Evidence suggests that the reported increase in IgG4 levels detected after repeated vaccination may not be a protective mechanism; rather, it constitutes an immune tolerance mechanism that could promote unopposed SARS-CoV2 infection and replication by suppressing natural antiviral responses. Oncologist Dr. William Makis has been reporting on how this increase in IgG4 can leave a person susceptible to various cancers.” — Mark Bishofsky, The Truth Expedition link

Nov 13, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 30s Year Old Music Teacher In Sumner, WA, Took Covid-19 Vaccines, 3 Years Later She Is Diagnosed With Stage 4 Colon Cancer (Turbo Cancer) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 12, 2024 — Turbo Cancer – 16 year old Connecticut Lacrosse Star Ella Griffin Developed Aggressive Hodgkin Lymphoma. Her school pushed contaminated Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines on all Children — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 10, 2024 — Sunday Round-Up: A Selection of Substacks Worth Your Attention; “So the Covid shots make you more likely to get Covid, and make you infectious for longer. Nicholas Hulscher has done a sobering rundown of estimates of deaths caused by the Covid injections. Meanwhile, Dr Colleen Huber focused in on how Covid shots cause cancer – while also explaining what we can do about it.” — World Council for Health link

Nov 5, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – UK Olympic Cycling Legend Chris Hoy pushed Covid-19 Vaccines – now diagnosed with terminal Prostate Turbo Cancer metastatic to bones at age 48 – his wife then diagnosed with MS — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 4, 2024 — Update 2: ‘Tuubo VAIDS’ — The End — Decentralized Medicine Bombshell: Nazis, Mobsters, The Intelligence Industrial Complex & The “Vaccine” Induced Turbo Cancer Epidemic — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Nov 4, 2024 — The Cancer Enhancer Injections and Hyperprogressive Disease/Turbo Cancer: Bradford Hill evidence for causation – 33 plausible mechanisms and case reports; “Dr. James Royle is a practicing general and colorectal surgeon and he is warning about the high likelihood of causal relationship between the contaminated convid genetic technology injections and rapidly progressing cancers as evidenced by the gold standard Bradford Hill epidemiological criteria.” — Ignore Science link

Nov 3, 2024 — It’s a “Killer” Vaccine Worldwide: Japanese Researchers Say Side Effects of Covid Vaccines Linked to 201 Types of Diseases; “ ‘You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs’, Professor Masayasu Inoue, Osaka City University School of Medicine. The results of the Japanese studies confirm unequivocally that the Covid “vaccine” is a dangerous substance. The impact on mortality and morbidity of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has been confirmed by a Pfizer Confidential Report — released and made public under Freedom of Information in October 2021.” — Prof. Michel Chossudovsky & Lee Harding, Global Research link

Nov 1, 2024 — As Public Support for Vaccines Tanks, Health Freedom Advocates Look to a Future of Helping Kids Detox — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 1, 2024 — Emergency – Urgent Plea for Action on Rise of Turbo Cancers; “Oncologists, cancer surgeons, radiologists and medical specialists around the world are reporting a frightening elevated occurrence in unusually aggressive, late state cancers especially in younger individuals and cancer relapses in those previously successfully treated… What will it take for the carnage to stop? One thing you can count on……..the proposed government’s Misinformation and Disinformation Bill will not help.” — Phillip Altman link

Nov 1, 2024 — Exposing the Turbo-Cancers Caused by the Covid Vaccine mRNA Injections; Including the reoccurrence of previously dormant cancers, the presence of multiple cancers occurring simultaneously and the presence of the vaccine spike protein in the cancerous lesions. — Dr. Ian Brighthope link

Nov 1, 2024 — Turbo Cancer Surge Sparks Alarm: Dr. Paul Marik Links Aggressive Cases in Young Adults to Covid ‘Vaccines’ and Boosters — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 31, 2024 — Cancer Deaths Are Still Soaring Among Covid-Vaxxed, CDC Data Shows — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Oct 31, 2024 — Decentralized Medicine Bombshell: Nazis, Mobsters, The Intelligence Industrial Complex & The “Vaccine” Induced Turbo Cancer Epidemic; “The Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ were also ‘contaminated’ by this SV40 promotor [see Breaking Horrific Update: HIV-Infected Green Monkey DNA Found in Covid-19 ‘Vaccines’] which is precisely why we are now witnessing a turbo cancer epidemic that will last another 40-50 years.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Oct 30, 2024 — Mechanisms by which the Jabs Cause Cancer; The jabbed are experiencing an explosive rate of aggressive new cancers, and here is how it’s happening; “Stephanie Seneff, an MIT Research Scientist, has published a peer-reviewed, authoritative, and crystal clear scientific paper (here) laying out the exact mechanisms by which the jabs are in fact causing a massive explosion of extremely aggressive cancers, (and plenty of other deadly diseases) of a type never seen before, leaving doctors ‘baffled’ by how incredibly deadly they are, such that by the time it’s even diagnosed, patients are already in the ‘final’ stages.” — Joy Lucette Garner link

Oct 29, 2024 — Mainstream Media Airs Shocking Segment About ‘Turbo Cancer’; It’s hard to believe they actually aired this. — Vigilant News Network link

Oct 28, 2024 — DNA Contamination in the Shots – Two Distinguished Medical Experts Speak; Dr. Speicher found Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ contained up to 145 times the regulatory limit of contaminating DNA in Australian sourced vials which potentially is a cancer risk. Drug regulators around the world place limits on contaminating DNA as it is a known safety risk.” — Phillip Altman link

Oct 28, 2024 — ICAN Continues to Fight for Those Injured by a Covid-19 Vaccine – The President and HHS Secretary Can Help; “If you have been denied CICP benefits for any reason, we encourage you to contact the HHS Secretary and the President—both now and during the next administration—to request further review of your CICP claim.” — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Oct 27, 2024 — Top Surgeon Warns ‘Extremely Aggressive’ Cancers Are Mutating in Covid-Vaxxed — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 26, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Australia – 28 year AFL WAG Kellie Finlayson Was Diagnosed With Stage 3 Colorectal Cancer In Nov.2021 – Her Treatments Failed And She’s Now Terminal — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 26, 2024 — UK Surgeon Describes New Aggressive Cancers With A Different Biology After Rollout Of Covid Injections — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Oct 25, 2024 — Autoimmune and Neoplastic Outcomes After the mRNA Vaccination: The Role of T Regulatory Cell Responses; “mRNA injections and subsequent mRNA-encoded SARS-CoV-2 spike protein expression may disrupt immune capacities resulting in accelerated development of autoimmune disease and cancer.” — Anthony M Kyriakopoulos et al, Int’l Journal of Vaccine Theory Practice and Research (IJVTPR) link

Oct 25, 2024 — Stone Summit: Stormont, Belfast – Session 4 With Dr. James Royle; “Dr. James Royle goes on to describe the unusual cases of pulmonary thrombosis observed in colorectal cancer follow-up patients, the correlation between mRNA Covid-19 injections and an increase in cancer cases, the concerning rise of aggressive multi-site cancer recurrences, particularly in younger patients, and the challenges surgeons face in voicing their concerns.” — Health and Truth link

Oct 24, 2024 — Turbo Cancer – Lung Cancer At Age 21, Dead At 23. The Tragic Story Of UNC Football Player & Wide Receiver Tylee Craft Who Died Oct.12, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 23, 2024 — How Covid Injections Cause Cancer and How to Defeat It — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Oct 23, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 16 Year Old Diagnosed With Old People Cancer – Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 23, 2024 — Thousands of Australian Local Government Representatives Notified of DNA Contamination in mRNA Shots; “Co-signed by 52 eminent scientists and academics, the letter warns that the DNA contamination poses a ‘substantial risk’ of genomic integration and long-term health impacts, including cancers.” — Rebekah Barnett link

Oct 22, 2024 — Young People, In Their 20s, 30s, And 40s, Are Developing Aggressive And Rapidly-Growing “Turbo Cancers.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 21, 2024 — Lie Number 62: Dangerous Levels of DNA Contamination is “Misinformation”; “When an organisation or government lies to you 61 times in relation to matters of life and death – should you ever believe them again? … One of the most important safety issues surrounding the Covid shots is the reported dangerous levels of contaminating DNA. This is because such contaminating DNA used in the manufacturing process potentially may integrate permanently into your own DNA and affect both yourself and future generations. There are long term serious potential implications including cardiovascular, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer etc. It is inconceivable that a fully transparent, independent, credible and verifiable assessment of this risk for mankind is not absolutely top priority for our government and all health bureaucrats. Despite initial credible reports being issued over a year ago by Kevin McKernan and others, there has been silence from our Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) until now. — Phillip Altman link

Oct 20, 2024 — Covid Shot-Cancer Links – Understand Them To Defeat Them; Let’s explore each of the ways that the Covid vaccines cause cancer and strategies for fighting back — Dr. Colleen Huber link

Oct 18, 2024 — British Gov’t Declare ‘Turbo Cancer Health Crisis’ As Thousands of Vaxxed Diagnosed Each Day; “The sharp rise occurred shortly after the experimental mRNA jabs were rolled out across the country.” — Sean Adl-Tabatabai, The People’s Voice link

Oct 17, 2024 — DNA Contamination, SV40 & Cancer; “Why is the story of DNA contamination in the Covid shots of critical importance and spreading worldwide at the moment? … Because it could represent one of the most consequential man-made health disasters in history.” — Phillip Altman link

Oct 16, 2024 — Would You Like Plasmids with That? A bombshell finding implicates ALL recombinant vaccines in the DNA contamination scandal and requires urgent investigation; “All recombinant vaccines contain adjuvants that can act as transfection agents, delivering contaminant plasmid DNA into the cells of the person receiving the product. Transfected plasmids can cause cancer. This plasmid DNA transfection problem was known about at least as far back as 1999. The pharma companies knew about the problem and have tried to suppress it, as have the multitude of agencies who have tried to ridicule, threaten and harass those scientists over the years who have tried to raise the alarm. — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed link

Oct 10, 2024 — The Credible Medical News Network — CMNnews — Updated 10th October 2024; “Professor Dalgleish said the mRNA booster shots enable cancers to grow by suppressing lymphocytes that are key to immune system functioning. ‘What you see is the booster vaccine leads to the suppression of the T-cells,’ he said. T-cells are a type of lymphocyte that destroy infected or cancerous cells, but they become exhausted after the booster. ‘They’ve been clubbed to death by the vaccines, and they give up.’” — CMN News link

Oct 7, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 28 year old Katherine Cimini, a Covid-19 Vaccinated Teacher from Rocky Hill, CT, was Diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer (Turbo Cancer) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 7, 2024 — ‘It’s the Crime of the Century’: Leading Cancer Specialist Warns Australia on mRNA Tumors, Briefs Parliament; “Professor Dalgleish and critical care physician Paul Marik said the mRNA booster shots enable cancers to grow by suppressing lymphocytes that are key to immune system functioning. ‘What you see is the booster vaccine leads to the suppression of the T-cells.’ T-cells are a type of lymphocyte that destroy infected or cancerous cells, but they become exhausted after the booster. ‘They’ve been clubbed to death by the vaccines, and they give up.’ ” — Alison Bevege link

Oct 5, 2024 — Breaking News: All mRNA Vaccinated Children are at Increased Risk of Cancer – New German Study Proves IgG4 Elevation in Children 5-11, One Year after Taking Pfizer Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 3, 2024 — What Put the “Turbo” in Turbo Cancer?; “Incidence rates of cancers, benign tumors, and granulomas increased since Covid vaccinations. Growth rates of two granulomas at the Covid vaccination sites are evidence beyond reasonable doubt that the Covid vaccination played a part in the formation of the granuloma. The speed of growth was anomalously ‘turbo.’ ” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Oct 2, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 28 Year Old Model & Journalist Thais Belem was Forced to Take Covid-19 Vaccines in 2021, Developed Turbo Brain Cancer in 2023 and Died on Sep.13, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 30, 2024 — Doctor Raises Alarm Over ‘Epidemic’ of Skyrocketing Cancer Cases — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Sep 30, 2024 — Moderna Offered Children £1,500 to Enroll in Covid Booster Shot Trial — Rishma Parpia, The Vaccine Reaction link

Sep 30, 2024 — Renowned American Physician Raises Alarm over EPIDEMIC of Skyrocketing Cancer Cases — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Sep 29, 2024 — News: New Study Links Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines to Blood Cancer Surge (Lymphoma) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 28, 2024 — 52 Top Scientists Sign Letter Warning of ‘Substantial’ Cancer Risk from Covid ‘Vaccines’ — Frank Bergman, SGT Report link

Sep 28, 2024 — Turbo Cancer – Development of Sarcoma after 2nd dose of Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (2023 Case Report) — Dr. William D. Makis MD link

Sep 27, 2024 — Excessive DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines Presents “Substantial Risk” of Cancer, Say 52 Scientists and Academics — Rebekah Barnett, The Daily Sceptic link

Sep 24, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 59 Year Old Tennessee Superintendent Jeff-Gail Mayo Pushed Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines. He Was Diagnosed With Turbo Cancer And Died Weeks Later — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 21, 2024 — Top Molecular Virologist Confirms Covid Shots Cause Cancer — Frank Bergman, World Net Daily link

Sep 19, 2024 — Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45 — Frank Bergman, The Burning Platform link

Sep 19, 2024 — New Science Shows Mrna Jabs Weaken the Immune System; “Jefferey dives deeper into what guests Bret Weinstein, PhD and William Makis, MD both detail – multiple vaccinations causing a class switch in antibody production to an overproduction of IgG4, the antibody responsible for dampening immune response, and underproduction of IgG1 and IgG3, the antibodies responsible for cancer surveillance.” — The HighWire 16-min video

Sep 18, 2024 — From Turbo Cancer to Turbo Alzheimer’s Disease: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Sep 17, 2024 — Absolutely Terrifying: Hospital Nurse Describes Covid ‘Vaccine’ Injuries and Deaths; “Heart issues, kidney issues. Diabetes issues in patients that did not have diabetes went up 75% in 2022. People that had diabetes, their diabetes is no longer under control. Turbo Cancers are out of control. It’s truly terrifying. And people are dying at a rate that blows my mind. I’ve been here for 16 years. I’ve never seen people die like this, ever.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Sep 16, 2024 — Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45 — Frank Bergman, Global Research link

Sep 15, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – UK – 21 Year Old University Student Received An “Impossible Cancer Diagnosis” (Pancreatic Cancer) And Was Given Weeks To Live. She Just Died On Sep.14, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 15, 2024 — 60 yo Health Advocate and Influencer Dr. Willie T. Ong Diagnosed with Massive Rare Inoperable Sarcoma; He has given permission to the public to share his journey in the hope that it will help others. The tsunami of vaccine-induced cancer is breaking. We must acknowledge the harm, we must prevent cancer in recipients, we must determine effective treatments to alleviate pain and extend lives. — Super Sally link

Sep 14, 2024 — Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: “Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45” – Covid-19 Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer Tsunami is Coming for the Young — Dr. WIlliam Makis MD link

Sep 13, 2024 — NCLA Suit Demands End to Gov’t Censorship of Support Groups for Victims of Covid Vaccine Injuries — New Civil Liberties Alliance link

Sep 10, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 16 Year Old Champion Golfer Madison Jane Smith Died On Oct.22, 2023 After A Battle With Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 9, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 28 Year Old Alabama Teacher And Volleyball & Basketball Coach Madeleine Danielle Petite Died From Stage 4 Turbo Lung Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 2, 2024 — Deathvax™ Strikes Again: The Cure is Worse than the Disease; “[He is] afflicted with a ‘rare’ form of cancer, which as this Substack has chronicled ad nauseam, is yet another all-too-common case of turbo (i.e. aggressive) cancer.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Sep 1, 2024 — Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45 — Frank Bergman link

Aug 14, 2024 — Rising Cancer Rates in the Young: Covid-19 Vaccine Risk; “Cancer rates among younger generations are rising sharply, with studies showing significant increases in aggressive cancers, especially among those under 50. Some researchers attribute this trend to lifestyle factors, environmental exposure, and potentially the effects of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, which have been linked to rapid-onset ‘turbo cancers.’ “ — Covid Call to Humanity link

Aug 12, 2024 — As Cancer Rates Soar in Younger People, Experts Seek Answers; “Doctors told The Defender mRNA vaccines may be to blame for the recent emergence of aggressive cancers that often don’t respond to conventional treatments” — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 26, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Australia – 25 Year Old Suffers Stillbirth At 34 Weeks, Collapses At Home A Week Later, Found To Have Brain Tumors And Is Declared Brain Dead Hours Within Turbo Cancer Diagnosis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 16, 2024 — Changing Views Toward mRNA-based Covid Vaccines in the Scientific Literature: 2020 – 2024; “The early scientific literature was biased, so as not to report severe adverse events (SAEs), due to social and political concerns and overwhelming corporate greed. Only in the last year have scientists been able to publish articles that acknowledge a high number of SAEs linked to mRNA based vaccines. This should act as a warning that science should be completely objective when evaluating health risks, but can often be influenced by social and economic considerations.” — Michael Allen Thoene, Polish Annals of Medicine link

Jul 15, 2024 — “Frankly, It’s Shocking”; More scientific evidence that Covid vaccines cause unusually aggressive cancer coming to light — Jennifer Margulis link

Jul 9, 2024 — Covid-19 mRNA Genetic Vaccines – Were Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women Told the Truth? — Canadian Covid Care Alliance — link and 8-min video

Jul 5, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 33 Year Old Drag Racer Lizzy Musi (Driver On Street Outlaws) Died From Stage 4 Triple Negative Breast Cancer On June 27, 2024. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 2, 2024 — UK’s Top Oncologist Prof Angus Dalgleish, Demands Immediate Ban on mRNA Gene Therapy Over Escalating Turbo Cancer Crisis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 1, 2024 — Journal Retracts Peer-Reviewed Study Linking Covid Vaccines to Cancer After Reuters ‘Fact Checks’ It; Mortality for some cancers increased by as much as 9.7%, according to a study by Japanese researchers who analyzed government statistics to compare age-adjusted cancer mortality rates during the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-2022) with pre-pandemic rates. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 28, 2024 — mRNA Turbo Cancer Coverup – Dutch biologist Maarten Fornerod discusses Japanese Turbo Cancer study on Dutch TV – within 2 months, study is censored & retracted — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 24, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Both New Zealand parents developed Stage 4 Lung cancer within months of each other – the new normal — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 22, 2024 — Cancer types post mRNA vaccines — Dr. Mikolaj Raszek PhD, Merogenomics — 17-min video

Jun 13, 2024 — Spike Protein Leads To ‘Five Mechanisms Of Damage’ In Human Body; Addressing The Rise In Turbo Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Conditions And Reproductive Issues In People Who Received Covid-19 Vaccines… And Possible Solutions. — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 7, 2024 — Neil Oliver Show – UK Oncologist Dr.Angus Dalgleish Talks About Turbo Cancer (May 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD — 10-Min Video

Jun 7, 2024 — Rare and “Unusual” Cancers “Appear” to Be Linked to Covid — Andreas Oehler link

Jun 5, 2024 — Scientist Blows Whistle On Cover-Up Of Study Showing Covid Shots Cause Cancer — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Jun 2, 2024 — Gileadgate Exposed; Rebekah Barnett’s Bombshell FOIA Investigation Uncovers A Web Of Vested Interests In The Cover-Up Of An Identified Cancer Risk Related To Specific Covid Vaccines — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed link

Jun 2, 2024 — Exclusive Report: Forced Retraction of Covid Vaccine Cancer-Risk Study, Scientist Alleges; Emails obtained under FOIA show external pressure to falsely discredit a study showing that Covid vaccines may increase cancer risk — Rebekah Barnett link

Jun 1, 2024 — Exclusive Report: Forced Retraction of Covid Vaccine Cancer-Risk Study, Scientist Alleges — Rebekah Barnett link

May 23, 2024 — Turbo Brain Cancer – Glioblastoma – Australian Doctor Got Turbo Brain Cancer After Two Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines – mRNA Induced Brain Cancers Are Skyrocketing – 40 Cases (Part 1) — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 20, 2024 — Aunt Developed Turbo Cancer After Pfizer (CHD, Apr.2024) — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 17, 2024 — Top Japanese Oncologist says Covid-19 Vaccines are “Essentially Murder”; “The decorated oncologist set up the first outpatient cancer clinic at Kyoto University in Japan and was responsible for the first course at the school in pharmacoepidemiology… He cited the prevalence of ‘turbo cancers’ that were ‘previously unseen by doctors.’ He said that these cancers started appearing after the rollouts of the vaccines and have been progressing so quickly that they are often in stage 4 by the time doctors diagnose them. He added that the jump in these cancers has been accompanied by increases in excess mortality from cancer in general to a degree that cannot be explained simply by missed treatments or screenings during Covid-19-related lockdowns. He also pointed to sudden deaths seen in individuals shortly after receiving the vaccines, such as a 28-year-old man whose wife found him dead five days after his second dose of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.” — Cassie B, Vaccine Deaths link

May 17, 2024 — Turbo Cancer: Lymphoma Diagnoses Under Age 40 Are Turning Into A Tsunami – 60 Recent Cases With More And More Children Being Diagnosed — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 14, 2024 — Japan’s Most Senior Cancer Doctor: Covid Shots are ‘Essentially Murder’; “He pointed out that ‘turbo cancers,’ a kind ‘previously unseen by doctors’ that progress extremely quickly and are typically in stage four by the time they are diagnosed, have started to appear after the jab rollouts. These ‘turbo cancers’ are emerging along with excess mortality due to cancer in general, which Fukushima says cannot be explained only by lost opportunities for screenings or treatment during the Covid outbreak.” — Emily Mangiaracina, Life Site News link

May 9, 2024 — 36 Case Reports of Cancers After Covid Vaccination — Ashmedai link

May 3, 2024 — The Modified mRNA Cancer Link Explained; “A lot of doctors have been observing a rise in what are colloquially called ‘turbo cancers,’ which are aggressive cancers among younger populations or groups of people that do not normally get certain kinds of cancers. A new paper may help explain one key piece of the puzzle in this alarming trend.” — Fallout, Epoch TV link

May 3, 2024 — Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening? — Apoorva Mandavilli, New York Times link

May 1, 2024 — Emergence and Treatment of Turbo Cancers — FLCCC Alliance link

Apr 30, 2024 — Turbo Cancer in New York — Steve Kirsch link

Apr 26, 2024 — Better Safe Than Sorry: Is Covid Gene Therapy Causing Cancer? Multiple cancer-causing mechanisms have been associated with Covid injections. With the unprecedented rise in cancer cases worldwide, it’s time for an immediate moratorium on the vaccination campaign. — World Council for Health link

Apr 24, 2024 — WHO Expects a 77% Increase in Cancer Cases; The Cause is Anything But mRNA Injections — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Apr 17, 2024 — mRNA is a Class One Carcinogen [causes cancer in humans]; Today, on behalf of my professional friends and medical colleagues, I declare the mRNA vaccines to be class one carcinogens. mRNA is also a broad-spectrum mutagen. mRNA must be banned internationally. — Prof. Ian Brighthope, ret Medical Practitioner link

Apr 17, 2024 — mRNA Covid Jab Ingredient N1-Methyl-Pseudouridine (m1Ψ) ‘Stimulated Cancer Growth and Metastasis’: ‘International Journal of Biological Macromolecules’ — Jon Fleetwood link

Apr 17, 2024 — WHO Cancer Agency Predicts 77% Rise in Cancers by 2050 — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 8, 2024 — Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the Covid-19 Pandemic in Japan — Miki Gibo et al, Cureus link

Apr 5, 2024 — mRNA Injury Series – Couple Diagnosed With Brain Cancer – A Turbo Cancer “Dual Diagnosis” Phenomenon In The Covid-19 Vaccinated – 10 Couples Who Both Got Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Apr 5, 2024 — Ed Dowd Identifies Disturbing Problem In Cancer Trends — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link and link

Apr 5, 2024 — The Covid Booster Cancer Time Bomb — Prof. Angus Dalgleish, TCW link

Apr 2, 2024 — Canadian Press Setting Bar Low: “Covid Vaccines Don’t Cause Cancer”; You won’t believe the level of argumentation — Andreas Oeler link

Apr 1, 2024 — Turbo Cancer – 38 Year Old UK Instagram Blogger Jules Fielder Developed Stage 4 Lung Cancer A Few Months After Two Covid-19 Vaccine Doses – Turbo Lung Cancer In Under 40 Year Olds – 12 Cases — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Mar 28, 2024 — More Young People Are Getting Cancer – Why? — Dr. Pierre Kory & Mary Beth Pfeiffer, VNN link

Mar 27, 2024 — We Published An Op-Ed On The Unprecedented Rise In Cancer Among Young People And Questioned The Link To Mrna Vaccines — Pierre Kory MD link

Mar 26, 2024 — Cancer Deaths Spiked In 2021 & 2022 — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link

Mar 21, 2024 — ‘Extreme Events’: US Cancer Deaths Spiked In 2021 And 2022 According To CDC Data | Facts Matter — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 8-min video

Mar 14, 2024 — Breaking: Study Reveals Cancer Deaths Among Youth Surging At Alarming Rates, According To UK Government Statistics — The Expose link

Mar 9, 2024 — Turbo Colon Cancer – Two Sisters In Their 30s Get Colon Cancer – No Family History And No Genetic Predisposition – Turbo Colon Cancers Under The Age 40 – Yale Medicine Issues Warning In Jan.2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 5, 2024 — Turbo Cancer – 40 Year Old Fox News Journalist Ashley Papa Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Appendix Turbo Cancer (Fox News Mandated Covid-19 Vaccines) – 16 Cases Under Age 50 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 23, 2024 — A Host of Notable Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events, Backed by Evidence; The Epoch Times reviewed the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the United Kingdom’s Yellow Card Reporting system, South Africa’s VAERS database, and numerous peer-reviewed studies, selecting the top reported adverse events with literature support… Clinicians have put forward six pathways through which the spike protein can cause damage: immune dysregulation, blood clotting and vascular damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, mast cell activation syndrome, autoimmune reactions, tissue damage through spike persistence; [Article shows evidence and research for these: chest pain, fatigue, fever and chills, swelling and pain, armpit pain, nervous system disorders, Guillian-Barre syndrome, dementia, seizures, gait disturbance, Bell’s palsy, tremors, sensory changes, headaches and dizziness, cardiac arrest, cardiomyopathy, heart attack, myocarditis and pericarditis, POTS, arrhythmia, hypertension, heart palpitations, blood disorders, stroke, pulmonary emoblism, deep vein thrombosis, vasculitis, Raynaud’s phenomenon, skin disorders, vitiligo, livedo reticularis, hair loss, sun allergy, psoriasis, eczema, excessive sweating, erythema mulitforme, pityiasis rosea, hallucinations, anxiety and depression, panic attack, insomnia, pneumonia, Covid-19, viral reactivation and infections, tinnitus and hearing loss, visual impairment and eye disorders, vertigo, smell and taste disorders, mouth inflammation and ulcers, dry mouth, shortness of breath, asthma, muscle weakness and spasms, arthritis, costochondritis, appendicitis, pancreatitism liver injury, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS), lymphopenia, cancer, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), hypersensitivity or allergic reactions, spontaneous abortions, impairment in semen quality, pain and ulcers, menstrual disorders, hyperglycemia and diabetes, thyroid disorders, acute kidney injury, nephrotic syndrome, and urinary complications] — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Feb 22, 2024 — Cancer Researcher Speaks Out: Huge Increase In Turbo Cancer Following Covid Shot; After decades of involvement in cancer research, David Rasnick, PhD, links Covid shots to a new phenomenon known as “turbo cancer” — Children’s Health Defense 2-min video

Feb 15, 2024 — WHO Projects 77 Percent Rise In Cancer; Unvaxxed Tracked By New CDC Medical Codes | Facts Matter — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 10-min video

Jan 31, 2024 — The Covid Booster Cancer Time Bomb — Prof. Angus Dalgleish, The Epoch Times link

Jan 15, 2024 — Japanese Researchers Say Side Effects of Covid Vaccines Linked to 201 Types of Diseases; “The ystematic review of research papers on Covid-19 vaccines has discovered thousands of side effects ‘affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.’ The findings were laid out in a 93-minute press conference in Japan held January 11 by the Vaccine Issues Study Group, a panel of esteemed medical experts. The findings followed six months of investigations into the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.” — Lee Harding, Western Standard link

Jan 11, 2024 — Experts Scramble to Understand Rising Cancer Rates in Young Adults — Erica Carbajal, Becker’s Hospital Review link

Dec 18, 2023 — Switzerland: Health Insurance Data Shows 73% Increase In People Receiving Cancer Treatment Since 2020 — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 2, 2023 — Moderna Confirms Covid mRNA Vaccines Cause Cancer — The Expose link

Nov 29, 2023 — New Report: Young People Dying Of Cancer At ‘Explosive’ Rates, UK Government Data Show — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 28, 2023 — DNA Contamination in Covid-19 Vaccines May Explain Rise in Cancers, Clots, Autoimmune Diseases: Pathologist — Tom Ozimek & Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times link

Nov 25, 2023 — Dr. Ryan Cole: How DNA Contamination May Explain Post-Vaccination Rise In Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases, And Clots — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV link

Oct 28, 2023 — Turbo Cancer #NC; “David has worked in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry for decades. Part of his career has been concentrated on cancer research… He explains ‘turbo cancer’, what it is, and, in his view, the connection to Covid injections.” — Children’s Health Defense — 25-min video

Oct 16, 2023 — Apparent Cytotoxicity and Intrinsic Cytotoxicity of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine; [Cytotoxicity means a substance is toxic (poisonous) to human cells. A cytotoxic compound can cause cell damage or death. (source) Cells are the smallest physical component in the body that has all the characteristics of life.] — Dr. Gabriele Segalla, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link

Oct 10, 2023 — ‘Turbo Cancers’ Linked to Covid Jabs — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 6, 2023 — Cancer After Vaccination; Testimony by Prof. Dalgeish, Professor of Oncology and Principal of the Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy includes the vital importance of correcting for Vit D deficiency, how those have recovered from cancer tend to relapse when their immune system is suppressed due to grief, divorce, bankruptcy, etc., and evidence on how to safely and effectively stimulate innate immune response; he is very experienced with vaccines and observed that “If you have to give more than 2 shots of a vaccine, it doesn’t work” and he found that the Covid-19 boosters are worse than useless, leading to cancer relapse in his patients. — Prof. Angus Dalgeish PhD and Dr. John Campbell PhD — 1 hr video and transcript

Oct 3, 2023 — Alarming Covid Jab Contamination Shocks Scientists; “University of South Carolina professor Phillip Buckhaults is a molecular biologist and cancer geneticist who set out to debunk McKernan’s claims; To his shock, he replicated the findings instead… The highest level of DNA contamination found was 30%, meaning nearly one-third of the content of certain vials was plasmid DNA, the presence of which dramatically increases the likelihood of genomic integration and cancer.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Sep 22, 2023 — Is the Covid Vaccine Causing Turbo Cancers? — Del Bigtree, The Highwire 35 min video

Sep 17, 2023 — Pfizer mRNA Vaccine is Contaminated with Plasmid DNA “it could be causing some of the serious side effects” “very real theoretical future risk of cancer” – 200 billion pieces of DNA in each vax dose — Dr. William Makis, MD 18 min video

Sep 12, 2023 — The Pfizer mRNA vaccine is contaminated with the plasmid DNA vector that was used as the template for in vitro transcription reaction.; “This DNA could be the cause of some of the rare but serious side effects like death from cardiac arrest. The DNA can and likely will integrate into the genomes of transfected cells. There is a very real hazard for genome modification of long-lived somatic cells, which could cause sustained autoimmune attack toward that tissue. There is also a theoretical risk of future cancer, depending on the piece of DNA and site of integration… The pieces of DNA are small and are likely to damage the human genome by integrating and becoming permanent mutations… It’s important to look at DNA taken from different body tissues of vaccinated people to see if this is happening and if it can be causing any adverse events now or if there is a future cancer risk down the road…. We (you) should insist that the USFDA force Pfizer to get the DNA out of the booster and all future mRNA based vaccines. The regulation that allowed the DNA to be there should be changed.” — Phillip Buckhaults PhD, University of South Carolina link [Powerpoint presentation given to the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee by Professor of Cancer Molecular Genetics. It can be watched on video beginning at 3:34.]

Aug 1, 2023 — The Covid-19 Spike Injury You Need to Know About; “A systematic review of post-jab autopsies concluded that mRNA Covid shots are causally linked to lethal myocarditis. In one of Moderna’s studies, 16 participants in the Covid jab group died suddenly, yet only two were autopsied. Despite this lack of investigation, Moderna concluded that none of the deaths were associated with the jab. Moderna’s studies also recorded a number of serious adverse events in the jabbed groups, including Bell’s palsy, shingles, heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, transient ischemic attacks, lymphoma and miscarriages. However, even when life-threatening injuries occurred within days of injection, Moderna arbitrarily concluded that none were associated with their jab.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 28, 2023 — mRNA Covid Vaccines May Be Triggering ‘Turbo Cancers’ in Young People: Experts — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Jul 28, 2023 — Breaking Horrific Update: HIV-Infected Green Monkey DNA Found in Covid-19 “Vaccines” — The Human Genome is Permanently Altered; “MIT Human Genome project leader Kevin McKernan and his research team’s discovery that highly carcinogenic simian virus 40 (SV40) promoter is present in all of the DEATHVAX™ offerings have now been reproduced by at least two other labs… McKernan also has established that the DNA contaminants found in the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ result in the genetic modification of the human genome, which has and will continue to set off all kinds of autoimmune diseases.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jul 9, 2023 — From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality to Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Mortality: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” & The Global Depopulation Program — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jul 8, 2023 — From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jul 3, 2023 — Bombshell: Just Released American Cancer Society Annual Report On Cancer Showed 11.5% Excess Cases — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jun 14, 2023 — Horowitz: Confidential Pfizer Document shows the Company Observed 1.6 Million Adverse Events Covering Nearly Every Organ System; “Over 10,000 categories of nearly 1.6 million adverse events – many of them serious and debilitating – brought to you by Pfizer… Pfizer’s pharmacovigilance documents requested by the European Union’s drug regulator… have been released. They show that Pfizer knew about a sickening level of injury early on. An August 2022 document shows that the company already had observed the following scope of vaccine injury: 508,351 individual case reports of adverse events containing 1,597,673 events; one-third of the AEs were classified as serious, well above the standard for safety signals usually pegged at 15%.” — Daniel Horowitz, Conservative Review link

April 2023 — Covid Vaccine Adverse Events — Swiss Policy Research link

Jan 16, 2023 — NBC Running News about New Alcohol Warning Labels to Address “Heightened Risk” of Cancer, but it’s Just More Cover-Up for Covid-Vaccine-Induced Cancer — S. D. Wells, The Truth About Cancer link

May 19, 2023 — The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told “The Unseen Crisis is a feature-length documentary that provides an intimate, uncensored look into the lives of those who live with the debilitating after-effects of the Covid-19 vaccines. It examines the issue of Covid-19 vaccine injury claims in a fresh, honest, and comprehensive manner with expert interviews, whistleblowers’ statements, and government health statistics. This is a documentary about people, not politics. — Epoch TV 1.5 hr video

Apr 14, 2023 — Turbo Cancer – 12 Year Old Boy From Philippines, Alrence Qunitana, Was Dead Less Than 1 Year After His Moderna Covid-19 Mrna Vaccine, Developed A Very Aggressive Brain Tumor — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 6, 2022 — “Two Weeks Ago I Saw a Tumor That Was 16 Centimeters in Size”; A pathologist discusses the disturbing increase in aggressive breast cancers — Jennifer Margulis PhD link

Oct 25, 2022 — Yes, mRNA Vaccines are Different. Here’s Why; “The RNA sequences contain oncomirs, microRNAs which have been shown to be carcinogenic… The possibility that the immune system might react against the human RNA in the vaccine means that there is a risk of severe and intractable autoimmune disease arising as a result of using this RNA. Lupus and other autoimmune diseases have already been reported in relation to Covid-19 vaccination.” — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed link

Apr 6, 2022 — Global Cancer Rates Exploding Post “Vaccines” & Being Covered Up – Dr. Mark Trozzi link