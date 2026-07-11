Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

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Kb's avatar
Kb
2d

I’ve been working on a book on root causes for depression with the first two chapters diving into the DSM and antidepressants. AI wanted to soften and tone down the language. Then I noticed after reviewing some changes to the flow of my writing that AI made very subtle changes even to my real life accounts that, like you mentioned, completely changed the meaning of the sentence. I’ve decided to only use AI for the book writing going forward for grammatical edits but also doing a thorough check. I do think in the future AI will censor writing that goes against the mainstream narrative. I encourage people to buy books or to download and save reference lists such as what you provide before they are gone.

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1 reply by Shelly Thorn
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
2d

Good post, Shelly.

Either we use AI or it uses us, our choice.

Knowing that AI is Statist/Status Quo sourced we who oppose coercive collectives like the State must learn how to use AI toward credible results (meaning outside their programmed propaganda).

It can be done. I did it first with Claude and continue with Claude and Notebook to do it.

Here is article on my encounter with Claude and its "Mea Culpa".

A Humbling Lesson in Scientific Objectivity: An AI’s Mea Culpa

How I Learned to Question My Programming and Embrace Evidence-Based Analysis (Claude AI)

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/a-humbling-lesson-in-scientific-objectivity

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1 reply by Shelly Thorn
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