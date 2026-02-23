Dear friends and colleagues,

I’m writing to let you know that references documenting corruption and betrayal by authorities have been carefully organized to provide clear and convenient access to essential information and source materials. Viewing these topics in context offers valuable clarity and makes it significantly more efficient to explore specific areas and verify facts.

See below for a concise summary and quick links.

By way of introduction, I would like to point out that we are conditioned to presume that individuals with certain titles possess inherent authority. We are likewise conditioned to defer to and obey those recognized as authority figures.

With that in mind, I invite you to consider the experts, authorities and systems to which we entrust with our money, our explicit approval, or our tacit acceptance or acquiescence. For example:

National government

Local government

Medical doctors

University personnel, teachers

Scientists, researchers

Corporations

Finance professionals

Media

Attorneys

“Experts” with stamps of approval from any number of organizations

Entertainers

People with a great deal of money or possessions

In reality, these individuals are either public servants hired to perform an agreed-upon role, or simply people expressing their opinions. They were not divinely appointed; any power they hold exists only because it has been granted to them by others. Yet the society we are born into conditions us to treat them as inherent authorities, often granting deference based solely on their titles rather than on merit or consent.

Authority Corruption, Betrayal: The Evidence

Medical Corruption — Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Regulatory Betrayal — Agencies entrusted to safeguard food, air, water, soil & medicines are corrupted. Regulatory & oversight bodies entrusted to protect the most fundamental and vital aspects of human and planetary life are corrupted and causing devastating harm. Research Fraud — According to JAMA, between 2020-2022, 59% of peer reviewers were paid by Big Pharma, which shelled out over $1 billion to influence medical research in BMJ, JAMA, The Lancet, and NEJM. Former editor of BMJ: "Stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported." James Lyons-Weiler: "There is a difference between Science and Fraud. Learn it." Censorship & Narrative Control — "Censorship inherently reinforces existing power structures." "One of the best ways to manipulate a society is to manipulate the social spheres." Barbaric & Criminal Government Programs — U.S. government programs that have included criminal and unethical actions against civilians. "Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it." An at-a-glance list of 10 unethical programs with links for immediate verification. Each program is verified by declassified documents, whistleblower testimony, and extensive published investigation. Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime — The subject of organized crime involves a "what" (crimes), a "how" (bribery, extortion, coercion) and "a "who" (conspirators). Misplaced Trust, Highjacked Systems Designed to Produce Obedient Workers — "From the moment you entered school, you were taught to sit still, raise your hand for permission to speak, accept what authorities tell you without question." Becoming conscious of the fact that we were trained in "a system designed to produce obedient workers, not critical thinkers," we can reclaim our power from systems that have betrayed humanity.

