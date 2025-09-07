This 2,500-year-old book proves that while the weaponry has changed over time, the rules for successful warfare strategies have not. It is a surprisingly compact distillation of strategic principles that is still as useful today as it was when… Sun Tzu first wrote it. Its principles are applied by… the corporate warriors in the sales and marketing departments of today. YellowBridge Business school professors assign the book to their students and sports coaches use it to win games. It has even been the subject of a self-help dating guide. Plainly, this 2,500-year-old book still resonates with a 21st-century audience. History.com

Contents

Introduction It’s Far More than Lies. There are Many Strategies at Play. The Art of War: Strategy Examples What to Do with this Knowledge? See Also

Introduction

Society is inundated with strategists who use the ultra-famous Art of War as a guide for interacting with those around them. Executives, lawyers, business schools, corporate sales and marketing departments, sports coaches, and dating guides have all described using this 2,500-year-old text.

The Art of War is considered to be very wise and most importantly, it “still resonates with readers today.” [History.com] So, the fact is: many people and organizations around you consider a war manual to be an important source of guidance. This implies that those unaware of the strategies are at a disadvantage, don’t you think?

Understanding that the Art of War is a popular modern-day guide being used by people all around us is extremely helpful in developing adequate discernment skills.

It’s Far More than Lies. There are Many Strategies at Play.

On one hand, we have the truth. And on the other — you would think — we have lies. As it turns out, lies are only a fraction of the issues faced by truth-seekers. There is a staggering assortment of strategies used to hide and subvert the truth.

You’re probably pretty good at seeing through distortion and trickery, right? Not many folks think of themselves as easily fooled. But even diehard skeptics are typically unaware of some of the deeply deceptive strategies that have been intelligently (and psychopathically) devised and embedded into systems around us.

The point here is not to fall into the trap of identifying a “few bad apples” (or even “a broken system”) and then shaking our head, hoping a few people or a political party get “fired” or “prosecuted” or “booted out of office.” Rather, we can choose to open our eyes enough to identify how this model transcends one corporation or one political party and is instead embedded into power systems as a whole. While initially seeing this can be overwhelming, ultimately it gives us the knowledge we need to reclaim the power that has been stolen, in part through disturbingly deceptive strategies foisted on an innocent, unwitting populace.