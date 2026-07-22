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Dear Friends and Colleagues,

As with most subjects in our daily lives, you don't need to memorize these terms. Simply keep this reference on hand to decode and evaluate incoming information.

Looking for a framework behind these terms? See: A Framework & Resource Portal for Exploring AI.

30 Essential AI Terms