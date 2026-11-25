Dear Independent Researchers & Truth Seekers,

When I heard well-child visits average just 15 minutes, I couldn’t actually believe it — so I went searching for the data. I found that this astonishing number is, in fact, true. Clear back in 2011, the journal Pediatrics reported that nearly half of parents spent between 11 and 20 minutes with their clinician at their last well-child visit, while one-third spent 10 minutes or less! Truly eye-opening — and a telling reflection of what assembly-line medicine has become.

In these rushed, “standard” 15-minute visits, parents are typically expected to comply with a preset protocol rather than have a nuanced, two-way conversation — let alone review what published evidence indicates happens when multiple vaccines are combined on a cumulative schedule. Peer-reviewed analyses examining multi-dose exposure report significant correlations with adverse outcomes:

Higher Infant Mortality Correlations: A 2023 study published in Cureus confirmed earlier 2011 findings from Human & Experimental Toxicology, reporting that nations requiring higher numbers of infant vaccine doses had significantly higher infant mortality rates.

Exponential Increases in Diagnoses After Multi-Shot Visits: A 2024 analysis in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research examined over 1.5 million infant vaccine combinations and reported that each additional vaccine administered alongside the DTaP/Hib/IPV baseline exponentially increased new disease diagnoses within 30 days — jumping from an average of 7 additional conditions with one extra shot , to 15 with two, and 35 with three.

More Than Double the Risk of Chronic Conditions: A 2026 study in the Journal of Independent Medicine analyzed 14,000 children and found that a higher cumulative vaccine load (the total combined burden of multiple shots and ingredients over time) was associated with more than a 2-fold increase in risk for ADHD, autism, and asthma.

True informed consent requires both verifiable evidence and the time to ask the right questions before saying yes. Since there’s little chance that’s happening in a rushed 15-minute appointment, parents need to walk in prepared.

That’s why I distilled these primary citations — alongside plain-English questions to ask before consenting — into a concise Medical Visit Card ($12) you can print and bring right into the appointment.

(Also available as editable Word files for practitioners and educators to share with clients as their own.)

Overview & samples here:

To your health,

Shelly Thorn

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

The Wellness Professional’s Trusted Hub: Premium Tools from $12/month

Stop building your classes, lectures, and handouts from scratch, and don’t risk your credibility on unverified, generic AI.

For over a decade, Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have served as the trusted back-office engine for teachers and wellness professionals. We vet and curate high-quality resources — never restricting your perspective, but expanding it with guided pathways and total transparency. You get instant access to evidence-based frameworks, wisdom teachings, and clinical summaries, plus the primary research to dig deep anytime you want. We handle the prep so you can lean into your true strengths: delivering individualized care and being fully present for those you serve.

What You Get

Evidence-Based Insights: Practical verifiable research delivered in context and designed for real-world application.

Flexible Learning Pathways: A comprehensive knowledgebase that adapts to your changing needs.

Turnkey Delivery Tools: Research summaries, lecture notes, workshop blueprints, and student handouts.

Total Freedom: Customizable content with lifetime, royalty-free distribution rights.

A Values-Aligned Community: A collaborative space for connection, inspiration, and shared growth.

Packages & Pricing

Choose from two membership tracks:

Providers & Teachers ($12/mo annual, $22/mo installment) — Perfect for planning, teaching, coaching, and consultation preparation.

Associates ($400 one-time pay) — Perfect for trainers and educators. Includes downloadable, customizable content with lifetime distribution rights for workshops, courses, and presentations across 500+ subjects.