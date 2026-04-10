In good faith, we handed over our power to agencies meant to serve the public, but evidence shows they now serve corporate interests. Scroll down for evidence on selected agencies. For a broader compilation covering all agencies, see the curated collection here.

AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) — “The mission of the American Academy of Pediatrics is to attain optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents and young adults. To accomplish this, AAP shall support the professional needs of its members.” [source]

AMA (American Medical Association) — “Throughout history, the AMA has always followed its mission: to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health.” [source]

Four months after Purdue Pharma execs pled guilty to felony charges for misleading regulators and physicians about the dangers of OxyContin, the AMA suggested in its continuing education course that doctors were still too tentative about prescribing narcotics for pain.

It was September 2007, and doctors were prescribing enough opioid painkillers each year for every American adult to have a bottle of the addictive pills. Overdoses were at a historic high and showed no signs of slowing down. Just four months earlier, executives at Purdue Pharma had pleaded guilty to felony charges for misleading regulators and physicians about the dangers of OxyContin. In light of this news, one might have expected the AMA—the prestigious organization that bills itself as the “unified voice” of America’s doctors dedicated to “the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health”—to bring attention to the crisis in its newly updated continuing education course on how to treat pain. Instead, the 12-module training suggested that doctors were still too tentative about prescribing narcotics. “The effectiveness of opioid therapy may be undermined by misconceptions about their risks, particularly risks associated with abuse and addiction,” read materials from one session. The class included ideas like “pseudoaddiction,” referring to when pain patients seem “inappropriately drug seeking,” but aren’t truly addicted—rather, they just needed more pills. Between 2002 and 2018, the AMA and the organization’s philanthropic arm, the AMA Foundation, received more than $3 million from Purdue Pharma.

Mother Jones

“AAP Members with Ties to GLP-1 Drugmakers Helped Write Weight-Loss Drug Guidelines for Kids”

In January 2023, the AAP issued new clinical guidelines for treating childhood obesity. The guidelines recommend physicians offer GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and bariatric surgery to obese children.

Brenda Baletti PhD

The AAP “demands that medical exemptions be limited, ignoring the plight of vaccine injured families”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has launched an unprecedented assault on religious liberty, demanding that all U.S. states eliminate all exemptions—religious or philosophical—for childhood vaccines. They also demand that medical exemptions be limited, ignoring the plight of vaccine injured families and threatening to subject these children to further vaccine damage.

Lance D. Johnson

JAMA, AAP: “Textbook garbage‑in, garbage‑out”

Recent JAMA coverage attempts to normalize AAP and ACOG’s stand‑alone Covid‑19 vaccination policies for infants and for pregnancy after CDC reversed or narrowed its federal recommendations. However, we see the cracks all over their veneer… The studies that AAP/ACOG lean on—registry cohorts, test‑negative designs, and modeling exercises—import unresolved biases at the design stage. On just one point alone, co-administration of different vaccines in the same office visit, no robust data exist… Recommendations built on that weak scaffolding transmit those biases unchanged. That is textbook garbage‑in, garbage‑out.

James Lyons-Weiler PhD

“The American Academy of Pediatrics is financially compromised”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently published what they call a “fact check” on vaccines and autism—a document so riddled with omissions, conflicts of interest, and scientific sleight-of-hand that it serves as a perfect case study in institutional gaslighting… Let’s dissect this propaganda piece masquerading as medical guidance and expose the uncomfortable truths the AAP desperately wants to hide.

Sayer Ji

“The AAP is structured to prioritize its members’ income over children’s well-being, according to David Bell, senior scholar at Brownstone Institute and a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization”