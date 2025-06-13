Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Porcaro's avatar
Tony Porcaro
Jun 14

One also has to blame the collective stupidity of the masses who have always been too willing to swallow the lies, deception and propaganda being dished out by the medical science community; as far back as the 1800s and earlier the scientific method was corrupted by political and economic forces that opened the floodgates for the takeover of medical research under the control of money and power; real scientists and revolutionary geniuses such as Antoine Bechamp and Florence Nightingale were relegated to a forgotten and buried part of history; instead the world, to this day, reveres the greatest charlatan, plagiarist and con man who falsified the results of his own experiments and became the father of false germ theory and fraudulent "vaccine" development, both of which form the false paradigm of ALL medical practice to this day...that was Louis Pasteur!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Shelly Thorn and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture