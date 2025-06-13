Prescription drugs kill nearly fifteen times as many Americans per year than the casualty toll of domestic terrorist attacks from over thirteen years combined, but still natural alternatives are suppressed and maligned despite a growing body of evidence supporting their far greater safety and efficacy. GreenMedInfo

Each statement is backed by extensive verifiable evidence. Select links to dig deeper. You may wish to save this post and return to it over time to immerse in various subjects.

Unlearning False Propaganda about Establishment Medicine

Establishment medicine isn’t a healthcare system; it’s a monopoly verifiably designed to profit from patented products. — Modern medicine was engineered not as a healthcare system with integrity, but as a monopoly to eliminate competition and produce profit. [link] Medicine as a system is verifiably corrupt and structured to serve the interests of industry. (Obviously, not every individual is unethical. The system that educates and pays them is corrupted.) [link] "Our healthcare system isn’t about health—it’s about business." “For Big Pharma, there is no financial incentive to heal you, because a patient cured is a customer lost.” [link] Government agencies entrusted to regulate the medical field fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. [link] It’s a verifiable fact that the bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not backed by unbiased, reproducible science. [link] Establishment medicine is an abject failure. — The preposterous idea that establishment medicine has had progressive success is a “fairy tale written by the pharmaceutical industry.” In reality, medical system errors + treatment (iatrogenic harm) kill, maim, and reduce quality of life. Death rates have increased. Always the beacon of health, children are now chronically Ill and dying. Severe and chronic disease has skyrocketed. Establishment medicine has degraded the daily life of average humans. [link] Genes cause less than 1% of illness. As proven by the field of epigenetics, toxins, nutrients, stress, and other factors cause illness. — Establishment medicine has long promoted the belief that genes are a “blueprint” for a person’s biology and health. This was proven incorrect by the Human Genome Project completed in 2003. Promoting the false belief that disease is due to genetic inheritance propagated a medical system built on the false belief of fated outcomes and “no cures”, resulting in disempowerment, focus on symptom management, excessive use of pharmaceutical drugs, and distraction from identifying and addressing root causes.

There are very good reasons why power in medicine was held to be with the individual patient rather than the practitioner. Firstly, when people are given power over others, they commonly misuse it. This was apparent under European fascism and the eugenics approaches common in the United States and elsewhere in the first half of the 20th century. Secondly, psychological experiments have routinely shown that ordinary people can turn into abusers where a “mob mentality” develops. Third, if all people are considered of equal worth, then it is untenable for one person to have control over the bodies of others and decide on the acceptability of their beliefs and values. Many cultures have been based on inequality, such as caste systems and those condoning slavery. Justifications for colonialism were based on this premise, as have been involuntary sterilization campaigns in many countries… The public health professions have historically been active implementers of such movements. We should expect that such sentiment still exists today. Brownstone Institute

Key Facts that are Practical and Empowering

Illness is reversible by identifying and resolving root causes. — With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible. The most common causes of illness are toxins, pharmaceuticals, nutrient deficiencies, and stress. See here or here for root causes of more than 60 illnesses. [link] Tens of thousands of man-made poisons cause disease. — A toxin is, by definition, a poison. A poison is a substance that “kills, injures or impairs.” As of May 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says there are more than 40,000 poisons “active” in our world. The unquestionable and devastating harms caused by toxins are documented in reams of evidence here. That reference is organized by pesticides, EDCs, microplastics, fluoride, heavy metals, air pollution, and synthetic food additives. [link] Pharmaceutical drugs cause harm and death. — “Doing nothing except terminating some of the most egregious prescriptions… resulted in a 23% reduction in their death rate.” See evidence of harm, organized by type of drug here. [link] “Chronic inflammation is one of the most insidious causes of disease in modern society” and is at the root of the vast majority of chronic illness. — “Certain lifestyle factors increase inflammation and as a result, our cells lose the capacity to function at peak performance. The result is the slow deterioration of health that often leads to full-blown diseases like autoimmunity and cancer… When inflammation is chronically high due to things like poor diet and stress, the immune system quickly becomes overwhelmed…. It can affect the energetic output of the mitochondria in our cells. The mitochondria in our cells are what make almost all of the energy that our body uses to perform daily processes.” [link and link] Seed oils (manufactured “vegetable oils”) are at the root of tremendous ill health. — Arguably “the switch that broke America”, seed oils cause inflammation, diabetes, fatty liver, harm to the brain, allergies, increased fat, depression, and heart disease. [link] Vaccines cause devastating injury and harm. — Vaccines cause babies to stop breathing, cause children to have seizures, directly lead to autoimmune disease, and cause many more severe injuries. Vaccines usually contain aluminum, which poisons the brain and nerves. Some vaccines are contaminated with DNA which causes cancer. [link] Nervous system regulation is required for healing to happen. — After a stressful encounter is perceived to be over, the stress response is switched off. In a healthy situation, the sympathetic nervous system flows on and off in response to a variety of triggers, both positive and negative. However, when distress is persistent and long-lasting, draining a person psychologically or emotionally, it is termed chronic stress. In chronic stress, the sympathetic nervous system is over-activated and the relaxation response doesn’t occur enough to achieve nervous system balance. Research shows that chronic stress can cause and exacerbate disease and mental health issues. We have compiled numerous research summaries on this subject here. Research examples here and here. There are almost 200 healing techniques and modalities to draw from. — While Rockefeller Medicine acted aggressively to bury healing techniques that were deemed competition, almost 200 healing modalities exist. Get free list with resource links here.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

