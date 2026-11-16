Executive Summary

Our curation on Identifying & Overcoming Compromised Research has been updated with reorganized evidence, clearer sourcing, and practical strategies for evaluating study validity.

Dear Independent Researchers & Truth Seekers,

Most people assume peer-reviewed medical journals are independent arbiters of truth — and then, as more flawed studies are revealed, they look deeper and learn about the influence of agenda-driven Big Pharma. According to JAMA, Big Pharma paid over $1 billion to 59% of peer reviewers of medical research in BMJ, JAMA, The Lancet, and New England Journal of Medicine.

Questioning flawed and biased research isn’t about rejecting science; it’s about moving past the tired “studies say” mantra to verify that the data guiding our decisions is solid.

Inside the newly reorganized curation on Identifying & Overcoming Compromised Research, you’ll find direct source verification and documented case studies alongside practical strategies for evaluating research validity.

Inside the Updated Version

The evidence has been organized for faster scanning and source verification:

Going Beyond “Studies Say”

How Data & Trial Results Are Manipulated

Institutional Agendas in Medical Publishing & AI Training

Evaluating Research Validity & Integrity

Videos

Digging Deeper into Research Corruption

Specific Cases of Misconduct, Fraud, “Major Errors,” or Ethical Failure

Access the updated post here:

Excerpt: How Data & Trial Results Are Manipulated

Selective reporting & withheld trials: “Pharma-funded research cherry-picks positive results. Clinical trial data on new drugs is systematically withheld from doctors and patients, bringing into question many of the premises of the pharmaceutical industry—and the medicine we use.” [Scientific American, 2013] Statistical distortion: “As someone with a master’s degree in Epidemiology, I can tell you this: data can be manipulated—intentionally or unintentionally—in subtle and powerful ways. With the right filters, exclusions, statistical models, and assumptions, it’s entirely possible to either exaggerate or erase an effect.” [Dr. Gator] Suppression of unwelcome findings: “Many times, people who arrive at unwelcome results are being asked to change their results for political reasons, or to not publish them lest their funding disappear.” [Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche MD] Publication bias: Skewed publishing practices — where positive outcomes are highlighted while negative or null results go unpublished — remain a common strategy for manufacturing misleading conclusions. [Dr. John Briffa] Case example (antidepressant efficacy): An analysis highlighted in The Epoch Times (Gross Misconduct: The Nail in the Coffin for Antidepressants) details how the widely cited claim that antidepressants work for nearly 7 in 10 patients relies on flawed methodology and misrepresented trial data. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]

From Information to Action: Better Questions for Your Next Healthcare Visit

Built to make clinical evidence practical, our new Medical Visit Prep Guides offer Conversation Cards and Research Briefs to support more informed healthcare conversations. They are available as instant-download PDFs for personal use, or as editable, white-label editions for coaches and practitioners to customize and make their own.

Conversation Cards: Single-page question sheets for phone or printing, designed to take into the exam room for quick, focused discussions.

Research Briefs: Concise, evidence-focused summaries with direct links for verification, designed to share with healthcare professionals.

Samples here.

Hit reply and let me know what you think of the updated post — or which healthcare topics you’d like to see covered next in the Visit Prep Guides.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

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