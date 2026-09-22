Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I’ve significantly expanded the resource hub, Recovering from Spike Protein Injury, Vaccine Injury, and Long Covid.

While the complete reference library is available on the Wellness Resource Center member site, I’ve also published free Substack excerpts focused on specific themes:

Additionally, the dated reference list offers not only a rapid lookup for vital literature but also a record of those who spoke hard truths when Covid censorship was at its peak and individuals defying the establishment were vilified. Because the historical context may be particularly relevant to readers of Bird’s Eye View, I’ve included the chronological reference index below for paid subscribers (please scroll down to "More Than 100 References by Date").

And here’s a list of researchers, clinicians, and authors I pulled from the reference index who published on spike protein toxicity or clinical therapies between 2021 and mid-2025. While this represents a targeted subset of truth-tellers — see the broader curation of over 800 whistleblowers here — I wanted to identify those who published early on this particular topic.

If you know of other early authors whose work belongs in this collection, please send over the publication links so I can integrate them into the master index and list below.

Alghamdi, Amani et al. Bansal, Sandhya et al. Campbell, John Dr. Canaries, The Children’s Health Defense Classen, J. Bart MD Halma, Matthew T. J. et al. Hulscher, Nicolas MPH Jiang, Hui & Ya-Fang Mei Kadhim, Mustafa M. et al. Kämmerer, Ulrike Kory, Pierre MD, MPA Lataster, Raphael BPharm, PhD Leake, John Liang, Shuxin et al. Luo, Jie et al. McCullough, Peter A. MD, MPH McMillan, Philip Nevradakis, Michael PhD Norris, Brandon et al. Nunez-Castilla, Janelle et al. Ota, Nakao Parry, Peter I. et al. Pereira de Melo, Bruno Rose, Jessica PhD Sumantri, Stevent & Iris Rengganis Sunnen, Gérard V. MD Taylor, Leslie Dennis Tsang, Hing Wai et al. Wilson, Rhoda Yeoh, Yun Kit et al. Zhang, Shuang et al.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Covid Vaccines: Severe Harms

Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key facts with dates and links including a 2014 review concluding that coronavirus vaccines “have a history of enhancing disease” and a 2023 review of 325 autopsies showing that 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. Heart Damage — 18 key reports and more than 450 references on Covid vaccines and heart damage including Pfizer trials showing the vaxxed are five times more likely to die by heart attack within 6 months and reams of verification of heart damage to children and young people. Cancers, Turbo Cancers — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.’” The mechanism of cancer creation is likely “chronic immune suppression induced by the vaccines (typically the immune system contains and eliminates cancers), which is then compounded by all the other carcinogenic effects of the vaccine.” More Serious Harms — More than 650 references on cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, kidney injury, thyroid disorders, asthma, miscarriages, stillbirths, bell’s palsy, and “breakthrough” infection + another 170 reports of emergencies and serious accidents. Deaths, White Fibrous Clots — 20 key reports and 650 references dating back to 2021 on sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among vaccinated, and white fibrous clots. Recovering: Spikeopathy, Vax Injury, Long Covid — More than 100 references on the harms that have been caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and the LNPS that carry it (often called spikeopathy, vax injury or long Covid), the mechanisms by which the harm likely occurs, and evidence-based therapies and protocols for stopping, mitigating or reversing the harm.

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda and distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification and on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

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More than 100 References by Date