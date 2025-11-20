Enlightenment is a destructive process… It is the crumbling away of untruth. It’s seeing through the facade of pretense. It’s the complete eradication of everything we imagined to be true. Adyashanti

This post builds on the foundations laid here: The subconscious mind seeks consistency and “goes against altering any established patterns of behavior.”

Contents

The Immense Power in the Unseen Verifiable Targeting of the Subconscious as Early as 1946 Vocabulary: brainwave states, CBT, cognitive reframing, hypnosis, hypnotherapy / self-hypnosis, positive CBT, pratipasava, psychological defense mechanisms Context Considerations for Getting Started Finding the Cause Reprogramming the Subconscious More Customizable Content You Can Distribute as Your Own

The Immense Power in the Unseen

We can’t see the electromagnetic energy that makes images on our computer screen, nor can we see the thoughts that make images in our mind.

We can’t see the vitamin D or bioactive light that heals us when we’re in sunlight, nor can we see the EDCs and heavy metals in foods that cause anxiety, depression, diabetes and death.

When we turn our attention to understanding the unseen, our ability to make positive change skyrockets.

Verifiable Targeting of the Subconscious as Early as 1946

34-min, Truthstream Media, “The Media Experimented with Television Hypnosis Back in 1946”

More on this subject in the following video.

The opening refers to this patent awarded to Hendricus G. Loos:

US6506148B2 - Nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitors

13-min, “They Live cult classic – Mind control, subliminal messages”

Vocabulary

BRAINWAVE STATES – Different brain wave states are associated with various levels of relaxation, meditation, imagination, visualization, learning, concentration, intuition, accessing the subconscious, hypnosis, light (REM) sleep and deep sleep CBT – Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, a name for identifying maladaptive thoughts and thinking about a problem and possible responses COGNITIVE REFRAMING – A name for the process of changing perspective (our point of view) HYPNOSIS – Techniques that subdue the analytical mind and provide access to the subconscious in order to program it with suggestions HYPNOTHERAPY / SELF-HYPNOSIS – Intentionally using a theta brain state (also called a “trance state”) to implant positive and empowering thoughts in the subconscious POSITIVE CBT – An adaptation of CBT that “shifts therapy towards focusing on what is right with a person and on what is working, instead of focusing on all the problems a person faces and what is not working” [Positive Psychology] PRATIPASAVA – Sanskrit word usually translated as “involution” or “reversing the flow”; refers to the process of tracing an issue, step-by-step, back to its root, avidya (ignorance of our True Nature) PSYCHOLOGICAL DEFENSE MECHANISMS – Habit patterns (typically unconscious) that arise when the ego feels threatened by a change in reality or belief; includes repression, denial, displacement, projection, regression and sublimation, among others

Context

In this lesson, we explore techniques for overcoming subconscious blocks and transforming limiting beliefs. Before getting started with techniques for removing blocks, here are contextual considerations for such powerful work.

Remember that your thoughts shape your life. The key teaching here is that if a belief is not supporting you, it can be changed. In this lesson, we explore the subject from multiple angles. Emotional reactivity is provoked by thoughts and beliefs. A fundamental benefit from changing unhelpful beliefs is the resulting improvement in emotional reactivity. Acknowledging the stories in your head is the first step toward creating new, positive perspectives from which to live your life. To embark on this work is significant, so be kind to yourself. The task is to take responsibility for ourselves, not others. To remove blocks, pain can’t be avoided, but rather we must move through it to resolve it.

More detail here.

Considerations for Getting Started

Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken. Oscar Wilde

There are many considerations for overcoming limiting beliefs and reprogramming the subconscious. Awareness of these considerations can help you focus on what is most relevant in the moment:

Just being aware of thoughts is a win. Even if the mind is running unhelpful thoughts, the mere awareness that this is the case can bring a spaciousness that leads, eventually, to realizing choice and change is possible. Before this awareness, it seems that there is no way out, that “this is the way it is.” There is often a negativity bias running in the mind. “When the deep limbic system is overactive, it sets the mind’s filter on ‘negative.’ If you could look into the thoughts of people who are depressed, you would find one dispiriting thought following another… The lens through which they see themselves, others, and the world has a dim grayness to it. They are suffering from Automatic Negative Thoughts, or ANTs.” [Dr. Daniel G. Amen MD] There may be conflicting thoughts that induce a feeling of being trapped and inhibiting action. Identifying these so-called “belief traps” makes it clear that, “One of the beliefs in each scenario must be modified or let go in order to move forward.” [Mike Bundrant] Understanding the relationship between thoughts and actions is key. When we realize just how beliefs and actions are related and intertwined, the significant impact of identifying and changing beliefs can become clear. For this work to help, you must seek your authentic responses. When the mind is demonstrating resistance or lack of clarity, automatic writing can be a way to get to the authentic truth.

More details on these here.

Finding the Cause

Similar to Finding the Cause of a Disease In order to actually eliminate these inner afflictions, we must understand where they came from and how they were produced (pratiprasava)… Tracing a negative habitual behavior back to its original cause is like finding the cause of a disease. Once that has been discovered, action can be taken to remove it. Nicolai Bachman, The Path of the Yoga Sutras

Yoga texts teach an in-depth understanding of the human mind:

Kleshas — Obstacles or veils over our True Nature which cause us pain

Pratiprasava — Usually translated as “involution,” points to the process of tracing an affliction, step-by-step, back to its root, avidya (ignorance of our True Nature)

Samskara — Imprint on the subconscious that has become separated from originating cause and that creates mental and emotional patterns that affect the way we experience the world; commonly caused by trauma and associated with changes in the brain

Sutras 2.10 and 2.11 distinguish between potential and manifesting kleshas. Potential kleshas are equated to samskaras (mental and emotional patterns that run subconsciously) and are thus virtually synonymous with core beliefs.

The sutras explain that unlike manifesting kleshas which can be healed through meditation, potential kleshas can be “destroyed only through pratiprasava and viveka.” In other words, some mental and emotional patterns need to be consciously traced back to the subconscious.

We have learned that our experiences (in our minds, via the external world, and as unconscious habits) reflect something about the contents of our subconscious. We know from experience that each time we make unconscious material conscious, feeling the feelings and allowing the energy to move, our life improves — often dramatically. And this is proof of what these sutras teach: that freedom comes from tracing the current experience back to its root cause, hidden in the subconscious.

So we might say that shadow work (uncovering the unconscious) and reprogramming the subconscious prevents seeds from ripening, thereby also clearing or preventing karma.

Reprogramming the Subconscious

Considerations fall into these general steps: