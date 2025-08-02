Contents

Data Integrity Issues

Covid-related data integrity issues are broken into the following categories.

This post is an excerpt from #2, providing evidence that data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted.

Pharma Exec: Covid Vaccines Not Adequately Researched In an undercover video, a senior regulatory scientist at Johnson & Johnson admitted their Covid-19 injection was neither “safe” nor “effective.” He freely admitted they didn’t follow standard testing protocols and laughed as he confessed, “Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products? People wanted it; we gave it to them.” This 6-minute video tells it all. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Seasoned Hospital Staffer with Exemplary Record Harrassed for Reporting Vaccine Injuries, then Fired Deborah Conrad, a seasoned physician assistant, has become a pivotal figure in uncovering systemic failures in vaccine injury reporting… As Director of Advanced Practice Providers, Conrad held a leadership role, overseeing credentialing and compliance across a nine-hospital system. Her advocacy for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reporting initially received lukewarm support from local leadership, who underestimated the scope of adverse events. However, as she reported nearly 200 cases and received hundreds more from colleagues, system-wide leadership intervened. They audited her reports, accused her of over-reporting, and barred her from documenting cases not directly under her care. This gaslighting extended to patients and families, who were dismissed when linking symptoms to vaccines. Despite her exemplary record, including a 2021 Physician Excellence Award, Conrad faced reprimands and, on October 6, 2021, was escorted out mid-shift by HR, effectively ending her employment. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden MD & Warner Mendenhall Egregious Fraud & Manipulation of Studies & Reporting The Pfizer pregnancy trial (C4591015) was originally intended to enroll 4,000 participants but was abruptly downsized to just 348 maternal participants before being prematurely terminated. This drastically reduced sample size ensured that the trial was underpowered to detect rare but serious adverse outcomes. Moreover, the study excluded first-trimester pregnancies, meaning that no data was collected on the most critical period for fetal development. This exclusion eliminated any possibility of detecting teratogenic effects, despite the fact that first-trimester exposure is the most relevant time frame for assessing congenital malformation risks. Even within the small and flawed dataset, concerning trends emerged. Pregnant women who received the vaccine showed an elevated relative risk for congenital malformations, adverse events of special interest including developmental delays, and preeclampsia. Yet, instead of expanding the trial to investigate these trends, Pfizer and regulators terminated the study early, ensuring that long-term safety data would not be collected. Despite these severe methodological limitations, regulatory agencies falsely presented the vaccine as “proven safe” for pregnant women. James Lyons-Weiler PhD Fraudulent (“Biased”) Miscategorization in Vax Studies Created False Outcomes Many studies reporting high efficacy for Covid-19 vaccines suffer from various miscategorisation biases. Systematic review identified thirty-eight studies that suffered from one particular and serious form of bias called miscategorisation bias, whereby study participants who have been vaccinated are categorised as unvaccinated up to and until some arbitrarily defined time after vaccination occurred. Simulation demonstrates that this miscategorisation bias artificially boosts vaccine efficacy and infection rates even when a vaccine has zero or negative efficacy. Martin Neil et al, medRxiv

See also: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap: Our ‘cheap trick’ paper is rejected by a mainstream journal, confirming that captured peer review survives unabated; “Readers will be familiar with our efforts to expose the nefarious and commonplace practice of intentionally miscategorising those vaccinated against covid as unvaccinated if they contract ‘covid’, despite receiving a vaccine, or suffer a side effect or die of the vaccine within (usually) 14 days of vaccination. The motivation for employing the cheap trick is that it massively inflates vaccine efficacy.”

Previously Published Research on the Increase in Cancers with Covid Vaccines was Removed In Japan… all cancers…increased with the Covid jabs…the data was published in Cureus… It was bought out by Nature Springer & the paper was removed. Professor Angus Dalgleish 2025 Paper on Vaccine Effectiveness Didn’t Factor in Adverse Events or Death Mathematical models are only as good as their assumptions. And if those assumptions don’t reflect biological reality, the numbers can become fiction wrapped in statistics. Covid-19 severe disease was never just about the virus—it was about the immune response to the virus. And if that principle is misunderstood, the projections built on it will inevitably miss the mark. What’s most disturbing, though, is how this newer paper didn’t account for adverse events… [and] potential lives lost to vaccine complications. If even one or two people died for every 5,000 doses given—through myocarditis, thrombosis, or other immune-triggered injuries—the net benefit could be zero. Or worse. Dr. Philip McMillan Another Review of the Same 2025 Paper They don’t factor in deaths caused by the jabs… So let’s not pretend this is anything close to a risk-benefit analysis. This becomes extremely relevant when zooming in on the young and healthy, where the benefits are obviously slim to nothing… Myocarditis risk alone exceeds the ‘benefit’ of the vaccines for the young and healthy. Raphael Lataster, BPharm, PhD Jul 29, 2025

See also: Covid-19 Vaccines: Sudden & Unexpected Deaths, Vax-Caused Deaths, More Deaths Among Vaccinated, Fibrous Clots in Deceased; “325 Autopsies Reviewed: 74% of Sudden Deaths Due to Covid-19 Vaccine”

With Blatant Disregard for Objective and Individualized Medical Care, the AMA Distributed Propaganda to Doctors in the Form of Nine “Key Messages” to Focus On with Patients ‘The AMA Covid-19 Guide: Background/Messaging on Vaccines, Vaccine Clinical Trials & Combatting Vaccine Misinformation,” issued by the American Medical Association (AMA) raises serious questions about the AMA’s adherence to transparency, honesty, ethics and the moral standards to which it will hold its members. The guide lists nine ‘key messages’ the AMA wants doctors to focus on… This includes stressing the importance of eliminating nonmedical vaccine exemptions, the importance of flu vaccines and Covid shots and expressing confidence in vaccine development. In the guide, the AMA instructs doctors on how to disinform the public using psychological and linguistic tools. This includes explicit instructions on which words to swap for other more narrative-affirming choices. Word swaps include changing ‘hospitalization rates’ to ‘deaths,’ two terms that are not even remotely interchangeable. Swapping the term ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for ‘standard process’ is another rather egregious misdirection. The two are not interchangeable. In fact, they’re diametrically opposed to one another. Dr. Joseph Mercola, Sep 23, 2021 Not Just Propaganda. Bribes, Too. Primary care providers across the U.S. were also bribed to coerce patients into getting the toxic Covid shot. The following document was posted to Twitter in mid-April 2023 by Rep. Thomas Massie, an award-winning scientist… Once the FDA authorized the Covid shot for children, similar vaccination incentives were extended to them as well. As detailed in an Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid provider bulletin dated July 2022, doctors received $50 for each Medicaid patient aged 6 months and older, who got the experimental shot. Dr. Joseph Mercola, Apr 27, 2023 Social Media Exec Describes Facebook Censorship as “Something Out of 1984” Zuckerberg recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast and admitted the company had gone too far in complying with requests from the Biden administration to censor information related to the Covid-19 shots… During the three-hour interview with Rogan, Zuckerberg said that his own company’s fact-checking process was “something out of 1984,” referencing the George Orwell novel 1984 depicting a totalitarian government that uses censorship to control its citizens. The Vaccine Reaction Strenuous Efforts to Suppress Truth of Vaccine Injuries in Favor of “Safe and Effective” Narrative HART… provides comments which clearly show the Inquiry is going to do everything it can to bury evidence that does not suit the narrative of ‘vaccines are safe and effective’ and continue to gaslight the many who have been vaccine injured. The Expose “There is no scientific evidence whatsoever supporting the claim that non-vaccinated individuals are risking the public’s health in any way more than vaccinated people” A number of studies and publications as well as official documents from the U.S. CDC and from Public Health England show that the viral load in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is similar. Since viral load is the most significant factor in the ability to infect, it seems that there are no significant differences in the chances of infecting others between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Beyond that, it seems that even vaccinated persons can be super-spreaders who infect many other people, among them other vaccinated persons… There is no scientific evidence whatsoever supporting the claim that non-vaccinated individuals are risking the public’s health in any way more than vaccinated people or that their lack of being vaccinated is a factor that facilitates the continuation of the pandemic or that causes a threat of collapse to the healthcare system. Israeli Public Emergency Council for the Covid19 Crisis, Aug 11, 2021

More

See here for more, including a curation of more than 300 references, organized by date.

Context

This article is part of a larger curation on Covid-related data integrity issues. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

PCR — PCR testing was fraudulently used for diagnosis, case counts and projections. Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy — Data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted. Censorship & Targeting of Individuals — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent). Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent). Other Integrity Issues with Official Reports — Data and official narratives were manipulated, biased and corrupted. This curation includes systemic censorship and suppression, while censorship and suppression of individuals is shown separately.

Those data integrity issues are part of an even greater curation on Covid, Bird Flu and the Pandemic Industry generally. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.