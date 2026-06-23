Dear Friends & Colleagues,

📋Enclosed is a curation of evidence demonstrating profound failures and harm stemming from routine screening and over-diagnosis in establishment medicine.

Severe Harm / Death: 795,000 Americans are permanently disabled or killed every single year due to medical misdiagnoses. [BMJ Journals]

Nearly 20% of Hospitalized Patients Harmed: Nearly 1 in 5 hospitalized adults are actively harmed or killed by diagnostic errors annually. [Harvard Medical School and JAMA Internal Medicine]

Financially Devastating: Americans pay a staggering $43 billion annually to screen for just five types of cancer. [Annals of Internal Medicine]

The pattern of over-testing and artificial disease expansion persists across multiple medical disciplines:

Allopathic medicine as a system is structurally incapable of recognizing wellness because its economic architecture requires disease.

“I don’t advise anyone who has no symptoms to go to the doctor for a physical examination… My favorite study is one in which 197 out of 200 people were ‘cured’ of their abnormalities simply by repeating their lab tests! Most doctors are unable to recognize wellness, simply because they’re not trained in wellness but in disease.” — Dr Robert Mendelsohn

1. Note from Shelly

The analysis I’m publishing here represents my core mission with Bird’s Eye View: Avoid top-down narratives, seek independent synthesis.

Uncovering the truth behind mass screening guidelines requires digging through clinical trials, medical journals, and investigative reports. I keep my finger on the pulse of independent researchers, curating a body of work that represents thousands of hours of collective labor across hundreds of dedicated clinical reporting and journalism channels. My goal is simple: to provide you with an uncorrupted map of modern medicine, linking you directly to the primary sources the establishment ignores.

Bird’s Eye View is entirely reader-supported. This screening exposé is just one small window into a massive initiative I have architected at my main professional site: Wellness Resource Center. If you believe that having access to an independent, bottom-up map of health data is vital for navigating our current world, please consider making a financial contribution to support this work today.

2. Executive Summary

Modern preventative screening frameworks are effectively a customer-acquisition pipeline rather than an evidence-based health strategy. By using highly sensitive diagnostic tools to scan asymptomatic populations, allopathic medicine systematically uncovers low-risk, non-progressive, and self-contained cellular anomalies. Once detected, any findings are rapidly filtered through narrow, automated treatment protocols. This creates an epidemic of over-diagnosis that transforms individuals into lifelong medical consumers — subjecting them to toxic, invasive, and high-risk interventions under the mantra of “early prevention.”

Preventive medicine displays all 3 elements of arrogance. First, it is aggressively assertive, pursuing symptomless individuals and telling them what they must do to remain healthy. Occasionally invoking the force of law (immunizations, seat belts), it prescribes and proscribes for both individual patients and the general citizenry of every age and stage. Second, preventive medicine is presumptuous, confident that the interventions it espouses will, on average, do more good than harm to those who accept and adhere to them. Finally, preventive medicine is overbearing, attacking those who question the value of its recommendations. David L. Sackett, Canadian Medical Association Journal

The Diagnostic Expansion Trap: The conventional medical complex uses an industrialized diagnostic architecture (featuring the ICD-10-CM’s 90,000+ codes) that manufactures a permanent state of anxiety. The system defines success by how many abnormalities it can find and name rather than whether the screened human being actually achieves better health and extended lifespan.

The Illusion of All-Cause Mortality Reduction: Landmark randomized controlled trials and peer-reviewed studies increasingly reveal that mass screening protocols for major conditions (such as prostate anomalies and Ductal Carcinoma In Situ, or DCIS) shift how a person dies on paper, but fail to change when they die. The mathematical benefit to the individual is microscopic, while the absolute exposure to physical and psychological harm is vast.

The Cascade of Forced Intervention: In an automated, liability-driven medical system, diagnosis equals destiny. Subtle signals are stripped of their context and labeled as disease, with no curiosity in finding and resolving root causes. Once there’s a name, institutional momentum collapses into a foregone conclusion, trapping patients in an aggressive cascade of biopsies, radiation, surgeries, and lifelong pharmaceutical dependence.

“Cancer screening in otherwise healthy people doesn’t save lives.” We’ve been sold a bill of goods by screening industries consistently overselling the benefits and underselling the harms. Those promoting screening boldly declare that the war on a specific cancer is being won, even though the data doesn’t show that screened patients live any longer than unscreened. Looking closely at the evidence of established screening programs drawn from randomized trials and meta-analyses of thousands of healthy people, you find that screening breasts, lungs, colons, cervixes, or prostates are good at finding early signs of cancer, but that detection doesn’t lead to lower overall death rates. (see table) Alan Cassels, Brownstone Institute

3. Name as Weapon: “Stage Zero” Emergencies

By applying oncology terms to non-invasive, localized cellular clusters, the system triggers fear (the nocebo effect), priming the patient for compliance:

Often described as ‘stage zero breast cancer’ or ‘a very early form of breast cancer,’ DCIS is not actually cancer but rather a cluster of abnormal cells contained within the milk ducts. Despite its non-cancerous status, the use of terms like ‘carcinoma’ or ‘cancer’ can cause considerable anxiety, prompting many women to choose aggressive treatments such as surgery and radiation—interventions that may not offer any clear benefit to their outcomes. — Maryanne Demasi PhD

The Bottom-Up Data: A multi-hospital randomized controlled trial published in JAMA evaluated whether active monitoring or standard aggressive surgery yielded better outcomes for low-risk DCIS. After two years, the incidence of invasive cancer was actually lower in the active monitoring group (4.2%) than in the standard surgery group (5.9%). Conventional surgical intervention did not prevent cancer; it increased it while subjecting women to unnecessary tissue disturbance.

4. Systems Find What They are Paid to Find

Routine, asymptomatic screenings are sold as objective wellness checks, but they operate within an industry designed to maximize procedural volume and diagnostic billing codes.

“Modern oncology now openly acknowledges something once whispered: treatment itself can be economically and biologically destabilizing… Overdiagnosis does not only expand incidence statistics, it expands exposure to surgery, radiation, and systemic chemicals. When aggressive therapy is applied to lesions that might have remained indolent or self-contained, the harm is not theoretical. Toxicity becomes literal… And the system records it as ‘care.’ … What is striking is not the decision to evaluate, it is how quickly evaluation collapses into foregone conclusion.” — Dr. Marizelle The pathologist who invented the PSA test (Dr. Richard Ablin) has become a vociferous critic of its widespread use as a diagnostic tool for prostate cancer, as summarized by Bruce W. Davidson: “Mandatory yearly PSA testing at many institutions opened up a gold mine for urologists, who were able to perform lucrative biopsies and prostatectomies on patients who had PSA test numbers above a certain level... Routine PSA screening does far more harm to men than good... [representing] a self-perpetuating industry that has maimed millions of American men.” — Bruce W. Davidson

PCR Testing Had a 97% False-Positive Rate in Peer Reviewed Research (2020)

Pieter Borger et al, ResearchGate Nov 27, 2020 — External Peer Review of the RTPCR Test to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Reveals 10 Major Scientific Flaws at the Molecular and Methodological Level: Consequences for False Positive Results link and link

The Reality: The very innovators who discovered these biomarkers have spent decades warning the public that turning a single blood metric into a mandatory screening standard converts millions of healthy men into surgical casualties, causing widespread impotence and incontinence for a slow-moving disease that rarely limits lifespan.

5. Routine Interventions: A Cascade of Risks

Public health marketing presents procedures like screening colonoscopies as risk-free preventative maintenance. Independent practitioners and raw adverse-event data paint a different picture:

You’re sedated. A flexible tube with a small camera is invasively inserted into the colon so physicians can examine and remove growths at their discretion... And yet, one misstep with the instrument can tear the colon, sending fecal matter into your abdominal cavity and landing you in emergency surgery. Is it really worth it for a possible lesion that may or may not become cancerous ‘someday?’ — Dr. Andrew Kaufman MD If I’m having a problem, only after I’ve tried every non-medical treatment without success and worsening of the condition, will I seek traditional medicine. I’ve heard of bowels being perforated during these ‘routine procedures’... I figure if they look hard enough, something will be found. And then what? My life becomes one specialist after another with the end result being the same. — Nurse Dee

6. Accessing Independent Sourcing

This screening exposé is just one small window into a massive initiative I have been architecting for nearly ten years, documenting actual trial outcomes and hidden systemic harms across modern healthcare.

If you believe that having access to an independent, bottom-up map of health data is vital for navigating our current world, please consider supporting this Substack today.

Thank you for reading, for looking past the top-down narrative, and for supporting independent truth.

7. Reference List

“I have seen the harm I have done with cancer screening” From a population standpoint, I think the evidence is clear that cancer screening does not make much sense… The reason a mammogram trial would have to be so large is that the benefit is so small… I also have seen the harm I have done with cancer screening. People who have suffered complications of the tests, people who have been treated for cancers that I am not sure needed treatment. Dr. Adam Cifu MD, Mar 1, 2024

Jun 23, 2026 — Follow one drug from discovery to the bedside; “How do you ‘create’ a market for a drug exactly? You spend decades lobbying to systematically lower the clinical thresholds for ‘high’ cholesterol to such low levels that millions of healthy people become ‘sick’ according to your new criteria. That’s how.” — Phil Harper link Jun 20, 2026 — The Trouble with Cancer Screening in Healthy Adults — Alan Cassels, Brownstone Institute link Mar 13, 2026 — Ever wondered what really happens in a colonoscopy? — Dr. Andrew Kaufman MD link Feb 15, 2026 — Seek and Ye Shall Find: Inside the System That Finds What It Is Paid to Find — Dr. Marizelle link Sep 14, 2025 — There is no point in having tests done unless the results will affect your treatment (Coleman’s Second Law of Medicine) — Dr. Vernon Coleman link Aug 22, 2025 — Illinois Mandates Nation’s First Mental Health Screening Law for Children — Jefferey Jaxen link Aug 16, 2025 — The Butchery of Men: Voices from the Prostate Cancer Scam. A Compilation of Reader Testimonies on Medical Betrayal and Resistance. — Lies are Unbekoming link Aug 9, 2025 — Doctor Who Cured 92% Of Cancer Patients Says Biopsies Are Spreading Cancer: A needle biopsy punctures the tumor and releases the toxins into the system. — Died Suddenly News link Jul 20, 2025 — The Colonoscopy Cartel: How Routine Screening Became a Business Model: 20 Q&As plus a Deep Research Report — Lies are Unbekoming link May 1, 2025 — Getting the right diagnosis: Diagnostic errors can endanger your health — and even your life. But you can be part of the solution. — Maureen Salamon & Dr. Toni Golen MD, Harvard Medical School link Apr 12, 2025 — Why Urinary Tract Infections Are One of the Most Common Misdiagnoses in Medicine; “Researchers found that 27.8% of patients treated for UTIs were incorrectly diagnosed, meaning they received antibiotics without meeting the criteria for a true UTI… Of those incorrectly diagnosed, more than 80% continued to receive antibiotics on the third day of hospitalization — well past the 48- to 72-hour window when doctors are advised to reassess diagnoses… The consequences are often serious. Antibiotics disrupt the gut microbiome, leave patients vulnerable to new infections like C. diff and accelerate the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Feb 26, 2025 — ANH News Beat (week 09/2025): “The push to create new customers for pharma, took a sinister turn in 2012 when recommendations to test children’s cholesterol levels were made by the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. A new Viewpoint published in JAMA Pediatrics discusses low screening rates of kids, seen by some, as a missed opportunity to treat cholesterol issues ever earlier in life. It acknowledges that low take up of such screening indicates it’s not appropriate and reflects both doctors’ and parents’ concerns about inappropriate testing and treatments, which could lead to kids being treated for conditions that may never actually harm them. — Alliance for Natural Health link and link Jan 24, 2025 — Experts Call for Overhaul of Obesity Diagnosis, Moving Beyond BMI — George Citroner, The Epoch Times link Jan 9, 2025 — DCIS: should we stop calling it “breast cancer”? Renewed calls to minimise the overdiagnosis and unnecessary treatment of breast abnormalities —Maryanne Demasi PhD link Dec 30, 2024 — Low Uptake of Lipid Screening—Concerning Nonadherence or Appropriate Skepticism? “We wish to offer alternative explanations and considerations for the low rates: (1) the recommendations were not based on compelling evidence of benefit in these age groups, (2) low levels of screening may indicate disagreement with the recommendations and/or concerns about harms in children by pediatric health care practitioners and/or the children’s families, and (3) abnormalities in lipid levels may represent overdiagnosis that could lead to overtreatment. Overdiagnosis refers to when an abnormality is identified, but the finding does not lead to better patient health.” Dr. Elizabeth R. Wolf MD, MPA et al, JAMA Pediatrics — link Dec 12, 2024 — Active Monitoring With or Without Endocrine Therapy for Low-Risk Ductal Carcinoma In Situ: The COMET Randomized Clinical Trial; “In this prospective randomized clinical trial of 957 participants… invasive cancer was 5.9% in the guideline-concordant care group vs 4.2% in the active monitoring group” — Dr. E. Shelley Hwang MD et al, JAMA link Nov 1, 2024 — Screening Can Do Silent Harm — Dr. Adam Cifu, MD link Oct 17, 2024 — Prostate Cancer: Over-Testing and Over-Treatment — Bruce W. Davidson, Brownstone Institute link Oct 16, 2024 — The Great Prostate Hoax: By Richard Ablin and Ronald Piana (Book Summary) — Lies are Unbekoming link Sep 10, 2024 — Diagnosis: On Minting Fear and New Business — Lies are Unbekoming link Sep 2, 2024 — The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest Episode 6: The Nocebo Effect, Healing Vaccines, Advanced Detoxing & Going Inside A German Cancer Clinic; “Have you ever heard of the psychological bombshell a cancer diagnosis can drop on your brain? It’s called ‘Nocebo’—think of it as ‘placebo’s evil twin.’ This nasty little effect can mess with your mind and sabotage your healing. Don’t let it take control.” — The Truth about Cancer link Aug 12, 2024 — Screening for Cancer Costs Billions - I Doubt it is Worth it. The study of the week found that Americans pay $43 billion in one year to screen for just 5 cancers. — Dr. John Mandrola link Aug 6, 2024 — I’m the Victim of a Broken Healthcare System; “As a healthcare worker, Rose Carrion was expected to take a weekly nasal Covid test. After the third swab, Rose experienced a severe reaction and ended up on disability insurance.” — Rose Carrion, Children’s Health Defense 27-min video Aug 6, 2024 — Cancer Screenings Cost Americans $43 Billion Annually — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link Aug 6, 2024 — The Annual Cost of Cancer Screening in the United States — Annals of Internal Medicine link Jun 21, 2024 — Infection and Illness; “Stay well until you don’t feel well, then do the commonsense things to get better… Should those measures not work and things get worse, then get some professional help. The take-away message is – don’t test for infection. You only become a tool of the Disease Industrial Complex. You (and the others being tested) will be used by them to manufacture the next pandemic state of fear. Testing is reserved for unexplained illness.” — Troy Ross link May 28, 2024 — Universal Depression Screening Leads to Unnecessary Harm: Twenty two years since the USPSTF’s original depression screening guidelines, the practice is still not supported by evidence — Wil Ward link May 3, 2024 — Preventative Colonoscopy Screen: Observations from a nurse — Dee Dee link Apr 10, 2024 — Screening Colonoscopies: Why are US recommendations so different? — Dr. Suneel Dhand 6-min video Mar 1, 2024 — I Am Afraid of Early Cancer Detection: Part III. Peter Attia, national guidelines vs. personalized care, and what I can actually tell patients. — Dr. Adam Cifu MD link Jan 30, 2024 — Increasing Rate of Medical Mistakes and Misdiagnosis — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Jan 8, 2024 — Protecting Patients by Reducing Diagnostic Error; “Their study of 2428 patient records across 29 academic medical centers in the US found that 23% had experienced a diagnostic error, with 17% of patients experiencing harm or death as a result.” — Dr. Grace Y. Zhang MD & Dr. Cary P. Gross MD, JAMA Internal Medicine link 2024 — Are Cancer Screenings Worth It? — Lauren Geertsen link Jul 17, 2023 — Burden of serious harms from diagnostic error in the USA; “Diagnostic errors cause substantial preventable harms worldwide” — David E Newman-Toker et al, BMJ Journals link May 20, 2022 — Overdiagnosis of urinary tract infection linked to overdiagnosis of pneumonia: a multihospital cohort study — Ashwin Gupta et al, BMJ Quality & Safety link Nov 27, 2020 — External Peer Review of the RTPCR Test to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Reveals 10 Major Scientific Flaws at the Molecular and Methodological Level: Consequences for False Positive Results — Pieter Borger et al, ResearchGate link and link Dec 21, 2019 — How A Bone Disease Grew To Fit The Prescription — Alix Spiegel, NPR link May 2, 2016 — Accuracy of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Risk Equation in a Large Contemporary, Multiethnic Population; “In a large, contemporary ‘real-world’ population, the ACC/AHA Pooled Cohort Risk Equation substantially overestimated actual 5-year risk in adults without diabetes, overall and across sociodemographic subgroups.” — Dr. Jamal S. Rana MD, PhD et al, JACC Journals link Nov 3, 2014 — Strong Bones: Are DXA Scans Overused? DXA scans are being overused in clinical practice despite more restrictive guidelines. — Dr. Andrew Buelt, MedPageToday link Feb 1, 2010 — Validity of the DEXA diagnosis of involutional osteoporosis in patients with femoral neck fractures; “There is no need for DEXA of both regions as a routine unless indicated for a special reason. This avoids exposing the patient to unnecessary risk of radiation and reduces cost.” — Ali Humadi et al, Indian Journal of Orthopaedics link Jan 22, 2007 — Evaluating the Value of Repeat Bone Mineral Density Measurement and Prediction of Fractures in Older Women: The Study of Osteoporotic Fractures; “In healthy, older, postmenopausal women, repeating a measurement of BMD up to 8 years later provides little additional value besides the initial BMD measurement for predicting incident fractures.” — Dr. Teresa A. Hillier MD et al, JAMA Internal Medicine link Aug 20, 2002 — The arrogance of preventive medicine — David L. Sackett, CMAJ: Canadian Medical Association Journal link

8. Free Reference Guide

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👉 Free Reference Guide

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