Statins cause diabetes and severely harm the muscles, “ranging from mild myopathy [muscles become diseased] to severe rhabdomyolysis [muscles disintegrate]”. A 2024 Lancet study confirms that statins increase diabetes risk, with high-intensity statins raising the risk by 36%… Statins can cause serious adverse effects, even beyond diabetes. The most common and well-documented adverse event is muscle-related symptoms, ranging from mild myopathy [muscles become diseased] to severe rhabdomyolysis [muscles disintegrate]. These muscular issues are thought to stem from mitochondrial dysfunction and alterations in muscle protein metabolism… Statins may also increase risks of cancer, cataracts and neurological issues. Long-term use is associated with higher pancreatic cancer risk, particularly after five years of use. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Key Points about Statins More Detail Calling Out Malevolence in Real Time Who is Corrupted Enough or Indoctrinated Enough? We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant See Also

Key Points about Statins

Most people taking statins get no benefit. Dr. Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist

“Statins are prescription drugs to lower cholesterol.” [source] Establishment medicine has vehemently advocated for the lowering of cholesterol to improve heart health. Lowering cholesterol as a strategy to improve heart health has been overwhelmingly disproven. Statin drugs damage health at foundational levels — mitochondria, muscles and nerves — which can lead to more than 300 health problems. [source and source and source and source] In a review of 26 randomized trials, statins did not lower all-cause death rates. See Figure 5 here which combines 21 trials that used a true control and 5 trials that compared quantities of the drug. In the control and lower drug group 2.3% of the people died. In the higher statin group, 2.1% of the people died, an insignificant difference.

Statins are commonly prescribed while providing no benefit and causing harm at the most foundational level: cellular health. Statins are the most commonly prescribed pharmaceutical drugs in the world. 98.2 out of 100 high-risk people will not see any heart health benefits from statin drugs. The 1.8 remaining individuals who do see benefits will only live about 6 months longer on average versus those who didn’t take statin drugs. Research demonstrates that statin drugs may damage your mitochondrial function. Side effects include headaches, sleep issues, skin issues, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, low platelet levels, and high blood sugar levels. Dr. David Jockers

More Detail

For much more evidence of harm from statins, see here. For evidence-based causes of cardiovascular disease and other heart issues, see here. For important verifiable facts about seed oils and various types of fats and their evidence-based effects on health, see here.

Calling Out Malevolence in Real Time

On October 18, 2025, Medical News Today put out this headline: Why statins could help lower dementia risk by up to 80%

The article covers a paper published October 8th, entitled: Cholesterol-lowering drug targets reduce risk of dementia: Mendelian randomization and meta-analyses of 1 million individuals.

Key Questions

Knowing what we know about the severe harms of statins, what would be the motivation to find things that statins might “help” with? How does this research help resolve the root causes of dementia? We know the causes of brain degeneration; statin-deficiency isn’t one of them.

Here’s a list of the 100% evidence-based root causes of cognitive impairment, memory and focus issues, confusion, brain fog, learning disabilities, dementia, brain damage, brain inflammation, brain disorder or disease, lesions, Alzheimer’s disease, and autism.

…. continues here.

Who is Corrupted Enough or Indoctrinated Enough?

Yesterday, I published How do I fool thee? Let me count the ways. In that post, I introduced the idea that we’ve all become aware of truths that were previously invisible to us. I consider how it is that we believed untruths in the first place and note the power of headlines, “expert” quotes, and published papers.

Even when a point of view is an outlier or nonsensical, the falsehoods and distractions that are propagated in these ways are then picked up by those corrupted enough, or indoctrinated enough, to repeat them.

In yesterday’s post, I gave a real-time example of an article and paper on Covid vaccines and cancer. I didn’t expect to be assaulted with another example today, but here we are.

It started with an October 26 email from Dr. Joel Kahn with this subject line:

Statins and dementia? The link may be surprising.

He writes, “The rumor that statins cause dementia circulates on social media constantly, but this week brings a large study demonstrating that the lower the cholesterol, and for as many years as possible, the lower the risk.”

I had to re-read that a few times but here’s the point I take from it: Extended periods of high cholesterol are associated with dementia. While I suppose people don’t often connect those two “conditions”, they are, in fact, both common symptoms of toxic assault and physiological imbalance. So in that sense, sure, it’s logical that high cholesterol and dementia would show up together as manifestations of underlying conditions that need resolution.

But since he then cites the Medical News Today article without further comment, I must presume he’s making other assumptions and leaps that are not based in evidence.

Built-in Assumptions, Presumptions

Cholesterol is causing dementia. Blaming cholesterol as the cause of disease has been likened to blaming firefighters for always being at the scene of a fire. In debunking the completely disproven proposal that heart disease is caused by cholesterol or eating natural fats, the evidence over decades is clear: cholesterol is essential for health and elevated cholesterol is a symptom, not a cause. To presume cholesterol is causing dementia is the same type of nonsense.

It’s more health-promoting to give statins than to address root causes of elevated cholesterol. Obviously, statins destroy health, so this is nonsensical.

Actual Healthcare

In contrast to these false assumptions, we can focus on root causes.

For example, the typical conditions underlying cardiovascular disease are chronic inflammation, blood sugar issues, nervous system dysfunction, and excess blood clotting. The root causes of those conditions are, for example, eating highly processed foods and seed oils and exposure to high levels of toxins.

For dementia, the list of potential root causes is long, but if we take a bird’s eye view, we see the typical culprits: toxins, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and nutrient-deficiencies. Detoxification is one vital need for addressing the root cause of disease.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

See Also