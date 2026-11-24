Hello Independent Researchers & Truth Seekers,

If what I’ve built since launching this independent research service in 2019 (under the Bird’s Eye View moniker) has ever saved you time, given you verifiable proof to back your work, helped you protect your family or clients, or made finding the real facts easier, please consider taking one small step to back this work today.

We’ve all been working to keep independent research alive by moving away from ad-driven models and corporate gatekeepers toward direct, uncensored support from the people who use it. I’m reaching out to you directly because when research isn’t funded by pharmaceutical sponsors or corporate grants, it can only survive through peer-to-peer backing.

Rooted in Uncensored Truth, Not Institutional Narratives

I honor that you care about the truth and spend your precious time seeking and sharing it. Perhaps you’re like me — one of those few who have never been tempted to “sell my soul” for money, institutional ties, or superficial status. Even when I was young, I could never just shut myself down to collect a paycheck. I’ve always had to find and make meaning in my work, if only in a small way — something that would leave a lasting impact, save someone time, or make the process easier for the person who came after me.

I personally have been deeply grateful to all those who came before us, willing to look beyond institutional dogma to uncover and preserve real evidence. But benefiting myself with that empowering knowledge has never been enough. I wanted to build a repository of real-world truth so people can more easily get to the facts that exist when you know where to look. One of my important contributions is presenting data points over time, and structuring them for making meaning — because contextualized data makes a FAR bigger impact than just another isolated story of corruption or adverse effects.

A Resource, Never an Algorithmic Gatekeeper

My passion to serve has never waned, and it developed into a clear mission: to be a steady, verifiable resource that independent helpers, teachers, and guides can rely on.

I’ve never had a desire to act as an authority or gatekeeper. I’m too independent-minded and fascinated by lifelong learning to have any patience for hierarchical structures, institutional mandates, or wielding information for power. My goal is to synthesize primary literature, texts, and data so that you have the steady ground beneath your feet as you research, make decisions, create, teach, and serve.

Building Parallel Infrastructure

For over a decade, I’ve been able to sustain my online platforms because readers, practitioners, trainers, and teachers entered into a direct, accountable relationship with me in steady numbers. Over the last couple of years, as economic pressures have forced many independent providers to tighten their belts — or even step away from their practices under the weight of intense pressures — sustaining a 100% ad-free, sponsor-free platform has meant spending more of my energy seeking outside revenue.

I’ve invested heavily over the years to build a research foundation grounded in a human-curated library that preserves primary sourcing that tech platforms can’t erase — paired with the thoughtful use of advancing AI tools that, when held to rigorous human oversight, dramatically accelerate cross-referencing and synthesis. I work with minimum overhead, yet it still takes consistent resources to keep the servers running, verify primary research, keep the data accurate and reliable, and free up my bandwidth to build new tools for you.

Right now, your direct support makes all the difference in keeping this mission independent and focused on the work that matters. Even a small contribution is a meaningful investment in maintaining independent, human-centered, and real-value-based relationships.

Here are practical ways to back this work today. Of course, you can upgrade to a paid Substack subscription which directly funds the ongoing research, data analysis, and synthesis needed to keep these evidence-based briefs coming:

You may also be interested in my longer-term professional platforms:

Grab a Practical Tool from the Store: Need a straightforward way to prepare clients before their appointments or workshops? Visit the Store to pick up a Medical Visit Card ($12), training and workshop content, or research summaries (starting at $25), or presentation tools, handouts, continuing education, and other resources.

Join or Re-Join as a Member: If your membership has lapsed or you’ve never tried it out, step in to access our transparently sourced library synthesizing 20+ medical philosophies, 70+ styles of yoga, and our evidence-based index on the root causes of disease. Choose a standard membership or step up to an Associate level to unlock our Download Center of 1,000+ turnkey, royalty-free resources you can customize, brand, and legally distribute as your own. Learn more in About or Join Now.

Thank you for caring about the truth and doing all it takes to seek and integrate the evidence and insights that help you make good decisions for yourself, your family, and your community. Together, we can ensure independent, human-centered support stays strong, keeping resources right where they belong: in the hands of everyday people doing good work.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

The Wellness Professional’s Trusted Hub: Premium Tools from $12/month

Stop building your classes, lectures, and handouts from scratch, and don’t risk your credibility on unverified, generic AI.

For over a decade, Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have served as the trusted back-office engine for teachers and wellness professionals. We vet and curate high-quality resources — never restricting your perspective, but expanding it with guided pathways and total transparency. You get instant access to evidence-based frameworks, wisdom teachings, and clinical summaries, plus the primary research to dig deep anytime you want. We handle the prep so you can lean into your true strengths: delivering individualized care and being fully present for those you serve.

What You Get

Evidence-Based Insights: Practical verifiable research delivered in context and designed for real-world application.

Flexible Learning Pathways: A comprehensive knowledgebase that adapts to your changing needs.

Turnkey Delivery Tools: Research summaries, lecture notes, workshop blueprints, and student handouts.

Total Freedom: Customizable content with lifetime, royalty-free distribution rights.

A Values-Aligned Community: A collaborative space for connection, inspiration, and shared growth.

Packages & Pricing

Choose from two membership tracks:

Providers & Teachers ($12/mo annual, $22/mo installment) — Perfect for planning, teaching, coaching, and consultation preparation.

Associates ($400 one-time pay) — Perfect for trainers and educators. Includes downloadable, customizable content with lifetime distribution rights for workshops, courses, and presentations across 500+ subjects.