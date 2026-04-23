Giving us the bird: that’s what these organizations have been doing to humanity for a long time.

Published April 22, 2026:

Glyphosate

Glyphosate poisons life on planet Earth.

The EPA

But the EPA protects its use.

I invite you to pause long enough to let yourself think through what it really means when a taxpayer-funded regulatory body like the EPA not only fails to carry out the responsibilities it was entrusted with, but obstructs them — to the point that independent citizens have to pay more to make it clear that they’re not doing their job.

Taxpayers fund these institutions to protect public health and the environment, and then when they don’t that, independent citizens spend additional time and money to push for action. When those efforts fail, some individuals take it upon themselves to pursue legal action, where the very agency funded by their taxes may then use those same public resources to defend itself against doing the job it was meant to perform.

The Evidence is Right Here: Accessible and Undeniable

I’ve devoted an immense amount of intellectual effort and administrative work, spanning countless hours, to compile extensive, verifiable evidence that regulatory and professional organizations entrusted to safeguard our food, air, water, soil, and medicines are corrupted and causing devastating harm. You can explore this body of evidence here or select the links below.

What to Do About It

By entrusting government agencies to act on our behalf, we are responsible for their actions. As extensive evidence shows in this series of curated reports, these institutions have failed to protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.

Instead, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just neglecting their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are “essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience”, causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we must first know the truth of what these organizations have done. This page offers a curated body of evidence to support that effort.

Reclaiming our power begins with everyday decisions — such as how we source food and medicine. It grows as we withdraw support from compromised institutions and build decentralized collectives that honor human agency and uphold accountability.

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

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