Prenatal use of acetaminophen linked to ADHD in Children Pregnant women have long been assured [by doctors] that acetaminophen can treat their aches, pains and fevers without bringing harm to the babies they carry. Now researchers say they have found a strong link between prenatal use of the medication and cases of ADHD in children. The results, published … in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, add to growing evidence that the active ingredient in Tylenol may influence brain development in utero. Los Angeles Times, 2014 “Exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen (paracetamol) induces many, if not most, cases of autism spectrum disorder” Based on available data that include approximately 20 lines of evidence from studies in laboratory animal models, observations in humans, correlations in time, and pharmacological/toxicological considerations, it has been concluded without reasonable doubt and with no evidence to the contrary that exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen (paracetamol) induces many, if not most, cases of autism spectrum disorder … We conclude that the very early postpartum period poses the greatest risk for acetaminophen-induced autism and that nearly ubiquitous use of acetaminophen during early development could conceivably be responsible for the induction in the vast majority, perhaps 90% or more, of all cases of autism spectrum disorder. William Parker et al, 2023 Acetaminophen “wipes out glutathione stores” Not having enough glutathione places the human body at serious risk of an adverse event when it is assaulted by vaccines. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, adds fuel to the fire of vaccination as it wipes out glutathione stores… Medical professionals continue to encourage the concurrent use of vaccines and acetaminophen… We’re seeing the effects of this poorly researched recommendation now, and it’s clear that the potential harm from this pain reliever starts when a child is still in utero and extends into the formative years… But your doctor says acetaminophen is safe, right? One study found that doctors are roughly 17 years behind on current research. Certainly, acetaminophen’s role alongside vaccines is only part of the equation in the depletion of glutathione. Dani Lasher, 2019 Research confirms the devastating neurological outcomes in children; women filed 87 lawsuits against drug sellers Citing new studies linking the analgesic drug acetaminophen (a chemical also known as paracetamol or by brand names Tylenol and Panadol) to the development of neurological conditions such as autism, attention-deficit disorder and hyperactivity in their children, women in the United States have filed 87 lawsuits in seven states against several pharmacies that sell the drug… The women filing the lawsuits allege that the acetaminophen that they took while they were pregnant caused their children’s neurological problems. They say there are more than 20 peer-reviewed studies that have found an association between the development of brain disorders and the use of the over-the-counter analgesic drug, which was licensed in the mid-1950s and is the most widely used physician-recommended pain reliever world-wide. Plaintiff attorneys specifically cite a 2018 study by Hebrew University of Jerusalem published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on Apr. 24, 2018 that found a 30 percent increase in the relative risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, whose pregnant mothers took high amounts of the drug, and a 20 percent increase in relative risk of autism spectrum disorder. GreenMedInfo, 2022

Evidence-Based Causes of Autism — More than 160 references

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms by Drug or Test, part of a series on harms and failures of Establishment Medicine.

