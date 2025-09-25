Quick access to a curation of reports on the extremely serious harms from acetaminophen (Tylenol). Links to dozens of research studies and news articles.
See the evidence for yourself: ADHD, autism, liver damage & liver failure, psychotropic effects and blunting of emotions, ulcers, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and heart failure.
Prenatal use of acetaminophen linked to ADHD in Children
Pregnant women have long been assured [by doctors] that acetaminophen can treat their aches, pains and fevers without bringing harm to the babies they carry. Now researchers say they have found a strong link between prenatal use of the medication and cases of ADHD in children. The results, published … in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, add to growing evidence that the active ingredient in Tylenol may influence brain development in utero.
“Exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen (paracetamol) induces many, if not most, cases of autism spectrum disorder”
Based on available data that include approximately 20 lines of evidence from studies in laboratory animal models, observations in humans, correlations in time, and pharmacological/toxicological considerations, it has been concluded without reasonable doubt and with no evidence to the contrary that exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen (paracetamol) induces many, if not most, cases of autism spectrum disorder … We conclude that the very early postpartum period poses the greatest risk for acetaminophen-induced autism and that nearly ubiquitous use of acetaminophen during early development could conceivably be responsible for the induction in the vast majority, perhaps 90% or more, of all cases of autism spectrum disorder.
Acetaminophen “wipes out glutathione stores”
Not having enough glutathione places the human body at serious risk of an adverse event when it is assaulted by vaccines. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, adds fuel to the fire of vaccination as it wipes out glutathione stores… Medical professionals continue to encourage the concurrent use of vaccines and acetaminophen… We’re seeing the effects of this poorly researched recommendation now, and it’s clear that the potential harm from this pain reliever starts when a child is still in utero and extends into the formative years… But your doctor says acetaminophen is safe, right? One study found that doctors are roughly 17 years behind on current research. Certainly, acetaminophen’s role alongside vaccines is only part of the equation in the depletion of glutathione.
Research confirms the devastating neurological outcomes in children; women filed 87 lawsuits against drug sellers
Citing new studies linking the analgesic drug acetaminophen (a chemical also known as paracetamol or by brand names Tylenol and Panadol) to the development of neurological conditions such as autism, attention-deficit disorder and hyperactivity in their children, women in the United States have filed 87 lawsuits in seven states against several pharmacies that sell the drug… The women filing the lawsuits allege that the acetaminophen that they took while they were pregnant caused their children’s neurological problems. They say there are more than 20 peer-reviewed studies that have found an association between the development of brain disorders and the use of the over-the-counter analgesic drug, which was licensed in the mid-1950s and is the most widely used physician-recommended pain reliever world-wide. Plaintiff attorneys specifically cite a 2018 study by Hebrew University of Jerusalem published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on Apr. 24, 2018 that found a 30 percent increase in the relative risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, whose pregnant mothers took high amounts of the drug, and a 20 percent increase in relative risk of autism spectrum disorder.
Acetaminophen (Paracetamol / Tylenol) causes acute liver failure — “Nearly 500 die and 30,000 are hospitalized each year in the US as a result of… [Tylenol’s] toxic effects.”
Acetaminophen is “hepatotoxic” meaning it damages liver cells — Reams of research document the fact that acetaminophen damages the liver.
Acetaminophen has mind-altering (“psychotropic”) effects and blunts emotions, both positive and negative — “In 2015, a groundbreaking study found that Tylenol (acetaminophen) not only blunts pain, but has potent psychotropic side effects highly relevant to human social connection and behavior, such as blunting both positive and negative emotional stimuli, also known as ‘affect flattening’ in psychiatric terminology.” See also: Painkiller or Soul-Killer? The Troubling Connection Between Tylenol and Decreased Empathy
Acetaminophen increased ulcers, GI bleeding, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and heart failure — “General practice records from 1998 to 2018 in the U.K show that, among some 180,000 people age 65 and older who received prescriptions for acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol in Britain), risks for peptic ulcers, bleeding from ulcers, and any type of lower gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding were increased from 20% to 36% compared with more than 400,000 people not prescribed the drug… Acetaminophen use was also associated with increased rates of more general health problems including heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension.” See also: Incidence of Side Effects Associated With Acetaminophen in People Aged 65 Years or More: A Prospective Cohort Study Using Data From the Clinical Practice Research Datalink
“Exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen (paracetamol) induces many, if not most, cases of autism spectrum disorder” — “Based on available data that include approximately 20 lines of evidence from studies in laboratory animal models, observations in humans, correlations in time, and pharmacological/toxicological considerations, it has been concluded without reasonable doubt and with no evidence to the contrary that exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen (paracetamol) induces many, if not most, cases of autism spectrum disorder… Further, studies have failed to demonstrate long-term benefits of acetaminophen for the pediatric population, leaving no valid rationale for continued use of the drug in that population given its risks to neurodevelopment.” See also: Common painkiller should be investigated for possible risks to developing fetuses, experts say; “Twenty-six of the mother and child studies found a link between acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental outcomes… ‘The identified disorders were primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and related ADHD behavior abnormalities that also include autism spectrum disorder, language delays, decreased IQ and conduct disorders’.” See also: Is Acetaminophen Fanning the Flames of Vaccine Injury?; “Not having enough glutathione places the human body at serious risk of an adverse event when it is assaulted by vaccines. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, adds fuel to the fire of vaccination as it wipes out glutathione stores… Medical professionals continue to encourage the concurrent use of vaccines and acetaminophen… We’re seeing the effects of this poorly researched recommendation now, and it’s clear that the potential harm from this pain reliever starts when a child is still in utero and extends into the formative years… But your doctor says acetaminophen is safe, right? One study found that doctors are roughly 17 years behind on current research. Certainly, acetaminophen’s role alongside vaccines is only part of the equation in the depletion of glutathione.” See also: Top Professor Ousted as His Research on Tylenol Became Too Much of a Headache for His University and Big Pharma; “One of the most important research projects he has conducted, Parker said, uncovered toxic effects of acetaminophen, particularly on infants and children. Parker claims, among other things, that the scientific evidence overwhelmingly indicates that early exposure to acetaminophen causes autism.”
Acetaminophen in pregnancy is associated with ADHD in children — Medical doctors assure pregnant women of the safety of acetaminophen, a drug that harms the baby’s brain development in utero. See also: Researcher Says FDA Needs to Reevaluate Acetaminophen After Study Finds ADHD Link; “The paper, which tracked 307 women from 2006 to 2011 who submitted blood samples during their pregnancy, looked into whether they had biomarkers showing they had taken acetaminophen. Children born to these mothers were tracked for eight to 10 years afterward.” See also: Associations of maternal blood biomarkers of prenatal APAP exposure with placental gene expression and child attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; “Despite evidence linking prenatal acetaminophen (APAP) exposure and adverse neurodevelopment in humans and animals, over half of pregnant women in most populations use APAP.”
More Toxic OTC Products
See here for more toxic over the counter (OTC) products including NSAIDs, Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin); Dangerous Chemical (Benzene) in Acne Treatments & Other Products; Sunscreens: Serious Problems
Going after Tylenol is brilliant.
It’s indefensible.
Moreover,
The reason they are taking Tylenol is for elevated fevers .
What causes the elevated fevers?
Vaccines. ( Hat Tip Peter McCullough )