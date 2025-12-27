I received the following question in response to this post: Free Reference Portal to All Things Cancer.

One of the links included in that curation is: Covid Vaccines, Aggressive Cancers: Peer-reviewed research links Covid mRNA injections to “turbo cancer”.

"Your dedication to compiling these resources is clear. However, how do you ensure the scientific rigor and peer review of sources linking vaccine effects to aggressive cancers, especially given established medical consensus?”

Thank you for taking the time to share what came up for you and to invite more considerations.

That’s a great question, and I see these elements within it:

I’ve thought about those subjects quite a bit, and offer these considerations and resources. Feel free to skip around to that which is of most interest to you.

The need to question research — To question research is vital. Research can be poorly constructed, misinterpreted, or used to justify conclusions beyond what the evidence can support.

Peer review journals: past and present— The peer review process was devised to overcome many of the potential weaknesses in research design and publication. Peer review journals have, in the past, been a reliable strategy for verifying research validity. But journal publication is no longer meaningful in and of itself because previously esteemed journals are now verifiably corrupt. According to JAMA, between 2020-2022, 59% of peer reviewers were paid by Big Pharma, which shelled out over $1 billion to influence medical research in BMJ, JAMA, The Lancet, and NEJM. Fraud is the intentional misrepresentation of fact and the level of corruption in health research is so significant that we are wise to “assume that health research is fraudulent until proven otherwise… Stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported.” [BMJ] Publication bias (burying studies with unprofitable conclusions) is a common strategy for making fraudulent conclusions. James Lyons-Weiler sums it up: “There is a difference between Science and Fraud. Learn it.”

Establishment medicine is verifiably corrupt — Wholly intertwined with the verifiable research corruption is the force behind journals: establishment medicine. Establishment medicine as a system is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) As you’ll see in that curation on verifiable corruption, establishment medicine is owned by Big Pharma, which uses an immoral business model. Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.”

Establishment medicine is not evidence-based — Despite claims to the contrary, establishment medicine is not evidence-based and therefore not scientific. A review of 154 studies showed that medical treatments are not evidence-based. [ScienceAlert] The time lag for implementing evidence in medicine? Seventeen years!

Scientific and medical consensus is often an illusion based on conformity, not science — “The entire structure of science, with its highly competitive grant system, coupled with the publishing and peer review system, largely depends upon individuals conforming to the accepted scientific world view. The system tends to encourage professionals to carry out experimentation whose purpose is primarily to confirm the existing view of things, or to further develop technology for industry, rather than to serve up true innovation.” [Lynne McTaggart] Scientific dogma refers to assumptions, presumptions and opinions that have been passed off as science, many of which have been proven incorrect. The article, The 10 Dogmas of Science, offers a succinct summary of assumptions and opinions which are not facts but instead have been presumed and passed off as science. In fact, virtually all of these dogmas have been soundly proven to be incorrect.

Nevertheless, there is an extensive body of quality research that is of inestimable value. Verifying it isn’t as hard as one might think — I provide “streetwise sourcing criteria” and considerations here. If you peruse research curations as I’ve provided here and here and here, you’ll quickly see the incredible benefit of becoming more aware of all the powerful research that’s actually available. That’s when it becomes clear that we were being fed only an artificially narrow slice of all research, and now our world can greatly expand.

Using evidence to make decisions — Science only begins when we’re curious about something. Curiosity leads to the development of a hypothesis — a theory, a speculation, a proposed explanation — that we set out to test. We continue to revise the theory based on what we learn. Thus, we are always making decisions based on the evidence we’ve accumulated. So while a retrospective study or a clinical trial measuring the impact of a specific intervention will by necessity be focused on the past, more current evidence is always available. In fact, medical case reports are published exactly for this reason: to report on observations before larger studies can be conducted. For example, in 2022, a 12-year old boy died less than a year after getting a Covid vaccine and developing a very aggressive brain tumor. Also in 2022, an MD who had been doing cancer research for 25 years said she was seeing a large increase in breast cancers. It wasn’t until 2024 and 2025 that more extensive research was available but these types of observations could be made much earlier.