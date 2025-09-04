Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
9h

Great information and Anthrax is key, but not my lane. G-d placed me in the intellectual property (iP) patent legal practice group in 2021. One of the "inventions" He showed me was a divinely led 777 labeled document with 24 CDC inventors!

https://patents.google.com/patent/US7776521B1/en

In the Audit I scribed, it is listed at #5 with analysis

https://WHOtoSTOP.com.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture