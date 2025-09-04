Many of [ACIP’s] members over the past 25 years have had conflicts of interest. They have received monetary honoraria, they have been principal investigators in vaccine trials, they run projects in their respective departments funded by the industry they regulate. And, these are just the ones that they declared themselves. That’s why we should trust them? Yes says Offit. In a bizarre twist of logic, he wants us to believe that because they have admitted to having conflicts of interest, they must have always been completely objective when voting for or against the approval or authorization of new vaccines.

Back in 1983, the CDC was allowed to accept ‘gifts.’ By 1992, Congress created the CDC Foundation to funnel private money straight into the agency’s hands… The CDC Foundation has been accused of having numerous financial conflicts of interest and nearly a billion dollars has flowed in from corporate donors.

There’s been a flurry of activity and reporting on the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices).

To get an accurate sense for these reports and the implications, we need a basic sense of the historical facts that contextualize current events. Here you can get a top-level summary of key facts related to the CDC and ACIP, with quick links for verification and digging deeper.

“ Ten years after a whistleblower at the CDC leaked data showing the agency identified a link between the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism… the agency has done nothing to address the issue.”

Officials finally concede the truth: no research has been properly conducted either before or after administering vaccines to children and none have been shown to be safe and effective.

“ None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms.”

“The CDC drafted, but never sent, an alert to the U.S. public about the link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis because CDC officials worried that people would panic.” Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide — “The e-mail, dated May 15, 2021, eight months after the CDC identified myocarditis as an adverse event of special interest or a potential side effect, contained conversations between CDC officials and pharmaceutical industry representatives about why an alert should not be issued.” See also: CDC Caught Covering Up Heart Failure Surge’s Link to Covid ‘Vaccines’; “Official U.S. government documents have revealed that top CDC officials were aware that Covid mRNA shots triggered potentially fatal heart damage in recipients from as early as February 28, 2021.”

“Revelations concerning the CDC represent more than a mere oversight; they embody a systematic failure to uphold the sanctity of informed consent and the integrity of science itself.” — “Through the meticulous investigation of two dedicated scientists, bolstered by the power of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records, we now understand the extent to which the CDC delayed the dissemination of critical information regarding myocarditis risks post-mRNA COVID-19 vaccination—information that was particularly salient for young males. This delay is not a simple lapse but a significant breach in the covenant between public health institutions and the public they serve.”

“None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms.” — “Lawyer Aaron Siri has produced a remarkable chart. It lists every vaccine on the childhood schedule, how many doses are recommended, what age children are injected with it, the brand, who manufactures it, whether the clinical trial for this vaccine used a placebo, and how long the clinical trial lasted. And what the chart shows is that none of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms…This chart illustrates that the CDC child and adolescent vaccine schedule is the most horrifying example of regulatory capture in history… This is the chart that you need. This chart will save lives.”

“After decades of gaslighting the public, a new study admits that vaccine safety studies are not conducted before or after use on the public.” — “For decades, parents of vaccine-injured children, vaccine-injured adults and others contested the claims that vaccines are the world’s most thoroughly safety-tested products in the world only to be shunned and attacked by the medical community and health agencies. Now a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in the first week of July admits vaccines are not properly studied.” See also: Vaccines: Corruption, Concealment, Fraud

Officials finally concede the truth: no research has been properly conducted either before or after administering vaccines to children and none have been shown to be safe and effective — “For over three decades, the medical establishment, spearheaded by figures like Dr. Stanley Plotkin, has assured the public that vaccines are the most rigorously tested medical products using retrospective studies. Yet, Salmon et al. now concede that prelicensure clinical trials often have ‘limited sample sizes and follow-up durations’ and that there are ‘no resources earmarked for post-authorization safety studies’.”

“CDC hit with lawsuit over failure to test cumulative effect of 72-dose childhood vaccine schedulers” — “America administers more vaccines than any nation on earth while producing the sickest children in the developed world. Yet CDC demands proof of harm while refusing to conduct the studies that could provide it.”

12 babies died during an RSV vaccine trial; CDC continues to recommend the treatment — This 18-min video features testimony from whistleblower and veteran internal medicine physician, Dr. Denise Sibley MD. See also: New Paper Shows RSV Shot for Infants May Worsen Infection; “May cause more severe RSV infection and death in some infants due to a mechanism that enhances the virus’ ability to infect cells”

While claiming to be “science-based” and “data-driven”, CDC published unsubstantiated propaganda as fact. — “One might assume that the statements on CDC’s website are carefully vetted by at least one of its 1,700 scientists. Unfortunately, CDC is unable to provide ICAN with any records relied upon to support its statements on its Covid 19 vaccine ‘Myths and Facts’ webpage.”

CDC doesn’t prevent vaccines with proven harms from being brought to market. On the contrary, they implement ad campaigns for them. “Findings indicate an unacceptable safety signal for vaccine-induced cardiac damage [with a monkeypox vaccine]… Charles et al found that half of 2023 UK mpox cases occurred in people vaccinated… with more cases among those who received 2 doses. This raises concerns about… an increased risk of infection compared to baseline as antibody levels wane… [And yet] the CDC has relentlessly pushed these shots with the Max Your Vax propaganda campaign.”

“The CDC massaged the data” to make Covid injections appear more effective than they are — In 2021, vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected with Covid. “The CDC published a paper comparing infections in vaccinated people and those with natural immunity. The CDC massaged the data to help [the perception of effectiveness of] vaccines by excluding cases of ‘partially vaccinated’ people (partially vaccinated IS vaccinated – we don’t exclude negative outcomes early in treatment for other drugs)… For a couple of weeks, vaccinated people had fewer infections than those with natural immunity. But vaccine protection then plunged, while natural immunity kept getting better.” See also: Int’l Journal of Epidemiology article, reporting on a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showing vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration.